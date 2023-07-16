Food

Seasonal Selections

Asada Fries

Asada Fries

$14.95

Plancha-seared ancho-marinated steak, jalapeño beer cheese, gorgonzola, avocado-chimichurri, pickled onion, cilantro.

Seared Ahi Salad

Seared Ahi Salad

$19.45

Organic spring mix, sashimi-grade peppered Ahi, pickled ginger, wontons, sautéed cremini mushrooms, tomato, sesame seeds, firecracker sauce, citrus vinaigrette.

Cotija Avocado Turkey Burger

Cotija Avocado Turkey Burger

$16.50

House-made turkey patty topped with chili-citrus sauce, cotija, avocado, lettuce, tomato, chili aioli served with fries.

Appetizers

Chili Lime Fries

Chili Lime Fries

$9.95

Sweet potato fries, chili-lime spices, spicy ranch.

Mediterranean Hummus

Mediterranean Hummus

$10.95

Vegan chickpea sun-dried tomato hummus, roasted red peppers, toasted almonds, pita chips.

Beer Pretzel

Beer Pretzel

$12.25

Two large beer spritzed and spice-rubbed pretzels from our friends at San Diego Pretzel Co. Hot from the oven with spicy honey mustard & jalapeño beer cheese.

Double Truffle Fries

Double Truffle Fries

$10.95

Parmesan, chopped garlic, rosemary, white truffle oil, truffle aioli.

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$12.95

Beer-brined bacon, feta, balsamic reduction, pecorino-romano.

Ahi Poke Nachos

Ahi Poke Nachos

$15.45

Nachos for grown-ups. Sashimi-grade chopped tuna, tomato, red onions, spicy firecracker sauce, sesame, and cilantro aioli on tortilla chips.

Boneless Buffalo Wings

Boneless Buffalo Wings

$14.50

Boneless wings, buffalo sauce, Ranch dressing, carrots, celery.

Sweet Chili Garlic Wings

Sweet Chili Garlic Wings

$14.50

Boneless Wings, Sweet Chili Garlic Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery

Spicy Serrano Wings

Spicy Serrano Wings

$14.50

Boneless wings, spicy serrano sauce, Ranch dressing, carrots, celery.

Cup Black Bean Soup

Cup Black Bean Soup

$5.95

A cup, topped with pico de gallo.

Greens

Mixed Organic Salad

Mixed Organic Salad

$11.95

Organic spring mix, gorgonzola, toasted almonds, tomato, cranberries, balsamic vinaigrette.

Chop Shop Chicken

Chop Shop Chicken

$18.95

Gorgonzola, avocado, beer-brined bacon, piquillo and poblano peppers, cilantro, carrots, tomato, corn tortilla strips, romaine, mixed lettuce, grilled Mesquite chicken breast, chili-ranch dressing.

Salmon Caesar

Salmon Caesar

$21.50

Sustainably-farmed Norwegian blackened salmon, corn- piquillo pepper relish, cilantro, hearts of romaine, mixed greens, herb croutons, garlic, parmesan cheese, pecorino-romano dressing.

Mains

Beer Sausages

Beer Sausages

$16.95

Crafted locally at San Luis Sausage Co. using our award-winning beers. Grilled cheddar brat, chili-chicken link, sweet potato fries, grilled zucchini, pickled onions, spicy honey-sriracha mustard.

Fish N Chips

Fish N Chips

$19.95

Battered Alaskan Cod, caper remoulade, house-made slaw.

Korean BBQ Quinoa Bowl

Korean BBQ Quinoa Bowl

$13.25

Avocado, pickled onions, quinoa rice, sautéed green beans, carrots, Korean BBQ sauce, cilantro oil, sesame seeds.

Korean BBQ Chicken Rice Bowl

Korean BBQ Chicken Rice Bowl

$19.75

Avocado, pickled onions, quinoa rice, sautéed green beans, carrots, Korean BBQ sauce, cilantro oil, sesame seeds and grilled chicken breast.

Korean BBQ Ahi Rice Bowl

Korean BBQ Ahi Rice Bowl

$20.45

Avocado, pickled onions, quinoa rice, sautéed green beans, carrots, Korean BBQ sauce, cilantro oil, sesame seeds and ahi poke.

