Trattoria Trullo 26611 Aliso Creek Rd Suite C
Antipasti
- Focaccia Pugliese$9.00Out of stock
A light and tasty bread from the Puglia region of Italy. Our focaccia is moist and airy with a perfectly crispy edge. Chef Marco’s special touch includes fragrant rosemary, sea salt, and your choice of toppings.
- Savory Doughnuts, Pecorino Cheese Sauce$14.00
These tender, moist and cheesy fritters are made up with all the same ingredients found in my mom’s traditional meatballs, minus the meat! They are Vegetarian served with a side of Pecorino cheese Fonduta
- Steamed Mussels in Tomato Sauce$23.00
Prepared in the Taranto manner, mussels are quickly steamed in lightly sautéed garlic and white wine, then tossed with a fresh tomato sauce and its own briny liquor.
- Insalata “Acqua Sale”$15.00
Cucumbers, Red Onions, Cherry Tomatoes, Croutons, Capers, Oregano, Ricotta Cheese, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Insalata di Arucola e Radicchio$15.00
Wild arugula, Italian chicory, shaved Parmigiano, roasted walnuts, Gorgonzola, Balsamic dressing gluten free, vegetarian
- Zuppa di Fagioli$14.00
Cannelini Beans, Rosemary Parmigiano Croutons. Can be made Gluten Free Upon Request
Pasta
Secondi
- Bombette$34.00
Stuffed and Rolled Pork Braciola, Caciocavallo Cheese, Pancetta, Arugula, Roasted Potatoes
- Coscie di Pollo alla Barese$28.00
Braised Chicken Thighs, Oyster Mushrooms, Crushed Potatoes
- Branzino$35.00
Grilled Mediterranean Sea Bass, Artichoke and Mushroom Ragout, Caramelized Lemon
- Polpo alla Pignata$34.00
Slow Braised Mediterranean Octopus, Yukon Gold Potatoes, Fennel, Olives