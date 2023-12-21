Wicked Voodoo Espresso | Creekside
Wicked Voodoo | Creekside
Hot Drinks ♨
- Apple Cider$3.05
Delicious Apple Cider to warm your bones
- Cappuccino$3.99
Shots of espresso with equal parts steamed milk and milk foam
- Cortado$2.85
Equal parts Espresso and steamed milk, 2oz of each unless extra shots are added
- Double Shot Espresso$2.80
2 shots of espresso in a small cup / can be poured over ice
- French Quarter Hot Chocolate$3.85
Delectable White chocolate blended with steamed half and half for the warmth and feel of the French Quarter in a cup
- Hot Americano$3.05
Shots of espresso with hot water
- Hot Caramel Latte$5.00
Espresso Shots with Caramel Sauce and steamed milk
- Hot Chai Tea$4.95
Our special formulated chai tea with steamed milk of your choice
- Hot Chocolate$3.16
Steamed milk of your choice with our gourmet chocolate sauce
- Hot Dark Chocolate Mocha$5.00
Mocha made with our dark chocolate powder
- Hot Drip Coffee$3.05
Fair trade and ethically sourced gourmet coffee brewed fresh
- Hot Latte$4.50
Shots of espresso with steamed milk of your choice & add a flavor if you would like!
- Hot Macchiato (latte style)$4.50
An upside down built layered latte (not stirred). Syrup on bottom, steamed milk, espresso on top
- Hot Matcha$5.00
Powdered Green Matcha tea steamed with milk of your choice, add a flavor if you would like!
- Hot Mexican Chocolate Mocha$5.00
Mocha made with our proprietary mexican chocolate powder
- Hot Mocha$5.00
Espresso Shots with chocolate and steamed milk
- Hot Seasonal Latte$5.25
Limited time availability. For eggnog pick whole milk in milk options
- Hot Tea$3.05
Fresh brewed when you order it
- Hot White Chocolate Mocha$5.00
Espresso Shots with proprietary blend white chocolate and steamed milk
- True Macchiato$2.85
2 Shots of espresso with a dallop of steamed milk foam
Blended Drinks
- Caramel Frappe$6.45
Caramel sauce and espresso blended into a frappe
- Dark Chocolate Mocha Frappe$6.45
Mocha frappe with our dark chocolate powder
- Groovy Smoothie Spirit Charger$6.50
A fun Blended twist on a spirit charger!
- Latte Chilled Frappe$5.95
Espresso and flavors blended into a creamy frappe
- Mexican Mocha Frappe$6.45
Mexican mocha powder blended into a mocha frappe
- Mocha Chilled Frappe$6.45
Chocolate sauce and espresso blended into a creamy frappe
- Seasonal Latte Frappe$6.70
Seasonal - Limited Time Availability
- Fruit Smoothie$5.45
Real fruit puree or other flavors blended to a creamy smoothie
- White Chocolate Chilled Frappe$6.45
White Chocolate Powder made into a mocha frappe
- Snow Cone$3.75+
Iced Drinks
- Cold Brew$4.55
Small Batch Cold Brew on Ice, add cold foam for a delicious treat
- Iced Americano$3.30
Shots of espresso over ice with water
- Iced Caramel Latte$5.95
Caramel sauce, espresso, and milk over ice
- Iced Chai Latte$5.95
Chai tea mixed with milk of choice and poured over ice
- Iced Dark Chocolate Mocha$5.95
Mocha made with our dark chocolate powder, over ice
- Iced Drip Coffee$3.30
Brewed coffee poured over ice
- Iced Latte$5.45
Espresso Shots or Cold brew shots over ice & topped with milk
- Iced Macchiato$5.95
A play on a true macchiato. This iced drink is layered with the flavor on the bottom, milk above, and shots on the top. Not stirred to show a layered (stained) drink.
- Iced Matcha Latte$6.00
Matcha green tea steamed into milk and poured over ice
- Iced Mexican Chocolate Mocha$5.95
Our very own white chocoalate powder mixed espresso shots and milk, over ice
- Iced Mocha$5.95
Espresso Shots, chocolate, and milk, over ice
- Iced Seasonal Latte$5.95
Seasonal - Limited Time Availability
- Iced Spirit Charger$6.00
Lotus Energy Concentrate with flavors of your choice and sparkling water, over ice. Or make it a Game Changer by adding coconut milk!
