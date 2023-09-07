Upland Brewing - Clay Terrace 14490 Clay Terrace Boulevard
Food
Appetizers
Roasted Garlic Hummus
sweet peppers, cucumber, tomato, warm pita, & blue corn tortilla chips
Whipped Feta
jalapeño honey, cracked black pepper, arugula, & warm pita
Nachos
blue corn chips, mozzarella, and cheddar-Jack, fresh jalapenos, tomatoes, black beans, tomato-jalapeno salsa guacamole or sour cream for an additional charge. Spicy chicken, spicy beef, Southwest tofu, or BBQ pulled pork. Vegetarian and gluten-free. Add proteins and add-ons for an additional charge.
Chicharron
cripsy pig skins tossed in smoked chili seasoning, barrel-aged plum sauce
Spin Dip
toasted pita and house-fried blue corn tortilla chips. (gf) no pita. Vegetarian.
Soft Pretzel
fresh, warm pretzel twists, pimento cheese spread, dragonfly IPA mustard. Vegetarian.
Kentucky BBQ Wings
house-smoked wings, bbq sauce, pickled vegetables, horseradish parmesan dressing
Brewery Fries
beer battered and golden brown
Chips and Salsa
blue corn chips and housemade tomato-jalapeno salsa. Vegan and gluten-free.
Salad
Turkey Avacado Salad
mixed greens, arugula, frisée, roasted poblano peppers, shaved parmesan, balsamic marinated tomato, egg, sunflower, & chia seed granola
Upland Entree Salad
field greens, sliced cucumber, carrots, cherry tomatoes, garlic cheese croutons. Vegan and gluten-free no croutons. Vegetarian.
Upland Side Salad
field greens, sliced cucumber, carrots, cherry tomatoes, garlic cheese croutons. Vegan and gluten-free no croutons. Vegetarian.
Thai Tofu Salad
shredded red cabbage, bell pepper, carrot, edamame, spring mix, and scallions tossed in Thai chili vinaigrette, served with housemade spicy tofu, tomato, sliced cucumber, roasted peanuts, and crispy wontons. Vegan.
Tony's Baby Wedge
baby iceberg, smoked bacon, farm egg, pickled red onion, bleu cheese, balsamic syrup
Caesar Entree Salad
caper caesar dressing, garlic parmesan croutons, shaved parmesan
Caesar Side Salad
caper caesar dressing, garlic parmesan croutons, shaved parmesan
Buffalo Chili
red frazier buffalo chili, bowls are served with sour cream, shredded cheese, chives, read onions & toasted baguette
Taco Clay Terrace
Favorites
CV Bratwurst
Local bratwurst, chow chow, beer mustard, red onions, toasted pretzel bun
Hot Chicken Sandwich
Nashville-style hot chicken topped with bleu cheese coleslaw, and horseradish pickles
Hot Seitan Sandwich
Nashville-style hot Three Carrots Seitan topped with housemade pickles
Pig & Fig
Fisher Farms ground pork, caramelized onion fig jam, arugula, herb goat cheese, toasted brioche
The Reuban
Champagne velvet braised corn beef, chipotle mayo, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, marble rye
Hoosier Tenderloin
an Indiana staple, hand breaded cutlet, served with chow chow, shredded lettuce, red onion, pickle chips and whole-grain mustardaise
Seitan-derloin Sandwich
Three Carrots seitan, served with chow chow, shredded lettuce, red onion, pickle chips
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Fischer Farms pulled pork served with pickle chips and pickled red onions, served with choice of Bad Elmers bbq sauce, Dragonfly IPA beer cheese or campfire habenero sauce
Turkey & Guac Sandwich
house smoked turkey, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, fresh guacamole, apple wood-peppered bacon, with lettuce, tomato, & red onion on a rustic baguette
Blackened Salmon BLT
applewood-peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato, & zesty garlic aioli on a brioche bun
Fish and Chips
1/2 lb. beer-battered cod and housemade tartar sauce. Recommended with brewery fries.
Wit Mac & Cheese
cavatappi pasta, sauteed garlic, upland wheat ale, fresh cream, mozzarella, and cheddar-Jack, seasoned bread crumbs with toasted garlic baguette. Vegetarian.
3 Little PIGS
housemade tenderloin, Fischer Farms pulled pork, peppered bacon, gouda cheese, red onion and Bad Elmers bbq sauce
3 Little TWIGS
Three Carrots seitan tenderloin, fried tofu, ground impossible chorizo, red onion and Bad Elmers bbq sauce
Burgers
Sides
Upland Side Salad
field greens, sliced cucumber, carrots, cherry tomatoes, garlic cheese croutons. Vegan and gluten-free no croutons. Vegetarian.
Caesar Side Salad
caper caesar dressing, garlic parmesan croutons, shaved parmesan
Side Mac and Cheese
cavatappi pasta, sauteed garlic, upland wheat ale, fresh cream, mozzarella, and cheddar-Jack, seasoned bread crumbs with toasted garlic baguette. Vegetarian.
Buffalo Chili
red frazier buffalo chili, bowls are served with sour cream, shredded cheese, chives, read onions & toasted baguette
Side Seasonal Vegetable
Always Fresh and Changing Chefs Choice Vegetables.
Add Potato Salad
Add Slaw
NA Bev
Desserts
Kids Menu
Kids Cheeseburger
Fischer Farms beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, toasted bun, & a pickle spear served with choice of fries or cup of fruit
Kids Impossible Burger
Fischer Farms beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, toasted bun, & a pickle spear served with choice of fries or cup of fruit
Kids Chicken Tenders
Kids Pulled Pork
Fischer Farms pulled pork with bbq sauce served with choice of fries or cup of fruit
Kids Fish & Chips
batter cod with homemade tartar sauce served with fries or fresh fruit
Kids Mac & Cheese
cavatappi pasta, fresh cream, mozzarella and cheddar-jack cheese, seasoned bread crumbs served with toasted baguette