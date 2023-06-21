One Bite Cafe 2nd - Woodinville 14184 NE Woodinville Duvall Rd, Woodinville, WA 98072
Signature Menus
Croffles
4 Croffles Box
Buy a 4-Croffles Box and save up to 10% off the regular price.
Half Dozen Box
Buy a Half-Dozen Croffles Box and save up to 15% off the regular price.
Plain Croffle
Plain Sugar Coated Croissant Waffle Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat Contains 2% OR Less of: Egg whites, Enzymes, Monoglycerides, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Whey
Fresh Cream Croffle
Signature Croissant waffle with fresh cream. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, heavy whipped cream, Sugar Contains 2% OR Less of: Egg whites, Enzymes, Monoglycerides, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Whey
Cream Cheese Croffle
Signature Croissant Waffle with Cream Cheese filling. Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Cream cheese filing Contains 2% OR Less of: Egg whites, Enzymes, Monoglycerides, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Whey
Cheddar Cheese Croffle
Signature Croissant Waffle with Cheddar cheese Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Cheddar cheese Contains 2% OR Less of: Egg whites, Enzymes, Monoglycerides, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Whey
Black Sesame Croffle
Signature Croissant waffle with black sesame cream Contains: EGG, Milk, Soy, Wheat, Heavy whipped cream, Sugar, Black sesame Contains 2% OR Less of: Egg whites, Enzymes, Monoglycerides, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Whey
Matcha Croffle
Fresh Strawberry Croffle
Fresh Blueberry Croffle
Mango Croffle
Green Grapes Croffle
Lotus Biscoff Croffle
Oreo Croffle
Truffle Chocolate Croffle
Taro Croffle
Ice Cream Croffle
Cakes
Strawberry Roll Cake
One Bite Cafe's House-made Strawberry Roll cake Contains: Egg, heavy whipped cream, strawberry, strawberry jam, flour, sugar
Matcha Roll Cake
Chocolate Roll Cake
Mocha Roll Cake
Taro Roll Cake
Earl Grey Cake
Moist and fluffy cake infused with fragrant earl grey tea, topped with a light, creamy earl grey cream.
Black Sesame Cake
Indulge in the rich and nutty flavors of our black sesame cake. We uses house-made black sesame paste. We grind & roast the black sesame.
Oreo Cake
Moist and fluffy cake infused with Oreo, topped with a light, creamy Oreo cream.
Chocolate Ganache Cake
Dive into chocolate bliss with our irresistible Chocolate Ganache Cake. Each slice offers a velvety-smooth chocolate cake, generously draped in a decadent layer of glossy chocolate ganache.
Red Velvet Cake
Indulge in the timeless elegance of our Red Velvet Cake. Delight in layers of moist, velvety crimson cake, delicately flavored with hints of cocoa and a touch of buttermilk.
Taro Cake
The purple delicate layers of moist and fragrant taro-infused cake, perfectly balanced with a luscious taro cream.
Basque Cheesecake
Caramelized top and velvety interior. Made with a perfect balance of cream cheese, eggs, and a hint of vanilla, it offers a tantalizing combination of sweetness and tanginess.
Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake
Features a luscious Lotus Biscoff biscuit crust, topped with a velvety smooth cream cheese filling infused with hints of caramel and cinnamon.
Oreo Cheesecake
Decadent Oreo cookie crust, generously layered with a velvety smooth cream cheese filling infused with crushed Oreo cookies.
Tiramisu
Layers of delicate ladyfinger biscuits soaked in coffee and layered with a rich mascarpone cream.
Meal Savory
Onigiri Triangle Riceball
Tuna-Mayo Triangle Riceball
The Korean Tuna-mayo Triangle Rice-ball features a delicious combination of seasoned sushi rice, canned tuna, creamy mayonnaise, and roasted seaweed.
Beef Bulgogi Triangle Riceball
The Korean Beef Bulgogi Triangle Rice-ball features seasoned rice, marinated beef bulgogi(soy sauce), and roasted seaweed
Spicy Beef Bulgogi Triangle Riceball
The Korean Spicy Beef Bulgogi Triangle Riceball features seasoned rice, spicy marinated beef bulgogi(blend of spicy gochujang sauce, soy sauce, garlic), and roasted seaweed
Spicy Crab Triangle Riceball
The Spicy Crab Triangle Riceball features seasoned rice, fiery spicy mayo sriracha, and a delectable crab filling, all wrapped in roasted seaweed for a flavorful and convenient snack
CroSand: Croffle Sandwich
Ham & Cheese Crosand
Ham & Cheese Crosand, or Croffle Sandwich, combines ham, cheese, and flaky croissant waffles
Egg-Potato Crosand
The Egg-Potato Crosand, or Croffle Sandwich, features smashed boiled eggs and creamy potato salad tucked between flaky croissant waffles
Tuna-Mayo Crosand
The Tuna-mayo Crosand features canned tuna and creamy mayonnaise nestled within flaky croissant waffles for a delightful sandwich.