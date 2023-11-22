Yampa Sandwich Co. Fort Collins/South - 4020 S. College
BREAKFAST & LUNCH
Hot Sandwiches
- Ridgeline$13.29+
Roasted turkey, cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, romaine lettuce, garlic mayo
- Pilgrim$11.99+
Roasted turkey, gouda, seasoned stuffing, cranberry chutney, romaine lettuce and mayo hot on sourdough.
- Cuban$11.49
Smoked ham, slow roasted pulled pork, Swiss, chopped dill pickles, hot cherry peppers, mayo, yellow mustard.
- Summit$12.99+
Black Forest ham, brie, applewood smoked bacon, cranberry chutney, romaine lettuce, chipotle mayo.
- Grand$13.49
Prosciutto, capocollo, genoa salami, sharp provolone, tomato, pepperoncini, romaine lettuce, garlic mayo, red wine vinaigrette.
- Italian Beef$13.49
Roast Beef, provolone, hot cherry peppers, red onion, garlic mayo, served hot on a French Baguette and with warm au jus
- Pastrami Reuben$14.49+
Pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss, and Russian dressing served hot on light rye.
- Meatball$12.99
Meatballs, house marinara and provolone cheese hot on a French Baguette
- Sherpa$11.49+
Roasted eggplant, asiago, sweet roasted red peppers, tomato, romaine lettuce, garlic mayo.
- Pork Carnitas Torta$13.29
Slow roasted pork carnitas, chipotle mayo, cilantro crema, jalapeño, tomato, lettuce, queso asadero on baguette with a side of tomatillo salsa
- Short Rib Bánh Mì$15.49
Braised beef short rib, Asian pepper sauce, cilantro, pickled carrot, jalapeño, radish sprouts on baguette
Cold Sandwiches
- Turkey Trailhead$11.79+
Roasted turkey, Swiss, avocado, tomato, red onion, romaine lettuce, honey dijon mustard.
- Bushwacker$11.29+
Curry chicken salad with toasted almonds, rice and granny smith apples, gouda, romaine lettuce.
- Dolomite$11.79
Prosciutto, genoa salami, sharp provolone, sweet roasted red peppers, red onion, romaine lettuce, red wine vinaigrette.
- Expedition$13.29+
Roast beef, cheddar, tomato, avocado, romaine lettuce, chipotle mayo.
- Fourteener$12.99+
Roast beef, gorgonzola, sweet roasted red peppers, romaine lettuce, horseradish mayo.
- Lost Creek$11.99+
All white albacore tuna salad, Swiss, avocado, tomato, field greens.
- Hot Springs$10.29+
Avocado, tomato, red onion, English cucumber, carrots, field greens, chevre, red wine vinaigrette.
Build Your Own
- BYO Vegetarian$9.29+
Build your own veggie sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
- BYO Turkey$10.99+
Build your own turkey sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
- BYO Ham$10.99+
Build your own ham sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
- BYO Pulled Pork$10.99+
Build your own pulled pork sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
- BYO Prosciutto$12.29+
Build your own prosciutto sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
- BYO Genoa Salami$12.29+
Build your own salami sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
- BYO Capocollo$12.29+
Build your own capocollo sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
- BYO Chicken Breast$12.29+
Build your own chicken sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
- BYO Tuna Salad$12.29+
Build your own tuna salad sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
- BYO Curry Chicken Salad$12.29+
Build your own curry chicken salad sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
- BYO Roast Beef$12.79+
Build your own roast beef sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
- BYO Pastrami$12.99+
Build your own pastrami sandwich masterpiece! Your choice of bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads and 3 veggies - extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients.
Salads
- Green Greek Salad$11.49+
English cucumber, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, red onion, tomatoes, feta, vegetarian dolma, served on a bed of field greens with balsamic vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$9.49+
Bed of crisp romaine lettuce, house croutons and shaved asiago cheese with caesar dressing
- Yampa Cobb Salad$12.99+
Chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, red onion, gorgonzola, served on a bed of field greens with buttermilk ranch dressing
- Golden Beet Crunch Salad$12.99+
Chopped kale, golden beets, quinoa, granny smith apple, sriracha sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, and crumbled gorgonzola paired with a fig yogurt dressing
Soups
- Chicken Noodle$5.99+
Our Organic Chicken Noodle Soup is packed with diced chicken, a medley of vegetables and tender pasta all simmered in a savory herbed chicken broth.
