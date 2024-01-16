Local Foods Post Oak
Chef's Daily Features
ENTREES
- Mushroom Pasta$22.05
Vegan Alfredo, Lions Mane, Mushroom Spinach, Broccolini, & Calabrian Chili Oregano
- Blackened Tuna$28.35
Quinoa, Strawberries, Cucumber, Radish, Avocado, Cilantro, Green Onion, & Adobo Sauce
- Half Roasted Chicken$23.10
Wild Rice, Asparagus, Caramelized Pearl Onions, Swiss Chard, Angling Potatoes, Tomatoes, Chicken Mustard Au Jus
- Steak Frites$25.20
Bistro Steak, Chimichurri, And Local French Fries
- Salmon Poke$20.48
Salmon, Brown Rice, Snow Peas, Avocado, Spring Radish, Green Onion, Toasted Salted Almonds, Sunflower Sprouts, Pickled Ginger & Chili Crisp, Nori Mayo
- Vegan Power Bowl$17.85
Asparagus, Peas, Swiss Chard, Caramelized Sweet Potato, Watermelon Radish, Golden Beets, Brown-Rice Quinoa, Hemp Pistachio Dukkah, Tumeric-Ginger Sauce
SANDWICH*
- Avocado BLT$16.80
Fried Egg, Bacon, Iceberg Lettuce, Aioli, Heirloom Tomato, Sourdough
- Banh Mi$15.23
Falcon Lake Farms Pork, Pickled Onion, Jalapeño, Carrot/Cucumber Mix, Cilantro, Sambal, Aioli & French Baguette
- Cheeseburger$16.80
44 Farms Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion, Cheddar, Secret Sauce & Challah Sesame Seed Bun Served with House-Made French Fries.
- Crunchy Chicken*$16.00
Roasted Chicken, Nut-Seed Crumble, Crushed Chips, Tomato, House Pickles, Romaine, Provolone, Buttermilk Ranch & Pretzel Bun
- Garden Sammie$13.65
Brussels Sprouts, Avocado Spread, Hummus, Romaine, Pickled Onion, Tomato, Curried Cauliflower, Sprouts & Ciabatta
- Gulf Seafood$18.38
Shrimp & Blue Crab, Romaine, Tomato, Pickled Onion, Green Goddess & Ciabatta
- Quinoa Burger$15.23
Smoked Quinoa Patty, Pickled Taqueria Vegetables, Tomato, Shredded Romaine, Vegan Aioli, Ciabatta
- Truffled Egg Salad$14.70
Vital Farms Eggs, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Parmesan, Aioli & Pretzel Bun
- Chimichurri Steak Torta$19.95
Fried Egg, Muenster Enchilado, Caramelized Onions & Mushrooms, Arugula, Sliced Avocado, Dijon Aioli, Bolillo Roll
- TO-GO UTENSILS?
In an effort to keep our city clean and not be wasteful we kindly ask if you would like us to add plastic utensils to your order. Yes equals 1 set of utensils per item ordered.
APPETIZER
- Housemade French Fries$7.35
Twice Cooked Kennebec Fries With Garlic Aioli
- Vegan Cashew Queso$9.45
Vegan "Taco Meat", Served with Tortilla Chips.