- Iced Tea$3.30
Brewed Tea poured over ice
- Iced White Chocolate Mocha$5.95
Our Very own white chocolate powder mixed with espresso shots and milk, over ice
- Italian Soda or Creamosa$4.05
Flavors of your choice mixed with sparkling water over ice! Add some popping pears!
- Nitro Cold Brew$5.69
Nitrogen pressurized cold brew for the smooth Guenness effect poured from tap into your glass (no ice)
- Protein Latte$7.00
Protein drink with 2 shots of espresso over ice
- Water Cup$0.50
- Extra Shot Cold Brew$0.80
Kid Drinks
Baked Goods
- Cinna Crunch Muffin$4.25
- Blueberry Muffin$4.25
Your choice of muffin flavor
- Double Chocolate Muffin$4.25
- Coffee Cakes by Sugar Pies$3.95
Coffee cakes made special for Wicked Voodoo
- Keto Muffin By Sugar Pies$4.85
Sugar Free and Keto Friendly Muffins
- Scone - Apple Cinnamon$3.95
Fresh Bakes Scones by Sugar Pies, baked in our commercial kitchen
- Scone - Blueberry$3.95
Fresh Bakes Scones by Sugar Pies, baked in our commercial kitchen
- Scone - Lemon Poppyseed$3.95
Fresh Bakes Scones by Sugar Pies, baked in our commercial kitchen
- Scone - Choco Chunk$3.95
Fresh Bakes Scones by Sugar Pies, baked in our commercial kitchen
- Scone - White Chocolate Raspberry$3.95
Fresh Bakes Scones by Sugar Pies, baked in our commercial kitchen
- Seasonal Scone$3.95
- Chocolate Crossiant$3.95
Food
- Taco$4.50
Delivered Daily from NB Tortillaria
- Breakfast Sandwich$4.95
Meat, egg, and cheese, heated to serve
- Bagel$3.96
Bagel of your choice, toasted with cream cheese
- CUPCAKES$5.00
- danish$3.00
- Voodoo cake bites$3.50
- Waffle w sauce$2.50
- waffle$2.50
- Life Water$2.26
- Soda$2.00
- Protien Shake$3.50
- Oatmeal Cup$3.97
Great hot meal on the go! Ask for Steamed milk of your choice or water to go inside
- Juice$2.49
- $2 TUESDAY BFAST SAN$2.00
Retail
- Summer Wicked Tee$21.00
- Dia De Espresso Tee$21.00
- NB Local Tee$19.00
- Coffee Makes Me Sunny Tank$12.00
- Tank/Crop Shirt$19.00
- Etched Wicked Mug or Tumbler$27.00
Pick your size and color
- Growler$14.00
- Wicked Frappe Powder Tin$12.99
Make your own frappes at home with our own blend of frappe powder. Ask for a recipe card!
- Wicked White Chocolate Tin$12.99
Make your own white chocolate drinks at home with our own blend of white chocolate powder! Ask for a recipe card to go with it.
