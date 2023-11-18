Curbside Pickup option is available at checkout!
TonyBurgers Holladay
Managers' Favorites
Here's some we've built for you! These come already topped to make it easy!
- Ol' Reliable$8.45+
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Fresh Onions, Tony Sauce
- Jonny Chipotle$8.45+
White Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Chipotle Sauce
- Tony's Southern$9.45+
Pepper Jack Cheese, Onion Strings, Jalapeños, Ranch Dressing, BBQ Sauce
- Smoove Garlic$9.45+
White Cheddar Cheese, Onion Strings, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli
- I’m So Bleu$9.45+
Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli
- Grilly Chick$9.45+
Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Ranch Sauce
- Grilled Cheese Burger$9.45+
Buttered and grilled white bread Two slices of melty american cheese Perfectly cooked beef patty Grilled onions
Build Your Burger
Build your burger from scratch! Only add what you like.
Fries & Onion Strings
- Regular Fries$4.99
For delivery - 2 Fry Sauces are included with a Regular Fry.
- Large Fries$5.99
For Delivery: 3 Fry Sauces are included with a Large Fry.
- Onion Strings$5.49
For Delivery - 2 Fry Sauces are included with an Onion Ring.
- Cheese Curds$5.49
Wisconsin Cheese Curds - Fried in 100% peanut oil!
