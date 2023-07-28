Popular Items

Turkey, Bacon & Avocado

Turkey, Bacon & Avocado

$14.95

thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)

Matcha Chicken Avocado

Matcha Chicken Avocado

$13.95

mary’s free-range chicken, avocado, feta, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, warm ancient grains, farm greens & basil lime matcha dressing (D, GF)

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$13.95

Mary’s free-range chicken, basil pesto, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (GF*)


Breakfast

Two Fried Eggs Bowl

Two Fried Eggs Bowl

$11.95

two pasture-raised fried eggs*, applewood bacon, harissa home fries, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, wilted farm greens & chermoula aioli on the side (E, GF)

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$11.95

applewood bacon, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & roasted garlic aioli (D, E, GF*)

1/2 Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

1/2 Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.45

applewood bacon, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & roasted garlic aioli (D, E, GF*)

Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$10.95

avocado, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & carrot lime habanero hot sauce (Vg, D, E, GF*)

1/2 Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

1/2 Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.95

avocado, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & carrot lime habanero hot sauce (Vg, D, E, GF*)

Bowls

Matcha Chicken Avocado

Matcha Chicken Avocado

$13.95

mary’s free-range chicken, avocado, feta, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, warm ancient grains, farm greens & basil lime matcha dressing (D, GF)

Plant Powered

Plant Powered

$13.95

shredded carrots, roasted broccoli, chickpeas, shredded beets, sultanas, feta, cilantro, warm ancient grains, farm greens & lemon chermoula dressing (Vg, D, GF)

Sonoran (vegan)

Sonoran (vegan)

$11.95

black beans, ancho roasted corn, avocado, pickled red onions, red cabbage, cilantro, warm ancient grains, farm greens & carrot lime habanero dressing (V, GF)

Sonoran Grass-fed Steak

Sonoran Grass-fed Steak

$15.95

seared grass-fed steak, black beans, ancho roasted corn, avocado, pickled red onions, red cabbage, cilantro, warm ancient grains, farm greens & carrot lime habanero dressing (GF)

Summer Corn, Tomato & Grilled Chicken Bowl

Summer Corn, Tomato & Grilled Chicken Bowl

$13.95

Sweet roasted corn, cherry tomatoes, grilled chicken with farm greens & a creamy basil dressing (GF)

Sandwiches

Smoked Pastrami

Smoked Pastrami

$14.95

smoked pastrami, white cheddar, caramelized onions, smoked aioli & dill pickles (D, GF*)

Grass-fed Steak & Blue

Grass-fed Steak & Blue

$15.95

grass-fed steak, blue cheese, caramelized onions, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)

Turkey, Bacon & Avocado

Turkey, Bacon & Avocado

$14.95

thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)

Chicken Pesto

Chicken Pesto

$13.95

Mary’s free-range chicken, basil pesto, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (GF*)

Chicken Cherry Pecan

Chicken Cherry Pecan

$13.95

chicken salad made with mary’s free-range chicken, tart dark cherries, toasted pecans, celery & fresh herbs, topped with farm greens (N, GF*)

Spice-Rubbed Chicken & Avocado

Spice-Rubbed Chicken & Avocado

$13.95

Spiced chicken thigh, avocado, feta, pickled red onions, cilantro, roasted garlic aioli & carrot lime habanero hot sauce (GF*, D)

Broccoli Melt

Broccoli Melt

$12.95

white cheddar, smoky roasted broccoli, caramelized onions, chermoula aioli & farm greens (Vg, D, GF*)

Za’atar Smashed Chickpea

Za’atar Smashed Chickpea

$12.95

Za’atar smashed chickpeas, shredded beets, avocado, cucumbers, pickled red onions, cilantro, lemon harissa tahini & farm greens (V, GF*)

1/2 Sandwich Combo

half sandwich plus your choice of a cup of soup or a clean greens side salad
Smoked Pastrami Combo

Smoked Pastrami Combo

$12.95

smoked pastrami, white cheddar, caramelized onions, smoked aioli & dill pickles (D, GF*) Plus your choice of side.

Grass-fed Steak & Blue Combo

Grass-fed Steak & Blue Combo

$13.95

grass-fed steak, blue cheese, caramelized onions, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*) Plus your choice of side.

Turkey, Bacon & Avocado Combo

Turkey, Bacon & Avocado Combo

$12.95

thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*) Plus your choice of side.

Chicken Pesto Combo

Chicken Pesto Combo

$11.95

Mary’s free-range chicken, basil pesto, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (GF*) Plus your choice of side.

Chicken Cherry Pecan Combo

Chicken Cherry Pecan Combo

$11.95

chicken salad made with mary’s free-range chicken, tart dark cherries, toasted pecans, celery & fresh herbs, topped with farm greens (N, GF*) Plus your choice of side. N, GF* Plus your choice of side.

Spice-Rubbed Chicken & Avocado Combo

Spice-Rubbed Chicken & Avocado Combo

$11.95

Spiced chicken thigh, avocado, feta, pickled red onions, cilantro, roasted garlic aioli & carrot lime habanero hot sauce (GF*, D)

Broccoli Melt Combo

Broccoli Melt Combo

$11.45

white cheddar, smoky roasted broccoli, caramelized onions, chermoula aioli & farm greens (Vg, D, GF*) Plus your choice of side.

Beverages

Harney & Sons Tea

Harney & Sons Tea

$3.25

16oz Bottle - Organic Tea

Open Water - Still

Open Water - Still

$2.95
Open Water - Sparkling

Open Water - Sparkling

$2.95
Jones Soda

Jones Soda

$2.45
Anchorhead Drip Coffee

Anchorhead Drip Coffee

$2.95
Full Leaf Tea

Full Leaf Tea

$2.95
Anchorhead Cold Brew

Anchorhead Cold Brew

$4.95
Cold-Pressed OJ

Cold-Pressed OJ

$4.95
Spindrift Seltzer

Spindrift Seltzer

$2.95
Horizon Organic Milk - Regular

Horizon Organic Milk - Regular

$2.50
Horizon Organic Milk - Chocolate

Horizon Organic Milk - Chocolate

$2.50

Sides

Girl Meets Dirt Spoon Preserves

Girl Meets Dirt Spoon Preserves

$14.00

Girl Meets Dirt Spoon Preserves - Pear Balsamic - 7.75oz/220gm Jar

Gingered Carrot Bisque

Gingered Carrot Bisque

$4.50+

Bright ginger, savory carrot with onion, tomato, garlic and a touch of curry spice (Vg, D)

Tomato Bisque

Tomato Bisque

$4.50+

A medley of tomatoes, cream, spices, and garlic all simmered in a rich vegetable broth. (Vg)

Clean Greens

Clean Greens

$4.50
Backyard BBQ

Backyard BBQ

$2.25
Sea Salt

Sea Salt

$2.25
Jalapeno

Jalapeno

$2.25
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.95
GF Oatmeal Cookie

GF Oatmeal Cookie

$3.50
Vegan Brownie

Vegan Brownie

$4.45

Regular Bread 1 Slice

$1.00

Gluten-Free Bread 1 Slice

$2.45

Kids

1/2 Turkey & Cheese

1/2 Turkey & Cheese

$3.95

thin-sliced turkey & white cheddar (D, GF*)

Turkey & Cheese

Turkey & Cheese

$7.90

thin-sliced turkey & white cheddar (D, GF*)

1/2 Grilled Cheese

1/2 Grilled Cheese

$3.45

just white cheddar (Vg, D, GF*)

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.90

just white cheddar (Vg, D, GF*)