- Creamy Chicken Poblano$5.99+Out of stock
A creamy blend of diced chicken and spicy peppers accented with corn and black beans and finished with a hint of lime.
- Italian Wedding$5.99+Out of stock
Small meatballs married with pieces of chicken, pasta and spinach in a delicate chicken broth.
- Lentil and Chick Pea$5.99+Out of stock
A hearty organic soup with lentils, chickpeas and tomatoes simmered in a herbed stock with vegetables.
- Tomato Bisque$5.99+
Ripe tomatoes blended with cream, milk, butter and spices, then gently simmered to create this decadent bisque.
- Turkey Green Chile$5.99+Out of stock
Sides & Desserts
- Boulder Canyon Chips$2.25
* Due to supply chain disruptions, brand may be substituted based upon availability.
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.25
- Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.25
- Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$3.25
- Dolmas$1.00
Our traditional dolmas are early-harvest grape leaves stuffed with a mix of creamy Arborio rice, onion, mint and dill. Vegetarian, vegan, gluten and diary free
- Ice Cream Sandwich$4.29Out of stock
Our delicious fresh baked chocolate chip cookies sandwiching a scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream. Not available for delivery - pick up only.
- Chutney Jar 16oz$10.00Out of stock
16oz Jar of Yampa's Cranberry Chutney
Breakfast
- Baja Burrito$6.99
Flour tortilla, fresh egg, green chilis, chorizo, vegetarian refried beans, avocado, tomato and cheddar cheese
- Breakfast Sandwich$6.49
Fresh egg, melted cheddar, served on a toasted brioche roll. Select your favorite topping: Bacon, Ham, Chicken Apple Sausage or Avocado & Tomato
- EBLT$6.79
Fresh egg, applewood smoked bacon, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo, served on a toasted brioche roll
- Ranchero$6.79
Fresh egg, chorizo, roasted green chiles, avocado, melted pepperjack, served on a toasted brioche roll
- Yogurt Parfait$5.99
All natural Greek yogurt, honey and dried fruit granola topping
- Coffee$2.50
Pick-up only, not available for delivery.
Kid's Menu
- Ham & Cheddar Melt$6.49
Ham and cheddar melt on sourdough - served with chips.
- Turkey & Cheddar Melt$6.49
Turkey and cheddar melt on sourdough - served with chips.
- Grilled Cheese$6.49
Classic grilled cheese on sourdough - served with chips.
- Cup of Meatballs$6.49
Two meatballs covered in marinara with a sprinkle of asiago cheese and a side of chips
- PB&J$6.49
Creamy peanut butter & strawberry preserves on whole wheat with a side of chips
1/2 Salads
CATERING
Breakfast
- Breakfast Sandwich Box$44.00
2 bacon, 2 ham, 2 veggie hot egg sandwiches
- Breakfast Combo Box$80.00
Includes 1 breakfast sandwich box (2 bacon, 2 ham, 2 veggie breakfast sandwiches) and 6 yogurt parfaits (All natural Greek yogurt, honey and dried fruit granola topping)
- Yogurt Parfait$5.99
All natural Greek yogurt, honey and dried fruit granola topping
- Baja Burrito$6.99
Flour tortilla, fresh egg, green chilis, chorizo, vegetarian refried beans, avocado, tomato and cheddar cheese
- Coffee 100oz Carrier$22.00
100oz of freshly brewed locally roasted small batch, fair trade coffee. Includes 8 cups, stir sticks and sugar packets.
Sandwich Trays
- Signature Tray$89.95
5 specialty sandwiches of choice. Includes 5 freshly baked cookies and 5 bags of chips.
- Classic Tray$83.95
5 classic deli sandwiches of choice (turkey, ham, roast beef and veggie), prepared with choice cheeses, lettuce and tomato. Condiments on side. Includes 5 freshly baked cookies and 5 bags of chips.
