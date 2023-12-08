Jake’s on the Water
Pizza
From Our Brick Oven
- The Labrador$17.00
Our version of the classic margherita with Galbani mozzarella and fresh basil
- Sweet Heat$18.00
Garlic oil, prosciutto, house pickled jalapeños, shredded and fresh mozzarella, ricotta cream, topped with basil, black pepper, and drizzled with honey
- European$18.00
Marinara sauce fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, tomato, arugula, and balsamic reduction
- White Mushroom$19.00
Ricotta cream sauce, shredded mozzarella, caramelized onions, roasted garlic, and mushrooms, finished with parsley and truffle oil
- Chicken Pesto$20.00
Infused garlic oil base, shredded mozzarella, fire roasted red peppers, roasted chicken, house made basil pesto
- Authentic Brick Oven Pizza$13.00
- Chicken Trio$20.00
brick oven roasted chicken, oven roasted marinated tomatoes, and kalamata olives
- Fig & Pig$24.00
basil pesto, shredded mozzarella, prosciutto, oven roasted tomatoes, pickled red onions & figs, topped with crumbled feta and balsamic glaze