Korean BBQ Beyond Rice Bowl

Korean BBQ Beyond Rice Bowl

$19.85

Avocado, pickled onions, quinoa rice, sautéed green beans, carrots, Korean BBQ sauce, cilantro oil, sesame seeds and beyond meat patty.

Korean BBQ Salmon Rice Bowl

Korean BBQ Salmon Rice Bowl

$22.95

Avocado, pickled onions, quinoa rice, sautéed green beans, carrots, Korean BBQ sauce, cilantro oil, sesame seeds and grilled salmon.

Grilled Chicken Tacos

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$18.25

Three 6" tacos with mesquite chicken, corn-piquillo relish, pickled onions, shredded cabbage, guajillo salsa, cheddar, and chili-ranch on flour tortillas.

Blackened Mahi Tacos

Blackened Mahi Tacos

$19.95

Three 6" tacos with Guajillo salsa, shredded cabbage, cheddar, cotija, chipotle sour cream, pico de gallo, and cilantro on flour tortillas.

Grilled Firecracker Salmon

Grilled Firecracker Salmon

$23.95

Sustainably-farmed Norwegian salmon, crispy Brussels sprouts, balsamic glaze, firecracker sauce, pecorino.

Mac On Tap

Mac On Tap

$16.95

Cheese sauce, parmesan breadcrumb topping. (Voted Best Mac and Cheese in the 2022 SD Reader’s Poll - IYKYK)

Steak & Chop

Ribeye Steak

Ribeye Steak

$29.95

12oz Certified Sterling Silver, topped with herb butter.

Beer-Brined Pork Chops

Beer-Brined Pork Chops

$24.75

Two 8oz center cut loin chops with Firecracker and spicy mustard sauce.

Between Two Breads

Pub Burger

Pub Burger

$14.95

Fresh ground steak trim beef patty, two slices Tillamook aged cheddar, LTO, chipotle ale mayo served with fries.

Food Truck Burger

Food Truck Burger

$17.50

Fresh ground steak trim beef patty, caramelized onions, pickled jalapeno, Korean BBQ sauce, gruyere, LT, chipotle ale mayo. 17.50 Sub all-natural grass-fed beef served with fries.

Grass-Fed Burger

Grass-Fed Burger

$18.25

All-natural grass-fed beef, Tillamook pepper jack, beer-brined bacon, avocado, LTO, chili aioli served with fries.

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$16.95

Grilled GMO-free, no soy, gluten-free, plant-based Beyond Meat patty, pickled onions, cilantro oil, LT served with fries.

Chipotle Pastrami Sandwich

Chipotle Pastrami Sandwich

$17.50

Tillamook pepper jack, beer onions, chipotle ale mayo served with fries.

Mesquite Chicken

Mesquite Chicken

$17.50

Avocado, beer-brined bacon, Tillamook pepper jack, LT, chili aioli served with fries.

Sides

Mini Mac On Tap

Mini Mac On Tap

$8.00

Cheese sauce, parmesan breadcrumb topping.

Quinoa Rice

Quinoa Rice

$5.00

Quinoa rice, parsley

French Fries

French Fries

$5.50

Seasoned fries

Sautéed Green Beans

Sautéed Green Beans

$5.00

Herb butter

Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Housemade mashed potatoes

Grilled Zucchini

Grilled Zucchini

$5.00

Grilled zucchini, lightly seasoned.

Side Mixed Organic Salad

Side Mixed Organic Salad

$5.50

Organic spring mix, gorgonzola, toasted almonds, tomato, cranberries, balsamic vinaigrette.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Crispy aweet potato fries

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$5.00

Housemade slaw

Carrots & Celery

Carrots & Celery

$2.50

Side carrots and celery.

Kiddos

Kid's Noodles with Butter

Kid's Noodles with Butter

$8.00

Elbow noodles with butter and parmesan

Kid's Mac & Cheese

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Elbow noodles with cheese sauce

Kid's Fish & Chips

Kid's Fish & Chips

$10.00

Battered Alaskan Cod with fries and Ranch dressing

Kid's Cheese Burger

Kid's Cheese Burger

$10.00

Beef patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato, toasted bun, fries and Ranch dressing

Kid's Chicken Fingers

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Fried boneless chicken tenders with fries and Ranch dressing

Vegan And Gluten-Sensitive

Chili Lime Fries (V)

Chili Lime Fries (V)

$9.95

Sweet potato fries, chili-lime apices

Mediterranean Hummus (GS)

Mediterranean Hummus (GS)

$10.95

Vegan chickpea sun-dried tomato hummus, roasted red peppers, toasted almonds, carrots & celery.

