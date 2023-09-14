Island Wing Company Harrisonburg
Appetizers
Bavarian Pretzel
Our Bavarian Pretzel is baked to perfection, topped with sea salt, and served with Brewpub Style Mustard. Try our house-made Beer Cheese to take things to the next level.
Ahi Poke Nachos
Crispy wontons, marinated ahi tuna, green onions, pineapple, and sesame seeds with our creamy Island Aioli.
Bacon Cheese Fries
Island Fries with cheese, and bacon, and served with a side of our Homemade Buttermilk Ranch or Chipotle Ranch.
Baked and Battered Green Beans
Crispy green beans, coated in a crunchy batter and baked to perfection. Try them with our Homemade Ranch or Wasabi Ranch.
Basket of Island Fries
Lightly seasoned baked Island Fries. Served with two dipping sauces. Choose your sauce combo!
Beer Battered Mozzarella Sticks
Stringy beer-battered mozzarella served with zingy marinara.
Bowl of Chili
A bowl of spicy, meaty goodness. Add cheese for $1.
Cheese Fries
Cheesy Buffalo Chicken Dip
Seasoned to taste chicken smothered with our delicious Mild Buffalo sauce, Homemade Buttermilk Ranch, and a festive three-cheese blend. Baked until bubbly and served with tortilla chips for dipping.
Chili Cheese Fries
Chips & Queso
Chips and Fire Roasted Salsa
Speaks for itself!
Chips, Fire Roasted Salsa & Queso
The only way to make Chips & Salsa better? Add Queso!
Crispy Coconut Shrimp
Large shrimp coated in a double, coconut breading, with both coconut cream and shredded coconut, baked till golden, brown, and crispy. Served with Sweet Thai Chili sauce.
Crispy Pickle Chips
Hand-dipped panko breaded pickle slices. Served with our delicious Homemade Buttermilk Ranch.
GF Bacon Cheese Fries
Island Fries with cheese, and bacon, served with a side of our Homemade Buttermilk Ranch or Chipotle Ranch.
GF Cheese Fries
GF Chili Cheese Fries
GF Island Fries
Hawaiian BBQ Chicken Nachos
BBQ chicken nachos with cheese, jalapeños, lettuce, and Pineapple Coconut Rum Slaw.
Spicy Smoked Yellowfin Tuna Dip
Yellowfin tuna smoked to perfection and kicked up with our fiery Jalapeño Ranch for the perfect blend of smoke and spice.
Wings
6 Traditional Wings
Crispy baked chicken wings
10 Traditional Wings
Crispy baked chicken wings
15 Traditional Wings
Crispy baked chicken wings
30 Traditional Wings
Crispy baked chicken wings
6 Boneless Wings
Crispy baked boneless chicken wings
10 Boneless Wings
Crispy baked boneless chicken wings
15 Boneless Wings
Crispy baked boneless chicken wings
30 Boneless Wings
Crispy baked boneless chicken wings
6 Veggie Wings
Quorn™ boneless wings
10 Veggie Wings
Quorn™ boneless wings
15 Veggie Wings
Quorn™ boneless wings
30 Veggie Wings
Quorn™ boneless wings
Salads
Summer Berry Salad
Grilled chicken salad with blueberries, strawberries, pecans, feta cheese, and Raspberry Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken breast in Medium Buffalo sauce with mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and Colby-Jack cheese. Served with Homemade Buttermilk Ranch dressing.
Greek Salad
Fresh greens, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, onions, pepperoncini, and grilled chicken. Served with a side of Greek dressing.
Caesar Salad
Caesar salad with blackened chicken, croutons, cherry tomatoes, and Asiago cheese. Add shrimp, mahi, or salmon for an additional charge.
Southwest Chicken Salad
Fresh house salad, baked chicken breast, Colby-Jack cheese, cherry tomatoes, roasted corn, black beans, and tortilla strips. Served with a side of Homemade Chipotle Ranch dressing.
Sesame Crusted Ahi Tuna Salad
Grilled chicken salad with blueberries, strawberries, pecans, feta cheese, and Raspberry Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Flatbreads
BBQ Chicken & Bacon Flatbread
BBQ chicken pizza with a thin, crispy crust, Colby-Jack cheese, bacon bits, and caramelized onions. Topped with sweet Hawaiian BBQ sauce.
Caribbean Jerk Flatbread
Jamaican Jerk pizza has a crispy crust, sweet and spicy sauce, grilled chicken, pineapple, caramelized onions, mozzarella, and Asiago cheese.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread
Crispy Buttermilk Ranch chicken pizza is topped with mozzarella, bacon, tomatoes, and Asiago cheese.
Margherita Flatbread
Thin, crispy crust pizza with garlic parmesan base topped with fresh basil, tomatoes, and mozzarella. Sprinkled with baby greens and balsamic reduction.
The Guinness Flatbread
Delicious pizza with Sweet & Peppery Polynesian sauce, peppers, onions, mozzarella, and Guinness beer brats.
Quesadillas
Big Shrimpin’ Quesadilla
Spicy shrimp and cheese on a 12-inch tortilla with Buffalo sauce and Buttermilk Ranch.
Boomin’ Shroom Quesadilla
Smoky bacon and grilled chicken on a 12-inch tortilla with Colby-Jack cheese, sautéed mushrooms, and Wasabi Ranch.
Cheezy Chicken Quesadilla
A 12-inch tortilla filled with cheese and grilled chicken, grilled to perfection.
Steak & Cheese Quesadilla
Crispy 12-inch tortilla filled with steak and cheese, and served with Chipotle Ranch sauce.
Tacos
Baja Fish Tacos Duo
Two warm tortillas with crispy cabbage, diced tomatoes, and herb-crusted mahi. Topped with our homemade Pesto Aioli sauce and fresh cilantro.
Baja Fish Tacos Trio
Three warm tortillas with crispy cabbage, diced tomatoes, and herb-crusted mahi. Topped with our homemade Pesto Aioli sauce and fresh cilantro.
Buffalo Chicken Tacos Duo
Two crispy chicken breast with Medium Buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and Colby-Jack cheese on two warm tortillas. Topped off with homemade Buttermilk Ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Tacos Trio
Three crispy chicken breast with Medium Buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and Colby-Jack cheese on two warm tortillas. Topped off with homemade Buttermilk Ranch dressing.