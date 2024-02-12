Homegrown - Mercer Island
Featured Items
Breakfast
- Two Fried Eggs Bowl$11.95
two pasture-raised fried eggs*, applewood bacon, harissa home fries, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, wilted farm greens & chermoula aioli on the side (E, GF)
- Sunrise Bowl$10.95
two pasture-raised fried eggs*, avocado, roasted tomatoes, feta, cilantro, warm ancient grains, wilted farm greens & carrot lime habanero hot sauce on the side (Vg, D, E, GF)
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$11.95
applewood bacon, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & roasted garlic aioli (D, E, GF*)
- 1/2 Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$6.45
applewood bacon, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & roasted garlic aioli (D, E, GF*)
- Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$10.95
avocado, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & carrot lime habanero hot sauce (Vg, D, E, GF*)
- 1/2 Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$5.95
avocado, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & carrot lime habanero hot sauce (Vg, D, E, GF*)
Bowls
- Matcha Chicken Avocado$13.95
mary’s free-range chicken, avocado, feta, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, warm ancient grains, farm greens & basil lime matcha dressing (D, GF)
- Farmstead Cobb$15.95
mary’s free-range chicken, blue cheese, pasture-raised egg, applewood bacon, cherry tomatoes, farm greens & lemon avocado vinaigrette (D, E, GF)
- Plant Powered$13.95
shredded carrots, roasted broccoli, chickpeas, shredded beets, sultanas, feta, cilantro, warm ancient grains, farm greens & lemon chermoula dressing (Vg, D, GF)
- Sonoran (vegan)$11.95
black beans, ancho roasted corn, avocado, pickled red onions, red cabbage, cilantro, warm ancient grains, farm greens & carrot lime habanero dressing (V, GF)
- Sonoran Grass-fed Steak$15.95
seared grass-fed steak, black beans, ancho roasted corn, avocado, pickled red onions, red cabbage, cilantro, warm ancient grains, farm greens & carrot lime habanero dressing (GF)
- Spicy Braised Tofu$12.95
braised tofu, roasted broccoli, avocado, red cabbage, warm ancient grains, farm greens, miso lime dressing & sriracha drizzle (V, S, GF)
Sandwiches
- Smoked Pastrami$14.95
smoked pastrami, white cheddar, caramelized onions, smoked aioli & dill pickles (D, GF*)
- Grass-fed Steak & Blue$15.95
grass-fed steak, blue cheese, caramelized onions, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
- Turkey, Bacon & Avocado$14.95
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
- Chicken Pesto$13.95
Mary’s free-range chicken, basil pesto, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (GF*)
- Chicken Cherry Pecan$13.95
chicken salad made with mary’s free-range chicken, tart dark cherries, toasted pecans, celery & fresh herbs, topped with farm greens (N, GF*)
- Broccoli Melt$12.95
white cheddar, smoky roasted broccoli, caramelized onions, chermoula aioli & farm greens (Vg, D, GF*)
- Za’atar Smashed Chickpea$12.95
Za’atar smashed chickpeas, shredded beets, avocado, cucumbers, pickled red onions, cilantro, lemon harissa tahini & farm greens (V, GF*)
- BLT$12.95
applewood bacon, roasted tomatoes, farm greens & roasted garlic aioli
- Kimchi Turkey Reuben$13.95
A twist on a classic reuben! Firefly Kimchi, thin-sliced turkey, nutty swiss and roasted garlic aioli.
1/2 Sandwich Combo
- Smoked Pastrami Combo$12.95
smoked pastrami, white cheddar, caramelized onions, smoked aioli & dill pickles (D, GF*) Plus your choice of side.
- Grass-fed Steak & Blue Combo$13.95
grass-fed steak, blue cheese, caramelized onions, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*) Plus your choice of side.
- Turkey, Bacon & Avocado Combo$12.95
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*) Plus your choice of side.
- Chicken Pesto Combo$11.95
Mary’s free-range chicken, basil pesto, roasted red peppers, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (GF*) Plus your choice of side.
- Chicken Cherry Pecan Combo$11.95
chicken salad made with mary’s free-range chicken, tart dark cherries, toasted pecans, celery & fresh herbs, topped with farm greens (N, GF*) Plus your choice of side.
- Broccoli Melt Combo$11.45
white cheddar, smoky roasted broccoli, caramelized onions, chermoula aioli & farm greens (Vg, D, GF*) Plus your choice of side.
- Za’atar Smashed Chickpea Combo$11.45
Za’atar smashed chickpeas, shredded beets, avocado, cucumbers, pickled red onions, cilantro, lemon harissa tahini & farm greens (V, GF*) Plus your choice of side
- BLT Combo$11.45
Applewood bacon, cherry tomatoes, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens
- Kimchi Turkey Reuben Combo$11.95
A twist on a classic reuben! Firefly Kimchi, thin-sliced turkey, nutty swiss and roasted garlic aioli.
Beverages
Sides
- Broccoli Cheddar$4.50+
A pureed soup with broccoli florets, carrots, and sweet onion, chicken broth, and finished with creamy cheddar cheese.
- Tomato Bisque$4.50+
A medley of tomatoes, cream, spices, and garlic all simmered in a rich vegetable broth. (Vg)
- Clean Greens$4.50
A fresh mix of farm greens, cucumber, and shredded carrots topped with lemon avocado vinaigrette
- Backyard BBQ$2.25
- Sea Salt$2.25
- Jalapeno$2.25
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.95
- GF Oatmeal Cookie$3.50
- Vegan Brownie$4.45
- Regular Bread 1 Slice$1.00
- Gluten-Free Bread 1 Slice$2.45