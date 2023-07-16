Popular Items

Food

Seasonal Selections

Asada Fries

Asada Fries

$14.95

Plancha-seared ancho-marinated steak, jalapeño beer cheese, gorgonzola, avocado-chimichurri, pickled onion, cilantro.

Seared Ahi Salad

Seared Ahi Salad

$19.45

Organic spring mix, sashimi-grade peppered Ahi, pickled ginger, wontons, sautéed cremini mushrooms, tomato, sesame seeds, firecracker sauce, citrus vinaigrette.

Cotija Avocado Turkey Burger

Cotija Avocado Turkey Burger

$16.50

House-made turkey patty topped with chili-citrus sauce, cotija, avocado, lettuce, tomato, chili aioli served with fries.

Appetizers

Chili Lime Fries

Chili Lime Fries

$9.95

Sweet potato fries, chili-lime spices, spicy ranch.

Mediterranean Hummus

Mediterranean Hummus

$10.95

Vegan chickpea sun-dried tomato hummus, roasted red peppers, toasted almonds, pita chips.

Beer Pretzel

Beer Pretzel

$12.25

Two large beer spritzed and spice-rubbed pretzels from our friends at San Diego Pretzel Co. Hot from the oven with spicy honey mustard & jalapeño beer cheese.

Double Truffle Fries

Double Truffle Fries

$10.95

Parmesan, chopped garlic, rosemary, white truffle oil, truffle aioli.

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$12.95

Beer-brined bacon, feta, balsamic reduction, pecorino-romano.

Ahi Poke Nachos

Ahi Poke Nachos

$15.45

Nachos for grown-ups. Sashimi-grade chopped tuna, tomato, red onions, spicy firecracker sauce, sesame, and cilantro aioli on tortilla chips.

Boneless Buffalo Wings

Boneless Buffalo Wings

$14.50

Boneless wings, buffalo sauce, Ranch dressing, carrots, celery.

Sweet Chili Garlic Wings

Sweet Chili Garlic Wings

$14.50

Boneless Wings, Sweet Chili Garlic Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery

Spicy Serrano Wings

Spicy Serrano Wings

$14.50

Boneless wings, spicy serrano sauce, Ranch dressing, carrots, celery.

Cup Black Bean Soup

Cup Black Bean Soup

$5.95

A cup, topped with pico de gallo.

Greens

Mixed Organic Salad

Mixed Organic Salad

$11.95

Organic spring mix, gorgonzola, toasted almonds, tomato, cranberries, balsamic vinaigrette.

Chop Shop Chicken

Chop Shop Chicken

$18.95

Gorgonzola, avocado, beer-brined bacon, piquillo and poblano peppers, cilantro, carrots, tomato, corn tortilla strips, romaine, mixed lettuce, grilled Mesquite chicken breast, chili-ranch dressing.

Salmon Caesar

Salmon Caesar

$21.50

Sustainably-farmed Norwegian blackened salmon, corn- piquillo pepper relish, cilantro, hearts of romaine, mixed greens, herb croutons, garlic, parmesan cheese, pecorino-romano dressing.

Mains

Beer Sausages

Beer Sausages

$16.95

Crafted locally at San Luis Sausage Co. using our award-winning beers. Grilled cheddar brat, chili-chicken link, sweet potato fries, grilled zucchini, pickled onions, spicy honey-sriracha mustard.

Fish N Chips

Fish N Chips

$19.95

Battered Alaskan Cod, caper remoulade, house-made slaw.

Korean BBQ Quinoa Bowl

Korean BBQ Quinoa Bowl

$13.25

Avocado, pickled onions, quinoa rice, sautéed green beans, carrots, Korean BBQ sauce, cilantro oil, sesame seeds.

Korean BBQ Chicken Rice Bowl

Korean BBQ Chicken Rice Bowl

$19.75

Avocado, pickled onions, quinoa rice, sautéed green beans, carrots, Korean BBQ sauce, cilantro oil, sesame seeds and grilled chicken breast.

