Crafting Udon Excellence, One Bowl at a Time!
Kokoro Craft Udon 12 Post Office Avenue
Hot Udon 温かいうどん
House dashi-shoyu broth, thinly sliced soy marinated beef, kamaboko (fish cake), green onions, ten-kasu (tempura bits)
Cold Udon 冷たいうどん
- Cold Niku Bukkake Udon 肉ぶっかけうどん$16.95
Chilled Udon, thinly sliced soy marinated beef, green onions, grated ginger, grated daikon, kizami nori (shredded seaweed), lemon, bonito flakes, lemon, ten-kasu (tempura bits), house-made tsuyu broth.
- Spicy Cold Niku Bukkake Udon 辛肉ぶっかけうどん$18.95
Niku Bukkake Udon with house-made chili paste, spicy oil, shichimi togarashi (spice mix)
Soft Drinks
Bar
Kokoro Craft Udon 12 Post Office Avenue Location and Ordering Hours
(857) 991-9226
Closed • Opens Friday at 11:30AM