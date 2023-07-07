Yampa Sandwich Co. Denver/Uptown - 17th & Glenarm

Popular Items

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.25
Signature Box Lunch

Signature Box Lunch

$14.49

Minimum of 6. A specialty sandwich of your choice – includes pickle spear, chips and freshly baked dessert.

Ridgeline

Ridgeline

$13.29+

Roasted turkey, cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, romaine lettuce, garlic mayo

BREAKFAST & LUNCH

Hot Sandwiches

Ridgeline

Ridgeline

$13.29+

Roasted turkey, cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, romaine lettuce, garlic mayo

Pilgrim

Pilgrim

$11.99+

Roasted turkey, gouda, seasoned stuffing, cranberry chutney, romaine lettuce and mayo hot on sourdough.

Cuban

Cuban

$11.49+

Black Forest ham, slow roasted pulled pork, Swiss, chopped dill pickles, hot cherry peppers, mayo, yellow mustard

Summit

Summit

$12.99+

Black Forest ham, brie, applewood smoked bacon, cranberry chutney, romaine lettuce, chipotle mayo

Grand

Grand

$13.49+

Prosciutto, capocollo, genoa salami, sharp provolone, tomato, pepperoncini, romaine lettuce, garlic mayo, red wine vinaigrette

Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$13.49

Roast Beef, provolone, hot cherry peppers, red onion, garlic mayo, served hot on a French Baguette and with warm au jus.

Pastrami Reuben

Pastrami Reuben

$14.49+

Pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss, and Russian dressing served hot on light rye

Meatball

Meatball

$12.99

Meatballs, house marinara and provolone cheese hot on a French Baguette.

Sherpa

Sherpa

$11.49+

Roasted eggplant, asiago, sweet roasted red peppers, tomato, romaine lettuce, garlic mayo

Cold Sandwiches

Turkey Trailhead

Turkey Trailhead

$11.79+

Roasted turkey, Swiss, avocado, tomato, red onion, romaine lettuce, honey dijon mustard

Bushwacker

Bushwacker

$11.29+Out of stock

Curry chicken salad with toasted almonds, rice and granny smith apples, gouda, romaine lettuce

Dolomite

Dolomite

$11.79+

Prosciutto, genoa salami, sharp provolone, sweet roasted red peppers, red onion, romaine lettuce, red wine vinaigrette

Expedition

Expedition

$13.29+

Roast beef, cheddar, tomato, avocado, romaine lettuce, chipotle mayo

Fourteener

Fourteener

$12.99+

Roast beef, gorgonzola, sweet roasted red peppers, romaine lettuce, horseradish mayo

Lost Creek

Lost Creek

$11.99+

All white albacore tuna salad, Swiss, avocado, tomato, field greens

Hot Springs

Hot Springs

$10.29+

Avocado, tomato, red onion, English cucumber, carrots, field greens, chevre, red wine vinaigrette

Yampa Chicken Salad Wrap

Yampa Chicken Salad Wrap

$11.50

Seasoned chicken salad, almonds, dried cranberries, celery, carrot & onion served in a flour tortilla with romaine lettuce & gouda cheese.

Build Your Own

Your choice of: Bread, 1 cheese, 2 spreads, and 3 veggies Extra charges may apply for additional and premium ingredients