- 96 Oz Coffee Fixins$23.00
Joe to go with 12 oz cups (8) sugars, sleeves, lids, creamers to go
- Large Sticker$3.50
- Small Sticker$2.50
- Wicked Spa Candles$20.00
Amazing quality and scent
- Wicked Candles (not spa)$13.80
- Cheetah Beans$4.99
3oz bag of cheetah beans
- Glass Tumbler$16.50
- NB Local Mug$10.50
- COLOR CUP$8.50
- Stud Earrings$8.35
Stud earrings
- Hoop Earrings$7.49
Hoop earrings, does not include seasonal
- Leather and Feather Earrings$5.59
Leather and feather earrings
- Tassle Necklace$10.95
Tassle necklace
- LOTION\SCRUB PACK$15.00
Beaded Necklace or choker
- Skinny Tumbler 20 oz Seasonal$24.95
Seasonal 20 oz Skinny mug with straw
- Ceramic Mug Seasonal 11 oz$15.90
11 oz ceramic mug Fall
- Buddyvslv large$10.50
- Buddyslv medium$8.50
- COCOA BOMBS$4.99
- STIR STICKS$3.75
- WICKED HAT$32.00
- reindeer$2.50
Coffee Make from Home
Catering Coffee to go
FREE SPECIALS
Wicked Voodoo | Creekside (Copy)
Hot Drinks ♨
- Apple Cider$3.05
Delicious Apple Cider to warm your bones
- Cappuccino$3.99
Shots of espresso with equal parts steamed milk and milk foam
- Cortado$2.85
Equal parts Espresso and steamed milk, 2oz of each unless extra shots are added
- Double Shot Espresso$2.80
2 shots of espresso in a small cup / can be poured over ice
- French Quarter Hot Chocolate$3.85
Delectable White chocolate blended with steamed half and half for the warmth and feel of the French Quarter in a cup
- Hot Americano$3.05
Shots of espresso with hot water
- Hot Caramel Latte$5.00
Espresso Shots with Caramel Sauce and steamed milk
- Hot Chai Tea$4.95
Our special formulated chai tea with steamed milk of your choice
- Hot Chocolate$3.16
Steamed milk of your choice with our gourmet chocolate sauce
- Hot Dark Chocolate Mocha$5.00
Mocha made with our dark chocolate powder
- Hot Drip Coffee$3.05
Fair trade and ethically sourced gourmet coffee brewed fresh
- Hot Latte$4.50
Shots of espresso with steamed milk of your choice & add a flavor if you would like!
- Hot Macchiato (latte style)$4.50
An upside down built layered latte (not stirred). Syrup on bottom, steamed milk, espresso on top
- Hot Matcha$5.00
Powdered Green Matcha tea steamed with milk of your choice, add a flavor if you would like!
- Hot Mexican Chocolate Mocha$5.00
Mocha made with our proprietary mexican chocolate powder
- Hot Mocha$5.00
Espresso Shots with chocolate and steamed milk
- Hot Seasonal Latte$5.25
Limited time availability. For eggnog pick whole milk in milk options
- Hot Tea$3.05
Fresh brewed when you order it
- Hot White Chocolate Mocha$5.00
Espresso Shots with proprietary blend white chocolate and steamed milk
- True Macchiato$2.85
2 Shots of espresso with a dallop of steamed milk foam
Blended Drinks
- Caramel Frappe$6.45
Caramel sauce and espresso blended into a frappe
- Dark Chocolate Mocha Frappe$6.45
Mocha frappe with our dark chocolate powder
- Groovy Smoothie Spirit Charger$6.50
A fun Blended twist on a spirit charger!
- Latte Chilled Frappe$5.95
Espresso and flavors blended into a creamy frappe
- Mexican Mocha Frappe$6.45
Mexican mocha powder blended into a mocha frappe
- Mocha Chilled Frappe$6.45
Chocolate sauce and espresso blended into a creamy frappe
- Seasonal Latte Frappe$6.70
Seasonal - Limited Time Availability
- Fruit Smoothie$5.45
Real fruit puree or other flavors blended to a creamy smoothie
- White Chocolate Chilled Frappe$6.45
White Chocolate Powder made into a mocha frappe
- Snow Cone$3.75+
Iced Drinks
- Cold Brew$4.55
Small Batch Cold Brew on Ice, add cold foam for a delicious treat
- Iced Americano$3.30
Shots of espresso over ice with water
- Iced Caramel Latte$5.95
Caramel sauce, espresso, and milk over ice
- Iced Chai Latte$5.95
Chai tea mixed with milk of choice and poured over ice
- Iced Dark Chocolate Mocha$5.95
Mocha made with our dark chocolate powder, over ice
- Iced Drip Coffee$3.30
Brewed coffee poured over ice
- Iced Latte$5.45
Espresso Shots or Cold brew shots over ice & topped with milk
- Iced Macchiato$5.95
A play on a true macchiato. This iced drink is layered with the flavor on the bottom, milk above, and shots on the top. Not stirred to show a layered (stained) drink.
- Iced Matcha Latte$6.00
Matcha green tea steamed into milk and poured over ice
- Iced Mexican Chocolate Mocha$5.95
Our very own white chocoalate powder mixed espresso shots and milk, over ice
- Iced Mocha$5.95
Espresso Shots, chocolate, and milk, over ice
- Iced Seasonal Latte$5.95
Seasonal - Limited Time Availability
- Iced Spirit Charger$6.00
Lotus Energy Concentrate with flavors of your choice and sparkling water, over ice. Or make it a Game Changer by adding coconut milk!
