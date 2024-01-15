Purple Orchid Museum Flagler
NEW PASTA BAR
PASTA BAR
- Alfredo Pasta$13.99
Homemade Alfredo sauce. Choose from fettuccini, spaghetti and penne.
- Marinara Pasta$11.99Out of stock
Homemade Marinara sauce. Choose from fettuccini, spaghetti and penne.
- Bolognese Pasta$13.99
Homemade Bolognese sauce. Choose from fettuccini, spaghetti and penne.
- Four Cheese Pasta$13.99
Homemade Four Cheese sauce. Choose from fettuccini, spaghetti and penne.
- Pesto Basil Pasta$12.99
Italian pesto sauce. Choose from fettuccini, spaghetti and penne.
NEW BURGERS
Burgers
- American Burger (NEW)$12.99
8.5oz homemade angus beef burger, cheese, lettuce, caramelized onions, pickles & tomato - served in brioche bun with French fries
- Favorite Burger (NEW)$14.99
8.5oz angus beef patty, fried egg, bacon, avocado, cheese, lettuce, & tomato - served in brioche bun with French fries
- Impossible Burger$14.99
Impossible Burger (plant-based) in a french brioche bun with arugula, pickels, vegan mayo, dijon mustard, ketchup. French Fries included
- French Fries$3.50
ALL DAY BREAKFAST
Omelette & Eggs
- Morning$9.99
Three Whole eggs, bacon, turkey ham & provolone cheese.
- Leanbody$9.99
Four Egg whites, spinach, cherry tomatoes & feta cheese. Served until 10:30am
- AvoGreen$9.99
Three Whole eggs, avocado, caramelized peppers, spinach & mushrooms.
- Just Protein$9.99
Four Egg whites, chicken, provolone cheese, mushrooms & tomatoes.
- Omelette Bar$9.99
Build your own omelette (3 whole eggs + 3 basic toppings).
Croissants & Toasts
- Croissant Bar$2.99+
Fresh Toasted Croissant
- Avocado Toast$9.99
Artisan bread, smashed avocado, egg whites, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese
- Bay Avocado Toast$12.99
Artisan bread, mashed avocado, smoked salmon, capers, caramelized onions
- Peanut Banana Toast$7.99
Artisan bread, peanut butter, strawberries, cacao nibs, sliced bananas, honey
Bakery
Fresh Bowls
SMOOTHIE, JUICE & ACAI BAR
Acai Bar
- The Original$12.99
Organic acai blended with guarana and banana. Topped with banana, mango, granola, walnuts and honey
- The Strawberry$12.99
Organic acai blended with guarana and banana. Topped with banana, strawberries, granola, almonds and honey
- The Green Life$12.99
Organic acai blended with guarana and banana. Topped with blueberries, banana, hemp seeds, granola and honey
- The PB Acai$12.99
Acai topped with peanut butter, coconut shavings, granola and banana
- Acai Cup$7.99
Smoothies
- Mango Passion$8.99
Mango, banana and passion fruit
- Peanut Beat$8.99
Peanut butter, banana, cocoa, dates and milk.
- Cool Dragon$8.99
Dragon Fruit, pineapple, strawberry and passion fruit
- Post WorkOut$8.99
Strawberries, banana, vanilla whey protein, almond milk
- Acai Crush$8.99
Acai, strawberry, banana, peanut butter, and almond Milk.
- Miami Dragon$8.99
Dragon fruit, banana, mango, coconut milk and sweetened coconut cream
- Pink Orchid$8.99
Exquisite white chocolate, strawberry, banana and milk.
- Tropical Bay$8.99
Mango, banana, strawberries, coconut milk and sweetened coconut cream
- Hawaiian$8.99
Pineapple, sweetened coconut cream, coconut milk
- Muscle Delight$8.99
Avocado, pineapple, banana, whey protein and coconut milk
- Cocoa Vegan$8.99
Banana, unsweetened cocoa, soy milk, vegan protein
- Make your own Smoothie$8.99
Get your smoothie exactly as you want it!
