Little Ripper LA 4155 Verdugo Road
Coffee Bar
Coffee
The Little Ripper
Tea
Milk Drinks
Daytime Food
Baked Goods
- White Miso Kouign-amann$6.00Out of stock
- Pumkin cheesecake Morning bun$6.00Out of stock
- Chocolate Hazelnut Croissant$7.00Out of stock
- Cinnamon Roll$6.50Out of stock
- Chickpea Curry Puff (v)$5.00Out of stock
- Butternut Squash puff (v)$5.00Out of stock
- Blueberry muffin$5.50Out of stock
- Banana Bread (v)$6.00Out of stock
- Pumkin Spice Donut (v)$5.00Out of stock
- Devil's food donut (GF)$5.50Out of stock
- Matcha Donut (GF)$5.50Out of stock
- Bacon Cheddar Scone$6.00Out of stock
- Miso Butterscotch Cookie$3.00
- Chocolate chunk cookie$4.00Out of stock
- Chocolate brownie cookie (v)$4.00Out of stock
- French Onion Soup bun$6.00Out of stock
- Kimchi SPAM musubi croissant$7.00
- Horchata Morning Bun$5.00Out of stock
- Croissant - Almond$7.00Out of stock
- Croissant - Ham & Cheese$7.00Out of stock
- Croissant - Spinach & Cheese$6.00Out of stock
- Croissant - Pain au Chocolat$6.00Out of stock
- Croissant - Plain$5.50Out of stock
Toasts
Breakfast Plates
Sides
Nighttime Food
Nibbles
Small Plates
Larger Plates
Sides
N/A Beverages
Specials + Desserts
Little Ripper LA 4155 Verdugo Road Location and Ordering Hours
(323) 739-0328
Closed