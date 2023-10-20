Hero Doughnuts & Buns HERO Trace Crossings
Doughnuts
Rich, buttery, tender brioche style doughnut. Fried to golden brown and delicious. Topped with vanilla bean glaze (AKA Plain Glaze)
Single Origin Rich Chocolate Glaze.
Real Strawberry infused glaze.
Milk glaze topped with rainbow jimmies
12 "OG" Vanilla Doughnuts ***No Flavor Substitutions***
Our take on the traditional Nanner Puddin. Real bananas, fresh homemade pastry cream, and crumbled Nilla Wafers on top
Fresh Blueberry glaze topped with house Streusel Crumbs
Vanilla Bean Custard filled, Chocolate Glazed and topped with Chocolate Crisp Pearls.
Yesterday’s doughnuts soaked in a mixture of cream, brown sugar and eggs. BAKED in the style of bread pudding in doughnut shapes and topped with vanilla glaze.
Milk glaze topped with Wil’s favorite cereal Fruity Pebbles.
Milk glaze topped with crushed Oreo Cookies
Rich, buttery, tender brioche dough, chopped with roasted apples and cinnamon. Fried and topped with vanilla glaze.
Our version of doughnut holes glazed with our vanilla glaze.
This month, a portion of all proceeds from every PINK Doughnut purchased goes to the American Cancer Society to raise money towards Breast Cancer research, prevention programs, early detection, patient & family support.
Breakfast Buns
Toasted potato bun, egg, cheese, cracked sauce, pepper jam topped with your choice of bacon, sausage patty, or Super Crunch chicken breast
Smoked sausage & cheese wrapped and baked in our brioche dough.
Smoked sausage, jalapeño & cheese, wrapped and baked in our brioche dough
Our parker house roll filled with a crispy sidechick & honey butter
Breakfast Plates
2 eggs, hash browns, choice of meat, HERO brioche toast with jam. Choose Bacon, patty sausage or sausage
2 fried eggs, grilled chicken, avocado, sliced tomato, Vinaigrette, dill
fried egg, onions, jalapeños, cheese sauce, pepper jam, cracked sauce. Add choice of meat for +3
HERO Brioche, Vanilla cream, blueberries, maple, orange zest. Great with a side of bacon
oats, peanut butter, toasted nuts, banana, raspberries, chocolate pearls
Salad
Mixed greens, bacon, cheddar, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, dill, radish, sesame seeds, ranch or vinaigrette dressing
fresh kale, cracked sauce, parmesan cheese, bread crumbs
Lunch Buns
All beef patty, American cheese, onion, pickle, cracked sauce.
All beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo and mustard.
All beef patty, pepper jack cheese, spicy mayo, pickles, bacon jam
Crunchy fried chicken breast, pepper jam, pickles, cracked sauce
Crunchy fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, pickles, shredded iceberg, ranch
Grandma Drake’s recipe, lettuce, tomato
Grilled chicken breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard Make it a club! Add bacon and Cheese +3.50
Oven roasted turkey breast, avocado, dill, Vinaigrette, tomato, ranch
6 Fried Chicken Nuggets and Morita Honey Mustard Dippng Sauce