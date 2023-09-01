Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.49

Grilled chicken breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard Make it a club! Add bacon and Cheese +3.50

Hero House Salad

$9.50

Mixed greens, bacon, cheddar, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, dill, radish, sesame seeds, ranch or vinaigrette dressing

FOOD (NEW)

Doughnuts

Wild Maine Blueberry Cake batter, hand formed, fried golden brown and topped with a blueberry glaze
Original Glazed*

$2.00

Rich, buttery, tender brioche style doughnut. Fried to golden brown and delicious. Topped with vanilla bean glaze (AKA Plain Glaze)

Chocolate Glaze*

$2.75Out of stock

Single Origin Rich Chocolate Glaze.

Strawberry Glaze*

$2.75

Real Strawberry infused glaze.

Sprinkle White*

$2.75

Milk glaze topped with rainbow jimmies

G.O.A.T.s by the Dozen

$22.00

G.O.A.T.s by the Half Dozen

$12.00

OG Doughnut Box

$18.00

12 "OG" Vanilla Doughnuts ***No Flavor Substitutions***

Banana Pudding*

$4.50

Our take on the traditional Nanner Puddin. Real bananas, fresh homemade pastry cream, and crumbled Nilla Wafers on top

Blueberry Cake*

$3.25

Wild Maine Blueberry Cake batter, hand formed, fried golden brown and topped with a blueberry glaze

Blueberry Crumble

$3.25

Fresh Blueberry glaze topped with house Streusel Crumbs

Boston Cream Filled*

$4.50

Vanilla Bean Custard filled, Chocolate Glazed and topped with Chocolate Crisp Pearls.

Bread Pudding*

$4.50

Yesterday’s doughnuts soaked in a mixture of cream, brown sugar and eggs. BAKED in the style of bread pudding in doughnut shapes and topped with vanilla glaze.

Cereal Milk

$3.25

Milk glaze topped with Wil’s favorite cereal Fruity Pebbles.

Chocolate Cake*

$3.25
Chocolate Cream Filled*

$4.50

Whipped Chocolate buttercream filled and dusted with powdered sugar

Cookies & Cream*

$3.25

Milk glaze topped with crushed Oreo Cookies

Maple Sea Salt*

$3.25

Maple glaze topped with a pinch of Maldon sea salt flecks.

Peach/Blackberry Fritter

$5.00

Raspberry Jam Filled

$4.50
Side Kicks

$4.50

Our version of doughnut holes glazed with our vanilla glaze.

Wil's Pick Dozen

$32.00

Wil's Pick Half Dozen

$16.00
Beignets

$5.00

Lemon Icebox

$3.25

Breakfast Buns

Toasted potato buns & brioche dough stuffed with your favorite breakfast fillings
Egg & Cheese Bun

$5.00

Toasted potato bun, egg, cheese, cracked sauce, pepper jam topped with your choice of bacon, sausage patty, or Super Crunch chicken breast

Kolache Sausage & Cheese

$6.00

Smoked sausage & cheese wrapped and baked in our brioche dough.

Kolache Jalepeno

$6.00Out of stock

Smoked sausage, jalapeño & cheese, wrapped and baked in our brioche dough

Super Mini 2 Count

$4.50

Our parker house roll filled with a crispy sidechick & honey butter

Super Mini 4 Count

$9.00

Our parker house roll filled with a crispy sidechick & honey butter

Breakfast Plates

HERO Brioche, Vanilla cream, blueberries, maple, orange zest. Delicious with a side of bacon
Hero Breakfast

$12.00

2 eggs, hash browns, choice of meat, HERO brioche toast with jam. Choose Bacon, patty sausage or sausage

AG Power Plate

$12.00

2 fried eggs, grilled chicken, avocado, sliced tomato, Vinaigrette, dill

Loaded Hashbrowns

$10.00

fried egg, onions, jalapeños, cheese sauce, pepper jam, cracked sauce. Add choice of meat for +3

Big A** French Toast

$10.00

HERO Brioche, Vanilla cream, blueberries, maple, orange zest. Great with a side of bacon

