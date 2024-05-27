Upland Brewing - Pfau Golf Course 1492 Indiana 45 46 Bypass
Beer
Champagne Velvet
Upland Seasonal
Upland Side Trail
Food
Snacks
- Chocolate Chip Cookie
fresh baked daily$5.00
- Chocolate Moose Ice Cream
assorted flavors from The Chocolate Moose$6.50
- Cold Pimento Cheese Sandwich$6.00
- Crackers$3.00
- Fruit$2.00
- Granola Bar$3.00
- Ham and Cheese$8.00
- Hard Pretzels$2.50
- Misc Candy Bar$3.00
- Peanut Butter & Jelly$6.00
- Peanuts$3.00
- Popcorn$4.50
- Potato Chips$2.50
- Reese$3.00
- Snicker$3.00
- Sugar Cookie$5.00
- Trail Mix$3.00
- Turkey and Cheese$8.00
Sandwiches
- Bacon Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
- Black Bean Burger$11.00
- BLT$12.00
- Breakfast Burrito$10.00
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.50
- Classic Smash Burger$11.00
- Club Wrap$12.00
- Cuban$12.50
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
- Grilled Chicken Wrap$12.00
- Grilled Pimento BLT$12.50
- Ham Breakfast Sandwich$9.00
- Hummus Veggie Wrap$12.00
- Pulled Pork$11.50
Salads
