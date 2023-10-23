Popular Items

Iced White Chocolate Mocha
$5.95

Our Very own white chocolate powder mixed with espresso shots and milk, over ice

Iced Latte
$5.45

Espresso Shots or Cold brew shots over ice & topped with milk

Iced Spirit Charger
$6.00

Lotus Energy Concentrate with flavors of your choice and sparkling water, over ice. Or make it a Game Changer by adding coconut milk!


Hot Drinks ♨

Hot Latte
Hot Latte
$4.50

Shots of espresso with steamed milk of your choice & add a flavor if you would like!

Hot Caramel Latte
Hot Caramel Latte
$5.00

Espresso Shots with Caramel Sauce and steamed milk

Hot Mocha
$5.00

Espresso Shots with chocolate and steamed milk

Hot Americano
$3.05

Shots of espresso with hot water

Cappuccino
$3.99

Shots of espresso with equal parts steamed milk and milk foam

Hot Macchiato (latte style)
$4.50

An upside down built layered latte (not stirred). Syrup on bottom, steamed milk, espresso on top

Hot White Chocolate Mocha
$5.00

Espresso Shots with proprietary blend white chocolate and steamed milk

Hot Drip Coffee
$3.05

Fair trade and ethically sourced gourmet coffee brewed fresh

Hot Tea
$3.05

Fresh brewed when you order it

Hot Matcha
$5.00

Powdered Green Matcha tea steamed with milk of your choice, add a flavor if you would like!

Hot Chai Tea
$4.95

Our special formulated chai tea with steamed milk of your choice

Hot Chocolate
$3.16

Steamed milk of your choice with our gourmet chocolate sauce

French Quarter Hot Chocolate
$3.85

Delectable White chocolate blended with steamed half and half for the warmth and feel of the French Quarter in a cup

Hot Mexican Chocolate Mocha
$5.00

Mocha made with our proprietary mexican chocolate powder

Hot Seasonal Latte
$5.25

Limited time availability. For eggnog pick whole milk in milk options

Hot Dark Chocolate Mocha
$5.00

Mocha made with our dark chocolate powder

Double Shot Espresso
$2.80

2 shots of espresso in a small cup / can be poured over ice

True Macchiato
$2.85

2 Shots of espresso with a dallop of steamed milk foam

Cortado
$2.85

Equal parts Espresso and steamed milk, 2oz of each unless extra shots are added

Hot Apple Cider
$3.05

Delicious Apple Cider to warm your bones

Coffee

12oz Bagged Coffee
$12.00

Take home your favorite Wicked Voodoo blends!

Wicked K-Cups (Dozen)
$13.50
32 oz Cold Brew Concentrate
$13.80

Concentrated cold brew, mix with water 50/50, or alone over ice

Drip Coffee Gallon to Go With Fixins
$23.00

Select your coffee and take a gallon with you for your event. Includes 10 cups with lids, creamers, sugars, and sugar substitutes.

Grab and Go Cold Brew
$3.99

pre diluted grab and go cold brew in flavor of your choice

Drip Coffee Air Pot
$20.70Out of stock

1 Air pot of drip (air pot must be returned). Includes cups and fixins

Coffee flight
$17.20

4 of our favorite concoctions

Blended Drinks

Caramel Frappe
$6.45

Caramel sauce and espresso blended into a frappe

Mocha Chilled Frappe
$6.45

Chocolate sauce and espresso blended into a creamy frappe

Groovy Smoothie Spirit Charger
$6.50

A fun Blended twist on a spirit charger!

Smoothie
$5.45

Real fruit puree or other flavors blended to a creamy smoothie

Latte Chilled Frappe
$5.95

Espresso and flavors blended into a creamy frappe

White Chocolate Chilled Frappe
$6.45

White Chocolate Powder made into a mocha frappe

Dark Chocolate Mocha Frappe
$6.45

Mocha frappe with our dark chocolate powder

Mexican Mocha Frappe
$6.45

Mexican mocha powder blended into a mocha frappe

Seasonal Latte Frappe
$6.45

Seasonal - Limited Time Availability

Snow Cones
$3.75+
Chai/Matcha Frappe
$6.50

Iced Drinks

Iced Latte
$5.45

Espresso Shots or Cold brew shots over ice & topped with milk

Iced Caramel Latte
$5.95

Caramel sauce, espresso, and milk over ice

Iced Mocha
$5.95

Espresso Shots, chocolate, and milk, over ice

Cold Brew
$4.55

Small Batch Cold Brew on Ice. Add Cold foam for a delicious treat.