Korean BBQ Ahi Rice Bowl

Korean BBQ Ahi Rice Bowl

$20.45

Avocado, pickled onions, quinoa rice, sautéed green beans, carrots, Korean BBQ sauce, cilantro oil, sesame seeds and ahi poke.

Korean BBQ Beyond Rice Bowl

Korean BBQ Beyond Rice Bowl

$19.85

Avocado, pickled onions, quinoa rice, sautéed green beans, carrots, Korean BBQ sauce, cilantro oil, sesame seeds and beyond meat patty.

Korean BBQ Salmon Rice Bowl

Korean BBQ Salmon Rice Bowl

$22.95

Avocado, pickled onions, quinoa rice, sautéed green beans, carrots, Korean BBQ sauce, cilantro oil, sesame seeds and grilled salmon.

Grilled Chicken Tacos

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$18.25

Three 6" tacos with mesquite chicken, corn-piquillo relish, pickled onions, shredded cabbage, guajillo salsa, cheddar, and chili-ranch on flour tortillas.

Blackened Mahi Tacos

Blackened Mahi Tacos

$19.95

Three 6" tacos with Guajillo salsa, shredded cabbage, cheddar, cotija, chipotle sour cream, pico de gallo, and cilantro on flour tortillas.

Grilled Firecracker Salmon

Grilled Firecracker Salmon

$23.95

Sustainably-farmed Norwegian salmon, crispy Brussels sprouts, balsamic glaze, firecracker sauce, pecorino.

Mac On Tap

Mac On Tap

$16.95

Cheese sauce, parmesan breadcrumb topping. (Voted Best Mac and Cheese in the 2022 SD Reader’s Poll - IYKYK)

Steak & Chop

Ribeye Steak

Ribeye Steak

$29.95

12oz Certified Sterling Silver, topped with herb butter.

Beer-Brined Pork Chops

Beer-Brined Pork Chops

$24.75

Two 8oz center cut loin chops with Firecracker and spicy mustard sauce.

Between Two Breads

Pub Burger

Pub Burger

$14.95

Fresh ground steak trim beef patty, two slices Tillamook aged cheddar, LTO, chipotle ale mayo served with fries.

Food Truck Burger

Food Truck Burger

$17.50

Fresh ground steak trim beef patty, caramelized onions, pickled jalapeno, Korean BBQ sauce, gruyere, LT, chipotle ale mayo. 17.50 Sub all-natural grass-fed beef served with fries.

Grass-Fed Burger

Grass-Fed Burger

$18.25

All-natural grass-fed beef, Tillamook pepper jack, beer-brined bacon, avocado, LTO, chili aioli served with fries.

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$16.95

Grilled GMO-free, no soy, gluten-free, plant-based Beyond Meat patty, pickled onions, cilantro oil, LT served with fries.

Chipotle Pastrami Sandwich

Chipotle Pastrami Sandwich

$17.50

Tillamook pepper jack, beer onions, chipotle ale mayo served with fries.

Mesquite Chicken

Mesquite Chicken

$17.50

Avocado, beer-brined bacon, Tillamook pepper jack, LT, chili aioli served with fries.

Sides

Mini Mac On Tap

Mini Mac On Tap

$8.00

Cheese sauce, parmesan breadcrumb topping.

Quinoa Rice

Quinoa Rice

$5.00

Quinoa rice, parsley

French Fries

French Fries

$5.50

Seasoned fries

Sautéed Green Beans

Sautéed Green Beans

$5.00

Herb butter

Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Housemade mashed potatoes

Grilled Zucchini

Grilled Zucchini

$5.00

Grilled zucchini, lightly seasoned.

Side Mixed Organic Salad

Side Mixed Organic Salad

$5.50

Organic spring mix, gorgonzola, toasted almonds, tomato, cranberries, balsamic vinaigrette.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Crispy aweet potato fries

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$5.00

Housemade slaw

Carrots & Celery

Carrots & Celery

$2.50

Side carrots and celery.

