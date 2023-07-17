Wicked Voodoo Espresso | Beyond Blessed
Hot Drinks ♨
Hot Drip Coffee
Fair trade and ethically sourced gourmet coffee brewed fresh
Hot Americano
Shots of espresso with hot water
Hot Mocha
Espresso Shots with chocolate and steamed milk
Hot White Chocolate Mocha
Espresso Shots with proprietary blend white chocolate and steamed milk
Double Shot Espresso
2 shots of espresso in a small cup / can be poured over ice
Hot Caramel Latte
Espresso Shots with Caramel Sauce and steamed milk
Hot Mexican Chocolate Mocha
Mocha made with our proprietary mexican chocolate powder
Hot Dark Chocolate Mocha
Mocha made with our dark chocolate powder
Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk of your choice with our gourmet chocolate sauce
Hot Latte
Shots of espresso with steamed milk of your choice & add a flavor if you would like!
Hot Chai Tea
Our special formulated chai tea with steamed milk of your choice
Hot Macchiato (latte style)
An upside down built layered latte (not stirred). Syrup on bottom, steamed milk, espresso on top
True Macchiato
2 Shots of espresso with a dallop of steamed milk foam
Hot Matcha
Powdered Green Matcha tea steamed with milk of your choice, add a flavor if you would like!
Cappuccino
Shots of espresso with equal parts steamed milk and milk foam
Hot Apple Cider
Delicious Apple Cider to warm your bones
French Quarter Hot Chocolate
Delectable White chocolate blended with steamed half and half for the warmth and feel of the French Quarter in a cup
Hot Tea
Fresh brewed when you order it
Cortado
Equal parts Espresso and steamed milk, 2oz of each unless extra shots are added
Coffee
32 oz Cold Brew Concentrate Growler
Concentrated cold brew in 32 oz growler
Drip Coffee Gallon to Go With Fixins
Select your coffee and take a gallon with you for your event. Includes 10 cups with lids, creamers, sugars, and sugar substitutes.
Grab and Go Cold Brew
pre diluted grab and go cold brew in flavor of your choice
12oz Bagged Coffee
Take home your favorite Wicked Voodoo blends!
Drip Coffee Air Pot
1 Air pot of drip (air pot must be returned). Includes cups and fixins
Coffee flight
4 of our favorite concoctions
Wicked K-Cups (Dozen)
Blended Drinks
Iced Drinks
Cold Brew
Small Batch Cold Brew on Ice. Add Cold foam for a delicious treat.
Iced Drip Coffee
Brewed coffee poured over ice
Iced Americano
Shots of espresso over ice with water
Iced Chai Latte
Chai tea mixed with milk of choice and poured over ice
Iced Matcha Latte
Matcha green tea steamed into milk and poured over ice
Iced Latte
Espresso Shots or Cold brew shots over ice & topped with milk
Iced Mocha
Espresso Shots, chocolate, and milk, over ice
Iced Dark Chocolate Mocha
Mocha made with our dark chocolate powder, over ice
Iced White Chocolate Mocha
Our Very own white chocolate powder mixed with espresso shots and milk, over ice
Iced Mexican Chocolate Mocha
Our very own white chocoalate powder mixed espresso shots and milk, over ice
Iced Caramel Latte
Caramel sauce, espresso, and milk over ice
Iced Spirit Charger
Lotus Energy Concentrate with flavors of your choice and sparkling water, over ice. Or make it a Game Changer by adding coconut milk!
Iced Seasonal Latte
Seasonal - Limited Time Availability
Italian Soda or Creamosa
Flavors of your choice mixed with sparkling water over ice!
Iced Tea
Brewed Tea poured over ice
Protein Latte
Protein drink with 2 shots of espresso over ice
Iced Macchiato
A play on a true macchiato. This iced drink is layered with the flavor on the bottom, milk above, and shots on the top. Not stirred to show a layered (stained) drink.
Water Cup
Little Spirits Iced
Extra Shot Cold Brew
Kid Drinks
Baked Goods
Coffee Cakes by Sugar Pies
Coffee cakes made special for Wicked Voodoo
Blueberry Muffin
Your choice of muffin flavor
Double Chocolate Muffin
Banana Nut Muffin
Seasonal Muffin Flavor
Keto Muffin By Sugar Pies
Sugar Free and Keto Friendly Muffins
Scone - White Chocolate Raspberry
Fresh Bakes Scones by Sugar Pies, baked in our commercial kitchen
Scone - Blueberry
Fresh Bakes Scones by Sugar Pies, baked in our commercial kitchen
Scone - Lemon Poppyseed
Fresh Bakes Scones by Sugar Pies, baked in our commercial kitchen
Scone - Seasonal
Fresh Bakes Scones by Sugar Pies, baked in our commercial kitchen
Scone - Apple Cinnamon
Fresh Bakes Scones by Sugar Pies, baked in our commercial kitchen
Chocolate Crossiant
Food
Taco
Delivered Daily from NB Tortillaria
Breakfast Sandwich
Meat, egg, and cheese, heated to serve
Bagel
Bagel of your choice, toasted with cream cheese
Dee's Nuts
Pick your flavor! So good!
Oatmeal Cup
Great hot meal on the go! Ask for Steamed milk of your choice or water to go inside
Protien Shake
Soda
Juice
Life Water
Retail
Freshies
Smells so good! Pick your scent
Wicked Spa Candles
Amazing quality and scent
Wicked Candles (not spa)
Etched Mug or Tumbler
Pick your size and color
Mermaid Straw
Reusable stainless straw in beautiful colors
Hoop Earrings
Hoop earrings, does not include seasonal
Stud Earrings
Stud earrings
Leather and Feather Earrings
Leather and feather earrings
Seasonal Earrings
Special made seasonal earrings
Beaded Necklace
Beaded Necklace or choker
Tassle Necklace
Tassle necklace
Bracelet
any bracelet
Cheetah Beans
3oz bag of cheetah beans
Wicked Frappe Powder Tin
Make your own frappes at home with our own blend of frappe powder. Ask for a recipe card!
Wicked White Chocolate Tin
Make your own white chocolate drinks at home with our own blend of white chocolate powder! Ask for a recipe card to go with it.
Bold Ceramic Mug
Live your life bold ceramic mug