Mr. Brews Taphouse Oshkosh LLC Oshkosh
Food
Appetizers
- Pretzles & Beer Cheese$8.99
Bavarian style pretzel sticks served with a side of Mr Brews house made beer cheese sauce
- Pub Grub$10.99
Your choice of fries, chips, or tots topped with beer cheese sauce, bacon and green onions.
- Wisconsin Cheese Curds$9.99
White cheddar cheese curds, deep fried and served with ranch dressing
- Jalapeno Bacon Cheese Dip$10.99Out of stock
- Artisan Cheese Flight$13.99
- Potstickers$9.99
- Seasonal Soup$6.99
- Mozzeralla Wonton Wraps$13.99
Wings & Tenders
- 6 Traditional Wings$10.99
Traditional Bone in Wings tossed in your choice of sauce.
- 10 Traditional Wings$15.99
Traditional Bone in Wings tossed in your choice of sauce.
- 5 Tossed Tenders$10.99
Mr Brews chicken tenders are tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese to dip.
- 8 Tossed Tenders$15.99
Mr Brews chicken tenders are tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese to dip.
Burgers
- All American Burger$10.99
Topped with your choice of cheese and served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles.
- Bacon Mac Burger$11.99
Topped with bacon macaroni and cheese and a dash of cayenne pepper.
- Burrata Bruschetta Burger$13.99
Topped with Havarti cheese, tomato, bruschetta and basil pesto mayo. Served on a parmesan garlic dusted bun.
- California Burger$12.99
Topped with pepper jack cheese, guacamole and roasted red pepper sauce.
- Jalapeno Popper Burger$11.99
Topped with cream cheese spread. sautéed jalapeños, BBQ sauce and French-fried onions. Brews tip: Add bacon for extra deliciousness!
- Kentucky Bourbon Burger$13.99
This tantalizing crowd-pleaser adds cheddar cheese crowned with grilled onions, two slices of bacon, and crispy fried onions, topped off with Mr. Brews signature sauce, Kentucky Bourbon Mayo.
- Peanut Buster Burger$12.99
Topped with our spicy peanut butter, pepper jack cheese and bacon.
- Brisket Burger$14.99
Fries and Sides
- Chips Basket$4.49
A shareable basket order of our house made chips tossed in your choice of seasoning
- Chips Single$2.99
A single side order of our house made chips tossed in your choice of seasoning
- Chips w/meal
- Coleslaw$1.99
- Extra Sauce
Add extra sauce on the side to dip.
- FF w/meal
- Fresh Cut Basket$4.49
A shareable basket order of our pub fries tossed in your choice of seasoning
- Fresh Cut Single$2.99
A single side order of our pub fries tossed in your choice of seasoning
- Side Mac N Cheese$3.99
Delicious crafted classic Mac & Cheese
- Side House Salad$5.99
Crisp greens topped with tomato, onion, shredded cheese, and croutons
- Sweet Potato Fries Basket$5.49
A shareable basket order of our delicious sweet potato fries tossed in your choice of seasoning
- Sweet Potato Fries Single$3.99
A single side order of our delicious sweet potato fries tossed in your choice of seasoning
- Tots Basket$5.49
A shareable basket order of our Tater Tots tossed in your choice of seasoning
- Tots Single$3.99
A single side order of our tater tots tossed in your choice of seasoning
- Side Caesar Salad$5.99
- Side Naan Bread$1.00
Burger Bowls
- All-American Bowl$10.99
Keeping it simple with your choice of protein, shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, diced red onions, diced pickles, and bacon bits, served on a bed of greens.
- Bruschetta Bowl$11.99
Your choice of protein topped with mozzarella cheese, diced tomatoes, bruschetta on a bed of greens and topped with basil pesto mayo
- California Bowl$12.99
Your choice of protein topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, red onion, guacamole, on a bed of greens and crowned with our signature roasted red pepper sauce
- Kentucky Bourbon Bowl$12.99
Your choice of protein, shredded cheese, grilled onions, bacon, and french-fried onions, served on a bed of greens topped with our scratch made Kentucky bourbon mayo
Flatbreads
- Jalapeno Popper Flatbread$13.99
Starts with cream cheese, Mr Brews signature beef, freshly cut jalapenos, cheese, crispy french onions, drizzled with our premium bbq sauce.
- Chicken Bruschetta Flatbread$13.99
Our silky alfredo sauce topped with premium grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, and Mr Brews signature bruschetta
- Black and Bleu Flatbread$15.99
Taphouse Specialties
- Philly Cheesesteak$12.99
Thinly shaved steak topped with onions, brie cheese served on an open-faced hoagie roll.
- Brews Crispy Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Grilled chicken breast served on a Brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and a side of mayo.
- Chicken Tenders$11.99
Crispy breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce and our fresh-cut fries or chips.
- Fish Tacos$13.99
Beer battered fish mixed with cabbage, colby jack cheese, pico de gallo and topped with our cajun lime sauce.
- Turkey Burger$10.99
Topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and our signature cranberry aioli.
- Turkey Club$13.99
- Brisket Grilled Cheese$13.99
- Nashville Hot Chicken$12.99
- Steak Sandwich$17.99
Salads
- Caesar Salad$9.99
- Cranberry Walnut Salad$10.99
Crisp greens topped with walnuts, dried cranberries, bleu cheese crumbles and crispy French-fried onions. Served with creamy cranberry dressing.
- House Salad$8.99
Crisp greens topped with tomato, onion, shredded cheese, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Side House Salad$5.99
Crisp greens topped with tomato, onion, shredded cheese, and croutons
- Side Caesar Salad$5.99
Kids
- Kids Chicken Tenders$6.99
Crispy breaded chicken tenders with a side of french fries
- Kids Grilled Cheese$5.99
Classic grilled cheese with a side of french fries.
- Kids Mac$5.99
Delicious crafted Mac & Cheese with a side of french fries
- Kids Slider Double$7.99
Beef sliders topped with American cheese.
- Kids Slider Single$6.99
Beef sliders topped with American cheese.