Kiddos

Kid's Noodles with Butter

Kid's Noodles with Butter

$8.00

Elbow noodles with butter and parmesan

Kid's Mac & Cheese

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Elbow noodles with cheese sauce

Kid's Fish & Chips

Kid's Fish & Chips

$10.00

Battered Alaskan Cod with fries and Ranch dressing

Kid's Cheese Burger

Kid's Cheese Burger

$10.00

Beef patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato, toasted bun, fries and Ranch dressing

Kid's Chicken Fingers

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Fried boneless chicken tenders with fries and Ranch dressing

Vegan And Gluten-Sensitive

Chili Lime Fries (V)

Chili Lime Fries (V)

$9.95

Sweet potato fries, chili-lime apices

Mediterranean Hummus (GS)

Mediterranean Hummus (GS)

$10.95

Vegan chickpea sun-dried tomato hummus, roasted red peppers, toasted almonds, carrots & celery.

Crispy Brussel Sprouts (GS)

Crispy Brussel Sprouts (GS)

$12.95

Feta, balsamic reduction, pecorino-romano.

Boneless Buffalo Wings (GS)

Boneless Buffalo Wings (GS)

$14.50

Grilled boneless wings. Served with carrots, celery and Ranch dressing

Mixed Organic Salad (GS)

Mixed Organic Salad (GS)

$11.95

Organic spring mix, romaine, feta cheese, toasted almonds, tomato, cranberries, Ranch dressing.

Mixed Organic Salad (V)

Mixed Organic Salad (V)

$11.95

Organic spring mix, romaine, toasted almonds, tomato, cranberries, balsamic vinaigrette.

Blackened Mahi Tacos (GS)

Blackened Mahi Tacos (GS)

$19.95

3 Lettuce wraps with guajillo salsa, shredded cabbage, cheddar, cotija, chipotle sour cream, pico de gallo, cilantro.

Mesquite Chicken Sandwich (GS)

Mesquite Chicken Sandwich (GS)

$17.50

Lettuce wrapped with avocado, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, tomato and chili aioli, fries.

Beyond Burger (V, GS)

Beyond Burger (V, GS)

$16.95

Grilled Gmo-Free, no soy, gluten-free, plant-based beyond meat patty, pickled onions, LT. Served in a lettuce wrap with fries.

Pub Burger (V)

Pub Burger (V)

$14.95

Sub Beyond Burger with lettuce, tomato and red onion served in a lettuce wrap served with fries

Pub Burger (GS)

Pub Burger (GS)

$14.95

Fresh ground steak trim beef patty, two slices Tillamook aged cheddar, LTO, chipotle ale mayo served in a lettuce wrap served with fries.

Desserts

Beeramisu

Beeramisu

$8.95

Wreck Alley Imperial Stout-soaked lady fingers, mascarpone, cocoa powder.

Cali Mud Slide

Cali Mud Slide

$9.95

Mocha ice-cream with chocolate fudge cookie crust, whipped cream topping, almonds, shaved chocolate, caramel sauce.

To Go Group Menus

Mediterranean Hummus

1 lb Hummus

1 lb Hummus

$18.95

Vegan Chickpea Sun-Dried Tomato Hummus, Roasted Red Peppers, Toasted Almonds, Pita Chips.

1 1/2 lb Hummus

1 1/2 lb Hummus

$25.95

Vegan Chickpea Sun-Dried Tomato Hummus, Roasted Red Peppers, Toasted Almonds, Pita Chips.

Beer Pretzels

3 Pretzels

3 Pretzels

$18.95

Beer spritzed and spice-rubbed pretzels from our friends at San Diego Pretzel Company. Served with Honey Mustard.

6 Pretzels

6 Pretzels

$29.95

Beer spritzed and spice-rubbed pretzels from our friends at San Diego Pretzel Company. Served with Honey Mustard.

