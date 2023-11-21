Karl Strauss Brewing Company Downtown San Diego
Food
Appetizers
- Chili Lime Fries$10.50
Sweet potato fries, chili-lime spices, spicy ranch.
- Harissa Hummus$12.50
Vegan chickpea harissa-spiced hummus, mixed olives, roasted red peppers, red onion, feta, cilantro, carrots, celery, pita chips.
- Beer Pretzels$12.95
Two large beer spritzed and spice-rubbed pretzels from our friends at San Diego Pretzel Co. Hot from the oven with spicy honey mustard & jalapeño beer cheese.
- Double Truffle Fries$11.95
Parmesan, chopped garlic, rosemary, white truffle oil, truffle aioli.
- Crispy Brussel Sprouts$13.95
Beer-brined bacon, feta, balsamic reduction, pecorino-romano.
- Duck Fat Pretzel Bites$13.50
Bet you can't eat just one! Rosemary, pecorino, truffle dip.
- Ahi Poke Nachos$15.95
Nachos for grown-ups. Sashimi-grade chopped tuna, tomato, red onions, spicy firecracker sauce, sesame, and cilantro aioli on tortilla chips.
- Boneless Buffalo Wings$15.50
Boneless wings, buffalo sauce, Ranch dressing, carrots, celery.
- Sweet Chili Garlic Wings$15.50
Boneless Wings, Sweet Chili Garlic Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery
- Asada Fries$15.50
Plancha-seared ancho-marinated steak, jalapeño beer cheese, gorgonzola, avocado-chimichurri, pickled onion, cilantro.
- Cup Black Bean Soup$6.95
A cup, topped with pico de gallo.
Greens
- Mixed Organic Salad$13.95
Organic spring mix, gorgonzola, toasted almonds, tomato, cranberries, balsamic vinaigrette.
- Mixed Organic Salad with Chicken$19.90
Organic spring mix, grilled chicken breast, gorgonzola, toasted almonds, tomato, cranberries, balsamic vinaigrette.
- Mixed Organic Salad with Salmon$21.90
Organic spring mix, grilled salmon, gorgonzola, toasted almonds, tomato, cranberries, balsamic vinaigrette.
- Chop Shop Chicken$19.50
Gorgonzola, avocado, beer-brined bacon, piquillo and poblano peppers, cilantro, carrots, tomato, corn tortilla strips, romaine, mixed lettuce, grilled Mesquite chicken breast, chili-ranch dressing.
- Salmon Caesar$21.95
Sustainably-farmed Norwegian blackened salmon, corn- piquillo pepper relish, cilantro, hearts of romaine, mixed greens, herb croutons, garlic, parmesan cheese, pecorino-romano dressing.
- Seared Ahi Salad$19.95
Organic spring mix, sashimi-grade peppered Ahi, pickled ginger, wontons, sautéed cremini mushrooms, tomato, sesame seeds, firecracker sauce, citrus vinaigrette.
Mains
- Beer Sausages$17.50
Crafted locally at San Luis Sausage Co. using our award-winning beers. Grilled cheddar brat, chili-chicken link, sweet potato fries, grilled zucchini, pickled onions, spicy honey-sriracha mustard.
- Fish N Chips$19.95
Battered Alaskan Cod, caper remoulade, house-made slaw.
- Korean BBQ Quinoa Bowl$13.50
Avocado, pickled onions, quinoa rice, sautéed green beans, carrots, Korean BBQ sauce, cilantro oil, sesame seeds.
- Korean BBQ Chicken Rice Bowl$19.95
Avocado, pickled onions, quinoa rice, sautéed green beans, carrots, Korean BBQ sauce, cilantro oil, sesame seeds and grilled chicken breast.
- Korean BBQ Ahi Rice Bowl$20.95
Avocado, pickled onions, quinoa rice, sautéed green beans, carrots, Korean BBQ sauce, cilantro oil, sesame seeds and ahi poke.
- Korean BBQ Beyond Rice Bowl$19.95
Avocado, pickled onions, quinoa rice, sautéed green beans, carrots, Korean BBQ sauce, cilantro oil, sesame seeds and beyond meat patty.
- Korean BBQ Salmon Rice Bowl$22.95
Avocado, pickled onions, quinoa rice, sautéed green beans, carrots, Korean BBQ sauce, cilantro oil, sesame seeds and grilled salmon.
- Grilled Chicken Tacos$18.75
Three 6" tacos with mesquite chicken, corn-piquillo relish, pickled onions, shredded cabbage, guajillo salsa, cheddar, and chili-ranch on flour tortillas.
