Village Inn Restaurant & Lounge St. Helens
A La Carte
- Bannana Nut Muffin$4.00
- Boozy Floats$9.00
- Triple Choco Brownie$6.00
- Cheesecake$6.00
- Cinnamon Coffee Cake$5.00
- Coffe + Muffin/bar$6.00
- Dressings$1.00
- Fire Sauce$1.00
- Floats$5.00
- Garlic Toast$1.00
- Home Made Salsa$2.00
- Hot Cakes$2.50+
- Hot Oats$2.00+
- Ice Cream$2.00+
- Lemon Bar$4.00
- Pie$4.00+
- Side Bacon$2.00+
- Side Baked Potato$4.00
- Side Brown Gravy$2.00
- Side Cottage Cheese$3.00
- Side Country Gravy$3.00
- Side Egg$1.50+
- Side French Toast$3.50+
- Side Fries$4.00
- Side Ham$4.00
- Side Hamburger Patty$6.00
- Side Hashbrowns$4.00
- Side Hollandaise$3.50
- Side House Vegetables$2.00
- Side Mashed Potatoes$4.00
- Side O'Briens$4.00
- Side Of Steak$14.00
- Side Peaches$2.00
- Side Salad$4.00
- Side Sausage$2.00+
- Side Toast$1.50+
- Side Tots$4.00
- Soup$3.00+
- Sour Cream$1.00
- VI Signature Sundaes$5.00
- Waffle$6.00
- Elephant Ear$5.00
- Side Of Potato Salad$3.00
- Side BBQ Sauce$0.50
- Side Bourbon Sauce$0.50
- Side Garlic Parmesan Sauce$0.50
- Side Honey Mustard Dressing$0.50
- Side Ranch$0.50
- Side Of Chili$2.00
- 2 Tacos$6.00
- Side Of CFS$7.00
- Cinnamon Roll$4.00
- Chips$5.00
- C.F.S. Patty$5.00
Appetizers
- 10 Mini Corndogs$7.00
- Najo Taco$8.00
- 3 Pretzel Sticks$9.00
- 4 Bacon Wrapped Jalapaneos$12.00
- 6 Jalapeno Poppers$7.00
- Basket Chips And Salsa$6.00
- Basket Fries$7.00
- Basket Tots$7.00
- Crispy Chicken Wings$12.00
- 2 Piece Chicken Tender$6.00
- Football Dollar Wings$1.00+
- Mozzarella Sticks$12.00
- Onion Rings$7.00
- Potato Skins$9.00
- Stuffed Mushrooms$10.00
- Taco$6.00
- Quesadilla$5.00+
- VI App Platter$15.00
- VI Nachos$12.00+
Crispy tortilla chips or tots topped with cheese sauce and melted cheese with all the fixings. Served with our house fire sauce.
- Village Inn$10.00+
- Beef Nachos And Draft Beer$15.00
- Malibu Shrimp$10.00
- Deep Fried Mushrooms$10.00
Breakfast
- Basic Cheese Omelette$11.00
Made with our house cheese blend.
- Belgian Waffle Platter$15.00
One waffle served with two eggs any style and your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham.
- Biscuits & Gravy$6.00+
- Biscuits & Gravy Meal$16.00
1 Large biscuit smothered in country gravy. Served with two eggs any style, hash browns or O’Briens and your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham.
- Breakfast Burrito$17.00
Scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, O’Briens and cheese blend rolled in a delicious tortilla. Served with choice of either: Country gravy or Sour cream & salsa.
- Breakfast Special$10.00
- Chicken Fried Steak Breakfast$19.00
Breaded seasoned steak cooked golden brown with country gravy. Served with two eggs any style, hash browns or O’Briens, and your choice of toast.
- The Country Man$21.00
10oz portion of hash browns or O’Briens. Served with three eggs any style, three slices of bacon, three sausage links, a slice of ham, and your choice of toast.
- Denver Omelette$15.00
Diced ham, bell peppers, onions, and cheese blend.
- French Toast Platter$15.00
Two slices of French toast sprinkled with powdered sugar. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham.
- Ham Steak & Eggs$17.00
8oz grilled ham topped with a pineapple ring. Served with two eggs any style, hash browns or O’Briens, and your choice of toast.
- Meat Eater Omelette$18.00
Crumbled bacon, diced ham, sausage, and cheese blend.
- Pancake Platter$15.00
Two pancakes served with two eggs any style, and choice of bacon, sausage, or ham.
- Pumpkin Pancake Platter$13.00
- Steak & Eggs$22.00
8oz Rib-eye steak cooked your way. Served with two eggs any style, hash browns or O’Briens, and your choice of toast.
- Taco Omelette$18.00
Seasoned taco meat, tomatoes, black olives, and cheese blend. Served with Sour cream & Salsa.
- The Meatless$13.00
Two eggs any style, served with hash browns or O’Briens, and your choice of toast. Make it Betty skillet (in honor of a past guest) - Add spinach, tomatoes, and olives for $1.00
- The Mikey Skillet$9.00+
Hash browns cooked with diced ham, onion, tomatoes, black olives, and bell peppers; topped with cheese blend and two eggs any style. Served with your choice of toast.
- The Traditional$15.00
Two eggs any style, served with hash browns or O’Briens, your choice of bacon, sausage or ham, and choice of toast.
- Veggie Omelette$15.00
Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, and cheese blend.
