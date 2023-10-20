Popular Items

Kale Caesar Salad
$9.50

fresh kale, cracked sauce, parmesan cheese, bread crumbs

Buffalo Super Crunch
$12.49

Crunchy fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, pickles, shredded iceberg, ranch

FOOD (NEW)

Doughnuts

Wild Maine Blueberry Cake batter, hand formed, fried golden brown and topped with a blueberry glaze
Original Glazed*
$2.00Out of stock

Rich, buttery, tender brioche style doughnut. Fried to golden brown and delicious. Topped with vanilla bean glaze (AKA Plain Glaze)

Chocolate Glaze*
$2.75

Single Origin Rich Chocolate Glaze.

Strawberry Glaze*
$2.75

Real Strawberry infused glaze.

Sprinkle White*
$2.75

Milk glaze topped with rainbow jimmies

G.O.A.T.s by the Dozen
$22.00
G.O.A.T.s by the Half Dozen
$12.00
OG Doughnut Box
$18.00Out of stock

12 "OG" Vanilla Doughnuts ***No Flavor Substitutions***

Banana Pudding*
$4.50

Our take on the traditional Nanner Puddin. Real bananas, fresh homemade pastry cream, and crumbled Nilla Wafers on top

Blueberry Crumble
$3.25

Fresh Blueberry glaze topped with house Streusel Crumbs

Boston Cream Filled*
$4.50

Vanilla Bean Custard filled, Chocolate Glazed and topped with Chocolate Crisp Pearls.

Bread Pudding*
$4.50

Yesterday’s doughnuts soaked in a mixture of cream, brown sugar and eggs. BAKED in the style of bread pudding in doughnut shapes and topped with vanilla glaze.

Cereal Milk
$3.25

Milk glaze topped with Wil’s favorite cereal Fruity Pebbles.

Chocolate Cake*
$3.25Out of stock
Cookies & Cream*
$3.25

Milk glaze topped with crushed Oreo Cookies

Fritter Apple*
$5.00Out of stock

Rich, buttery, tender brioche dough, chopped with roasted apples and cinnamon. Fried and topped with vanilla glaze.

Maple Bacon
$3.25
Pumpkin Spice Cake
$3.25
Raspberry Jam Filled
$4.50Out of stock
Side Kicks
$4.50

Our version of doughnut holes glazed with our vanilla glaze.

Wil's Pick Dozen
$32.00
Wil's Pick Half Dozen
$16.00
Beignets
$5.00
Pumpkin Cheesecake
$3.25Out of stock
Pink Doughnut
$3.25

This month, a portion of all proceeds from every PINK Doughnut purchased goes to the American Cancer Society to raise money towards Breast Cancer research, prevention programs, early detection, patient & family support.

The Walking "Bread"
$4.50Out of stock
Double Chocolate Dirt Worm
$3.25

Breakfast Buns

Toasted potato buns & brioche dough stuffed with your favorite breakfast fillings
Egg & Cheese Bun
$5.00

Toasted potato bun, egg, cheese, cracked sauce, pepper jam topped with your choice of bacon, sausage patty, or Super Crunch chicken breast

Kolache Sausage & Cheese
$6.00Out of stock

Smoked sausage & cheese wrapped and baked in our brioche dough.

Kolache Jalepeno
$6.00

Smoked sausage, jalapeño & cheese, wrapped and baked in our brioche dough

Super Mini 2 Count
$4.50

Our parker house roll filled with a crispy sidechick & honey butter

Super Mini 4 Count
$9.00

Our parker house roll filled with a crispy sidechick & honey butter

Breakfast Plates

HERO Brioche, Vanilla cream, blueberries, maple, orange zest. Delicious with a side of bacon
Hero Breakfast
$12.00

2 eggs, hash browns, choice of meat, HERO brioche toast with jam. Choose Bacon, patty sausage or sausage

AG Power Plate
$12.00

2 fried eggs, grilled chicken, avocado, sliced tomato, Vinaigrette, dill

Loaded Hashbrowns
$10.00

fried egg, onions, jalapeños, cheese sauce, pepper jam, cracked sauce. Add choice of meat for +3

Big A** French Toast
$10.00

HERO Brioche, Vanilla cream, blueberries, maple, orange zest. Great with a side of bacon