- Blackened Mahi Tacos$19.95
Three 6" tacos with Guajillo salsa, shredded cabbage, cheddar, cotija, chipotle sour cream, pico de gallo, and cilantro on flour tortillas.
- Carne Asada Tacos$19.95
Three 6" tacos with Guajillo salsa, shredded cabbage, cheddar, cotija, chipotle sour cream, pico de gallo, and cilantro on flour tortillas.
- Ginger Salmon$24.95
Sustainably-farmed Norwegian salmon, ginger-basil panko crust, avocado, sautéed green beans, quinoa rice, firecracker and spicy mustard sauce.
- Ribeye Steak Frite$29.95
12oz Certified Sterling Silver, herb butter, garlic-parmesan truffle fries & balsamic-glazed grilled zucchini.
Mac On Tap
Between Two Breads
- Pub Burger$16.50
Fresh ground steak trim beef patty, two slices Tillamook aged cheddar, LTO, chipotle ale mayo served with fries.
- Food Truck Burger$18.50
Fresh ground steak trim beef patty, caramelized onions, pickled jalapeno, Korean BBQ sauce, gruyere, LT, chipotle ale mayo. 17.50 Sub all-natural grass-fed beef served with fries.
- Grass-Fed Burger$19.25
All-natural grass-fed beef, Tillamook pepper jack, beer-brined bacon, avocado, LTO, chili aioli served with fries.
- Cotija Avocado Turkey Burger$18.75
House-made turkey patty topped with chili-citrus sauce, cotija, avocado, lettuce, tomato, chili aioli served with fries.
- Beyond Burger$17.50
Grilled GMO-free, no soy, gluten-free, plant-based Beyond Meat patty, pickled onions, cilantro oil, LT served with fries.
- Chipotle Pastrami Sandwich$18.75
Tillamook pepper jack, beer onions, chipotle ale mayo served with fries.
- Mesquite Chicken$18.50
Avocado, beer-brined bacon, Tillamook pepper jack, LT, chili aioli served with fries.
Sides
- Coleslaw$6.00
Housemade slaw
- Quinoa Rice$6.00
Quinoa rice, parsley
- Sautéed Green Beans$6.00
Herb butter
- Grilled Zucchini$6.00
Grilled zucchini, lightly seasoned.
- Mini Mac On Tap$8.00
Cheese sauce, parmesan breadcrumb topping.
- Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
Crispy aweet potato fries
- French Fries$6.00
Seasoned fries
- Side Mixed Organic Salad$6.50
Organic spring mix, gorgonzola, toasted almonds, tomato, cranberries, balsamic vinaigrette.
- Side Caesar Salad$6.50
Hearts of romaine, mixed greens, herb croutons, garlic, pecorino-romano dressing.
Kiddos
- Kid's Noodles with Butter$8.50
Elbow noodles with butter and parmesan
- Kid's Mac & Cheese$8.50
Elbow noodles with cheese sauce
- Kid's Fish & Chips$10.50
Battered Alaskan Cod with fries and Ranch dressing
- Kid's Cheese Burger$10.50
Beef patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato, toasted bun, fries and Ranch dressing
- Kid's Chicken Fingers$8.50
Fried boneless chicken tenders with fries and Ranch dressing
Vegan And Gluten-Sensitive
- Vegan Chili Lime Fries$10.50
Sweet potato fries, chili-lime apices
- Gluten-Sensitive Mediterranean Hummus$12.50
Vegan chickpea sun-dried tomato hummus, roasted red peppers, toasted almonds, carrots & celery.
- Gluten-Sensitive Crispy Brussel Sprouts$13.95
Feta, balsamic reduction, pecorino-romano.
- Gluten-Sensitive Boneless Buffalo Wings$15.50
Grilled boneless wings. Served with carrots, celery and Ranch dressing
- Gluten-Sensitive Mixed Organic Salad$12.75
Organic spring mix, romaine, feta cheese, toasted almonds, tomato, cranberries, Ranch dressing.
- Vegan Mixed Organic Salad$12.75
Organic spring mix, romaine, toasted almonds, tomato, cranberries, balsamic vinaigrette.
- Gluten-Sensitive Blackened Mahi Tacos$19.95
3 Lettuce wraps with guajillo salsa, shredded cabbage, cheddar, cotija, chipotle sour cream, pico de gallo, cilantro.
- Gluten-Sensitive Mesquite Chicken Sandwich$18.75
Lettuce wrapped with avocado, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, tomato and chili aioli, fries.
