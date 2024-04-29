Mr Brews Taphouse-Plover
Food
Appetizers
- Cheese Curds$8.99
White cheddar cheese curds, deep fried and served with ranch dressing
- Buffalo Cheese Curds$9.98
- Pub Chili$6.99
Served with sour cream, cheese, jalapenos and crackers.
- Chili Cheese Fries-Side$5.49
- Chili Cheese Fries-Basket$9.49
- Onion Rings - Side$4.99
- Onion Rings - Basket$8.99
- Pub Grub-Side$5.99
Your choice of fries, chips, or tots topped with beer cheese sauce, bacon and green onions.
- Pub Grub-Basket$9.99
Your choice of fries, chips, or tots topped with beer cheese sauce, bacon and green onions.
- Fried Pickles$7.99
- Jalapeno Poppers$8.99
Jalapeno peppers stuffed with cheese and coated with a crispy breading. Served with a choice of ranch or blue cheese
- Pretzles & Beer Cheese$8.49
Bavarian style pretzel sticks served with a side of Mr Brews house made beer cheese sauce
- Brewscuterie Board$3.49
Wings & Tenders
- 6 Traditional Wings$10.99
Traditional Bone in Wings tossed in your choice of sauce.
- 10 Traditional Wings$15.99
Traditional Bone in Wings tossed in your choice of sauce.
- 5 Tossed Tenders$10.99
Mr Brews chicken tenders are tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese to dip.
- 8 Tossed Tenders$15.99
Mr Brews chicken tenders are tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or bleu cheese to dip.
Burgers
- All American Burger$8.99
Topped with your choice of cheese and served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles.
- Bacon Mac Burger$10.49
Topped with bacon macaroni and cheese and a dash of cayenne pepper.
- Brews-Chetta$9.99
Topped with Havarti cheese, tomato, bruschetta and basil pesto mayo. Served on a parmesan garlic dusted bun.
- California Burger$10.49
Topped with pepper jack cheese, guacamole and roasted red pepper sauce.
- Jalapeno Popper Burger$9.99
Topped with cream cheese spread. sautéed jalapeños, BBQ sauce and French-fried onions. Brews tip: Add bacon for extra deliciousness!
- Kentucky Bourbon$10.99
This tantalizing crowd-pleaser adds cheddar cheese crowned with grilled onions, two slices of bacon, and crispy fried onions, topped off with Mr. Brews signature sauce, Kentucky Bourbon Mayo.
- Mushroom Swiss$10.49
- Peanut Buster$10.49
Topped with our spicy peanut butter, pepper jack cheese and bacon.
- Rajun Cajun$9.99
Fries and Sides
- Fries Single$2.99
A single side order of our pub fries tossed in your choice of seasoning
- Fries Basket$4.99
A shareable basket order of our pub fries tossed in your choice of seasoning
- Chips Single$2.99
A single side order of our house made chips tossed in your choice of seasoning
- Chips Basket$4.99
A shareable basket order of our house made chips tossed in your choice of seasoning
- Sweet Potato Fries Single$3.59
A single side order of our delicious sweet potato fries tossed in your choice of seasoning
- Sweet Potato Fries Basket$5.99
A shareable basket order of our delicious sweet potato fries tossed in your choice of seasoning
- Side Mac N Cheese$4.49
Delicious crafted classic Mac & Cheese
- Side Salad$5.99
Crisp greens topped with tomato, onion, shredded cheese, and croutons
- Coleslaw$1.99
- Shoestring Single$2.99
A single side order of our shoestring fries tossed in your choice of seasoning
- Shoestring Basket$4.49
A shareable basket order of our shoestring fries tossed in your choice of seasoning.
Burger Bowls
- All-American Bowl$8.99
Keeping it simple with your choice of protein, shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, diced red onions, diced pickles, and bacon bits, served on a bed of greens.
- Bruschetta Bowl$9.99
Your choice of protein topped with mozzarella cheese, diced tomatoes, bruschetta on a bed of greens and topped with basil pesto mayo
- California Bowl$10.49
Your choice of protein topped with shredded cheese, tomatoes, red onion, guacamole, on a bed of greens and crowned with our signature roasted red pepper sauce
- Kentucky Bourbon Bowl$10.99
Your choice of protein, shredded cheese, grilled onions, bacon, and french-fried onions, served on a bed of greens topped with our scratch made Kentucky bourbon mayo
Mac & Cheese
Taphouse Specialties
- Adult Chicken Tenders (4)$10.49
Crispy breaded chicken tenders served with your choice of sauce and our fresh-cut fries or chips.
- Pulled Pork$10.49
Pulled pork topped with BBQ sauce, power slaw and pickles on the side.
- Turkey Burger$9.99
Topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and our signature cranberry aioli.
- Brews Chicken Sandwich$9.99
- Black Bean Burger$8.99
- Veggie Burger$8.99
Salads
- Caesar Salad$8.49Out of stock
- House Salad$7.99
Crisp greens topped with tomato, onion, shredded cheese, and croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Cranberry Walnut Salad$10.49
Crisp greens topped with walnuts, dried cranberries, bleu cheese crumbles and crispy French-fried onions. Served with creamy cranberry dressing.
- Side Salad$5.99
Crisp greens topped with tomato, onion, shredded cheese, and croutons