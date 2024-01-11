Purple Orchid Memorial West Hospital
HOMEMADE SOUPS 3
Soup of the day Wed
BREAKFAST ALL DAY
Bakery
- Empanada$3.65
Beef, chicken, spinach, ham and cheese
- Pastelito (Puffy Pastry)$3.65
- Tequeno$2.75
Cheese
- PandeBono$2.75Out of stock
Colombian Cheese Bread
- Danish$3.50
- Raisins Pastry$3.50Out of stock
- Palmier pastry$3.99
- Cinnamon Roll$3.50
- Fresh Cookie$3.50
- Spinach Lattice$3.50Out of stock
- Pain Au Chocolat$3.50Out of stock
Croissants, Toasts & Sandwiches
- Croissants Bar$3.29
- Avocado Toast$8.49
Artisan bread, smashed avocado, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese
- Peanut Banana Toast$8.49
Artisan bread, peanut butter, strawberries, cacao nibs, sliced bananas, agave. Vegan
- Ham & Cheese Miga Sandwich$8.99
Ham, Cheese and Mayonnaise. Cold sandwich. Toasting is optional. Miga bread
- Chicken Avocado$10.99
Artisan bread, chicken breast, smashed avocado, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese
- Toast & butter$1.99
Sourdough artisan bread with butter
Fresh Bowls
ACAI BAR & JUICE BAR
Acai Bar
- The PB Acai Bowl$12.99
Organic acai topped with peanut butter, granola, banana and coconut shavings. Vegan without granola. Substitutions available. (strawberry not included)
- The Strawberry$12.99
Organic acai topped with banana, strawberries, granola, almonds. Vegan without granola. Substitutions available.
- The Original$12.99
Organic acai topped with banana, mango, granola, walnuts. Vegan without granola. Substitutions available.
- The Green Life$12.99
Organic acai topped with blueberries, banana, hemp seeds, granola. Vegan without granola. Substitutions available.
- Acai Cup$8.99
Acai with guarana, plus two toppings of your choice. 9oz
- Brazilian Açai$9.99
acai, strawberry, granola, condensed milk and milk powdered
- Make your own Acai Bowl$12.99
Pressed Juices
Shots
SANDWICHES
Sandwiches & Toast
COFFEE STATION
Coffee
- Colada$2.99
Sweet, long and strong espresso - 4oz
- Espresso$2.70
Italian espresso - 4oz
- Cortadito$3.10
Espresso with milk 4oz
- Americano$2.99+
Filtered 100% Arabica Italian Roasted Ground Coffee
- Latte$3.59+
Espresso with milk
- Oat Milk Latte$4.24+
Espresso with Oat milk
- Lite Vanilla Latte$3.99+
Espresso with milk and sugar free vanilla
- Capuccino$3.59+
Espresso with milk and foam
- Lite Caramel Latte$3.99+
Espresso with milk and sugar free caramel
- Lite Mocha Latte$3.99+
Espresso with milk and sugar free chocolate
- Lite White Mocha Latte$3.99+
Espresso with milk and sugar free white chocolate
- Lite Hazelnut Latte$3.99+
Espresso with milk and sugar free hazelnut
- Cafe Con Leche$3.59+
Coffee with milk
- Milk cup$1.50+
Other hot beverages
SNACKS & DRINKS
Snacks
- Chips$1.99
- Dessert$3.99
- Bauducco Choc Biscuit$1.25
- Biscotti$1.99
- Brownie Brittle$1.99
- Brownie cream cheese$2.75Out of stock
- Cake Slice Daisy$2.75
Assorted flavors: banana nut, marble, carrot, chocolate chip
- Cereal bowl$2.75
- Cookies Famous Amos Choco Chip$1.99
- Genius Keto Bar$2.99
- Keto Snack Mix$2.50
- Kind Bar$2.99
- Loacker$1.99
- Made Good granola minis$2.50
- Madeleines Cookie$0.99
- Mufffin Daisy$2.75
- Plantain chips small$1.50
- Pringles$2.50
- Rx Bar$3.50
- Simply protein bar$2.99
- Toggi Wafers$1.99Out of stock
- Trail Mix$1.99
- Trubar Vegan Protein Bar$3.50
- Welchs Fruit Snack$1.99
- Cocosette$2.50
Drinks
- Water Spring 16oz$1.99
- Water Spring 1L$3.00
- Sparkling Water$2.50
- Celsius$3.50
- Gatorade$3.00
Assorted Flavors 20oz
- Red Bull$3.50
- Soda Can$1.99
- Guarana/Postobon Soda$2.50
- Vitamin Water$2.50
- Coconut Water 11oz$2.99
- Lipton Iced Tea$2.50
- ICE Flavored Water$2.50Out of stock
- ICE Caffeine$2.50Out of stock
- Snapple$2.50
- Cranberry / Apple Juice$1.99
- Vouke Energy Drink$4.00