Pressed Juices
- Super Green Juice$8.99
Cucumber, celery, spinach, kale, green apple, ginger
- The Sailor Juice$8.99Out of stock
Pineapple, celery, green apple, spinach, lemon
- Energizer Juice$8.99Out of stock
Carrot, orange, red apple, beets
- Immune Juice$8.99Out of stock
Beets, red apple, ginger, aloe, lemon, spinach
- OJ Every Day$4.80Out of stock
Fresh pressed oranges
WRAP, SANDWICH & SALAD BAR
Wraps
- Veggie Mex Wrap$10.99
Romaine lettuce, corn, black beans, avocado, home made pico de gallo, cheese, house jalapeno dressing
- Quinoa Supreme Wrap$10.99
Multicolored Quinoa, chicken breast, romaine lettuce, carrots, caramelized onions, cheese, corn and garlic dressing
- Classic Wrap$10.99
Chicken breast, avocado, spring mix, bacon, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, provolone cheese, cilantro avocado dressing
- Tuna Wrap$10.99
Tuna salad, romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, avocado, provolone cheese, swiss cheese.
- Mediterranean Wrap$10.99
Chicken breast, romaine lettuce, black olives, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, hummus, avocado
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.99
Salads & Lunch Bowls
- Grilled Salmon Bowl$14.99
Fresh Grilled Salmon served on multicolored quinoa, avocado, spring mix, cherry tomatoes, carrots, toasted corn, cucumbers and house vinaigrette
- Quinoa Lover Bowl$13.99
Multicolored quinoa, carrots, black beans, cherry tomatoes, avocado, roasted edamame, crunchy onions and sesame seed. Protein & Dressing of your choice included
- Rainbow Bowl$12.99
Arugula, mango, black beans, multicolored quinoa, avocado, caramelized onions, caramelized peppers.
- Veggie Mex Salad$10.99
Romaine lettuce, Corn, black beans, avocado, home made pico de gallo, swiss cheese, house jalapeño dressing
- Classic Salad$10.99
Chicken breast, avocado, spring mix, bacon, cucumber, tomatoes, provolone cheese, cilantro avocado dressing
- Mediterranean Salad$10.99
Chicken breast, romaine lettuce, black olives, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, hummus, avocado, House vinaigrette
- Quinoa Supreme Salad$10.99
Multicolored Quinoa, chicken breast, romaine lettuce, carrots, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, corn and garlic dressing
- Tuna Salad$10.99
Tuna salad, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, provolone cheese, swiss cheese, House vinaigrette
- Chicken Caesar Salad$10.99
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, chicken and ceasar dressing
- Lunch Bowl Bar$10.99
Make your own salad just how you want it! Choose your base, 4 basic ingredients, 1 premium ingredient, 1 dressing and ready to go! Fresh and delicious. Simple!
- Hummus & Veggies Cup$4.99Out of stock
Sandwiches & Toasts
- Chicken Avocado Sandwich$10.99
Artisan bread, chicken breast, smashed avocado, egg whites, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese
- Salmon Bay Sandwich$11.99
Smoked salmon, spinach, cream cheese, caramelized onions, capers.
- Orchid Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Homemade chicken breast, arugula, peppers, honey mustard.
