Appetizers

Bavarian Pretzel

$10.95

Our Bavarian Pretzel is baked to perfection, topped with sea salt, and served with Brewpub Style Mustard. Try our house-made Beer Cheese to take things to the next level.

Ahi Poke Nachos

$14.95Out of stock

Crispy wontons, marinated ahi tuna, green onions, pineapple, and sesame seeds with our creamy Island Aioli.

Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.95

Island Fries with cheese, and bacon, and served with a side of our Homemade Buttermilk Ranch or Chipotle Ranch.

Baked and Battered Green Beans

$9.95

Crispy green beans, coated in a crunchy batter and baked to perfection. Try them with our Homemade Ranch or Wasabi Ranch.

Basket of Island Fries

$6.95

Lightly seasoned baked Island Fries. Served with two dipping sauces. Choose your sauce combo!

Beer Battered Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95

Stringy beer-battered mozzarella served with zingy marinara.

Bowl of Chili

$5.95Out of stock

A bowl of spicy, meaty goodness. Add cheese for $1.

Cheese Fries

$7.95
Cheesy Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.95

Seasoned to taste chicken smothered with our delicious Mild Buffalo sauce, Homemade Buttermilk Ranch, and a festive three-cheese blend. Baked until bubbly and served with tortilla chips for dipping.

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.95Out of stock

Chips & Queso

$7.95
Chips and Fire Roasted Salsa

$5.95

Speaks for itself!

Chips, Fire Roasted Salsa & Queso

$8.95

The only way to make Chips & Salsa better? Add Queso!

Crispy Coconut Shrimp

$12.95

Large shrimp coated in a double, coconut breading, with both coconut cream and shredded coconut, baked till golden, brown, and crispy. Served with Sweet Thai Chili sauce.

Crispy Pickle Chips

$9.95

Hand-dipped panko breaded pickle slices. Served with our delicious Homemade Buttermilk Ranch.

GF Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.95

Island Fries with cheese, and bacon, served with a side of our Homemade Buttermilk Ranch or Chipotle Ranch.

GF Cheese Fries

$7.95

GF Chili Cheese Fries

$9.95
GF Island Fries

$6.95
Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Nachos

$14.95

BBQ chicken nachos with cheese, jalapeños, lettuce, and Pineapple Coconut Rum Slaw.

Spicy Smoked Yellowfin Tuna Dip

$11.95

Yellowfin tuna smoked to perfection and kicked up with our fiery Jalapeño Ranch for the perfect blend of smoke and spice.

Wings

6 Traditional Wings

$10.95

Crispy baked chicken wings

10 Traditional Wings

$15.95

Crispy baked chicken wings

15 Traditional Wings

$22.95

Crispy baked chicken wings

30 Traditional Wings

$44.95

Crispy baked chicken wings

6 Boneless Wings

$9.95

Crispy baked boneless chicken wings

10 Boneless Wings

$13.95

Crispy baked boneless chicken wings

15 Boneless Wings

$19.95

Crispy baked boneless chicken wings

30 Boneless Wings

$38.95

Crispy baked boneless chicken wings

6 Veggie Wings

$9.95

Quorn™ boneless wings

10 Veggie Wings

$13.95

Quorn™ boneless wings

15 Veggie Wings

$19.95

Quorn™ boneless wings

30 Veggie Wings

$38.95

Quorn™ boneless wings

Salads

Summer Berry Salad

$13.95

Grilled chicken salad with blueberries, strawberries, pecans, feta cheese, and Raspberry Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.95

Crispy chicken breast in Medium Buffalo sauce with mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and Colby-Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Buttermilk Ranch dressing.

Greek Salad

$13.95

Fresh greens, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, onions, pepperoncini, and grilled chicken. Served with a side of Greek dressing.

Caesar Salad

$13.95

Caesar salad with blackened chicken, croutons, cherry tomatoes, and Asiago cheese. Add shrimp, mahi, or salmon for an additional charge.

Southwest Chicken Salad

$13.95

Fresh house salad, baked chicken breast, Colby-Jack cheese, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, black beans, and tortilla strips. Served with a side of Homemade Chipotle Ranch dressing.

Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna Salad

$16.95Out of stock

Grilled chicken salad with blueberries, strawberries, pecans, feta cheese, and Raspberry Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Flatbreads

BBQ Chicken & Bacon Flatbread

$12.95

BBQ chicken pizza with a thin, crispy crust, Colby-Jack cheese, bacon bits, and caramelized onions. Topped with sweet Hawaiian BBQ sauce.

Caribbean Jerk Flatbread

$12.95

Jamaican Jerk pizza has a crispy crust, sweet and spicy sauce, grilled chicken, pineapple, caramelized onions, mozzarella, and Asiago cheese.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$12.95

Crispy Buttermilk Ranch chicken pizza is topped with mozzarella, bacon, tomatoes, and Asiago cheese.

Margherita Flatbread

$12.95

Thin, crispy crust pizza with garlic parmesan base topped with fresh basil, tomatoes, and mozzarella. Sprinkled with baby greens and balsamic reduction.

The Guinness Flatbread

$12.95

Delicious pizza with Sweet & Peppery Polynesian sauce, peppers, onions, mozzarella, and Guinness beer brats.

Quesadillas

Big Shrimpin’ Quesadilla

$12.95

Spicy shrimp and cheese on a 12-inch tortilla with Buffalo sauce and Buttermilk Ranch.

Boomin’ Shroom Quesadilla

$12.95

Smoky bacon and grilled chicken on a 12-inch tortilla with Colby-Jack cheese, sautéed mushrooms, and Wasabi Ranch.

Cheezy Chicken Quesadilla

$10.95

A 12-inch tortilla filled with cheese and grilled chicken, grilled to perfection.

Steak & Cheese Quesadilla

$12.95

Crispy 12-inch tortilla filled with steak and cheese, and served with Chipotle Ranch sauce.

Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos Duo

$12.95

Two warm tortillas with crispy cabbage, diced tomatoes, and herb-crusted mahi. Topped with our homemade Pesto Aioli sauce and fresh cilantro.

Baja Fish Tacos Trio

$15.95

Three warm tortillas with crispy cabbage, diced tomatoes, and herb-crusted mahi. Topped with our homemade Pesto Aioli sauce and fresh cilantro.

Buffalo Chicken Tacos Duo

$10.95

Two crispy chicken breast with Medium Buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and Colby-Jack cheese on two warm tortillas. Topped off with homemade Buttermilk Ranch dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Tacos Trio

$13.95

Three crispy chicken breast with Medium Buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and Colby-Jack cheese on two warm tortillas. Topped off with homemade Buttermilk Ranch dressing.