Salvatore's Tomato Pies Monona
Daily Specials
Seasonal Specials
- Butternut Squash Soup$9.00Out of stock
Garnished with Fried Sage and Crema
- 10" Miss Piggy$15.75Out of stock
Whole Milk Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Wine-Poached Figs, Pears, Sartori MontAmore, Arugula, & Hot Honey.
- 16" Miss Piggy$25.75Out of stock
Whole Milk Mozzarella, Prosciutto, Wine-Poached Figs, Pears, Sartori MontAmore, Arugula, & Hot Honey.
Monona Menu
Appetizers
- Cheese Curds$10.00
Breaded Cheese Curds garnished with Scallion and served with a side of Buttermilk Ranch
- Chicken Wings$15.50
8 House Smoked Chicken Wings. Choice of Sauce. Served with Bleu Cheese, Celery & Carrots
- Flyin Flowers$9.00
Battered and Fried Cauliflower. Choice of Sauce. Served with, Bleu Cheese, Celery & Carrots.
- French Fries$7.00
Lightly Seasoned
- Fried Calamari$16.00Out of stock
Crispy Deep-fried Squid and Market Vegetables, served with Lemon Aioli and House Marinara
- Garlic Bread$8.00
Toasted Baguette, Garlic Butter, SarVecchio Parmesan, Fresh Herbs. Served with House Marinara
- Grandma Aversano's Meatballs$12.00
Old family recipe Meatballs in House Red Sauce with SarVecchio & finished with Fresh Parsley. Served with Grilled Bread
Salads
Sandwiches
Build Your Own Pie
- 10" Tomato Pie (BYO)$11.75
The Classic but built in reverse; Crust, Olive Oil, Romano, Wisconsin Whole Milk Mozzarella, and House Red Sauce, finished with Fresh Basil. This style of pizza was created in Trenton, NJ, back in 1910
- 16" Tomato Pie (BYO)$17.50
The Classic but built in reverse; Crust, Olive Oil, Romano, Wisconsin Whole Milk Mozzarella, and House Red Sauce, finished with Fresh Basil. This style of pizza was created in Trenton, NJ, back in 1910
10" & GF Pies
- 10" Fat Uncle Tony$15.75
Whole Milk Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Red Sauce, Fresh Basil
- 10" Fig and Bacon$15.75
Whole Milk Mozzarella, Wine Poached Figs, Bacon, Gorgonzola, Balsamic Red Wine Reduction, Fresh Basil
- 10" Forza$16.75
Whole Milk Mozzarella, Smoked Gouda, Ricotta, Tempesta Uncured Pepperoni, Roasted Tomatoes, Calabrian Chili, Roasted Garlic
- 10" Joey Bananas$15.75
Whole Milk Mozzarella, Sartori MontAmore, House Red Sauce, Tempesta Uncured Pepperoni, Fresh Jalapenos, Banana Peppers, Hot Honey, Fresh Basil
- 10" Phoning It In$15.75
Whole Milk Mozzarella, House Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Cremini Mushroom, Yellow Onion, Green Pepper, Banana Pepper, Fresh Basil
- 10" Terrances Favorite$15.75
Whole Milk Mozzarella, House Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Roasted Red Pepper, Caramelized Onion, Goat Cheese, Fresh Basil
- 10" The Vegetarian$15.75
Whole Milk Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, House Beet Pesto, Brussel Sprouts, Kale, Caramelized Onion, Balsamic Red Wine Reduction, Fresh Basil
- 10" Vegan Supreme$16.75
Vegan "Mozzarella", House Red Sauce, Vegan "Italian Sausage", Cremini Mushroom, Yellow Onion, Green Pepper, Fresh Basil
- 10" Walter White$15.75
Whole Milk Mozzarella, Spinach, Italian Sausage, Ricotta, Roasted Garlic, Calabrian Chili, Lemon Olive Oil, Fresh Basil
- 10" Woodsman$15.75
Whole Milk Mozzarella, Brown Butter Sauteed Leek, Cremini, Oyster and Shiitake Mushrooms, Pleasant Ridge Reserve, Truffle Oil, Black Pepper, Fresh Chives
- 10" Chicken Bacon Ranch$15.75
Spinach, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Ranch, and Chives.