Iced Mexican Chocolate Mocha
$5.95

Our very own white chocoalate powder mixed espresso shots and milk, over ice

Iced Macchiato
$5.95

A play on a true macchiato. This iced drink is layered with the flavor on the bottom, milk above, and shots on the top. Not stirred to show a layered (stained) drink.

Iced White Chocolate Mocha
$5.95

Our Very own white chocolate powder mixed with espresso shots and milk, over ice

Iced Americano
$3.30

Shots of espresso over ice with water

Iced Chai Latte
$5.95

Chai tea mixed with milk of choice and poured over ice

Iced Matcha Latte
$6.00

Matcha green tea steamed into milk and poured over ice

Iced Tea
$3.30

Brewed Tea poured over ice

Iced Spirit Charger
$6.00

Lotus Energy Concentrate with flavors of your choice and sparkling water, over ice. Or make it a Game Changer by adding coconut milk!

Iced Seasonal Latte
$5.95

Seasonal - Limited Time Availability

Iced Dark Chocolate Mocha
$5.95

Mocha made with our dark chocolate powder, over ice

Italian Soda or Creamosa
$4.05

Flavors of your choice mixed with sparkling water over ice!

Water Cup
$0.50
Iced Drip Coffee
$3.30

Brewed coffee poured over ice

Kid Drinks

Little Spirits
$2.00

8oz hot or 12oz iced drink of choice for the little spirits in our lives

Baked Goods

Muffin Blueberry
$4.25

Your choice of muffin flavor

Double Chocolate Muffin
$4.25
Banana Nut Muffin
$4.25
Seasonal Muffin Flavor
$4.25
Keto Muffin By Sugar Pies
$4.85

Sugar Free and Keto Friendly Muffins

Coffee Cakes by Sugar Pies
$4.25

Coffee cakes made special for Wicked Voodoo

Scone - White Chocolate Raspberry
$3.95

Fresh Bakes Scones by Sugar Pies, baked in our commercial kitchen

Scone - Blueberry
$3.95

Fresh Bakes Scones by Sugar Pies, baked in our commercial kitchen

Scone - Lemon Poppyseed
$3.95

Fresh Bakes Scones by Sugar Pies, baked in our commercial kitchen

Scone - Seasonal
$3.95

Fresh Bakes Scones by Sugar Pies, baked in our commercial kitchen

Scone - Apple Cinnamon
$3.95

Fresh Bakes Scones by Sugar Pies, baked in our commercial kitchen

Cupcake
$5.00
Wicked Cake Bites 3 to a bag
$3.50
Waffles
$2.75
Danish 2 to a bag
$3.00

Food

Breakfast Sandwich
$4.95

Meat, egg, and cheese, heated to serve

Bagel
$3.96

Bagel of your choice, toasted with cream cheese

Dee's Nuts
$4.45

Pick your flavor! So good!

Oatmeal Cup
$3.97

Great hot meal on the go! Ask for Steamed milk of your choice or water to go inside

Soda
$2.00Out of stock
Juice
$2.49Out of stock

Swag / Merch

Cheetah Beans
$4.99

3oz bag of cheetah beans

Wicked White Chocolate Tin
$12.99

Make your own white chocolate drinks at home with our own blend of white chocolate powder! Ask for a recipe card to go with it.

Wicked Frappe Powder Tin
$12.99

Make your own frappes at home with our own blend of frappe powder. Ask for a recipe card!

Freshies
$9.99

Smells so good! Pick your scent

Etched Mug or Tumbler
$27.00

Pick your size and color

Mermaid Straw
$3.75

Reusable stainless straw in beautiful colors

Ceramic Mug 11 oz
$15.90

ceramic mug

Growler
$14.00
Large Sticker
$3.50
Small Sticker
$2.50
Color Changing Tumbler
$9.50
20oz Skinny Tumblers Seasonal
$26.00
T-shirts
$21.00