Crispy Brussel Sprouts (GS)

Crispy Brussel Sprouts (GS)

$12.95

Feta, balsamic reduction, pecorino-romano.

Boneless Buffalo Wings (GS)

Boneless Buffalo Wings (GS)

$14.50

Grilled boneless wings. Served with carrots, celery and Ranch dressing

Mixed Organic Salad (GS)

Mixed Organic Salad (GS)

$11.95

Organic spring mix, romaine, feta cheese, toasted almonds, tomato, cranberries, Ranch dressing.

Mixed Organic Salad (V)

Mixed Organic Salad (V)

$11.95

Organic spring mix, romaine, toasted almonds, tomato, cranberries, balsamic vinaigrette.

Blackened Mahi Tacos (GS)

Blackened Mahi Tacos (GS)

$19.95

3 Lettuce wraps with guajillo salsa, shredded cabbage, cheddar, cotija, chipotle sour cream, pico de gallo, cilantro.

Mesquite Chicken Sandwich (GS)

Mesquite Chicken Sandwich (GS)

$17.50

Lettuce wrapped with avocado, Tillamook cheddar, lettuce, tomato and chili aioli, fries.

Beyond Burger (V, GS)

Beyond Burger (V, GS)

$16.95

Grilled Gmo-Free, no soy, gluten-free, plant-based beyond meat patty, pickled onions, LT. Served in a lettuce wrap with fries.

Pub Burger (V)

Pub Burger (V)

$14.95

Sub Beyond Burger with lettuce, tomato and red onion served in a lettuce wrap served with fries

Pub Burger (GS)

Pub Burger (GS)

$14.95

Fresh ground steak trim beef patty, two slices Tillamook aged cheddar, LTO, chipotle ale mayo served in a lettuce wrap served with fries.

Desserts

Beeramisu

Beeramisu

$8.95

Wreck Alley Imperial Stout-soaked lady fingers, mascarpone, cocoa powder.

Cali Mud Slide

Cali Mud Slide

$9.95

Mocha ice-cream with chocolate fudge cookie crust, whipped cream topping, almonds, shaved chocolate, caramel sauce.

To Go Group Menus

Mediterranean Hummus

1 lb Hummus

1 lb Hummus

$18.95

Vegan Chickpea Sun-Dried Tomato Hummus, Roasted Red Peppers, Toasted Almonds, Pita Chips.

1 1/2 lb Hummus

1 1/2 lb Hummus

$25.95

Vegan Chickpea Sun-Dried Tomato Hummus, Roasted Red Peppers, Toasted Almonds, Pita Chips.

Beer Pretzels

3 Pretzels

3 Pretzels

$18.95

Beer spritzed and spice-rubbed pretzels from our friends at San Diego Pretzel Company. Served with Honey Mustard.

6 Pretzels

6 Pretzels

$29.95

Beer spritzed and spice-rubbed pretzels from our friends at San Diego Pretzel Company. Served with Honey Mustard.

Buffalo Wings

1 lb Buffalo Wings

1 lb Buffalo Wings

$22.95

Boneless Wings, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery.

1 1/2 lb Buffalo Wings

1 1/2 lb Buffalo Wings

$29.95

Boneless Wings, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery.

2 lb Buffalo Wings

2 lb Buffalo Wings

$37.95

Boneless Wings, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery

Sweet Chili Wings

1 lb Sweet Chili Garlic Wings

1 lb Sweet Chili Garlic Wings

$22.95

Boneless Wings, Sweet Chili Garlic Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery

1 1/2 lb Sweet Chili Garlic Wings

1 1/2 lb Sweet Chili Garlic Wings

$29.95

Boneless Wings, Sweet Chili Garlic Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery

2 lb Sweet Chili Garlic Wings

2 lb Sweet Chili Garlic Wings

$37.95

Boneless Wings, Sweet Chili Garlic Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Carrots, Celery

Serrano Wings

1 lb Spicy Serrano Wings

1 lb Spicy Serrano Wings

$22.95

Boneless wings, spicy serrano sauce, Ranch dressing, carrots, celery.

