Popular Items

Impossible Veggie

$7.75+

Our Impossible Veggie Patties taste like real beef! It’s Vegan as well!

Regular Fries

$4.69

For delivery - 2 Fry Sauces are included with a Regular Fry.

Beef Burgers

$6.95+

Build your burger here! Select a size and the toppings to build the ultimate “YOU” burger!


Managers' Favorites

Here's some we've built for you! These come already topped to make it easy!
Ol' Reliable

$7.95+

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Fresh Onions, Tony Sauce

Jonny Chipotle

$7.95+

White Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Chipotle Sauce

Tony's Southern

$8.95+

Pepper Jack Cheese, Onion Strings, Jalapeños, Ranch Dressing, BBQ Sauce

Smoove Garlic

$8.95+

White Cheddar Cheese, Onion Strings, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli

I’m So Bleu

$8.95+

Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli

Grilly Chick

$8.95+

Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Ranch Sauce

Grilled Cheese Burger

$8.95+

Buttered and grilled white bread Two slices of melty american cheese Perfectly cooked beef patty Grilled onions

Build Your Burger

Build your burger from scratch! Only add what you like.
Beef Burgers

$6.95+

Build your burger here! Select a size and the toppings to build the ultimate “YOU” burger!

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$7.95+

5 oz Chicken Breast seasoned to perfection!

$7.75+

Our Impossible Veggie Patties taste like real beef! It’s Vegan as well!

Fries & Onion Strings

Regular Fries

$4.69

For delivery - 2 Fry Sauces are included with a Regular Fry.

Large Fries

$5.69

For Delivery: 3 Fry Sauces are included with a Large Fry.

Onion Strings

$5.29

For Delivery - 2 Fry Sauces are included with an Onion Ring.

Cheese Curds

$5.29

Wisconsin Cheese Curds - Fried in 100% peanut oil!

Extra Fry Sauce

$0.35

2 Fry Sauces are included with a Regular Fry. 3 Fry Sauces are included with a Large Fry. 2 Fry Sauces are included with an Onion Ring.

Hickory Sauce

$0.35

Mixture of Mayo and our AWESOME BBQ Sauce. 2oz cup.

Ketchup Cup

Kids' Meals

Tiny Tonyburger Meal

$7.49

Comes with kids fry and a kids drink!

Kid's Hot Dog Meal

$7.49

Comes with kids fry and a kids drink!

Grilled Cheese Meal

$7.49

Comes with kids fry and kids drink!

Chicken Nuggets Meal

$7.49

Comes with kids fry and kids drink!

Soft Drinks

Small Fountain Drink

$2.69
Large Fountain Drink

$2.99
Bottled Soda (20 oz)

$2.69
Bottled Water

$2.69

Milk Shakes

Shake

$6.50