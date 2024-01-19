Purple Orchid Pembroke Pines MCI
BREAKFAST ALL DAY
Bakery
Fresh Bowls
SMOOTHIE BAR
Smoothies
- Post WorkOut$8.99
Strawberries, banana, vanilla whey protein, almond milk
- Cool Dragon$8.99
Dragon Fruit, pineapple, strawberry and sweetened passion fruit. Vegan
- Mango Passion$8.99
Mango, banana and sweetened passion fruit. Vegan
- Miami Dragon$8.99
Dragon fruit, banana, mango, coconut milk and sweetened coconut cream. Vegan
- Tropical Bay$8.99
Mango, banana, strawberries, coconut milk and sweetened coconut cream. Vegan
- Hawaiian$8.99
Pineapple, sweetened coconut cream, coconut milk. Vegan
- Pink Orchid$8.99
White chocolate, strawberry, banana and milk.
- Cocoa Vegan$8.99
Banana, unsweetened cocoa, soy milk, vegan protein. Vegan
Pressed Juices
Shots
COFFEE STATION
Coffee
- Colada$2.99
Sweet, long and strong espresso - 4oz
- Espresso$2.70
Italian espresso - 4oz
- Cortadito$3.10
Espresso with milk 4oz
- Americano$2.99+
Filtered 100% Arabica Italian Roasted Ground Coffee
- Latte$3.59+
Espresso with milk
- Oat Milk Latte$4.24+
Espresso with Oat milk
- Lite Vanilla Latte$3.99+
Espresso with milk and sugar free vanilla
- Capuccino$3.59+
Espresso with milk and foam
- Lite Caramel Latte$3.99+
Espresso with milk and sugar free caramel
- Lite Mocha Latte$3.99+
Espresso with milk and sugar free chocolate
- Lite White Mocha Latte$3.99+
Espresso with milk and sugar free white chocolate
- Lite Hazelnut Latte$3.99+
Espresso with milk and sugar free hazelnut
- Cafe Con Leche$3.59+
Coffee with milk
- Milk cup$1.50+
Other hot beverages
GRAB AND GO ITEMS
Grab & Go
- OJ Every Day 12 oz$4.99
Fresh pressed oranges
- Health Shot$4.99
Ginger, lemon and honey or agave. 4oz
- Caprese Salad Cup$7.99
14oz cup. Mozzarella, cherry tomato and pesto basil on the side
- Potato Salad$6.99
- Macaroni Salad$5.99
14oz Cup. Parmesan cheese on the side. Elbow-shaped pasta is mixed with crisp celery and red bell peppers in a creamy dressing
- Hummus & Veggies$5.99
Cherry tomatoes, celery sticks, baby carrots and hummus on the side. 14oz cup
- Charcuterie Tray Mini$6.65
- Ham Cheese Miga Sandwich$8.99
Ham, Cheese and Mayonnaise. Cold sandwich. Toasting is optional. Miga bread
- Turkey Caprese Ciabatta Sandwich$8.99
- PB & Jelly Miga Sandwich$7.99
- Turkey Cheese Miga Sandwich$8.99
- Tuna Salad$8.99
- Fruit Cup$6.65
Seasonal Fruits
- Vanilla parfait$7.75
- Strawberry Parfait$7.75
- Vanilla parfait Dairy Free 9oz$7.75
Coconut based yogurt, granola and berries
- Chia Pudding with yogurt$6.99
Chia seeds soaked in coconut milk, fresh berries and vanilla yogurt on the side.
- Banana$1.25
- Tuna Salad Dip Plate$6.65
- Veggie Mex Salad Grab & Go$8.99
- Classic Hoagie$9.99
- Chicken Salad Hoagie$9.99
- Chicken Caesar Hoagie$9.99
SNACKS & DRINKS
Snacks
- Bauducco Choc Biscuit$1.25
- Biscotti$1.99
- Brownie Brittle$1.99
- Brownie cream cheese$2.75
- Cake Slice Daisy$2.75
Assorted flavors: banana nut, marble, carrot, chocolate chip
- Cereal bowl$2.75
- Cheez-It$1.99
- Chips$1.99
- Cookies Famous Amos Choco Chip$1.99
- Dessert$3.99
- Genius Keto Bar$2.99
- Kind Bar$2.99
- Loacker$1.99
- Made Good Granola minis$2.50
- Madeleines/Mini Cookie/Brownie Pack$0.99
- Mufffin Daisy$2.75
- Plantain chips small$1.50
- Pringles$2.50
- Rx Bar$3.50
- Salame Snack$2.99
- Toggi Wafers$1.99
- Trail Mix$1.99
- Trubar Vegan Protein Bar$3.50
- Wafer Bar PB&Choco$1.99
- Welchs Fruit Snack$1.99
- Cocosette$2.50
Drinks
- Water Spring 16oz$1.99
- Water Spring 1L$3.00
- San Pellegrino$2.25
San Pellegrino
- Celsius$3.50
- Gatorade$3.00
Assorted Flavors 20oz
- Red Bull$3.50
- Soda Can$1.99
- Guarana/Postobon Soda$2.50
- Vitamin Water$2.50
- Coconut Water 11oz$2.99
- Lipton Iced Tea$2.50
- ICE Sparkling Flavored Water$2.50
- ICE Caffeine$2.50
- Snapple$2.50
- Cranberry Juice$1.99