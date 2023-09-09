Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen Express 358 W 38th St.
Yakitori
Yakitori Party Plate
5 skewers each of Negima, Tsukune, Arabiki Sausage, Kawa, Asparamaki and Fried Chicken
Negima 3pc & Tsukune 3pc Set
3 each of chicken thigh with green onion and chicken meatball, great to pair with some beer
Negima (3pc)
Chicken thigh with green onion skewer
Tsukune (3pc)
Chicken meatball skewer
Bara (3pc)
Pork belly skewer
Shiro (3pc)
Pork intestine skewer
Nankotsu (3pc)
Chicken cartilage skewer
Skin (3pc)
Crispy chicken skin skewer
Beef Harami (3pc)
Beef skirt skewer.
Arabiki Sausage (3pc)
Coarse ground sausage on a skewer
Aspara Maki (3pc)
Aspargus wrapped in thin sliced pork skewer
Shrimp (3pc)
Grilled shrimp on a skewer
Beef Tongue (3pc)
Noodle
Hakata Ramen
Our Hakata ramen combines a tonkotsu, pork bone broth with thin noodles, and two slices of chashu pork. All toppings and garnish will be placed on the side.
Spicy Hakata Ramen
Our Hakata ramen with spicy miso, packed with flavor and spice. All toppings and garnish will be placed on the side.
Satsuma Ramen
Thick noodles with two slices of chashu pork and bean sprouts garnished with green onions, fried onions in a rich broth of chicken, pork, and vegetables.
Spicy Satsuma Ramen
Thick noodles with two slices of chashu pork and bean sprouts garnished with shredded chili, green onions, fried onions in a spicy rich broth of chicken, pork, and vegetables.
Shoyu Ramen
Soy based ramen with thick noodles and two slices of pork belly chashu, garnished with bamboo shoots and green onions. In a broth made from chicken, pork, and vegetables. All toppings and garnish will be placed on the side.
Spicy Shoyu Ramen
Soy based ramen with thick noodles and two slices of pork belly chashu, garnished with bamboo shoots and green onions. In a broth made from chicken, pork, and vegetables, spiced with chillies and hints of garlic, and ginger. All toppings and garnish will be placed on the side.
Spicy Dandan Men
Hakata style spicy sesame miso ramen with flavored ground Soy Meat.
Vegetable Ramen
Miso based vegan ramen. With seasoned tofu meat and a medley of vegetables.
Plain Udon
Plain hot udon in flavorful dashi broth.
Beef Udon
Hot udon with thin slices of beef.
Kitsune Udon
Hot udon with marinated fried tofu skin.
Tempura Udon
Hot udon with two shrimp tempura.
Curry Udon
Japanese curry and dashi base for a flavorful soupy curry.
Beef Curry Udon
Japanese curry and dashi base for a flavorful soupy curry and topped with slices of beef and onions.
Chicken Karaage Curry Udon
Japanese curry and dashi base for a flavorful soupy curry and topped with pieces of fried chicken.
Pork Cutlet Curry Udon
Japanese curry and dashi base for a flavorful soupy curry and topped with deep fried pork cutlet.
Shrimp Tempura Curry Udon
Japanese curry and dashi base for a flavorful soupy curry and topped with shrimp tempura.
Rice
Soboro Rice
Seasoned minced chicken topped over rice.
Beef Rice
Simmered thin slice beef and onions over rice.
Chashu Rice
Rice topped with seasoned crumbled chashu, cabbage, egg, green onions, drizzled with mayonnaise and shredded seaweed.
Spicy Chashu Rice
Rice topped with seasoned spicy crumbled chashu, egg, green onions, shredded chili, and drizzled with mayonnaise.
Karaage Oyako Rice
Fried chicken in savory egg and browned onions over steamed rice.
Pork Cutlet Rice
Fried Pork Cutlet in savory egg and browned onions over steamed rice.
Plain White Rice
Tempura Rice
Four shrimp tempuras with tempura sauce over rice.