Hero Doughnuts and Buns HERO Wedgewood
FOOD (NEW)
Doughnuts
Original Glazed*
Rich, buttery, tender brioche style doughnut. Fried to golden brown and delicious. Topped with vanilla bean glaze (AKA Plain Glaze)
Chocolate Glaze*
Single Origin Rich Chocolate Glaze.
Strawberry Glaze*
Real Strawberry infused glaze.
Sprinkle White*
Milk glaze topped with rainbow jimmies
G.O.A.T.s by the Dozen
G.O.A.T.s by the Half Dozen
OG Doughnut Box
12 "OG" Vanilla Doughnuts ***No Flavor Substitutions***
Banana Pudding*
Our take on the traditional Nanner Puddin. Real bananas, fresh homemade pastry cream, and crumbled Nilla Wafers on top
Blueberry Cake*
Wild Maine Blueberry Cake batter, hand formed, fried golden brown and topped with a blueberry glaze
Blueberry Crumble
Fresh Blueberry glaze topped with house Streusel Crumbs
Boston Cream Filled*
Vanilla Bean Custard filled, Chocolate Glazed and topped with Chocolate Crisp Pearls.
Bread Pudding*
Yesterday’s doughnuts soaked in a mixture of cream, brown sugar and eggs. BAKED in the style of bread pudding in doughnut shapes and topped with vanilla glaze.
Cereal Milk
Milk glaze topped with Wil’s favorite cereal Fruity Pebbles.
Chocolate Cake*
Chocolate Cream Filled*
Whipped Chocolate buttercream filled and dusted with powdered sugar
Cookies & Cream*
Milk glaze topped with crushed Oreo Cookies
Maple Sea Salt*
Maple glaze topped with a pinch of Maldon sea salt flecks.
Peach/Blackberry Fritter
Raspberry Jam Filled
Side Kicks
Our version of doughnut holes glazed with our vanilla glaze.
Wil's Pick Dozen
Wil's Pick Half Dozen
Beignets
Lemon Icebox
Breakfast Buns
Egg & Cheese Bun
Toasted potato bun, egg, cheese, cracked sauce, pepper jam topped with your choice of bacon, sausage patty, or Super Crunch chicken breast
Kolache Sausage & Cheese
Smoked sausage & cheese wrapped and baked in our brioche dough.
Kolache Jalepeno
Smoked sausage, jalapeño & cheese, wrapped and baked in our brioche dough
Super Mini 2 Count
Our parker house roll filled with a crispy sidechick & honey butter
Super Mini 4 Count
Our parker house roll filled with a crispy sidechick & honey butter
Breakfast Plates
Hero Breakfast
2 eggs, hash browns, choice of meat, HERO brioche toast with jam. Choose Bacon, patty sausage or sausage
AG Power Plate
2 fried eggs, grilled chicken, avocado, sliced tomato, Vinaigrette, dill
Loaded Hashbrowns
fried egg, onions, jalapeños, cheese sauce, pepper jam, cracked sauce. Add choice of meat for +3
Big A** French Toast
HERO Brioche, Vanilla cream, blueberries, maple, orange zest. Great with a side of bacon
Overnight Oats
oats, peanut butter, toasted nuts, banana, raspberries, chocolate pearls
Yogurt + Granola
Salad
Hero House Salad
Mixed greens, bacon, cheddar, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, dill, radish, sesame seeds, ranch or vinaigrette dressing
Half Hero House Salad
Kale Caesar Salad
fresh kale, cracked sauce, parmesan cheese, bread crumbs
Half Kale Caesar Salad
Napa Crunch Salad
Half Napa Crunch Salad
Lunch Buns
Hero Burger
All beef patty, American cheese, onion, pickle, cracked sauce.
Double Hero Burger
All beef patty, American cheese, onion, pickle, cracked sauce.
Classic Burger
All beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo and mustard.
Double Classic Burger
All beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo and mustard.
Dad Burger
All beef patty, pepper jack cheese, spicy mayo, pickles, bacon jam
Double Dad Burger
All beef patty, pepper jack cheese, spicy mayo, pickles, bacon jam
Super Crunch
Crunchy fried chicken breast, pepper jam, pickles, cracked sauce
Buffalo Super Crunch
Crunchy fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, pickles, shredded iceberg, ranch
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Grandma Drake’s recipe, lettuce, tomato
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard Make it a club! Add bacon and Cheese +3.50
Turkey + Avocado
Oven roasted turkey breast, avocado, dill, Vinaigrette, tomato, ranch
Sidechicks
6 Fried Chicken Nuggets and Morita Honey Mustard Dippng Sauce