Buffalo Wings

1 lb Buffalo Wings

1 lb Buffalo Wings

$22.95

Boneless Wings, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery.

1 1/2 lb Buffalo Wings

1 1/2 lb Buffalo Wings

$29.95

Boneless Wings, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery.

2 lb Buffalo Wings

2 lb Buffalo Wings

$37.95

Boneless Wings, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery

Sweet Chili Wings

1 lb Sweet Chili Garlic Wings

1 lb Sweet Chili Garlic Wings

$22.95

Boneless Wings, Sweet Chili Garlic Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery

1 1/2 lb Sweet Chili Garlic Wings

1 1/2 lb Sweet Chili Garlic Wings

$29.95

Boneless Wings, Sweet Chili Garlic Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery

2 lb Sweet Chili Garlic Wings

2 lb Sweet Chili Garlic Wings

$37.95

Boneless Wings, Sweet Chili Garlic Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery

Serrano Wings

1 lb Spicy Serrano Wings

1 lb Spicy Serrano Wings

$22.95

Boneless wings, spicy serrano sauce, Ranch dressing, carrots, celery.

1 1/2 lb Spicy Serrano Wings

1 1/2 lb Spicy Serrano Wings

$29.95

Boneless wings, spicy serrano sauce, Ranch dressing, carrots, celery.

2 lb Spicy Serrano Wings

2 lb Spicy Serrano Wings

$37.95

Boneless wings, spicy serrano sauce, Ranch dressing, carrots, celery.

Beer Sausages

3 Beer Sausages

3 Beer Sausages

$19.95

Mix And Match, Choose From Grilled Cheddar Brats And Chili-Chicken Links. Locally Sourced From San Luis Sausage.

6 Beer Sausages

6 Beer Sausages

$28.95

Mix And Match, Choose From Grilled Cheddar Brats And Chili-Chicken Links. Locally Sourced From San Luis Sausage.

Grilled Mesquite Chicken Breasts

3 Grilled Mesquite Chicken Breast

3 Grilled Mesquite Chicken Breast

$19.95

7oz. Portions With A Chili Citrus Sauce Marinade.

6 Grilled Mesquite Chicken Breast

6 Grilled Mesquite Chicken Breast

$36.95

7oz. Portions With A Chili Citrus Sauce Marinade.

Pork Chops

3 Pork Chops

3 Pork Chops

$26.95

Beer-Brined Pork Chops, Served With Firecracker Sauce And Hot Mustard Drizzle.

6 Pork Chops

6 Pork Chops

$49.95

Beer-Brined Pork Chops, Served With Firecracker Sauce And Hot Mustard Drizzle.

Salmon Filets

3 Salmon Filets

3 Salmon Filets

$29.95

6oz. Portions, Grilled, With Corn-Piquillo Relish On The Side.

6 Salmon Filets

6 Salmon Filets

$49.95

6oz. Portions, Grilled, With Corn-Piquillo Relish On The Side.

Chicken Fingers

6 Chicken Fingers

6 Chicken Fingers

$14.95

Fried Boneless Chicken Tenders, Served With Ranch Dressing On The Side.

9 Chicken Fingers

9 Chicken Fingers

$19.95

Fried Boneless Chicken Tenders, Served With Ranch Dressing On The Side.

Ribeye Steaks

3 Ribeye Steaks

3 Ribeye Steaks

$59.95

12oz. Portions, Topped With Herb Butter.

6 Ribeye Steaks

6 Ribeye Steaks

$110.95

12oz. Portions, Topped With Herb Butter.

Mahi Mahi Tacos

6 Grilled Mahi Mahi Tacos

6 Grilled Mahi Mahi Tacos

$36.95

Guajillo Salsa, Shredded Cabbage, Cheddar, Cotija, Chipotle Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Flour Tortillas, Cilantro.