- Charred Asparagus$12.60
Pistachios, Red Onion, Gouda, Dijon Vinaigrette, Garlic Oil, Frisee
- Vegan Spinach Dip*$11.55
Cashew Cream, Hearts Of Palm, Crispy Garlic, House Tortilla Chips
SALAD
- Spring Harvest Salad$14.18
Mixed Greens, Brussels Sprouts, Red & Golden Beets, TX Goat Cheese, Sprouts, Asparagus, Strawberries, Sunflower Seeds, Radish, Fresh Herb Vinaigrette
- Asian Chicken Salad$16.00
Napa Cabbage, Broccoli, Green Beans, Cashews, Beans Sprouts, Sweet Potato Noodles, Sesame Seeds, House Pickles, Ginger-Soy Vinaigrette, Spicy Peanut Sauce
- Taco Salad$15.75
Kale-Romaine Mix, Vegan "Taco Meat," Avocado, Cilantro-Corn, Kidney Beans, Pickled Red Onion, Tortilla Strips, Pumpkin Seeds & Lemon Vinaigrette
- Burger Salad$16.80
44 Farms Beef Patty, Shredded Cheddar, Chopped Romaine, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, Croutons, & Secret Sauce
- Herb Crusted Salmon Caesar$19.95
Seared Blackened Salmon Filet served over Kale-Romaine Mix with Parmesan, Fried Capers, Tomato, Hearts of Palm & Croutons
SANDWICH AS A SALAD
- Avocado B.L.T. As A Salad$16.80
Crispy Bacon, Cherry Tomato, Avocado, Fried Egg, Sriracha Aioli over Romaine with Lemon Vinaigrette
- Banh Mi As A Salad$15.23
Falcon Lake Farms Pork, Pickled Onion, Jalapeño, Carrot/Cucumber Mix, Cilantro, Sambal & Aioli over Romaine with Soy-Ginger Vinaigrette
- Crunchy Chicken As A Salad$16.00
Roasted Chicken, Nut-Seed Crumble, Crushed Chips, Tomato, House Pickles & Provolone, over Romaine with Buttermilk Ranch
- Garden Sammie As A Salad$13.65
Brussels Sprouts, Avocado Spread, Hummus, Pickled Onion, Tomato, Curried Cauliflower & Sprouts over Romaine with Lemon Vinaigrette
- Gulf Seafood As A Salad$18.38
Shrimp & Blue Crab, Tomato, Hominy-Cilantro, Pickled Onions over Mixed Greens with Green Goddess
- Quinoa Burger As A Salad$15.23
Romaine And Kale With Lemon Vinaigrette, Grape Tomatoes, Carrots, Cauliflower, Green Beans and Vegan Aioli
- Truffled Egg Salad As A Salad$14.70
Truffled Egg Salad, Parmesan, Tomato & Sprouts over Mixed Greens with Lemon Vinaigrette
- Chimichurri Steak As A Salad$19.95
Fried Egg, Muenster Enchilado, Caramelized Onions & Mushrooms, Arugula & Romaine, Sliced Avocado, & Dijon Aioli
SOUP
- Cup Chicken Posole*$4.73
Poblano, Green Chiles, Hominy, Cilantro & Pumpkin Seeds
- Bowl Chicken Posole*$8.40
Poblano, Green Chiles, Hominy, Cilantro & Pumpkin Seeds
- To Go Quart Chicken Posole*$13.13
Poblano, Green Chiles, Hominy, Cilantro & Pumpkin Seeds
- Cup Spring Squash & Quinoa$4.75
English Peas & Mint
- Bowl Spring Squash & Quinoa$8.40
English Peas & Mint
- To Go Quart Spring Squash & Quinoa$13.13
Lemongrass, Ginger, Spiced Cashew & Cilantro Garnish
SIDES
- 3 Sides Plate***$11.55
- Kale
Parmesan, Golden Raisins & Pine Nuts
- Fruit
Strawberry Ginger Basil
- Housemade Chips
with Old Bay Seasoning
- Pickles
Dill Pickle Spears, House-Brine
- Potato Salad
Red Potato, Egg, Onion, Dill, Mustard
- Pumpkin Seeds
Toasted & Seasoned
- Apple Beet Salad
Red & Yellow Beets, Granny Smith Apples, Jicama, Chili Flakes, Honey, Pistachios, Mint
- Salad Dressing
Choice of House Dressing: Herb Vinaigrette, Soy Vinaigrette, Lemon Vinaigrette or Buttermilk Ranch. Choose from: Single, Half Pint, Pint or Quart
- Toast$1.58
Choice of: Pretzel Bun, Ciabatta Bread, Harvest Wheat or French Roll
KIDS
DESSERT
BEVERAGES
- Citrus Green Tea*$3.83
- Seasonal Lemonade$3.83
STRAWBERRY LEMONADE MADE WITH THYME
- Iced Tea*$3.83
- Topo Chico$3.15
- Coca-Cola$3.15
Coca-Cola Original Taste—the refreshing, crisp taste you know and love
- Diet Coke$3.15
A delicious, crisp, sparkling cola for the refreshment you want
- Sprite$3.15
A delicious citrus taste that knows how to keep things cool
- Dr. Pepper*$3.15
- Nitro Cold Brew* 16 oz$6.30
- Honey Iced Coffee$4.75
24-Hour Katz's Cold Brew with Local Honey, Vanilla, Cinnamon & Oat Milk
- Yerba Mate, Mint*$4.20
BEER TO-GO (Contains Alcohol)
- Karbach Love Street$5.00
Texas- Kolsch- 4.9% ABV. Love Street is a state of mind. Brewed in the Kolsch-style and hopped delicately with floral German hops, this beer boast a clean malt profile that refreshes to the core without sacrificing character.
