Tonyburgers Centerville
Managers' Favorites
Ol' Reliable
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Fresh Onions, Tony Sauce
Jonny Chipotle
White Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Chipotle Sauce
Tony's Southern
Pepper Jack Cheese, Onion Strings, Jalapeños, Ranch Dressing, BBQ Sauce
Smoove Garlic
White Cheddar Cheese, Onion Strings, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli
I’m So Bleu
Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli
Grilly Chick
Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Ranch Sauce
Grilled Cheese Burger
Buttered and grilled white bread Two slices of melty american cheese Perfectly cooked beef patty Grilled onions
Build Your Burger
Fries & Onion Strings
Regular Fries
For delivery - 2 Fry Sauces are included with a Regular Fry.
Large Fries
For Delivery: 3 Fry Sauces are included with a Large Fry.
Onion Strings
For Delivery - 2 Fry Sauces are included with an Onion Ring.
Cheese Curds
Wisconsin Cheese Curds - Fried in 100% peanut oil!
Extra Fry Sauce
2 Fry Sauces are included with a Regular Fry. 3 Fry Sauces are included with a Large Fry. 2 Fry Sauces are included with an Onion Ring.
Hickory Sauce
Mixture of Mayo and our AWESOME BBQ Sauce. 2oz cup.