9 Grilled Mahi Mahi Tacos

9 Grilled Mahi Mahi Tacos

$51.95

Guajillo Salsa, Shredded Cabbage, Cheddar, Cotija, Chipotle Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Flour Tortillas, Cilantro.

Grilled Chicken Tacos

6 Grilled Chicken Tacos

6 Grilled Chicken Tacos

$32.25

Mesquite Chicken, Corn-Piquillo Relish, Pickled Onions, Shredded Cabbage, Guajillo Salsa, Cheddar, Chili-Ranch, Flour Tortillas.

9 Grilled Chicken Tacos

9 Grilled Chicken Tacos

$47.95

Mesquite Chicken, Corn-Piquillo Relish, Pickled Onions, Shredded Cabbage, Guajillo Salsa, Cheddar, Chili-Ranch, Flour Tortillas.

Mac on Tap

1 lb Mac on Tap

1 lb Mac on Tap

$14.95

Cheese Sauce, Parmesan Breadcrumb Topping.

1 1/2 lb Mac on Tap

1 1/2 lb Mac on Tap

$19.95

Cheese Sauce, Parmesan Breadcrumb Topping.

2 lb Mac on Tap

2 lb Mac on Tap

$25.95

Cheese Sauce, Parmesan Breadcrumb Topping.

Mixed Organic (V/GS)

1 lb Mixed Green Salad

1 lb Mixed Green Salad

$14.95

Organic Spring Mix, Gorgonzola, Toasted Almonds, Tomato, Cranberries, Balsamic Vinaigrette.

1 1/2 lb Mixed Green Salad

1 1/2 lb Mixed Green Salad

$19.95

Organic Spring Mix, Gorgonzola, Toasted Almonds, Tomato, Cranberries, Balsamic Vinaigrette.

French Fries by the Pound (V)

French Fries by the Pound

French Fries by the Pound

$5.95

Seasoned French Fries by the Pound

NA Beverages

Adult Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.49

Club Soda

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.49

Pepsi

$3.00

Starry

$3.00

Stubborn Cream Soda

$3.50

Stubborn Rootbeer

$3.50

Water

Wine

White Wine by the Bottle

Hayes Ranch Chardonnay | Bottle

Hayes Ranch Chardonnay | Bottle

$28.00

Hints of oak, soft fruity finish | California Chardonnay

JAM Cellars "Butter" Chardonnay | Bottle

JAM Cellars "Butter" Chardonnay | Bottle

$39.00

Stone fruit, vanilla, buttery | Chardonnay from Napa

Charles Krug Sauvignon Blanc | Bottle

Charles Krug Sauvignon Blanc | Bottle

$34.00

Citrus, apricot, crisp | Sauvignon Blanc from Napa

Cline Rose | Bottle

Cline Rose | Bottle

$30.00

Melon, peach, bright acidity | Rosé from Contra Costa County

Red Wine by the Bottle

Flat Top Hills Cabernet | Bottle

Flat Top Hills Cabernet | Bottle

$34.00

Blackberry, cocoa, velvety oak | Cabernet from CA

The Federalist Cabernet | Bottle

The Federalist Cabernet | Bottle

$39.00

Black cherry, cassis, long tannin finish | Cabernet from Lodi

Ballard Lane Pinot Noir | Bottle

Ballard Lane Pinot Noir | Bottle

$35.00

Ripe berry, hint of oak, fruity | Pinot Noir from the Central Coast

To Go Packaged Beer

32oz Canned Crowlers

Tower X West Coast IPA | 32oz Canned Crowler

Tower X West Coast IPA | 32oz Canned Crowler

$11.00

7.3% ABV | Crisp, pine, citrus.

Nectaron of the Gods | 32oz Canned Crowler

Nectaron of the Gods | 32oz Canned Crowler

$18.00

7.0% ABV | Tropical, passion fruit, peach.

