The Lucky Well - Incubator. The corner of 10th and Spring Garden St.
The Lucky Well
Starters
BBQ
- St. Louis Cut Pork Ribs$20.00+
Dry-Rubbed, Smoked Over White Oak, Saint Louis Cut Pork Spare Ribs
- Alabama White BBQ Dunked Half Chickens$16.00+
Herb Brined, and Smoked over White Oak, Then Charred Over the Fire before getting a good dunk in our Alabama White BBQ Sauce. Served with extra Alabama White on the side.
- Maple Bourbon Pork Belly Burnt Ends$15.00+
Smoked pork belly, braised in maple and bourbon, then topped with crispy onions, fresh scallions and Carolina Mustard
- Pulled Pork$14.00+
Seasoned with our Dry Rub. Smoked over White Oak overnight and pulled to order!
- House-made Smoked Jalapeño Sausage Platter$18.00+
- Beef Brisket(Weekends Only)$19.00+
Seasoned with Salt and Pepper. Smoked over White Oak overnight and sliced to order.
Sandwiches
- INCuBURGER$18.00
8oz. House-Ground Brisket served as only Pink or No Pink (as we smoke them first). Grilled over the fire, with smoked 1000 island, cheddar, house dills and Thick Bacon. Served with Waffle Fries.
- Huli Huli House-Made Sausage Sandwich$18.00
Our house-made cheddar jalapeño sausage, Huli Huli Sauce, and grilled pineapple salsa on Brioche served with a side of waffle fries.
- Pulled Pork Sandwich - W Waffle Fries$17.00
Smoked Pulled Pork sandwich topped with Memphis Mustard Slaw and House BBQ Sauce on a potato bun, served waffle fries.
- Sloppy Joe- W Waffle Fries$17.00
Sloppy Joe Sandwich, Texas Chili, Diced White Onion, Dill Pickles on a potato bun, served with waffle fries.
Takeout Sides
Shiprock
- SUNDAY EAGLES SPECIAL- 3 NAVAJO SLIDERS - Any Combination$12.00Out of stock
Ship Rock's Navajo Fry Bread Taco, As Sliders! 3 Filling Tacos, Pick Any Topping Combination
- Traditional Navajo Taco$14.00
Once limited to pow-wows and state fairs, Shiprock's traditional Navajo Taco stays true to a simple topping of chili beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onions and sour cream
- Carne Adovada Navajo Taco$16.00
Hearty chunks of pork shoulder braised in New Mexico red chile atop our delicious frybread with all of the traditional toppings above.
- Vegetarian Navajo Taco$13.00
Our traditional Navajo taco without the meat. Pintos, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. Leave off the dairy and it's vegan-friendly.
- Sweet Frybread$6.00
Save room for dessert, because frybread is versatile enough to be savory AND sweet. Choose cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar, or honey.
- Plain Fry Bread$4.00