1 1/2 lb Spicy Serrano Wings

1 1/2 lb Spicy Serrano Wings

$29.95

Boneless wings, spicy serrano sauce, Ranch dressing, carrots, celery.

2 lb Spicy Serrano Wings

2 lb Spicy Serrano Wings

$37.95

Boneless wings, spicy serrano sauce, Ranch dressing, carrots, celery.

Beer Sausages

3 Beer Sausages

3 Beer Sausages

$19.95

Mix And Match, Choose From Grilled Cheddar Brats And Chili-Chicken Links. Locally Sourced From San Luis Sausage.

6 Beer Sausages

6 Beer Sausages

$28.95

Mix And Match, Choose From Grilled Cheddar Brats And Chili-Chicken Links. Locally Sourced From San Luis Sausage.

Grilled Mesquite Chicken Breasts

3 Grilled Mesquite Chicken Breast

3 Grilled Mesquite Chicken Breast

$19.95

7oz. Portions With A Chili Citrus Sauce Marinade.

6 Grilled Mesquite Chicken Breast

6 Grilled Mesquite Chicken Breast

$36.95

7oz. Portions With A Chili Citrus Sauce Marinade.

Pork Chops

3 Pork Chops

3 Pork Chops

$26.95

Beer-Brined Pork Chops, Served With Firecracker Sauce And Hot Mustard Drizzle.

6 Pork Chops

6 Pork Chops

$49.95

Beer-Brined Pork Chops, Served With Firecracker Sauce And Hot Mustard Drizzle.

Salmon Filets

3 Salmon Filets

3 Salmon Filets

$29.95

6oz. Portions, Grilled, With Corn-Piquillo Relish On The Side.

6 Salmon Filets

6 Salmon Filets

$49.95

6oz. Portions, Grilled, With Corn-Piquillo Relish On The Side.

Chicken Fingers

6 Chicken Fingers

6 Chicken Fingers

$14.95

Fried Boneless Chicken Tenders, Served With Ranch Dressing On The Side.

9 Chicken Fingers

9 Chicken Fingers

$19.95

Fried Boneless Chicken Tenders, Served With Ranch Dressing On The Side.

Ribeye Steaks

3 Ribeye Steaks

3 Ribeye Steaks

$59.95

12oz. Portions, Topped With Herb Butter.

6 Ribeye Steaks

6 Ribeye Steaks

$110.95

12oz. Portions, Topped With Herb Butter.

Mahi Mahi Tacos

6 Grilled Mahi Mahi Tacos

6 Grilled Mahi Mahi Tacos

$36.95

Guajillo Salsa, Shredded Cabbage, Cheddar, Cotija, Chipotle Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Flour Tortillas, Cilantro.

9 Grilled Mahi Mahi Tacos

9 Grilled Mahi Mahi Tacos

$51.95

Guajillo Salsa, Shredded Cabbage, Cheddar, Cotija, Chipotle Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Flour Tortillas, Cilantro.

Grilled Chicken Tacos

6 Grilled Chicken Tacos

6 Grilled Chicken Tacos

$32.25

Mesquite Chicken, Corn-Piquillo Relish, Pickled Onions, Shredded Cabbage, Guajillo Salsa, Cheddar, Chili-Ranch, Flour Tortillas.

9 Grilled Chicken Tacos

9 Grilled Chicken Tacos

$47.95

Mesquite Chicken, Corn-Piquillo Relish, Pickled Onions, Shredded Cabbage, Guajillo Salsa, Cheddar, Chili-Ranch, Flour Tortillas.

Mac on Tap

1 lb Mac on Tap

1 lb Mac on Tap

$14.95

Cheese Sauce, Parmesan Breadcrumb Topping.

1 1/2 lb Mac on Tap

1 1/2 lb Mac on Tap

$19.95

Cheese Sauce, Parmesan Breadcrumb Topping.

2 lb Mac on Tap

2 lb Mac on Tap

$25.95

Cheese Sauce, Parmesan Breadcrumb Topping.