Aurora Hoppyalis | 32oz Canned Crowler

Aurora Hoppyalis | 32oz Canned Crowler

$11.00

7.0% ABV | Pineapple, tangerine, melon.

Boat Shoes | 32oz Canned Crowler

Boat Shoes | 32oz Canned Crowler

$11.00

7.2 % ABV | Citrus, tropical, juicy.

Controlled Chaos Cherry Lime | 32oz Canned Crowler

Controlled Chaos Cherry Lime | 32oz Canned Crowler

$11.00

5.5% ABV | Tart, cherry, lime.

Electric Waste Beer | 32oz Canned Crowler

Electric Waste Beer | 32oz Canned Crowler

$11.00

6.8% ABV | Pine, grapefruit, floral.

Follow the Sun Blonde | 32oz Canned Crowler

Follow the Sun Blonde | 32oz Canned Crowler

$11.00

4.8 % ABV | Bright, crisp, refreshing.

Frank the Dank | 32oz Canned Crowler

Frank the Dank | 32oz Canned Crowler

$14.00

8.5% ABV | Pine, resin, orange zest.

Mosaic IPA | 32oz Canned Crowler

Mosaic IPA | 32oz Canned Crowler

$11.00

5.5% ABV | Grapefruit, citrus, tropical.

Moment of Zen | 32oz Canned Crowler

Moment of Zen | 32oz Canned Crowler

$11.00Out of stock

4.1% ABV | Light malt, citrus, floral.

Red Trolley Ale | 32oz Canned Crowler

Red Trolley Ale | 32oz Canned Crowler

$11.00

5.8% ABV | Toffee, caramel, dried fruit

Squawk Box IPA | 32oz Canned Crowler

Squawk Box IPA | 32oz Canned Crowler

$18.00

7.0% ABV | Citrus, sweet-fruit, floral.

Tangible IPA | 32oz Canned Crowler

Tangible IPA | 32oz Canned Crowler

$11.00Out of stock

7.0% ABV | Tangerine, pine, sweet fruit.

Windansea Wheat | 32oz Canned Crowler

Windansea Wheat | 32oz Canned Crowler

$11.00

5.1% ABV | Banana, clove, bubble gum

Wreck Alley | 32oz Canned Crowler

Wreck Alley | 32oz Canned Crowler

$14.00

9.0% ABV | Dark chocolate, toffee, espresso.

Chai Me a River | 32oz Canned Crowler

Chai Me a River | 32oz Canned Crowler

$18.00

5.8% ABV | Chai, chamomile, cinnamon.

POG | 32oz Canned Crowler

POG | 32oz Canned Crowler

$11.00

5.0% ABV | Passion fruit, orange, guava.

Double Header | 32oz Canned Crowler

Double Header | 32oz Canned Crowler

$18.00

8.0% ABV | Citrus, stone fruit.

6 Packs

Tower X West Coast IPA | 6 pack 16oz Cans

Tower X West Coast IPA | 6 pack 16oz Cans

$13.99

7.3% ABV | Crisp, pine, citrus

Aurora Hoppyalis | 6 pack 12oz Bottles

Aurora Hoppyalis | 6 pack 12oz Bottles

$10.99

7.0% ABV | Pineapple, tangerine, melon.

Aurora Hoppyalis | 6 pack 16oz Cans

Aurora Hoppyalis | 6 pack 16oz Cans

$13.99

7.05 ABV | Pineapple, tangerine, melon.

Boat Shoes | 6 pack 16oz Cans

Boat Shoes | 6 pack 16oz Cans

$13.99

7.2% ABV | Citrus, tropical, juicy.

