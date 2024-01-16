Saint Arnold Lawnmower

$5.00

A true German-style Kölsch. Originally brewed in Cologne, this beer is crisp and refreshing, yet has a sweet malty body that is balanced by a complex, citrus hop character. Multiple additions of German Hallertauer hops are used to achieve this delicate flavor. We use a special Kölsch yeast, an ale yeast that ferments at lager temperatures, to yield the slightly fruity, clean flavor of this beer. Lawnmower is a world class brew yet light enough to be enjoyed by Texans after strenuous activities, like mowing the lawn.