- Iced Tea$3.30
Brewed Tea poured over ice
- Iced White Chocolate Mocha$5.95
Our Very own white chocolate powder mixed with espresso shots and milk, over ice
- Italian Soda or Creamosa$4.05
Flavors of your choice mixed with sparkling water over ice! Add some popping pears!
- Nitro Cold Brew$5.69
Nitrogen pressurized cold brew for the smooth Guenness effect poured from tap into your glass (no ice)
- Protein Latte$7.00
Protein drink with 2 shots of espresso over ice
- Water Cup$0.50
- Extra Shot Cold Brew$0.80
Kid Drinks
Baked Goods
- Cinna Crunch Muffin$4.25
- Blueberry Muffin$4.25
Your choice of muffin flavor
- Coffee Cakes by Sugar Pies$3.95
Coffee cakes made special for Wicked Voodoo
- Double Chocolate Muffin$4.25
- Keto Muffin By Sugar Pies$4.85
Sugar Free and Keto Friendly Muffins
- Scone - Apple Cinnamon$3.95
Fresh Bakes Scones by Sugar Pies, baked in our commercial kitchen
- Scone - Blueberry$3.95
Fresh Bakes Scones by Sugar Pies, baked in our commercial kitchen
- Scone - Lemon Poppyseed$3.95
Fresh Bakes Scones by Sugar Pies, baked in our commercial kitchen
- Scone - Choco Chunk$3.95
Fresh Bakes Scones by Sugar Pies, baked in our commercial kitchen
- Scone - White Chocolate Raspberry$3.95
Fresh Bakes Scones by Sugar Pies, baked in our commercial kitchen
- Seasonal Scone$3.95
- Chocolate Crossiant$3.95
Food
- Taco$4.50
Delivered Daily from NB Tortillaria
- Breakfast Sandwich$4.95
Meat, egg, and cheese, heated to serve
- Bagel$3.96
Bagel of your choice, toasted with cream cheese
- Dee's Nuts$4.45
Pick your flavor! So good!
- Oatmeal Cup$3.97
Great hot meal on the go! Ask for Steamed milk of your choice or water to go inside
- Protien Shake$3.50
- Soda$2.00
- Juice$2.49
- Life Water$2.26
- Flight$17.20
Retail
- Summer Wicked Tee$21.00
- Dia De Espresso Tee$21.00
- NB Local Tee$19.00
- Coffee Makes Me Sunny Tank$12.00
- Tank/Crop Shirt$19.00
- Etched Wicked Mug or Tumbler$27.00
Pick your size and color
- Growler$14.00
- Wicked Frappe Powder Tin$12.99
Make your own frappes at home with our own blend of frappe powder. Ask for a recipe card!
- Wicked White Chocolate Tin$12.99
Make your own white chocolate drinks at home with our own blend of white chocolate powder! Ask for a recipe card to go with it.
- 96 Oz Coffee Fixins$23.00
Joe to go with 12 oz cups (8) sugars, sleeves, lids, creamers to go
- Large Sticker$3.50
- Small Sticker$2.50
- Freshies$9.99
Smells so good! Pick your scent
- Wicked Spa Candles$20.00
Amazing quality and scent
- Wicked Candles (not spa)$13.80
- Cheetah Beans$4.99
3oz bag of cheetah beans
- Glass Tumbler$16.50
- NB Local Mug$10.50
- COLOR CUP$8.50
- Mermaid Straw$3.75
Reusable stainless straw in beautiful colors
- Stud Earrings$8.35
Stud earrings
- Bracelet$8.49
any bracelet
- Hoop Earrings$7.49
Hoop earrings, does not include seasonal
- Leather and Feather Earrings$5.59
Leather and feather earrings
- Tassle Necklace$10.95
Tassle necklace
- LOTION\SCRUB PACK$15.00
Beaded Necklace or choker
- Seasonal Earrings$18.95
Special made seasonal earrings
- Iced Coffee Sleeve Medium$9.50
- Iced Coffee Sleeve Large$10.50
- Skinny Tumbler 20 oz Seasonal$24.95
Seasonal 20 oz Skinny mug with straw
- Ceramic Mug Seasonal 11 oz$15.90
11 oz ceramic mug Fall
- seasonal candle$18.00