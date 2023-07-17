Popular Items

Iced Latte

$5.45

Espresso Shots or Cold brew shots over ice & topped with milk

Cold Brew

$4.55

Small Batch Cold Brew on Ice. Add Cold foam for a delicious treat.

Hot Latte

$4.50

Shots of espresso with steamed milk of your choice & add a flavor if you would like!


Hot Drinks ♨

Hot Drip Coffee

$3.05

Fair trade and ethically sourced gourmet coffee brewed fresh

Hot Americano

$3.05

Shots of espresso with hot water

Hot Mocha

$5.00

Espresso Shots with chocolate and steamed milk

Hot White Chocolate Mocha

$5.00

Espresso Shots with proprietary blend white chocolate and steamed milk

Double Shot Espresso

$2.80

2 shots of espresso in a small cup / can be poured over ice

Hot Caramel Latte

$5.00

Espresso Shots with Caramel Sauce and steamed milk

Hot Mexican Chocolate Mocha

$5.00

Mocha made with our proprietary mexican chocolate powder

Hot Dark Chocolate Mocha

$5.00

Mocha made with our dark chocolate powder

Hot Chocolate

$3.16

Steamed milk of your choice with our gourmet chocolate sauce

Hot Latte

$4.50

Shots of espresso with steamed milk of your choice & add a flavor if you would like!

Hot Chai Tea

$4.95

Our special formulated chai tea with steamed milk of your choice

Hot Macchiato (latte style)

$4.50

An upside down built layered latte (not stirred). Syrup on bottom, steamed milk, espresso on top

True Macchiato

$2.85

2 Shots of espresso with a dallop of steamed milk foam

Hot Matcha

$5.00

Powdered Green Matcha tea steamed with milk of your choice, add a flavor if you would like!

Cappuccino

$3.99

Shots of espresso with equal parts steamed milk and milk foam

Hot Apple Cider

$3.05

Delicious Apple Cider to warm your bones

French Quarter Hot Chocolate

$3.85

Delectable White chocolate blended with steamed half and half for the warmth and feel of the French Quarter in a cup

Hot Tea

$3.05

Fresh brewed when you order it

Cortado

$2.85

Equal parts Espresso and steamed milk, 2oz of each unless extra shots are added

Coffee

32 oz Cold Brew Concentrate Growler

$13.80

Concentrated cold brew in 32 oz growler

Drip Coffee Gallon to Go With Fixins

$23.00

Select your coffee and take a gallon with you for your event. Includes 10 cups with lids, creamers, sugars, and sugar substitutes.

Grab and Go Cold Brew

$3.99

pre diluted grab and go cold brew in flavor of your choice

12oz Bagged Coffee

$12.00

Take home your favorite Wicked Voodoo blends!

Drip Coffee Air Pot

$20.70

1 Air pot of drip (air pot must be returned). Includes cups and fixins

Coffee flight

$17.20

4 of our favorite concoctions

Wicked K-Cups (Dozen)

$13.50

Blended Drinks

Caramel Frappe

$6.45

Dark Chocolate Mocha Frappe

$6.45

Latte Chilled Frappe

$5.95

Mexican Mocha Frappe

$6.45

Mocha Chilled Frappe

$6.45

Seasonal Latte Frappe

$6.45

White Chocolate Chilled Frappe

$6.45

Fruit Smoothie

$5.45

Groovy Smoothie Spirit Charger

$6.50

Iced Drinks

Cold Brew

$4.55

Small Batch Cold Brew on Ice. Add Cold foam for a delicious treat.

Iced Drip Coffee

$3.30

Brewed coffee poured over ice

Iced Americano

$3.30

Shots of espresso over ice with water

Iced Chai Latte

$5.95

Chai tea mixed with milk of choice and poured over ice

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.00

Matcha green tea steamed into milk and poured over ice

Iced Latte

$5.45

Espresso Shots or Cold brew shots over ice & topped with milk

Iced Mocha

$5.95

Espresso Shots, chocolate, and milk, over ice

Iced Dark Chocolate Mocha

$5.95

Mocha made with our dark chocolate powder, over ice

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

$5.95

Our Very own white chocolate powder mixed with espresso shots and milk, over ice

Iced Mexican Chocolate Mocha

$5.95

Our very own white chocoalate powder mixed espresso shots and milk, over ice

Iced Caramel Latte

$5.95

Caramel sauce, espresso, and milk over ice

Iced Spirit Charger

$6.00

Lotus Energy Concentrate with flavors of your choice and sparkling water, over ice. Or make it a Game Changer by adding coconut milk!