Mixed Organic (V/GS)

1 lb Mixed Green Salad

1 lb Mixed Green Salad

$14.95

Organic Spring Mix, Gorgonzola, Toasted Almonds, Tomato, Cranberries, Balsamic Vinaigrette.

1 1/2 lb Mixed Green Salad

1 1/2 lb Mixed Green Salad

$19.95

Organic Spring Mix, Gorgonzola, Toasted Almonds, Tomato, Cranberries, Balsamic Vinaigrette.

French Fries by the Pound (V)

French Fries by the Pound

French Fries by the Pound

$5.95

Seasoned French Fries by the Pound

NA Beverages

Adult Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.49

Club Soda

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.49

Pepsi

$3.00

Starry

$3.00

Stubborn Cream Soda

$3.50

Stubborn Rootbeer

$3.50

Water

Wine

White Wine by the Bottle

Hayes Ranch Chardonnay | Bottle

Hayes Ranch Chardonnay | Bottle

$28.00

Hints of oak, soft fruity finish | California Chardonnay

JAM Cellars "Butter" Chardonnay | Bottle

JAM Cellars "Butter" Chardonnay | Bottle

$39.00

Stone fruit, vanilla, buttery | Chardonnay from Napa

Charles Krug Sauvignon Blanc | Bottle

Charles Krug Sauvignon Blanc | Bottle

$34.00

Citrus, apricot, crisp | Sauvignon Blanc from Napa

Cline Rose | Bottle

Cline Rose | Bottle

$30.00

Melon, peach, bright acidity | Rosé from Contra Costa County

Red Wine by the Bottle

Flat Top Hills Cabernet | Bottle

Flat Top Hills Cabernet | Bottle

$34.00

Blackberry, cocoa, velvety oak | Cabernet from CA

The Federalist Cabernet | Bottle

The Federalist Cabernet | Bottle

$39.00

Black cherry, cassis, long tannin finish | Cabernet from Lodi

Ballard Lane Pinot Noir | Bottle

Ballard Lane Pinot Noir | Bottle

$35.00

Ripe berry, hint of oak, fruity | Pinot Noir from the Central Coast

To Go Packaged Beer

32oz Canned Crowlers

Tower X West Coast IPA | 32oz Canned Crowler

Tower X West Coast IPA | 32oz Canned Crowler

$11.00

7.3% ABV | Crisp, pine, citrus.

Nectaron of the Gods | 32oz Canned Crowler

Nectaron of the Gods | 32oz Canned Crowler

$18.00

7.0% ABV | Tropical, passion fruit, peach.

Aurora Hoppyalis | 32oz Canned Crowler

Aurora Hoppyalis | 32oz Canned Crowler

$11.00

7.0% ABV | Pineapple, tangerine, melon.

Boat Shoes | 32oz Canned Crowler

Boat Shoes | 32oz Canned Crowler

$11.00

7.2 % ABV | Citrus, tropical, juicy.

Controlled Chaos Cherry Lime | 32oz Canned Crowler

Controlled Chaos Cherry Lime | 32oz Canned Crowler

$11.00

5.5% ABV | Tart, cherry, lime.

Electric Waste Beer | 32oz Canned Crowler

Electric Waste Beer | 32oz Canned Crowler

$11.00

6.8% ABV | Pine, grapefruit, floral.

Follow the Sun Blonde | 32oz Canned Crowler

Follow the Sun Blonde | 32oz Canned Crowler

$11.00

4.8 % ABV | Bright, crisp, refreshing.

Frank the Dank | 32oz Canned Crowler

Frank the Dank | 32oz Canned Crowler

$14.00

8.5% ABV | Pine, resin, orange zest.

In Bloom IPA | 32oz Canned Crowler

In Bloom IPA | 32oz Canned Crowler

$11.00

6.7 % ABV | Pineapple, guava, peach.

Mosaic IPA | 32oz Canned Crowler

Mosaic IPA | 32oz Canned Crowler

$11.00

5.5% ABV | Grapefruit, citrus, tropical.

Moment of Zen | 32oz Canned Crowler

Moment of Zen | 32oz Canned Crowler

$11.00

4.1% ABV | Light malt, citrus, floral.

