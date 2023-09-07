Food

Appetizers

Roasted Garlic Hummus

$12.00

sweet peppers, cucumber, tomato, warm pita, & blue corn tortilla chips

Whipped Feta

$13.00

jalapeño honey, cracked black pepper, arugula, & warm pita

Nachos

$11.00

blue corn chips, mozzarella, and cheddar-Jack, fresh jalapenos, tomatoes, black beans, tomato-jalapeno salsa guacamole or sour cream for an additional charge. Spicy chicken, spicy beef, Southwest tofu, or BBQ pulled pork. Vegetarian and gluten-free. Add proteins and add-ons for an additional charge.

Chicharron

$6.50

cripsy pig skins tossed in smoked chili seasoning, barrel-aged plum sauce

Spin Dip

$12.00

toasted pita and house-fried blue corn tortilla chips. (gf) no pita. Vegetarian.

Soft Pretzel

$10.00

fresh, warm pretzel twists, pimento cheese spread, dragonfly IPA mustard. Vegetarian.

Kentucky BBQ Wings

$14.50

house-smoked wings, bbq sauce, pickled vegetables, horseradish parmesan dressing

Brewery Fries

Brewery Fries

$6.50

beer battered and golden brown

Chips and Salsa

$6.50

blue corn chips and housemade tomato-jalapeno salsa. Vegan and gluten-free.

Salad

Turkey Avacado Salad

$14.50

mixed greens, arugula, frisée, roasted poblano peppers, shaved parmesan, balsamic marinated tomato, egg, sunflower, & chia seed granola

Upland Entree Salad

$10.00

field greens, sliced cucumber, carrots, cherry tomatoes, garlic cheese croutons. Vegan and gluten-free no croutons. Vegetarian.

Upland Side Salad

$7.00

field greens, sliced cucumber, carrots, cherry tomatoes, garlic cheese croutons. Vegan and gluten-free no croutons. Vegetarian.

Thai Tofu Salad

$14.00

shredded red cabbage, bell pepper, carrot, edamame, spring mix, and scallions tossed in Thai chili vinaigrette, served with housemade spicy tofu, tomato, sliced cucumber, roasted peanuts, and crispy wontons. Vegan.

Tony's Baby Wedge

$14.00

baby iceberg, smoked bacon, farm egg, pickled red onion, bleu cheese, balsamic syrup

Caesar Entree Salad

$12.00

caper caesar dressing, garlic parmesan croutons, shaved parmesan

Caesar Side Salad

$8.00

caper caesar dressing, garlic parmesan croutons, shaved parmesan

Buffalo Chili

red frazier buffalo chili, bowls are served with sour cream, shredded cheese, chives, read onions & toasted baguette

Taco Clay Terrace

Chili Glazed Duck Tacos

$30.00

crispy duck legs glazed in chili honey

Guajillo Pork Tacos

$15.00

slow smoked pork, guajillo sauce, corn, poblano peppers

Impossible Chorizo

$14.00

chipotle and corn

Favorites

CV Bratwurst

$15.00

Local bratwurst, chow chow, beer mustard, red onions, toasted pretzel bun

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Nashville-style hot chicken topped with bleu cheese coleslaw, and horseradish pickles

Hot Seitan Sandwich

$15.00

Nashville-style hot Three Carrots Seitan topped with housemade pickles

Pig & Fig

$16.00

Fisher Farms ground pork, caramelized onion fig jam, arugula, herb goat cheese, toasted brioche

The Reuban

$18.00

Champagne velvet braised corn beef, chipotle mayo, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, marble rye

Hoosier Tenderloin

$13.50

an Indiana staple, hand breaded cutlet, served with chow chow, shredded lettuce, red onion, pickle chips and whole-grain mustardaise

Seitan-derloin Sandwich

$13.50

Three Carrots seitan, served with chow chow, shredded lettuce, red onion, pickle chips

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Fischer Farms pulled pork served with pickle chips and pickled red onions, served with choice of Bad Elmers bbq sauce, Dragonfly IPA beer cheese or campfire habenero sauce

Turkey & Guac Sandwich

$14.50

house smoked turkey, cheddar cheese, chipotle aioli, fresh guacamole, apple wood-peppered bacon, with lettuce, tomato, & red onion on a rustic baguette

Blackened Salmon BLT

$18.00

applewood-peppered bacon, lettuce, tomato, & zesty garlic aioli on a brioche bun

Fish and Chips

$14.50

1/2 lb. beer-battered cod and housemade tartar sauce. Recommended with brewery fries.

Wit Mac & Cheese

$15.00

cavatappi pasta, sauteed garlic, upland wheat ale, fresh cream, mozzarella, and cheddar-Jack, seasoned bread crumbs with toasted garlic baguette. Vegetarian.

3 Little PIGS

$16.50

housemade tenderloin, Fischer Farms pulled pork, peppered bacon, gouda cheese, red onion and Bad Elmers bbq sauce

3 Little TWIGS

$16.50

Three Carrots seitan tenderloin, fried tofu, ground impossible chorizo, red onion and Bad Elmers bbq sauce

Burgers

Grilled Chicken

Fried Chicken

Black Bean Patty

Impossible

$3.00

Beef Rare

Beef Medium Rare

Beef Medium

Beef Medium Well

Beef Well

Bison Rare

$3.00

Bison Medium Rare

$3.00

Bison Medium

$3.00

Bison Medium Well

$3.00

Bison Well

$3.00

Sides

Upland Side Salad

$7.00

field greens, sliced cucumber, carrots, cherry tomatoes, garlic cheese croutons. Vegan and gluten-free no croutons. Vegetarian.