Overnight Oats
$9.00

oats, peanut butter, toasted nuts, banana, raspberries, chocolate pearls

Yogurt + Granola
$8.00

Salad

Hero House Salad
$9.50

Mixed greens, bacon, cheddar, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, dill, radish, sesame seeds, ranch or vinaigrette dressing

Half Hero House Salad
$5.00
Kale Caesar Salad
$9.50

fresh kale, cracked sauce, parmesan cheese, bread crumbs

Half Kale Caesar Salad
$5.00
Napa Crunch Salad
$9.50
Half Napa Crunch Salad
$5.00

Lunch Buns

Includes choice of classic side. Add a stack to your burger for $3 per patty. Lettuce bun available by request.
Hero Burger
$10.99

All beef patty, American cheese, onion, pickle, cracked sauce.

Double Hero Burger
$13.99

All beef patty, American cheese, onion, pickle, cracked sauce.

Classic Burger
$10.99

All beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo and mustard.

Double Classic Burger
$13.99

All beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo and mustard.

Dad Burger
$12.49

All beef patty, pepper jack cheese, spicy mayo, pickles, bacon jam

Double Dad Burger
$15.49

All beef patty, pepper jack cheese, spicy mayo, pickles, bacon jam

Super Crunch
$12.49

Crunchy fried chicken breast, pepper jam, pickles, cracked sauce

Buffalo Super Crunch
$12.49

Crunchy fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, pickles, shredded iceberg, ranch

Chicken Salad Sandwich
$10.99

Grandma Drake’s recipe, lettuce, tomato

Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$12.49

Grilled chicken breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard Make it a club! Add bacon and Cheese +3.50

Turkey + Avocado
$12.49

Oven roasted turkey breast, avocado, dill, Vinaigrette, tomato, ranch

Sidechicks
$9.99

6 Fried Chicken Nuggets and Morita Honey Mustard Dippng Sauce

BLT
$10.99

Little Hero

Kids Hero Slider
$6.00
Kids Chicken Salad Slider
$6.00
Kids Sidechicks
$6.00

4 Fried Chicken Nuggets and honey mustard dipping sauce

Kids Grilled Cheese
$6.00

Sides

Crinkle Cut Fries
$3.75
Crunchy Napa Slaw
$3.75
Hashbrowns
$3.75
Mac N Cheese
$3.75
Bag of Chips
$2.00
Mixed Fruit
$3.75
Hashbrowns w/ Cheese
$5.25
Ranch Fries
$5.25
Chicken Salad Pint
$12.00

DRINKS

NON-ALC

UNSWEET TEA
$2.50

Brewed Blue Durango Iced Tea

SWEET TEA
$2.50

Brewed Blue Durango Tea

ORANGE JUICE
$6.00
MILK
$1.50
HOT COCOA CUP
$2.75
LIQUID DEATH (MOUNTAIN WATER)
$2.50
LIQUID DEATH (SPARKLING WATER)
$2.50
LEMONADE
$3.00

COFFEE

DRIP 10 OZ
$3.25
DRIP 16 OZ
$4.25
COLD BREW
$4.25
NITRO COFFEE
$6.50

Domestique Brand Nitro Cold Brew

DRAFT LATTE
$7.00

ESPRESSO

Espresso
$3.00
Capuccino
$3.75
Americano
$3.25
Latte
$5.00
Mocha Latte
$6.00
Vanilla Latte
$6.00
Caramel Latte
$6.00
Pumpkin Spice Latte
$6.00
Large Latte
$6.00
Large Mocha Latte
$7.00
Large Vanilla Latte
$7.00
Large Caramel Latte
$7.00
Large Pumpkin Spice Latte
$7.00
Iced Latte
$5.00
Iced Mocha Latte
$6.00
Iced Vanilla Latte
$6.00
Iced Caramel Latte
$6.00
Iced Pumpkin Latte
$6.00

BULK

96OZ COFFEE CARAFE
$25.49

LIQUOR

Altos Tequila
$10.00
Aperol
$10.00
Cathead Vodka
$9.00
Hoodoo Chickory Liquor
$10.00
Old Forester Bourbon
$9.00
Very Old Barton
$9.00

**ON LINE BULK ORDERS**

PACKAGES

OFFICE HERO PACK (OL)
$45.00

Be an office Hero! Includes 1 96oz carafe of our original drip coffee and 1 dozen assorted doughnuts.

96OZ COFFEE CARAFE
$25.49