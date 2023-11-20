Hero Doughnuts & Buns HERO Sylvan Heights
Popular Items
- Egg & Cheese Bun$5.00
Toasted potato bun, egg, cheese, cracked sauce, pepper jam topped with your choice of bacon, sausage patty, or Super Crunch chicken breast
- Boston Cream Filled*$4.50
Vanilla Bean Custard filled, Chocolate Glazed and topped with Chocolate Crisp Pearls.
- Super Mini 4 Count$9.00
Our parker house roll filled with a crispy sidechick & honey butter
FOOD (NEW)
Doughnuts
- Original Glazed*$2.00
Rich, buttery, tender brioche style doughnut. Fried to golden brown and delicious. Topped with vanilla bean glaze (AKA Plain Glaze)
- Chocolate Glaze*$2.75
Single Origin Rich Chocolate Glaze.
- Strawberry Glaze*$2.75
Real Strawberry infused glaze.
- Sprinkle White*$2.75
Milk glaze topped with rainbow jimmies
- G.O.A.T.s by the Dozen$22.00
- G.O.A.T.s by the Half Dozen$12.00
- OG Doughnut Box$18.00
12 "OG" Vanilla Doughnuts ***No Flavor Substitutions***
- Banana Pudding*$4.50
Our take on the traditional Nanner Puddin. Real bananas, fresh homemade pastry cream, and crumbled Nilla Wafers on top
- Blueberry Crumble$3.25
Fresh Blueberry glaze topped with house Streusel Crumbs
- Bread Pudding*$4.50
Yesterday’s doughnuts soaked in a mixture of cream, brown sugar and eggs. BAKED in the style of bread pudding in doughnut shapes and topped with vanilla glaze.
- Cereal Milk$3.25
Milk glaze topped with Wil’s favorite cereal Fruity Pebbles.
- Chocolate Cake*$3.25
- Cookies & Cream*$3.25
Milk glaze topped with crushed Oreo Cookies
- Fritter Apple*$5.00
Rich, buttery, tender brioche dough, chopped with roasted apples and cinnamon. Fried and topped with vanilla glaze.
- Maple Bacon$3.25
- Raspberry Jam Filled$4.50Out of stock
- Side Kicks$4.50
Our version of doughnut holes glazed with our vanilla glaze.
- Wil's Pick Dozen$32.00
- Wil's Pick Half Dozen$16.00
- Beignets$5.00
- Caramel Popcorn$3.25
- Cranberry and Vanilla Cream Bombolini$4.50
- Apple Cider Cake$3.25
- Smores$3.25
Breakfast Buns
- Kolache Sausage & Cheese$6.00
Smoked sausage & cheese wrapped and baked in our brioche dough.
- Kolache Jalepeno$6.00
Smoked sausage, jalapeño & cheese, wrapped and baked in our brioche dough
- Super Mini 2 Count$4.50
Our parker house roll filled with a crispy sidechick & honey butter
Breakfast Plates
- Hero Breakfast$12.00
2 eggs, hash browns, choice of meat, HERO brioche toast with jam. Choose Bacon, patty sausage or sausage
- AG Power Plate$12.00
2 fried eggs, grilled chicken, avocado, sliced tomato, Vinaigrette, dill
- Loaded Hashbrowns$10.00
fried egg, onions, jalapeños, cheese sauce, pepper jam, cracked sauce. Add choice of meat for +3
- Big A** French Toast$10.00
HERO Brioche, Vanilla cream, blueberries, maple, orange zest. Great with a side of bacon
- Overnight Oats$9.00
oats, peanut butter, toasted nuts, banana, raspberries, chocolate pearls
- Yogurt + Granola$8.00
Salad
- Hero House Salad$9.50
Mixed greens, bacon, cheddar, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, dill, radish, sesame seeds, ranch or vinaigrette dressing
- Half Hero House Salad$5.00
- Kale Caesar Salad$9.50
fresh kale, cracked sauce, parmesan cheese, bread crumbs
- Half Kale Caesar Salad$5.00
- Napa Crunch Salad$9.50
- Half Napa Crunch Salad$5.00
Lunch Buns
- Hero Burger$10.99
All beef patty, American cheese, onion, pickle, cracked sauce.
- Double Hero Burger$13.99
All beef patty, American cheese, onion, pickle, cracked sauce.
- Classic Burger$10.99
All beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and special sauce.
- Double Classic Burger$13.99
All beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and special sauce.
- Dad Burger$12.49
All beef patty, pepper jack cheese, spicy mayo, pickles, bacon jam
- Double Dad Burger$15.49
All beef patty, pepper jack cheese, spicy mayo, pickles, bacon jam
- Super Crunch$12.49
Crunchy fried chicken breast, pepper jam, pickles, cracked sauce
- Buffalo Super Crunch$12.49
Crunchy fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, pickles, shredded iceberg, ranch
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.99
Grandma Drake’s recipe, lettuce, tomato
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.49
Grilled chicken breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard Make it a club! Add bacon and Cheese +3.50
- Turkey + Avocado$12.49
Oven roasted turkey breast, avocado, dill, Vinaigrette, tomato, ranch
- Sidechicks$9.99
6 Fried Chicken Nuggets and Morita Honey Mustard Dippng Sauce
- BLT$10.99
DRINKS
NON-ALC
COFFEE
ESPRESSO
- Espresso$3.00
- Capuccino$3.75
- Americano$3.25
- Latte$5.00
- Mocha Latte$6.00
- Vanilla Latte$6.00
- Caramel Latte$6.00
- Pumpkin Spice Latte$6.00Out of stock
- Large Latte$6.00
- Large Mocha Latte$7.00
- Large Vanilla Latte$7.00
- Large Caramel Latte$7.00
- Large Pumpkin Spice Latte$7.00Out of stock
- Iced Latte$5.00
- Iced Mocha Latte$6.00
- Iced Vanilla Latte$6.00
- Iced Caramel Latte$6.00
- Iced Pumpkin Latte$6.00Out of stock