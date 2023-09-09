Popular Items

Curry Rice (Chicken Karaage)

$11.25

Japanese style curry made with a vegetable base and spices. Topped with fried chicken. Contains dairy.

Pork Cutlet Curry Udon

$12.45

Japanese curry and dashi base for a flavorful soupy curry and topped with deep fried pork cutlet.


Yakitori

Yakitori Party Plate

$90.00

5 skewers each of Negima, Tsukune, Arabiki Sausage, Kawa, Asparamaki and Fried Chicken

Negima 3pc & Tsukune 3pc Set

$20.75

3 each of chicken thigh with green onion and chicken meatball, great to pair with some beer

Negima (3pc)

$9.75

Chicken thigh with green onion skewer

Tsukune (3pc)

$11.50

Chicken meatball skewer

Bara (3pc)

$10.25

Pork belly skewer

Shiro (3pc)

$10.25

Pork intestine skewer

Nankotsu (3pc)

$10.25

Chicken cartilage skewer

Skin (3pc)

$10.25

Crispy chicken skin skewer

Beef Harami (3pc)

$20.85

Beef skirt skewer.

Arabiki Sausage (3pc)

$10.25

Coarse ground sausage on a skewer

Aspara Maki (3pc)

$13.50

Aspargus wrapped in thin sliced pork skewer

Shrimp (3pc)

$14.85

Grilled shrimp on a skewer

Beef Tongue (3pc)

$14.85

Noodle

Hakata Ramen

$12.50

Our Hakata ramen combines a tonkotsu, pork bone broth with thin noodles, and two slices of chashu pork. All toppings and garnish will be placed on the side.

Spicy Hakata Ramen

$14.40

Our Hakata ramen with spicy miso, packed with flavor and spice. All toppings and garnish will be placed on the side.

Satsuma Ramen

$13.45

Thick noodles with two slices of chashu pork and bean sprouts garnished with green onions, fried onions in a rich broth of chicken, pork, and vegetables.

Spicy Satsuma Ramen

$15.35

Thick noodles with two slices of chashu pork and bean sprouts garnished with shredded chili, green onions, fried onions in a spicy rich broth of chicken, pork, and vegetables.

Shoyu Ramen

$13.45

Soy based ramen with thick noodles and two slices of pork belly chashu, garnished with bamboo shoots and green onions. In a broth made from chicken, pork, and vegetables. All toppings and garnish will be placed on the side.

Spicy Shoyu Ramen

$15.35

Soy based ramen with thick noodles and two slices of pork belly chashu, garnished with bamboo shoots and green onions. In a broth made from chicken, pork, and vegetables, spiced with chillies and hints of garlic, and ginger. All toppings and garnish will be placed on the side.

Spicy Dandan Men

$13.45

Hakata style spicy sesame miso ramen with flavored ground Soy Meat.

Vegetable Ramen

$13.45

Miso based vegan ramen. With seasoned tofu meat and a medley of vegetables.

Plain Udon

$8.45

Plain hot udon in flavorful dashi broth.

Beef Udon

$10.45

Hot udon with thin slices of beef.

Kitsune Udon

$10.45

Hot udon with marinated fried tofu skin.

Tempura Udon

$10.45

Hot udon with two shrimp tempura.

Curry Udon

$10.45

Japanese curry and dashi base for a flavorful soupy curry.

Beef Curry Udon

$12.45

Japanese curry and dashi base for a flavorful soupy curry and topped with slices of beef and onions.

Chicken Karaage Curry Udon

$12.45

Japanese curry and dashi base for a flavorful soupy curry and topped with pieces of fried chicken.

Pork Cutlet Curry Udon

$12.45

Japanese curry and dashi base for a flavorful soupy curry and topped with deep fried pork cutlet.

Shrimp Tempura Curry Udon

$12.45

Japanese curry and dashi base for a flavorful soupy curry and topped with shrimp tempura.

Rice

Soboro Rice

$7.95

Seasoned minced chicken topped over rice.

Beef Rice

$11.25

Simmered thin slice beef and onions over rice.

Chashu Rice

$11.25

Rice topped with seasoned crumbled chashu, cabbage, egg, green onions, drizzled with mayonnaise and shredded seaweed.

Spicy Chashu Rice

$11.25

Rice topped with seasoned spicy crumbled chashu, egg, green onions, shredded chili, and drizzled with mayonnaise.

Karaage Oyako Rice

$11.25

Fried chicken in savory egg and browned onions over steamed rice.

Pork Cutlet Rice

$11.25

Fried Pork Cutlet in savory egg and browned onions over steamed rice.

Plain White Rice

$3.80
Tempura Rice

$11.25

Four shrimp tempuras with tempura sauce over rice.