Caesar Side Salad

$8.00

caper caesar dressing, garlic parmesan croutons, shaved parmesan

Side Mac and Cheese

$9.00

cavatappi pasta, sauteed garlic, upland wheat ale, fresh cream, mozzarella, and cheddar-Jack, seasoned bread crumbs with toasted garlic baguette. Vegetarian.

Buffalo Chili

red frazier buffalo chili, bowls are served with sour cream, shredded cheese, chives, read onions & toasted baguette

Side Seasonal Vegetable

$6.00

Always Fresh and Changing Chefs Choice Vegetables.

Add Potato Salad

$3.00Out of stock

Add Slaw

$3.00

NA Bev

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Milk 12oz Glass

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00Out of stock

OJ

$4.00

Nitro Coffee

$6.00Out of stock

Desserts

Spice Cake

$9.00

Oak & Red soaked cherries, white chocolate, sour cherry reduction, english cream

Warm Chocolate Brownie

$10.00

Bad Elmer’s caramel & whipped cream

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Fischer Farms beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, toasted bun, & a pickle spear served with choice of fries or cup of fruit

Kids Impossible Burger

$10.00

Fischer Farms beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, toasted bun, & a pickle spear served with choice of fries or cup of fruit

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Pulled Pork

$8.00

Fischer Farms pulled pork with bbq sauce served with choice of fries or cup of fruit

Kids Fish & Chips

$8.00

batter cod with homemade tartar sauce served with fries or fresh fruit

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

cavatappi pasta, fresh cream, mozzarella and cheddar-jack cheese, seasoned bread crumbs served with toasted baguette

Core Beer

Dragonfly

Dragonfly 6 - Pack

$9.99

Dragonfly 12 - Pack

$16.99

Dragonfly Growler (New Glass)

$14.00

Wheat

Wheat Ale 6 - Pack

$9.99

Wheat Ale 12 - Pack

$16.99

Wheat Ale Growler (New Glass)

$14.00

Campside

Campside 6 - Pack

$9.99

Campside Growler (New Glass)

$14.00

Champagne Velvet

CV 6 - Pack

$9.99

CV 12 - Pack

$15.99

CV Growler (New Glass)

$14.00

Bad Elmer

Bad Elmer 6 - Pack

$9.99

Bad Elmer Growler (New Glass)

$14.00

Juiced In Time

Juiced In Time 4 - Pack

$13.99

Juiced Growler (New Glass)

$22.00

Variety Pack

Indiana Day Pack

$16.99

Hop Mix

$17.99

Specialty Beer

2 of Tarts

2 of Tarts 6 - Pack

$10.99

2 of Tarts Growler (New Glass)

$16.00

Breaking Away

Breaking Away 6 - Pack

$10.99

Breaking Away Growler (New Glass)

$16.00

Coast Buster

Coast buster 12oz Snifter

$7.00

Coastbuster 4 - Pack

$13.99

Dang

Dang Growler (New Growler)

$18.00

Harvest

Juicy Harvest 6 - Pack

$19.98

Juicy Harvest Growler (New Glass)

$22.00

Hoosier Game Day Lager

Hoosier Game Day Growler (New Growler)

$17.00

Komodo

Komodo Growler (New Glass)

$20.00

Komodo 6 - Pack

$13.99

Little Dragon

Little Dragon 6-Pack

$9.99

Little Dragon Growler (New Glass)

$14.00

Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest 6 - Pack

$10.99

Oktoberfest Growler (New Glass)

$16.00

Oktoberfest 12 - Pack

$17.99

Patio Cat

Patio Cat 6 - Pack

$10.99

Patio Cat Growler (New Glass)

$16.00

PTK

PTK 6 - Pack

$10.99

PTK Growler (New Glass)

$16.00

Razz Cherry Beret

Razz Cherry Beret 6 - Pack

$10.99

Razz Cherry Beret Growler (New Glass)

$16.00

Razz Cherry Beret Employee Case

$20.00

Sentinale

Sentinale Growler (New Glass)

$16.00

Summer Nights

Summer Nights Growler (New Growler)

$18.00

Technotronic Tonic

Technotronic Tonic Growler (New Growler)

$17.00

Tropical Vortex

Tropical Vortex 6 - Pack

$10.99

Tropical Vortex Growler (New Glass)

$16.00

Zest In Show

Zest In Show 16oz Tulip

$7.00

Sours Packaged

Blackberry 750 mL

$25.00

Cherry 750 mL

$25.00

Darken 500 mL

$15.00

Found 500 mL

$15.00

Golden Brue 500 mL

$15.00

Hopperpaw 750 mL

$25.00

Iridescent 500 mL

$15.00

Kindred 500 mL

$15.00

Oak & Red 500 mL

$15.00

Oak & Rose 500 mL

$15.00

Oak & White 500 mL

$15.00

Paw Paw 750 mL

$25.00

Peach 750 mL

$25.00

Prim 500 mL

$15.00

Raspberry 750 mL

$25.00

Rind 500 mL

$10.00Out of stock

Uncoil 500 mL

$15.00