- Vegan and Gluten-Sensitive Beyond Burger$17.50
Grilled Gmo-Free, no soy, gluten-free, plant-based beyond meat patty, pickled onions, LT. Served in a lettuce wrap with fries.
- Vegan Pub Burger$16.50
Sub Beyond Burger with lettuce, tomato and red onion served in a lettuce wrap served with fries
- Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
Crispy aweet potato fries
- Quinoa Rice$6.00
Quinoa rice, parsley
- French Fries$6.00
Seasoned fries
- Vegan Sauteed Green Beans$6.00
Sauteed green beans
- Grilled Zucchini$6.00
Grilled zucchini, lightly seasoned.
- Vegan Side Mixed Green Salad$6.50
Organic spring mix, toasted almonds, tomato, cranberries, balsamic vinaigrette.
- Gluten-Sensitive Side Mixed Green Salad$6.50
Organic spring mix, feta, toasted almonds, tomato, cranberries, ranch.
Sweets
To Go Group Menus
Mediterranean Hummus
Beer Pretzels
Buffalo Wings
Sweet Chili Wings
- 1 lb Sweet Chili Garlic Wings$25.00
Boneless Wings, Sweet Chili Garlic Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery
- 1 1/2 lb Sweet Chili Garlic Wings$32.00
Boneless Wings, Sweet Chili Garlic Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery
- 2 lb Sweet Chili Garlic Wings$40.00
Boneless Wings, Sweet Chili Garlic Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery
Beer Sausages
Grilled Mesquite Chicken Breasts
Salmon Filets
Chicken Fingers
Ribeye Steaks
Mahi Mahi Tacos
Grilled Chicken Tacos
- 6 Grilled Chicken Tacos$34.00
Mesquite Chicken, Corn-Piquillo Relish, Pickled Onions, Shredded Cabbage, Guajillo Salsa, Cheddar, Chili-Ranch, Flour Tortillas.
- 9 Grilled Chicken Tacos$50.00
Mesquite Chicken, Corn-Piquillo Relish, Pickled Onions, Shredded Cabbage, Guajillo Salsa, Cheddar, Chili-Ranch, Flour Tortillas.
Mac on Tap
Mixed Organic (V/GS)
French Fries by the Pound (V)
Wine
White Wine by the Bottle
- Hayes Ranch Chardonnay | Bottle$28.00
Hints of oak, soft fruity finish | California Chardonnay
- JAM Cellars "Butter" Chardonnay | Bottle$39.00
Stone fruit, vanilla, buttery | Chardonnay from Napa
- Charles Krug Sauvignon Blanc | Bottle$34.00
Citrus, apricot, crisp | Sauvignon Blanc from Napa
- Cline Rose | Bottle$30.00
Melon, peach, bright acidity | Rosé from Contra Costa County
Red Wine by the Bottle
To Go Packaged Beer
32oz Canned Crowlers
- Aurora Hoppyalis | 32oz Canned Crowler$12.00
7.0% ABV | Pineapple, tangerine, melon.
- Boat Shoes | 32oz Canned Crowler$12.00
7.2 % ABV | Citrus, tropical, juicy.
- Brisky Business | 32oz Canned Crowler$18.00
6.5% ABV | Citrus, sweet fruit, floral.
- Controlled Chaos Passion Fruit & Guava | 32oz Canned Crowler$12.00
5.5% ABV | Tropical, sweet fruit, tart.
- Eternal Hoptimist | 32oz Canned Crowler$15.00
8.5% ABV | Citrus, floral, pine.
- Follow the Sun Lager | 32oz Canned Crowler$12.00
4.2% ABV | Crisp, clean, refreshing.
- Golden Stout | 32oz Canned Crowler$12.00
7.7 % ABV | Coffee, chocolate, vanilla.
- House Blonde | 32oz Cannned Crowler$12.00
4.0% ABV | Light malt, citrus, refreshing.
- Mosaic IPA | 32oz Canned Crowler$12.00
5.5% ABV | Grapefruit, citrus, tropical.
- Obsessed With The Roman Empire | 32oz Canned Crowler$12.00
4.8% ABV | Light malt, citrus, floral.
- Red Trolley Ale | 32oz Canned Crowler$12.00
5.8% ABV | Toffee, caramel, dried fruit
- Tower X West Coast IPA | 32oz Canned Crowler$12.00
7.3% ABV | Crisp, pine, citrus.