- Signature Sandwich & Salad Tray$114.95
Choose 6 sandwiches from our selected signature Yampa sandwiches to customize your tray. All sandwiches are prepared on our most popular pre-selected bread. Includes choice of one of our signature salads. Cobb salad is a $12.00 upcharge.
- Classic Sandwich & Salad Tray$107.95
Choose from a selection of 6 deli style sandwiches: turkey, ham, roast beef and or veggie. All sandwiches are prepared on our most popular French baguette with lettuce, tomato and cheddar. Includes choice of one of our signature salads. Cobb salad is a $12.00 upcharge.
- Soup & Salad Tray$93.95
Includes a choice of one of our signature salads (Cobb Salad is $12.00 extra) and six cups of soup.
- Signature Sandwich & Soup Tray$114.95
Choose 6 sandwiches from our selected signature Yampa sandwiches to customize your tray. All sandwiches are prepared on our most popular pre-selected bread. Includes choice of 6 cups of our seasonal soups.
- Classic Sandwich & Soup Tray$107.95
Choose from a selection of 6 deli style sandwiches: turkey, ham, roast beef and or veggie. All sandwiches are prepared on our most popular French baguette with lettuce, tomato and cheddar. Includes choice of 6 cups of our seasonal soups.
- Super Sandwich Signature Tray$209.95
17 whole sandwiches, cut in half. All sandwiches on French Baguette only.
- Super Sandwich Classic Tray$199.95
17 whole sandwiches, cut in half. All sandwiches on French Baguette only.
Box Lunches (Minimum of 6)
- Signature Box Lunch$14.49
Minimum of 6. A specialty sandwich of your choice – includes pickle spear, chips and freshly baked dessert.
- Classic Box Lunch$13.49
Minimum of 6. A classic deli sandwich on a French baguette. Choice of turkey, ham, roast beef or veggie. All sandwiches come with cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato. Mustard and mayonnaise served on the side – includes pickle spear, chips and freshly baked dessert.
- Salad Box Lunch$13.99
Minimum of 6. Your choice of Greek, Cobb, Chicken Caesar, Golden Beet Crunch, or Garden Salad – includes french baguette and fresh baked dessert or apple.
Salads
- Greek Salad - Catering$41.00+
English cucumber, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, red onion, tomatoes, feta, vegetarian dolma, served on a bed of field greens with balsamic vinaigrette. Feeds 6 - 10. Includes dressing on side, plates and utensils.
- Chicken Caesar Salad - Catering$41.00+
Chicken breast served on a bed of crisp romaine lettuce, house croutons and shaved asiago cheese with caesar dressing. Feeds 6 - 10. Includes dressing on side, plates and utensils.
- Cobb Salad - Catering$46.00+
Chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, red onion, gorgonzola, served on a bed of field greens with buttermilk ranch dressing. Feeds 6 - 10. Includes dressing on side, plates and utensils.
- Garden Salad - Catering$36.00+
English cucumber, carrots, red onion, tomatoes, avocado, served on a bed of field greens with buttermilk ranch. Feeds 6 - 10. Includes dressing on side, plates and utensils.
- Golden Beet Crunch Salad - Catering$46.00+
Chopped kale, golden beets, quinoa, granny smith apple, sriracha sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, and crumbled gorgonzola paired with a fig yogurt dressing. Feeds 6 - 10. Includes dressing on side, plates and utensils.
Sides & Desserts
DRINKS
Drinks
- Fountain Drink$2.99
Pick-up only, not available for delivery.
- Iced Tea$2.99
Pick-up only, not available for delivery.
- Coke Products$3.00
- Boylan Sodas$3.00
- San Pellegrino Cans$2.75
- Dasani Water 20oz$2.95
- Smart Water$3.00
- Sparkling San Pellegrino 16oz Bottle$3.00
- Acqua Panna$3.00Out of stock
- Bottled Iced Tea$3.00
- Kombucha$4.99
- Powerade$3.00
- Tractor Bottle$3.25Out of stock
- Orange Juice$3.00
- Milk$2.50
- Coffee$2.50
Pick-up only, not available for delivery.