Follow the Sun Blonde | 6 pack 12oz Bottles

Follow the Sun Blonde | 6 pack 12oz Bottles

$10.99

4.8% ABV | Bright, crisp, refreshing

Follow the Sun Blonde | 6 pack 16oz Cans

Follow the Sun Blonde | 6 pack 16oz Cans

$13.99

4.8% ABV | Bright, crisp,

Mosaic IPA | 6 pack 12oz Bottles

Mosaic IPA | 6 pack 12oz Bottles

$10.99

5.5% ABV | Grapefruit, citrus, tropical

Mosaic IPA | 6 pack 16oz Cans

Mosaic IPA | 6 pack 16oz Cans

$13.99

5.5% ABV | Grapefruit, citrus, tropical.

Red Trolley Ale | 6 pack 12oz Bottles

Red Trolley Ale | 6 pack 12oz Bottles

$10.99

5.85 ABV | Toffee, caramel, dried fruit.

Tangible IPA | 6 pack 16oz Cans

Tangible IPA | 6 pack 16oz Cans

$13.99

7.0% ABV | Tangerine, pine, sweet fruit.

Kombucha Blueberry | 6 pack 16oz Cans

Kombucha Blueberry | 6 pack 16oz Cans

$16.99

6.0% ABV | Blueberry, vanilla, almond.

Kombucha Hibiscus | 6 pack 16oz Cans

Kombucha Hibiscus | 6 pack 16oz Cans

$16.99

6.0% ABV | Lime, orange, grapefruit.

Kombucha Guava | 6 pack 16oz Cans

Kombucha Guava | 6 pack 16oz Cans

$16.99

6.0% ABV | Guava, pineapple, mango.

Non-Alcohilc Mexican Lager | 6 Pack 12oz Cans

Non-Alcohilc Mexican Lager | 6 Pack 12oz Cans

$12.99

.5% ABV | Clean, crisp, crushable.

4 Packs

Nectaron of the Gods | 4 pack 16oz Cans

Nectaron of the Gods | 4 pack 16oz Cans

$15.99

7.0% ABV | Tropical, passion fruit, peach.

Gothica | 4 pack 16oz Cans

Gothica | 4 pack 16oz Cans

$10.99

5.55 ABV | Light, malt forward, crisp finish.

Duckzilla | 4 pack 16oz Cans

Duckzilla | 4 pack 16oz Cans

$12.99

8.6% ABV | Spice, citrus, pine.

Drink This or the Bees Die | 4 pack 16oz Cans

Drink This or the Bees Die | 4 pack 16oz Cans

$11.99

6.5% ABV | Honey, biscuit, sweet

Kookslam | 4 pack 16oz Cans

Kookslam | 4 pack 16oz Cans

$11.99

7.5% ABV | Pine, hoppy, grapefruit.

Chai Me a River | 4 pack 16oz Cans

Chai Me a River | 4 pack 16oz Cans

$14.99

5.8% ABV | Chai, chamomile, cinnamon.

Soiree | 4 pack 16oz Cans

Soiree | 4 pack 16oz Cans

$14.99

6.5% ABV | Agave, 5-apple blend, champagne yeast.

Respeto | 4 pack 16oz Cans

Respeto | 4 pack 16oz Cans

$12.99

4.5% ABV | Light, crisp, refreshing.

Thrownback Brown | 4 pack 16oz Cans

Thrownback Brown | 4 pack 16oz Cans

$11.99

6.0% ABV | Chocolate, toasty, caramel.

Double Header Hazy IPA | 4 pack 16oz Cans

Double Header Hazy IPA | 4 pack 16oz Cans

$12.99

8.0% ABV | Citrus, stone fruit.

Merch

Hats & Beanies

Beanie | Green

Beanie | Green

$18.00

These waffle knit beanies will keep your noggin’ snug and cozy through whatever winter, spring, summer, or fall can throw at you.

Beanie | Black

Beanie | Black

$18.00

These waffle knit beanies will keep your noggin’ snug and cozy through whatever winter, spring, summer, or fall can throw at you.

James Hat | Khaki

James Hat | Khaki

$18.00

Our fresh James Cap offers protection from the sun and the fashion police. It’s a 2 for 1 you simply can’t pass up. Style and San Diego, this bad boy has it all.

