Yampa Sandwich Co. Denver/Uptown - 17th & Glenarm
BREAKFAST & LUNCH
Hot Sandwiches
Ridgeline
Roasted turkey, cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, romaine lettuce, garlic mayo
Pilgrim
Roasted turkey, gouda, seasoned stuffing, cranberry chutney, romaine lettuce and mayo hot on sourdough.
Cuban
Black Forest ham, slow roasted pulled pork, Swiss, chopped dill pickles, hot cherry peppers, mayo, yellow mustard
Summit
Black Forest ham, brie, applewood smoked bacon, cranberry chutney, romaine lettuce, chipotle mayo
Grand
Prosciutto, capocollo, genoa salami, sharp provolone, tomato, pepperoncini, romaine lettuce, garlic mayo, red wine vinaigrette
Italian Beef
Roast Beef, provolone, hot cherry peppers, red onion, garlic mayo, served hot on a French Baguette and with warm au jus.
Pastrami Reuben
Pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss, and Russian dressing served hot on light rye
Meatball
Meatballs, house marinara and provolone cheese hot on a French Baguette.
Sherpa
Roasted eggplant, asiago, sweet roasted red peppers, tomato, romaine lettuce, garlic mayo
Cold Sandwiches
Turkey Trailhead
Roasted turkey, Swiss, avocado, tomato, red onion, romaine lettuce, honey dijon mustard
Bushwacker
Curry chicken salad with toasted almonds, rice and granny smith apples, gouda, romaine lettuce
Dolomite
Prosciutto, genoa salami, sharp provolone, sweet roasted red peppers, red onion, romaine lettuce, red wine vinaigrette
Expedition
Roast beef, cheddar, tomato, avocado, romaine lettuce, chipotle mayo
Fourteener
Roast beef, gorgonzola, sweet roasted red peppers, romaine lettuce, horseradish mayo
Lost Creek
All white albacore tuna salad, Swiss, avocado, tomato, field greens
Hot Springs
Avocado, tomato, red onion, English cucumber, carrots, field greens, chevre, red wine vinaigrette
Yampa Chicken Salad Wrap
Seasoned chicken salad, almonds, dried cranberries, celery, carrot & onion served in a flour tortilla with romaine lettuce & gouda cheese.