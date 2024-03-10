Mr Brews Taphouse - De Pere
Appetizers
- Fried Pickles$8.99Out of stock
Dill pickle chips, deep fried and served with ranch dressing.
- Pretzles & Beer Cheese$8.49
Bavarian style pretzel sticks served with a side of Mr Brews house made beer cheese sauce
- Pub Grub$9.49
Your choice of fries, chips, or tots topped with beer cheese sauce, bacon and green onions.
- Wisconsin Cheese Curds$8.99
White cheddar cheese curds, deep fried and served with ranch dressing
- Onion Rings$8.99
Beer battered onion rings served with ranch.
- Wings$10.99
Wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese dip.
Burgers
- All American Burger$8.99
Topped with your choice of cheese and served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles.
- Bacon Mac Burger$10.49
Topped with bacon macaroni and cheese and a dash of cayenne pepper.
- Brews-Chetta$9.99
Topped with Havarti cheese, tomato, bruschetta and basil pesto mayo. Served on a parmesan garlic dusted bun.
- California Burger$10.49
Topped with pepper jack cheese, guacamole and roasted red pepper sauce.
- Jalapeno Popper Burger$9.99
Topped with cream cheese spread. sautéed jalapeños, BBQ sauce and French-fried onions. Brews tip: Add bacon for extra deliciousness!
- Kentucky Bourbon$10.99
This tantalizing crowd-pleaser adds cheddar cheese crowned with grilled onions, two slices of bacon, and crispy fried onions, topped off with Mr. Brews signature sauce, Kentucky Bourbon Mayo.
- Peanut Buster$10.99
Topped with our spicy peanut butter, pepper jack cheese and bacon.
- Rajun Cajun$9.99
Pepper jack cheese, grilled onions and our Cajun lime sauce. Brews Tip: Add jalapeños for extra deliciousness!
- The Hangover$11.99
Topped with fried egg, pepper jack cheese, bacon, hash browns, and sriracha mayo.
- The Brewben$13.49
Topped with Swiss cheese, corned beef, sauerkraut, and 1000 thousand island dressing.
Fries and Sides
- Fresh Cut Single$2.99
A single side order of our pub fries tossed in your choice of seasoning
- Fresh Cut Basket$4.99
A shareable basket order of our pub fries tossed in your choice of seasoning
- Chips Single$2.99
A single side order of our house made chips tossed in your choice of seasoning
- Chips Basket$4.99
A shareable basket order of our house made chips tossed in your choice of seasoning
- Tots Single$3.98Out of stock
A single side order of our tater tots tossed in your choice of seasoning
- Tots Basket$5.98Out of stock
A shareable basket order of our Tater Tots tossed in your choice of seasoning
- Sweet Potato Fries Single$3.98
A single side order of our delicious sweet potato fries tossed in your choice of seasoning
- Sweet Potato Fries Basket$5.98
A shareable basket order of our delicious sweet potato fries tossed in your choice of seasoning
- Mac N Cheese$3.99
Delicious crafted classic Mac & Cheese
- Side Salad$3.99
Crisp greens topped with tomato, onion, shredded cheese, and croutons
- Coleslaw$1.99
- Extra Sauce
Add extra sauce on the side to dip.
Burger Bowls
- All-American Bowl$8.99
Keeping it simple with your choice of protein, shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, diced red onions, diced pickles, and bacon bits, served on a bed of greens.
- Bruschetta Bowl$9.99
Your choice of protein topped with mozzarella cheese, diced tomatoes, bruschetta on a bed of greens and topped with basil pesto mayo
- California Bowl$10.49
Your choice of protein topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, red onion, guacamole, on a bed of greens and crowned with our signature roasted red pepper sauce
- Kentucky Bourbon Bowl$10.99
Your choice of protein, shredded cheese, grilled onions, bacon, and french-fried onions, served on a bed of greens topped with our scratch made Kentucky bourbon mayo
Taphouse Specialties
- Brews Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Grilled chicken breast served on a Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and a side of mayo.
- Chicken Tenders$10.49
Crispy breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce and our fresh-cut fries or chips.
- Turkey Burger$9.99
Topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and our signature cranberry aioli.
- Pulled Pork$10.49
Pulled pork topped with BBQ sauce, power slaw and pickles on the side.
- Fish Tacos$12.99
Two tortillas filled with beer battered fish mixed with coleslaw, colby jack cheese, tomato, red onion, and topped with our cajun lime sauce.
Salads
- House Salad$8.49
Crisp greens topped with tomato, onion, shredded cheese, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Cranberry Walnut Salad$9.99
Crisp greens topped with walnuts, dried cranberries, bleu cheese crumbles and crispy French-fried onions. Served with creamy cranberry dressing.
Kids Menu
Sauce add on
- Ranch Dressing$0.79
- Mayo$0.79
- Red Pepper Mayo$0.99
- Bourbon Mayo$0.99
- Cajun Lime$0.99
- Beer Cheese$1.99
- Honey Mustard$0.79
- BBQ sauce$0.79
- Smoked Black Pepper BBQ Sauce$0.79
- Honey Bourbon BBQ Sauce$0.79
- Bleu Cheese Dressing$0.79
- Nashville Hot Sauce$0.79
- Parmesan Garlic Sauce$0.79
- Buffalo Hot Sauce$0.79
- Cranberry Aioli$0.99
- Sour Cream$0.79
- Thousand Island$0.79