Iced Seasonal Latte

$5.95

Seasonal - Limited Time Availability

Italian Soda or Creamosa

$4.05

Flavors of your choice mixed with sparkling water over ice!

Iced Tea

$3.30

Brewed Tea poured over ice

Protein Latte

$7.00

Protein drink with 2 shots of espresso over ice

Iced Macchiato

$5.95

A play on a true macchiato. This iced drink is layered with the flavor on the bottom, milk above, and shots on the top. Not stirred to show a layered (stained) drink.

Water Cup

$0.50

Little Spirits Iced

$2.50

Extra Shot Cold Brew

$0.80

Kid Drinks

Little Spirits

$2.00

8oz hot or 12oz iced drink of choice for the little spirits in our lives

Baked Goods

Coffee Cakes by Sugar Pies

$3.95

Coffee cakes made special for Wicked Voodoo

Blueberry Muffin

$4.25

Your choice of muffin flavor

Double Chocolate Muffin

$4.25
Banana Nut Muffin

$4.25

Seasonal Muffin Flavor

$4.25

Keto Muffin By Sugar Pies

$4.85

Sugar Free and Keto Friendly Muffins

Scone - White Chocolate Raspberry

$3.95

Fresh Bakes Scones by Sugar Pies, baked in our commercial kitchen

Scone - Blueberry

$3.95

Fresh Bakes Scones by Sugar Pies, baked in our commercial kitchen

Scone - Lemon Poppyseed

$3.95

Fresh Bakes Scones by Sugar Pies, baked in our commercial kitchen

Scone - Seasonal

$3.95

Fresh Bakes Scones by Sugar Pies, baked in our commercial kitchen

Scone - Apple Cinnamon

$3.95

Fresh Bakes Scones by Sugar Pies, baked in our commercial kitchen

Chocolate Crossiant

$3.95

Food

Taco

$4.50

Delivered Daily from NB Tortillaria

Breakfast Sandwich

$4.95

Meat, egg, and cheese, heated to serve

Bagel

Bagel

$3.96

Bagel of your choice, toasted with cream cheese

Dee's Nuts

$4.45

Pick your flavor! So good!

Oatmeal Cup

$3.97

Great hot meal on the go! Ask for Steamed milk of your choice or water to go inside

Protien Shake

$3.50

Soda

$2.00Out of stock

Juice

$2.49Out of stock

Life Water

$2.26Out of stock

Retail

Freshies

$9.99

Smells so good! Pick your scent

Wicked Spa Candles

$20.00

Amazing quality and scent

Wicked Candles (not spa)

$13.80

Etched Mug or Tumbler

$27.00

Pick your size and color

Mermaid Straw

$3.75

Reusable stainless straw in beautiful colors

Hoop Earrings

$7.49Out of stock

Hoop earrings, does not include seasonal

Stud Earrings

$8.35Out of stock

Stud earrings

Leather and Feather Earrings

$5.59Out of stock

Leather and feather earrings

Seasonal Earrings

$18.95Out of stock

Special made seasonal earrings

Beaded Necklace

$7.49Out of stock

Beaded Necklace or choker

Tassle Necklace

$10.95Out of stock

Tassle necklace

Bracelet

$8.49Out of stock

any bracelet

Cheetah Beans

$4.99

3oz bag of cheetah beans

Wicked Frappe Powder Tin

$12.99

Make your own frappes at home with our own blend of frappe powder. Ask for a recipe card!

Wicked White Chocolate Tin

$12.99

Make your own white chocolate drinks at home with our own blend of white chocolate powder! Ask for a recipe card to go with it.

Bold Ceramic Mug

$9.48

Live your life bold ceramic mug

Growler

$14.00

Womens Tank

$19.00

Big Sugar Skull Sticker

$3.99