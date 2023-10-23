Wicked Voodoo Espresso | Canyon Lake
Popular Items
Our Very own white chocolate powder mixed with espresso shots and milk, over ice
Espresso Shots or Cold brew shots over ice & topped with milk
Lotus Energy Concentrate with flavors of your choice and sparkling water, over ice. Or make it a Game Changer by adding coconut milk!
Hot Drinks ♨
Shots of espresso with steamed milk of your choice & add a flavor if you would like!
Espresso Shots with Caramel Sauce and steamed milk
Espresso Shots with chocolate and steamed milk
Shots of espresso with hot water
Shots of espresso with equal parts steamed milk and milk foam
An upside down built layered latte (not stirred). Syrup on bottom, steamed milk, espresso on top
Espresso Shots with proprietary blend white chocolate and steamed milk
Fair trade and ethically sourced gourmet coffee brewed fresh
Fresh brewed when you order it
Powdered Green Matcha tea steamed with milk of your choice, add a flavor if you would like!
Our special formulated chai tea with steamed milk of your choice
Steamed milk of your choice with our gourmet chocolate sauce
Delectable White chocolate blended with steamed half and half for the warmth and feel of the French Quarter in a cup
Mocha made with our proprietary mexican chocolate powder
Limited time availability. For eggnog pick whole milk in milk options
Mocha made with our dark chocolate powder
2 shots of espresso in a small cup / can be poured over ice
2 Shots of espresso with a dallop of steamed milk foam
Equal parts Espresso and steamed milk, 2oz of each unless extra shots are added
Delicious Apple Cider to warm your bones
Coffee
Take home your favorite Wicked Voodoo blends!
Concentrated cold brew, mix with water 50/50, or alone over ice
Select your coffee and take a gallon with you for your event. Includes 10 cups with lids, creamers, sugars, and sugar substitutes.
pre diluted grab and go cold brew in flavor of your choice
1 Air pot of drip (air pot must be returned). Includes cups and fixins
4 of our favorite concoctions
Blended Drinks
Caramel sauce and espresso blended into a frappe
Chocolate sauce and espresso blended into a creamy frappe
A fun Blended twist on a spirit charger!
Real fruit puree or other flavors blended to a creamy smoothie
Espresso and flavors blended into a creamy frappe
White Chocolate Powder made into a mocha frappe
Mocha frappe with our dark chocolate powder
Mexican mocha powder blended into a mocha frappe
Seasonal - Limited Time Availability
Iced Drinks
Caramel sauce, espresso, and milk over ice
Espresso Shots, chocolate, and milk, over ice
Small Batch Cold Brew on Ice. Add Cold foam for a delicious treat.
Our very own white chocoalate powder mixed espresso shots and milk, over ice
A play on a true macchiato. This iced drink is layered with the flavor on the bottom, milk above, and shots on the top. Not stirred to show a layered (stained) drink.
Shots of espresso over ice with water
Chai tea mixed with milk of choice and poured over ice
Matcha green tea steamed into milk and poured over ice
Brewed Tea poured over ice
Seasonal - Limited Time Availability
Mocha made with our dark chocolate powder, over ice
Flavors of your choice mixed with sparkling water over ice!
Brewed coffee poured over ice
Kid Drinks
Baked Goods
Your choice of muffin flavor
Sugar Free and Keto Friendly Muffins
Coffee cakes made special for Wicked Voodoo
Fresh Bakes Scones by Sugar Pies, baked in our commercial kitchen
Food
Meat, egg, and cheese, heated to serve
Bagel of your choice, toasted with cream cheese
Pick your flavor! So good!
Great hot meal on the go! Ask for Steamed milk of your choice or water to go inside
Swag / Merch
3oz bag of cheetah beans
Make your own white chocolate drinks at home with our own blend of white chocolate powder! Ask for a recipe card to go with it.
Make your own frappes at home with our own blend of frappe powder. Ask for a recipe card!
Smells so good! Pick your scent
Pick your size and color
Reusable stainless straw in beautiful colors
ceramic mug