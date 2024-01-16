Towne Tavern York 105 GARNER STREET
Pregame
- Buffalo Chicken Frachos$10.99Out of stock
Tavern Fries topped with craft beer cheese, bacon, shredded cheese, scallion, and a sunny egg
- Southwest Quesadilla$9.99
Jumbo grilled flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, cheese, peppers, onions, and chipotle mayo
- Mozzeralla Sticks$7.99
- Fried Green Beans$8.99
Onion-coated fried green beans with wasabi ranch
- Buffalo Shrimp$9.99
Beer battered, deep fried, choise of wing sauce, and ranch or bleu cheese dip
- Espinaca con Queso$8.99
House-made spinach and cheese dip, with tortilla chips
- Bowl of Fries$6.99
large mound of Tavern fries
- Chips and Ranch$6.99
Made in house chips
- Chips and Salsa$8.99
- Fried Pickles$8.99
pickle chips hand breaded and fries
- Potato Skin Thingys$8.99
idhao potato strips, cheese sauce, bacon sour cream
- Qinkin' Q Nachos$15.99
pulled pork, char bar, Espincana Con Queso, diced onion, tomato, fresh jalapenos
- Chicken Tenders$9.99
Boneless chicken tenders soaked in buttermilk. Select Breaded, Beer Battered, or Grill. Served with tavern fries and cole slaw
Wings
Sandwiches
- Mama's Meatloaf Sandwich$11.99
House-made meatloaf sliced thick and served on Texas Toasted, with smashed potatoes and house-made beef gravy
- Beer Battered Fish Fry$11.99
Haddock filet, cole slaw and choice of one side
- Buffalo's Famous Beef on Weck$9.99
Caraway seed and kosher salt make this a special treat
- Loaded French Dip$11.99
Slow cooked beef round, provolone cheese, sauteed peppers, mushroom, onion, and au jus
- Bologna Sandwich$10.99
Thick-cut grilled bologna, sauteed onion, American Cheese, and a sunny side egg
- Loaded Steak Sandwich$13.99
Flank steak, sauteed mushrooms, onions, chipotle mayo, cheddar cheese topped with tots
- Blackened Shrimp Wrap$10.99
grilled blackened shrimp, shredded cheese, chip mayo, avocado, shredded lettuce, diced tomato
- Triple Decker Club$10.49
ham, turkey, bacon, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato
Chicken Sandwiches
- Fried Chicken BLT$12.99
Fried chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo
- Kik'n Chik'n$10.99
Chicken breast, bacon, pepper jack cheese, jalapeno peppers
- Aloha Chicken$11.99
Chicken breast, teriyaki sauce, grilled pineapple, bacon, swiss cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.99
Fried chicken tossed in choice of wing sauce, lettuce, shredded cheese, tomato wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Chicken Caprese Wrap$10.99
Grilled chicken, field greens, tomato, mozzarella, basil aioli, flour tortilla
- Santa Fe Beast$11.99
Chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, tortilla chips, gucamole spread, and chipotle mayo
Burgers
- Tavern Cheeseburger$10.49
Traditional burger, hand pattied, seasoned and grilled to perfection with American and Swiss cheese
- Island Burger$11.99
Swiss cheese, grilled pineapple, bacon, teriyaki sauce
- Panthers Burger$10.99
"Black and Blue" burger, blackened seasoning, bleu cheese crumbles
- Cowboy Burger$11.99
BBQ Sauce, onion ring, cheddar cheese
- Carolina Burger$10.99
House-made chili, onion, creamy slaw
- Piggy Stack$15.99
Pulled pork, carolina gold, pepper jack, cheddar cheese, bacon, fresh jalapenos
- King Kong Burger$15.99
Double patties, cheese cause, bacon, lettuce, tomatom onion, pickle
Platters
- Sizzlin' Fajitas$13.99
Tender strips of chicken, steak, or shrimp with sauteed onions and peppers, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and avocado
- Beer Battered Fish Fry Platter$14.99
A full pound of tender, flakey beer-battered haddock, Tavern Fries, Cole Slaw, Dill Tartar sauce
- Mama's Meatloaf Platter$13.99
A timeless classic, house-made and sitting on a mound of smashed potatoes and chef's vegetables
- Buffalo Surf 'n' Turf$18.99
Half-pound beer battered haddock filet paired with a full beef on weck sandwich served with Tavern Fries and creamy cole slaw
- New Orleans Pasta$13.99
Penne pasta blanketed with cajun cream sauce
- Bourbon Salmon$17.99
filet grilled and glazed with bourbon BBQ, served with smashed potatoes and chef's vegetables
- All Beef Dogs$9.99
2 all beef dogs grilled and topped your way, served with Tavern fries
- Half Rack of Ribs$17.99
Served with Tavern Fries, cole slaw, and onion strings
- Full Rack of Ribs$24.99
Served with Tavern Fries, cole slaw, and onion strings
- Smothered Chicken Plate$14.99
twin grilled chicken breast, smothered in sauteed onion, mushrooms, provolone cheese
Salads
- Southern Fried Chicken Salad$11.99
Southern fried chicken, field greens, tomato, red onion, celery, shredded cheese
- Steak Salad$13.99
Marinated flank steak, field greens, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, balsamic glaze
- California Chopped Salad$9.99
Field greens, avocado, tomato, cucumber, red onion, bleu cheese crumbles, fried onion ring
- Chicken Cobb Salad$11.99
Grilled Chicken, field greens, black olives, tomato, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, hard-boiled egg
- Grilled Shrimp Salad$11.99
Blackened grilled shrimp, field greens, craisins, strawberries, sunflower seeds, bleu cheese crumbles
- Club Salad$10.99
field greens, ham, turkey, bacon, egg, cucumber, tomato, shredded cheese
- Compact Salad Strawberry/Avo$7.99
Field greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion with your choice of strawberries and avocado
- Compact Salad Bacon/Egg$7.99
Kids
Sides
- Tavern Fries$2.99
- Saratoga Chips$2.99
- Smashed Potatoes$2.99
- Cole slaw$2.99
- Wild Rice$2.99
- Tater Tots$2.99Out of stock
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
- Loaded Smashed Potatoes$3.99
shredded cheese, bacon
- Loaded Tavern Fries$3.99
Cheese sauce, shredded cheese, bacon
- Chef's Veggies$3.99
- Mac n Cheese$3.99
- Garlic Romano Fries$3.99
- Side Salad$3.99
- Hand Cut Onion Rings$3.99