Holy Cow - Mt. Vernon
SIGNATURES
- HOLY BURGER$12.00
6 oz. Special blend patty. Topped with American cheese, holy sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
- HOLY CHICKEN$8.00
Fried or Grilled chicken breast. Topped with Peri-Peri mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
- CLASSIC BURGER$8.00
Smashed 1/4 lb. Chuck patty. Topped with American cheese, holy sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
- HOLY DOG$3.50Out of stock
Served with choice of onion, relish, ketchup, mustard, Peri-Peri or Holy Sauce.
- CHICKEN TENDERS
Strips of juicy fried chicken, your choice of sauce on the side.
- LUNCH SPECIAL$7.00+
- HOLY SAMPLER$30.00Out of stock
HOLY CHICKEN HOLY BURGER HOLY DOG SEASONED FRIES ONION RINGS
- HOLY SLIDERS SAMPLER$40.00
THREE CHICKEN THREE SPICY CHICKEN THREE BEEF THREE CHOPPED CHEESE SEASONED FRIES ONION RINGS
SPECIALTIES
- N.Y.C. CHEESESTEAK$17.00
8 oz. shaved Premium Ribeye, grilled onion, American and Cheddar cheese, and hot sauce, on the side.
- DOUBLE SMASHED ONION HOLY BURGER$12.00
Two 3 oz short rib and brisket beef blend patties smashed on the grill with onions, topped with lettuce and Holy Sauce
- CHOPPED CHEESE
A quarter pounder chopped with grilled onion and American cheese. Topped with lettuce and Holy Sauce.
- BEEF SLIDERS
100% beef patties on slider buns topped with lettuce, onions, and Holy Sauce
- CHICKEN SLIDERS
Snack-sized fried chicken sandwich, with Peri-Peri mayo, and lettuce.
- HOLY MIX & MATCH SLIDERS$16.00
3-Crispy all white meat chicken breast sliders & 3-100% beef patties on slider buns
- CHOPPED CHEESE SLIDERS$16.00
100% Beef patties chopped on the grill with onions and cheese on slider buns
- DOUBLE SMASH PATTY BACON JALAPENO SLIDERS$21.00
Doubled smashed cheeseburger with fresh jalapenos, topped with our double-smoked crispy bacon
- IMPOSSIBLE SLIDERS
Snack-sized Vegetarian patty, with Holy Sauce, lettuce, and onion.
- IMPOSSIBLE CHOPPED CHEESE
Chuck vegetarian patty chopped with grilled onion and American cheese. Topped with lettuce and Holy Sauce.
- IMPOSSIBLE BURGER$12.00
Vegetarian patty, topped with American cheese, Holy Sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
VEGAN MENU
DELI SANDWICHES🥪
- TURKEY SANDWICH
Our turkey sub is one of our most popular sandwiches. Our zero additives, 99% fat-free turkey breast is bursting with flavor. Get on a hero or sandwich bread. Gluten Free also available
- ROAST BEEF
Our all-natural oven-roasted top round roast beef stacked on top of our freshly sliced provolone - it doesn't get any better than that. Gluten-Free option is available as well.
- CLUB SUPREMEOut of stock
- TURKEY BY POUND$18.00Out of stock
Our turkey sub is one of our most popular sandwich. our zero additives, 99% fat-free turkey breast is bursting with flavor.get on a hero or sandwich bread. gluten free also available
SIDES
BOTTLED DRINKS
- ESSENTIA WATER$2.50
- BOYLAN ORANGE SODA$3.00
- BOYLAN GINGER-ALE$3.00
- BOYLAN BLACK CHERRY$3.00
- BOYLAN CANE COLA$3.00
- BOYLAN DIET COLA$3.00
- BOYLAN ROOT BEER$3.00
- BOYLAN DIET ROOT BEER$3.00
- BIYLAN SHIRLEY TEMPLE$3.00
- BOYLAN SELTZER$3.00
- VITAMIN WATER$2.50
- CALYPSO strawberry lemonade$3.00
- CALYPSO OCEAN BLUE LEMONADE$3.00