16" Pies
- 16" Fat Uncle Tony$25.75
Whole Milk Mozzarella, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Pepperoni, Red Sauce, Fresh Basil
- 16" Fig and Bacon$25.75
Whole Milk Mozzarella, Wine Poached Figs, Bacon, Gorgonzola, Balsamic Red Wine Reduction, Fresh Basil
- 16" Forza$26.75
Whole Milk Mozzarella, Smoked Gouda, Ricotta, Tempesta Uncured Pepperoni, Roasted Tomatoes, Calabrian Chili, Roasted Garlic
- 16" Joey Bananas$25.75
Whole Milk Mozzarella, Sartori MontAmore, House Red Sauce, Tempesta Uncured Pepperoni, Fresh Jalapenos, Banana Peppers, Hot Honey, Fresh Basil
- 16" Phoning it in$25.75
Whole Milk Mozzarella, House Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Cremini Mushroom, Yellow Onion, Green Pepper, Banana Pepper, Fresh Basil
- 16" Terrances Favorite$25.75
Whole Milk Mozzarella, House Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Roasted Red Pepper, Caramelized Onion, Goat Cheese, Fresh Basil
- 16" The Vegetarian$25.75
Whole Milk Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, House Beet Pesto, Brussel Sprouts, Kale, Caramelized Onion, Balsamic Red Wine Reduction, Fresh Basil
- 16" Vegan Supreme$26.75
Vegan "Mozzarella", House Red Sauce, Vegan "Italian Sausage", Cremini Mushroom, Yellow Onion, Green Pepper, Fresh Basil
- 16" Walter White$25.75
Whole Milk Mozzarella, Spinach, Italian Sausage, Ricotta, Roasted Garlic, Calabrian Chili, Lemon Olive Oil, Fresh Basil
- 16" Woodsman$25.75
Whole Milk Mozzarella, Brown Butter Sauteed Leek, Cremini, Oyster and Shiitake Mushrooms, Pleasant Ridge Reserve, Truffle Oil, Black Pepper, Fresh Chives
- 16" Chicken Bacon Ranch$25.75
Spinach, Whole Milk Mozzarella, Chicken, Bacon, Red Onion, Ranch, and Chives.
Dessert
- Butterscotch Budino$6.00
Italian-style pudding, served with Whipped Cream, Biscotti, and Smoked Salt
- Chocolate Cake$7.00
House-made Chocolate Cake with Dark Chocolate Ganache, served with Seasonal Fruit Compote
- Tiramisu$7.00
Espresso-dipped Ladyfingers, Mascarpone Cheese, and Chocolate Sauce, topped with Cocoa Powder and Chocolate Sauce
Sides & Extras
Kids Menu
Drinks
N/A Beverages
- AHA Sparkling Water - Blueberry$2.50
- AHA Sparkling Water - Raspberry$2.50
- Cherry Coke 12 oz$2.50
- Coke 12 oz$2.50
- Coke Zero 12 oz$2.50
- Diet Coke 12 oz$2.50
- Ginger Ale 12 oz$2.50
- Lemonade 12 oz$2.50
- Mexican Coke$3.00
- Orange Fanta$3.00
- Peace Tea - Lemonade$3.00
- Peace Tea - Peach$3.00
- Root Beer 12 oz$2.50
- Sprite 12 oz$2.50
- Sprite Zero 12oz$2.50
2L Soda
Beer
Can and Bottle Beer (not available for delivery)
- Sal's Pale Ale$7.00
*Not available for Delivery*
- Mexican Lager$5.00
*Not available for Delivery*
- Fantasy Factory$6.00
*Not available for Delivery*
- Hashtag Hazy IPA$5.00
*Not available for Delivery*
- Hamm's$4.50
*Not available for Delivery*
- Madtown Nutbrown$6.00
*Not available for Delivery*
- Spotted Cow$5.00
*Not available for Delivery*