- Windansea Wheat | 32oz Canned Crowler$12.00
5.1% ABV | Banana, clove, bubble gum
- Wreck Alley | 32oz Canned Crowler$15.00
9.0% ABV | Dark chocolate, toffee, espresso.
- POG | 32oz Canned Crowler$12.00
5.0% ABV | Passion fruit, orange, guava.
- Chai Me a River | 32oz Canned Crowler$18.00
5.8% ABV | Chai, chamomile, cinnamon.
- Drink This or the Bees Die | 32oz Canned Crowler$18.00
6.5 % ABV | Honey, biscuit, sweet.
6 Packs
- Tower X West Coast IPA | 6 pack 16oz Cans$13.99
7.3% ABV | Crisp, pine, citrus
- Aurora Hoppyalis | 6 pack 12oz Bottles$11.99
7.0% ABV | Pineapple, tangerine, melon.
- Aurora Hoppyalis | 6 pack 16oz Cans$13.99
7.05 ABV | Pineapple, tangerine, melon.
- Boat Shoes | 6 pack 16oz Cans$13.99
7.2% ABV | Citrus, tropical, juicy.
- Mosaic IPA | 6 pack 12oz Bottles$11.99
5.5% ABV | Grapefruit, citrus, tropical
- Mosaic IPA | 6 pack 16oz Cans$13.99
5.5% ABV | Grapefruit, citrus, tropical.
- Red Trolley Ale | 6 pack 12oz Bottles$11.99
5.85 ABV | Toffee, caramel, dried fruit.
- Oktoberfest | 6 pack 12oz Bottles$11.99
5.0% ABV | Toasted, biscuity, crisp.
- Tangible IPA | 6 pack 16oz Cans$13.99
7.0% ABV | Tangerine, pine, sweet fruit.
- Kombucha Blueberry | 6 pack 16oz Cans$16.99
6.0% ABV | Blueberry, vanilla, almond.
- Kombucha Hibiscus | 6 pack 16oz Cans$16.99
6.0% ABV | Lime, orange, grapefruit.
- Kombucha Guava | 6 pack 16oz Cans$16.99
6.0% ABV | Guava, pineapple, mango.
- Non-Alcohilc Mexican Lager | 6 Pack 12oz Cans$12.99
.5% ABV | Clean, crisp, crushable.
- Passionfruit, Orange, Guava Seltzer | 6 pack 12oz Cans$8.99
5.0% ABV | Passionfruit, orange, guava.
4 Packs
- Brisky Business | 4 pack 16oz Cans$15.99
6.5% ABV | Citrus, sweet fruit, floral.
- Nectaron of the Gods | 4 pack 16oz Cans$15.99
7.0% ABV | Tropical, passion fruit, peach.
- Golden Stout | 4 pack 16oz Cans$15.99
7.7 % ABV | Coffee, chocolate, vanilla.
- Gothica | 4 pack 16oz Cans$10.99
5.55 ABV | Light, malt forward, crisp finish.
- Duckzilla | 4 pack 16oz Cans$12.99
8.6% ABV | Spice, citrus, pine.
- Kookslam | 4 pack 16oz Cans$11.99
7.5% ABV | Pine, hoppy, grapefruit.
- Drink This or the Bees Die | 4 pack 16oz Cans$11.99
6.5% ABV | Honey, biscuit, sweet
- Chai Me a River | 4 pack 16oz Cans$14.99
5.8% ABV | Chai, chamomile, cinnamon.
- Soiree | 4 pack 16oz Cans$14.99
6.5% ABV | Agave, 5-apple blend, champagne yeast.
- Green Eyed Amber | 4 pack 16oz Cans$11.99
6.4% ABV | Caramel, toffee, chocolate.
- Mango Tajin | 4 pack 16oz Cans$11.99
5.7% ABV | Mango, salty, tart.
- Respeto | 4 pack 16oz Cans$12.99
4.5% ABV | Light, crisp, refreshing.
- Thrownback Brown | 4 pack 16oz Cans$11.99
6.0% ABV | Chocolate, toasty, caramel.
- Double Header Hazy IPA | 4 pack 16oz Cans$12.99
8.0% ABV | Citrus, stone fruit.
- Cucumber Tajin | 4 pack 16oz Cans$11.99
5.7% ABV | Cucumber, wheat, tajin.
- Tuava Guava | 4 pack 16oz Cans$13.99
6.2% ABV | Guava, tropical, passionfruit.