Homegrown - Downtown Seattle
Popular Items
Matcha Chicken Avocado
mary’s free-range chicken, avocado, feta, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, warm ancient grains, farm greens & basil lime matcha dressing (D, GF)
Turkey, Bacon & Avocado
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
Turkey, Bacon & Avocado Combo
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*) Plus your choice of side.
Breakfast
Two Fried Eggs Bowl
two pasture-raised fried eggs*, applewood bacon, harissa home fries, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, wilted farm greens & chermoula aioli on the side (E, GF)
Sunrise Bowl
two pasture-raised fried eggs*, avocado, roasted tomatoes, feta, cilantro, warm ancient grains, wilted farm greens & carrot lime habanero hot sauce on the side (Vg, D, E, GF)
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
applewood bacon, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & roasted garlic aioli (D, E, GF*)
1/2 Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
applewood bacon, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & roasted garlic aioli (D, E, GF*)
Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
avocado, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & carrot lime habanero hot sauce (Vg, D, E, GF*)
1/2 Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
avocado, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & carrot lime habanero hot sauce (Vg, D, E, GF*)
Bowls
Matcha Chicken Avocado
mary’s free-range chicken, avocado, feta, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, warm ancient grains, farm greens & basil lime matcha dressing (D, GF)
Farmstead Cobb
mary’s free-range chicken, blue cheese, pasture-raised egg, applewood bacon, cherry tomatoes, farm greens & lemon avocado vinaigrette (D, E, GF)
Plant Powered
shredded carrots, roasted broccoli, chickpeas, shredded beets, sultanas, feta, cilantro, warm ancient grains, farm greens & lemon chermoula dressing (Vg, D, GF)
Sonoran (vegan)
black beans, ancho roasted corn, avocado, pickled red onions, red cabbage, cilantro, warm ancient grains, farm greens & carrot lime habanero dressing (V, GF)
Sonoran Grass-fed Steak
seared grass-fed steak, ancho roasted corn, avocado, pickled red onions, red cabbage, cilantro, warm ancient grains, farm greens & carrot lime habanero dressing (GF)
Spicy Braised Tofu
braised tofu, roasted broccoli, avocado, red cabbage, warm ancient grains, farm greens, miso lime dressing & sriracha drizzle (V, S, GF)
Summer Corn, Tomato & Grilled Chicken Bowl
Sweet roasted corn, cherry tomatoes, grilled chicken with farm greens & a creamy basil dressing (GF)
Sandwiches
Curried Cauliflower Salad Sandwich
A plant-based take on a classic curried chicken salad sandwich - sweet roasted cauliflower, creamy protein-packed chickpeas, earthy curried mayo. crunchy celery. tart currants, and plenty of fresh cilantro! (Vegan)
Smoked Pastrami
smoked pastrami, white cheddar, caramelized onions, smoked aioli & dill pickles (D, GF*)
Grass-fed Steak & Blue
grass-fed steak, blue cheese, caramelized onions, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
Turkey, Bacon & Avocado
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
Chicken Pesto
free-range chicken, basil pesto, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (GF*)
Chicken Cherry Pecan
chicken salad made with mary’s free-range chicken, tart dark cherries, toasted pecans, celery & fresh herbs, topped with farm greens (N, GF*)
Spice-Rubbed Chicken & Avocado
Spiced chicken thigh, avocado, feta, pickled red onions, cilantro, roasted garlic aioli & carrot lime habanero hot sauce (GF*, D)
Broccoli Melt
white cheddar, smoky roasted broccoli, caramelized onions, chermoula aioli & farm greens (Vg, D, GF*)
Za’atar Smashed Chickpea
Za’atar smashed chickpeas, shredded beets, avocado, cucumbers, pickled red onions, cilantro, lemon harissa tahini & farm greens (V, GF*)
BLT
Applewood bacon, cherry tomatoes, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens
1/2 Sandwich Combo
Curried Cauliflower Salad Combo
A plant-based take on a classic curried chicken salad sandwich - sweet roasted cauliflower, creamy protein-packed chickpeas, earthy curried mayo. crunchy celery. tart currants, and plenty of fresh cilantro! (Vegan)
Smoked Pastrami Combo
smoked pastrami, white cheddar, caramelized onions, smoked aioli & dill pickles (D, GF*) Plus your choice of side.
Grass-fed Steak & Blue Combo
grass-fed steak, blue cheese, caramelized onions, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*) Plus your choice of side.
Turkey, Bacon & Avocado Combo
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*) Plus your choice of side.
Chicken Pesto Combo
Mary’s free-range chicken, basil pesto, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (GF*) Plus your choice of side.
Chicken Cherry Pecan Combo
chicken salad made with mary’s free-range chicken, tart dark cherries, toasted pecans, celery & fresh herbs, topped with farm greens (N, GF*) Plus your choice of side. N, GF* Plus your choice of side.
Spice-Rubbed Chicken & Avocado Combo
Spiced chicken thigh, avocado, feta, pickled red onions, cilantro, roasted garlic aioli & carrot lime habanero hot sauce (GF*, D)
Broccoli Melt Combo
white cheddar, smoky roasted broccoli, caramelized onions, chermoula aioli & farm greens (Vg, D, GF*) Plus your choice of side.
Za’atar Smashed Chickpea Combo
Za’atar smashed chickpeas, shredded beets, avocado, cucumbers, pickled red onions, cilantro, lemon harissa tahini & farm greens (V, GF*) Plus your choice of side
BLT Combo
Applewood bacon, cherry tomatoes, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens
Beverages
Sides
Gingered Carrot Bisque
Bright ginger, savory carrot with onion, tomato, garlic and a touch of curry spice (Vg, D)
Roasted Red Pepper Bisque
Red bell pepper purée is simmered with mirepoix vegetables and roasted red bell pepper in a spicy vegetarian velouté accented with jalapeño, ground peppers, and ginger; finished with sweet cream (D, S)
Tomato Bisque
A medley of tomatoes, cream, spices, and garlic all simmered in a rich vegetable broth. (Vg)