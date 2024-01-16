Third Street Social Northland TSS Northland
Seasonal Menu
- Seasonal Salad$13.00
Bibb Lettuce, Spring Vegetables, Grilled Spring Onion, Manchego Cheese, Almonds, Poppy Seed Vinaigrette
- Grilled Skirt Steak$32.00
Asparagus, Green Peas, Sugar Snap Peas, Calabrian Chili Butter
- Spicy Shrimp Pappardelle$26.00
Whole Milk Ricotta, Calabrian Chili Butter, Asparagus
- Blackened Catfish$25.00
Cheesy Grits, Blue Crab, Baby Arugula, Chayote Squash, Remoulade Sauce
Family Meal Packs
- Fried Chicken Family Pack$69.95
Feeds 4-6ppl. house fried chicken, mashed potatoes, mixed greens salad, pickled vegetables, biscuits with butter.*Note prep time can take up to 45min based on business levels
- Lasagna Family Pack$79.95
Feeds 4-6ppl. chicken & spinach lasagna made with garlic bechamel, crispy prosciutto, mixed greens salad, garlic bread.*Note prep time can take up to 45min based on business levels
- Pot Pie Family Pack$79.95
Feeds 4-6ppl. white wine braised chicken pot pie with house made pastry, mixed greens salad, biscuits with butter.*Note prep time can take up to 45min based on business levels
- Family Size Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese$16.95
family sized portion of this delectable add-on