- Prosciutto Mozzarella Sandwich$10.99
Prosciutto, baby spinach, roasted red pepper, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, pesto basil
- Avocado Toast$9.99
Artisan bread, smashed avocado, egg whites, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese
- Peanut Banana Toast$7.99
Artisan bread, peanut butter, strawberries, cacao nibs, sliced bananas, honey
- Bay Avocado Toast$12.99
Artisan bread, mashed avocado, smoked salmon, capers, caramelized onions
COFFEE BAR
Coffee
- Colada$2.99
Sweet, long and strong espresso - 4oz
- Espresso$2.70
Italian espresso - 4oz
- Cortadito$3.10
Espresso with milk 4oz
- Americano$2.99+
Filtered 100% Arabica Italian Roasted Ground Coffee
- Latte$3.59+
Espresso with milk
- Cafe Con Leche$3.59+
Espresso with milk
- Capuccino$3.59+
Espresso with milk and foam
- Lite Caramel Latte$3.69+Out of stock
Espresso with milk and sugar free caramel
- Lite Vanilla Latte$3.99+
Espresso with milk and sugar free vanilla
- Lite White Mocha Latte$3.99+Out of stock
Espresso with milk and sugar free white chocolate
- Lite Mocha Latte$3.99+Out of stock
Espresso with milk and sugar free chocolate
Other hot beverages
SNACKS & DRINKS
Snacks
Drinks
CATERING (3 Business Days in advance required)
Platters - Orders will be canceled if placed short notice
- Mini Sandwich Platter$23.99+
Mini croissant sandwiches. Order must be placed 3 business days in advance
- Mini Croissants platter$9.99+
Fresh Baked. Order must be placed 3 business days in advance
- Pastries Platter$17.99+
Assorted European pastries: danish, Cinnamon Roll, Strudel, Puffy pastries. Order must be placed 3 business days in advance
- Mini Bagels Platter$11.99+
Mini bagels with cream cheese, jam and butter on the side. Order must be placed 3 business days in advance
- Mini Muffins Platter$14.99+
Order must be placed 3 business days in advance
- Cookie Platter$13.99+
Fresh baked chocolate chip cookies - 1.5oz (3"). Order must be placed 3 business days in advance
- Mini French Quiche Platter$39.99
20 Fresh baked mini quiches to share - Order must be placed 3 business days in advance
- Mini Tequenos$29.99
Cheese. 25 pieces. Order must be placed 3 business days in advance
- Mini Colombian Empanadas$29.99
25 Colombian Empanadas to share (1oz each) - Order must be placed 3 business day in advance.
- Ham Croquettes$24.99
25 cocktail size pieces. Order must be placed with at least 3 business days in advance.
- Fruit Platter$35.99+
Seasonal fruits to share. Available in 12" and 18". Order must be placed 3 business day in advance.
- Wrap Platter$39.99
Combination of our signature wraps. 8 halves. Serves 4-6 people. Order must be placed 3 business day in advance.
- Sandwich Platter$39.99
Combination of our sandwiches. 8 halves. Serves 4 - 6 people. Order must be placed 3 business day in advance.
- Avocado Toast Platter$53.99
12 halves. Avocado toast . Order must be placed 3 business day in advance.
Juices, Coffee & more - Orders will be canceled if placed short notice
- Coffee Table$19.99
Fresh brewed Italian coffee.
- Juice & Lemonade Fountain$34.99
Fresh Juice served in fountains to share. 8oz per person. Serves 20 people. Order must be placed 3 business days in advance
- Smoothies Catering$49.99+
Order must be placed 3 business days in advance
- Juices Catering$19.99+
Order must be placed 3 business days in advance
- Infused Water Fountain$25.99
Fresh infused water. Serves 30. Order must be placed 3 business days in advance
Bowls - Orders will be canceled if placed short notice
- Acai Bar$229.99+
Organic acai bowls (16oz each) with more than 15 toppings available: granola, puffs, fresh fruits and superfoods. Min 15 people. Order must be placed at least 3 business days in advance
- Fruit Bowl$35.99
Fresh chopped seasonal fruits. Bowl to share. Serves 12 people. Order must be placed 3 business days in advance
- Mini Acai Bowls$49.99
Our signature acai bowls in 4oz mini bowls. Order must be placed 3 business days in advance. Granola and Berries
- Mini Fresh Bowls$39.99+
Mini 4oz bowls. Order must be placed 3 business days in advance
- Chips & Dips$39.99
Mega bowl of gluten free chips with 3 dips to share. Serves 20 people. Order must be placed 3 business days in advance
- Caesar Salad Bowl$35.99
Bowl to share. Serves 12. Dressing on the side. Order must be placed 3 business days in advance