James Hat | Blue

James Hat | Blue

$18.00

Unstructured, low profile six panel cap, Adjustable fastener with metal clasp, tonal under-peak lining, Light weight, Flat Peak, 100% cotton.

Tees

Godfather Tee

Godfather Tee

You do not have to be an actual Godfather, have a Godfather, or even have seen the Godfather, in order to wear this shirt.

Karl Strauss Logo | Black

Karl Strauss Logo | Black

We hired a team of scientists to meticulously test every thread on this shirt and we’re thrilled to announce that it has scientifically proven to become your new favorite tee. Would we lie about something like this?

Karl Strauss Logo | Green

Karl Strauss Logo | Green

We hired a team of scientists to meticulously test every thread on this shirt and we’re thrilled to announce that it has scientifically proven to become your new favorite tee. Would we lie about something like this?

Groovy Tee

Groovy Tee

Feeling a lil groovy but also a lil chilly? This shirt has your back (and your front… and your arms…) covered. Available in a nice n’ neutral navy blue with a pop of orange and yellow.

City Connect

City Connect

Show your support for the Padres with our limited edition Padres City Connect tee.

Surf Badge

Surf Badge

Imbibe in style with our Surf Badge tee and embody San Diego's laid-back lifestyle.

San Diego Beer | White

San Diego Beer | White

Real OG's recognize Karl for being "San Diego's Original Local Beer" and now, you too, can let everyone know that you're down with us. 100% Cotton. Unisex.

Beer Can Shirt

Beer Can Shirt

San Diego, drink it in. Karl Strauss, also drink it in. This long sleeve vintage black shirt highlights a few of our favorite things: waves and beer. Or are those waves of beer? Would you swim in them? Maybe. Should you just wear this instead? Definitely.

Endless Summer | White

Women Coastal

Women Coastal

Expand your mind (and wardrobe) and take a journey through the desert to the beach with this classically California vibe. 100% Cotton.

Tanks

Karl Strauss Racer Tank | Green

Karl Strauss Racer Tank | Green

The perfect tank for all your summer activities! Best paired with a beer in your hand and SPF on your arms.

Karl Strauss Racer Tank | White

Karl Strauss Racer Tank | White

The perfect tank for all your summer activities! Best paired with a beer in your hand and SPF on your arms.

Hoodies

California Love Hoodie | Black

California Love Hoodie | Black

Need to travel outside California, but want the locals to know where you come from? Say no more fam. (By the way you’re also permitted to wear this sweatshirt within CA state lines, we promise.)

Dog Accessories

RT Dog Toy

RT Dog Toy

$15.00

Fury Friends love KARL.

Boat Dog Toy

Boat Dog Toy

$15.00

Fury Friends love KARL.

Aurora Dog Toy

Aurora Dog Toy

$15.00

Fury Friends love KARL.

POG Dog Toy

$15.00

Fury Friends love KARL.

Dog Collar

Dog Collar

$13.00

Fury Friends love KARL.

Dog Leash

Dog Leash

$20.00

Fury Friends love KARL.

Misc. Merch

Camping Mug | Black

Camping Mug | Black

$25.00

Reminiscent of those classic enamel mugs from days of yore, these are great for actual camping, backyard camping, or building-a-living-room-fort camping. We’ve only used it for beer but apparently it can also hold coffee and tea and stuff? Anyway. It’s 12oz, comes with a lid.

Camping Mug | Blue

Camping Mug | Blue

$25.00

Reminiscent of those classic enamel mugs from days of yore, these are great for actual camping, backyard camping, or building-a-living-room-fort camping. We’ve only used it for beer but apparently it can also hold coffee and tea and stuff? Anyway. It’s 12oz, comes with a lid.

New 1L Glass Growler

New 1L Glass Growler

$9.00
New 2L Glass Growler

New 2L Glass Growler

$12.00
New 64oz Hydroflask

New 64oz Hydroflask

$55.00