Overnight Oats

$9.00

oats, peanut butter, toasted nuts, banana, raspberries, chocolate pearls

Yogurt + Granola

$8.00

Salad

Hero House Salad

$9.50

Mixed greens, bacon, cheddar, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, dill, radish, sesame seeds, ranch or vinaigrette dressing

Half Hero House Salad

$5.00
Kale Caesar Salad

$9.50

fresh kale, cracked sauce, parmesan cheese, bread crumbs

Half Kale Caesar Salad

$5.00

Napa Crunch Salad

$9.50

Half Napa Crunch Salad

$5.00

Lunch Buns

Includes choice of classic side. Add a stack to your burger for $3 per patty. Lettuce bun available by request.
Hero Burger

$10.99

All beef patty, American cheese, onion, pickle, cracked sauce.

Double Hero Burger

$13.99

All beef patty, American cheese, onion, pickle, cracked sauce.

Classic Burger

$10.99

All beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo and mustard.

Double Classic Burger

$13.99

All beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo and mustard.

Dad Burger

$12.49

All beef patty, pepper jack cheese, spicy mayo, pickles, bacon jam

Double Dad Burger

$15.49

All beef patty, pepper jack cheese, spicy mayo, pickles, bacon jam

Super Crunch

$12.49

Crunchy fried chicken breast, pepper jam, pickles, cracked sauce

Buffalo Super Crunch

$12.49

Crunchy fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, pickles, shredded iceberg, ranch

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Grandma Drake’s recipe, lettuce, tomato

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.49

Grilled chicken breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard Make it a club! Add bacon and Cheese +3.50

Turkey + Avocado

$12.49

Oven roasted turkey breast, avocado, dill, Vinaigrette, tomato, ranch

Sidechicks

$9.99

6 Fried Chicken Nuggets and Morita Honey Mustard Dippng Sauce

BLT

$10.99

Little Hero

Kids Hero Slider

$6.00

Kids Chicken Salad Slider

$6.00
Kids Sidechicks

$6.00

4 Fried Chicken Nuggets and honey mustard dipping sauce

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Sides

Crinkle Cut Fries

$3.75

Crunchy Napa Slaw

$3.75
Hashbrowns

$3.75

Mac N Cheese

$3.75
Bag of Chips

$2.00
Mixed Fruit

$3.75
Hashbrowns w/ Cheese

$5.25
Ranch Fries

$5.25
Chicken Salad Pint

$12.00Out of stock

DRINKS

NON-ALC

UNSWEET TEA

$2.50

Brewed Blue Durango Iced Tea

SWEET TEA

$2.50

Brewed Blue Durango Tea

ORANGE JUICE

$6.00Out of stock

MILK

$1.50
TOPO CHICO

$2.50Out of stock

HOT COCOA CUP

$2.75

LIQUID DEATH (MOUNTAIN WATER)

$2.50

LIQUID DEATH (SPARKLING WATER)

$2.50

LEMONADE

$3.00

RED BULL

$3.00

COFFEE

DRIP 10 OZ

$3.25

DRIP 16 OZ

$4.25
COLD BREW

$4.25
NITRO COFFEE

$6.50

Domestique Brand Nitro Cold Brew

DRAFT LATTE

$7.00

ESPRESSO

Espresso

$3.00

Capuccino

$3.75

Americano

$3.25

Latte

$5.00

Mocha Latte

$6.00

Vanilla Latte

$6.00

Caramel Latte

$6.00

Large Latte

$6.00

Large Mocha Latte

$7.00

Large Vanilla Latte

$7.00

Large Caramel Latte

$7.00

Iced Latte

$5.00

Iced Mocha Latte

$6.00

Iced Vanilla Latte

$6.00

Iced Caramel Latte

$6.00

BULK

96OZ COFFEE CARAFE

$25.49

LIQUOR

Altos Tequila

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Cathead Vodka

$9.00

Hoodoo Chickory Liquor

$10.00

Old Forester Bourbon

$9.00

Very Old Barton

$9.00

**ON LINE BULK ORDERS**

PACKAGES

OFFICE HERO PACK (OL)

$45.00

Be an office Hero! Includes 1 96oz carafe of our original drip coffee and 1 dozen assorted doughnuts.

96OZ COFFEE CARAFE

$25.49