- Vi Breakfast Sando$15.00
- VI Monte Cristo$15.00
- Village Benny$15.00
Lunch/Dinner
- 1 Chilli Cheese Dog$8.00
- 2 Chilli Cheese Dogs$14.00
- 3 Meatballs$5.00
- Cheese Lasagna$13.00
- Chicken Fried Steak Lunch$18.00
- Chicken Tenders$15.00
- Dinner Special$15.00
- Enchilada$12.00+
- Fettichini Alfredo$15.00
- Fish & Chips$16.00
- Fried Shrimp Dinner$17.00
8 Breaded shrimp tossed in our house Malibu coconut volcano sauce. Served with house vegetable, garlic toast and your choice of potatoes.
- Hawaiian Special$7.00+
- Lemon-pepper Salmon$22.00
6oz. Fillet of salmon cooked with our house lemon seasoning. Topped with fresh lemon juice and a herb garnish and served with house vegetable, garlic toast and mashed potatoes.
- Lunch Special$10.00
- Meat Lasagna$14.00
- Meatloaf$16.00
A thick slice of home-style meatloaf covered in brown gravy. Served with house vegetables, garlic toast and your choice of potatoes.
- Pesto Ricotta Pasta$16.00
- Ribeye Steak$25.00
10oz. cut Ribeye steak served with; house vegetables, garlic toast and your choice of potatoes. With a side of Au Jus & horseradish.
- Rosemary Grilled Chicken$14.00
- Sirloin Steak$20.00
- Spaghetti Meatloaf$19.00
- Fried Chicken Dinner$10.00+
- Meat Ravioli$13.00
- Cheese Ravioli$12.00
- Combo Ravioli$13.00
Kids Menu
- Kids Breakfast$9.00
- Kids Grilled Cheese$6.00
A ½ cheddar cheese sandwich grilled on your choice of bread. Served with choice of fries or tots.
- Kids Omelette$10.00
- Kids Burger$9.00
6oz. Serving of spaghetti noodles topped with our house meat sauce and served with garlic toast.
- Mini Chicken Strips$8.00
- Mini Platter$7.00
1 Slice of French toast or 1 Pancake. Served with 1 egg any style and your choice of 1; ham, sausage, or bacon.
- Kids 1 Pancake (with Strawberries)$3.00
- Kids Waffle (with Strawberries)$7.00
HH Menu
- HH Crispy Chicken Wings$9.00
2 crispy chicken strips served with your choice of potatoes & dressing
- HH VI Nachos$10.00
- HH Burger$9.00
Flame grilled ½ lb. patty topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, and mayo.
- HH VI Platter$10.00
- Vi Quesadilla$7.00
- HH Potato Skins$7.00
- HH Soup & Salad$7.00
- HH Chips & Salsa$5.00
- HH Mozz Stix$7.00
- HH Zuchinni Stix$6.00
- HH Chili Cheese Dog$6.00
- HH Bavarian Pretzel Stix$6.00
- HH Jalapeno Poppers$7.00
- HH Chicken Strips$9.00
- HH Basket$5.00
Lite Eaters
- 1/2 Deli Sandwich$6.00
- Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
A simple English muffin sandwich with a slice of cheddar cheese, one egg your way, and your choice of ham, sausage, or bacon.
- Lite Chicken Strips$8.00
- Lite Meatloaf$9.00
½ A slice of our house-made meatloaf topped with brown gravy. Served with house vegetables, garlic toast and your choice of potatoes.
- Lite Omelette$10.00
A two-egg cheese blend omelet. Served with your choice of ½ hash browns or O’Briens and one slice of toast
- Lite Traditional$9.00
1 egg any style served with ½ hash browns or O’Briens, one slice of toast, and choice of one; ham, sausage, or bacon.
Sandwiches/Burgers
- Bacon BBQ Cheeseburger$16.00
- BBQ Pulled Pork$14.00
- BLT Sandwich$12.00
4 strips of bacon, lettuce, and tomato with mayo on your choice of toasted bread.
- Blue Bacon Mushroom Burger$16.00
Flame grilled ½ lb. patty topped with sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onion, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mayo.
- Cheese Burger$15.50
- Classic Burger$14.50
Flame grilled ½ lb. patty topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, and mayo.
- Clubhouse Sandwich$14.00
- Deli Sandwich$12.00
Your choice of; turkey or ham. With lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and mayo served on your choice of bread.
- Firehouse Burger$16.00
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.00
- Lunch Special$14.00
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$16.00
- Normal Grilled Cheese$9.00
- Patty Melt$16.00
- Sliced Prime Rib Sandwich$17.00
Sliced prime rib on a toasted French roll with Swiss cheese and hot Au Jus.
- Smoked Meatloaf$15.00
- Teriyaki Burger$15.00
- VI Grilled Cheese$12.00
- Villager Burger$18.00
Our Biggest burger with ½ lb. patty topped with ham, bacon, cheddar & Swiss cheese, an egg cooked hard, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, and mayo.
Salads
- Ceasar Salad$10.00
- Chef Salad$14.00
- Chicken Salad$10.00+
- Side Salad$4.00
- VI Salad$7.00
- Taco Salad$16.00
Crisp lettuce mix topped with olives, onion, tomato, cheese blend, seasoned ground meat. Served in a crispy taco shell with a side of sour cream & salsa.
- 1/2 Ceasar Salad$7.00
- 1/2 Chef Salad$9.00
- Soup And Salad$10.00