- Karbach Crawford Bock$5.00
What's even easier than jacking a dinger into the Crawford Boxes? How about cracking open a delicious Crawford Bock? Karbach Crawford Bock is so smooth you can easily stretch that single into a double. Pairs perfectly with peanuts, stadium dogs, and a good 7th inning stretch! A portion of proceeds from every Crawford Bock go to the Astros Foundation!
- Saint Arnold Lawnmower$5.00
A true German-style Kölsch. Originally brewed in Cologne, this beer is crisp and refreshing, yet has a sweet malty body that is balanced by a complex, citrus hop character. Multiple additions of German Hallertauer hops are used to achieve this delicate flavor. We use a special Kölsch yeast, an ale yeast that ferments at lager temperatures, to yield the slightly fruity, clean flavor of this beer. Lawnmower is a world class brew yet light enough to be enjoyed by Texans after strenuous activities, like mowing the lawn.
- Saint Arnold Summer Pills$5.00
Available April - August. A golden Munich-style Helles. Crisp and refreshing, this beer is perfect for a hot summer day. Saint Arnold Summer Pils has a delicate, sweet malt taste complemented by an abundant hop aroma and flavor. This beer is brewed with fine German malt, and a copious quantity of "noble" hops imported from the Czech Republic. Saint Arnold Summer Pils is best consumed at 36° Fahrenheit. Recommended pairings: Spicy Mexican, pizza, & lamb kebabs.
- Lone Pint Yellow Rose$5.00
SMaSH (Single Malt and Single Hop) IPAs are simple creatures, allowing the true essence of the ingredients to shine through. Occasionally, the simple begets the complex. Yellow Rose is brewed with this philosophy, creating a deliciously complex and irresistible IPA. Santa Anna knows... Tasting notes: chalk-white head with a very clean malt backbone. The hops impart strong grapefruit, pineapple, and blueberry flavor and aroma.
- Southern Star Strawberry Blonde$5.00
Crisp and dry lager brewed to have just a touch of delicate strawberry making this a great late spring quaffer. From the brewery that brought you Texas’ most iconic blonde ale, this beer embraces the lighter, thirst-quenching side of the beer spectrum.
- Great Heights Blue Tile IPA$7.00
- Great Heights Fruity Pellets$7.00
Wheat and flaked oats produce a hazy beer with a soft, creamy mouthfeel. Citra, Mosaic, and Amarillo hops are added liberally post-boil, contributing massive citrus and tropical aromas without the traditional hop bitterness.
- Bombshell Blonde$5.00
Brewed with American Pale and Vienna malt that combine to give this ale its distinctive smooth, creamy body. Just enough hops are added to this rich, golden colored ale to perfectly balance its bready ﬁnish. Fermented at a cool temperature to give a clean ﬁnish.