Red Trolley Ale | 32oz Canned Crowler

Red Trolley Ale | 32oz Canned Crowler

$11.00

5.8% ABV | Toffee, caramel, dried fruit

Squawk Box IPA | 32oz Canned Crowler

Squawk Box IPA | 32oz Canned Crowler

$18.00

7.0% ABV | Citrus, sweet-fruit, floral.

Windansea Wheat | 32oz Canned Crowler

Windansea Wheat | 32oz Canned Crowler

$11.00

5.1% ABV | Banana, clove, bubble gum

Winter Shandy | 32oz Canned Crowler

Winter Shandy | 32oz Canned Crowler

$11.00

5.1% ABV | Floral, Citrus, light malt.

Wreck Alley | 32oz Canned Crowler

Wreck Alley | 32oz Canned Crowler

$14.00

9.0% ABV | Dark chocolate, toffee, espresso.

Prickly Pear and Lime | 32oz Canned Crowler

Prickly Pear and Lime | 32oz Canned Crowler

$11.00

5.0% ABV | Fresh lime, pear sweetness.

Drink This or the Bees Die | 32oz Canned Crowler

Drink This or the Bees Die | 32oz Canned Crowler

$18.00

6.5 % ABV | Honey, biscuit, sweet.

Chai Me a River | 32oz Canned Crowler

Chai Me a River | 32oz Canned Crowler

$18.00

5.8% ABV | Chai, chamomile, cinnamon.

Green Eyed Amber | 32oz Canned Crowler

Green Eyed Amber | 32oz Canned Crowler

$18.00

6.4% ABV | Caramel, toffee, chocolate.

Mango Tajin | 32oz Canned Crowler

Mango Tajin | 32oz Canned Crowler

$18.00

5.7 % ABV | Mango, salty, tart

Cucumber Tajin | 32oz Canned Crowler

Cucumber Tajin | 32oz Canned Crowler

$18.00

5.7 % ABV | Cucumber, wheat, tajin.

Blood Orange Wit | 32oz Canned Crowler

Blood Orange Wit | 32oz Canned Crowler

$18.00

5.0% ABV | Bright, citrus, refreshing.

6 Packs

Tower X West Coast IPA | 6 pack 16oz Cans

Tower X West Coast IPA | 6 pack 16oz Cans

$13.99

7.3% ABV | Crisp, pine, citrus

Aurora Hoppyalis | 6 pack 12oz Bottles

Aurora Hoppyalis | 6 pack 12oz Bottles

$10.99

7.0% ABV | Pineapple, tangerine, melon.

Aurora Hoppyalis | 6 pack 16oz Cans

Aurora Hoppyalis | 6 pack 16oz Cans

$13.99

7.05 ABV | Pineapple, tangerine, melon.

Boat Shoes | 6 pack 16oz Cans

Boat Shoes | 6 pack 16oz Cans

$13.99

7.2% ABV | Citrus, tropical, juicy.

Follow the Sun Blonde | 6 pack 12oz Bottles

Follow the Sun Blonde | 6 pack 12oz Bottles

$10.99

4.8% ABV | Bright, crisp, refreshing

Follow the Sun Blonde | 6 pack 16oz Cans

Follow the Sun Blonde | 6 pack 16oz Cans

$13.99

4.8% ABV | Bright, crisp,

Mosaic IPA | 6 pack 12oz Bottles

Mosaic IPA | 6 pack 12oz Bottles

$10.99

5.5% ABV | Grapefruit, citrus, tropical

Mosaic IPA | 6 pack 16oz Cans

Mosaic IPA | 6 pack 16oz Cans

$13.99

5.5% ABV | Grapefruit, citrus, tropical.

Red Trolley Ale | 6 pack 12oz Bottles

Red Trolley Ale | 6 pack 12oz Bottles

$10.99

5.85 ABV | Toffee, caramel, dried fruit.

Tangible IPA | 6 pack 16oz Cans

Tangible IPA | 6 pack 16oz Cans

$13.99

7.0% ABV | Tangerine, pine, sweet fruit.

Kombucha Blueberry | 6 pack 16oz Cans

Kombucha Blueberry | 6 pack 16oz Cans

$16.99

6.0% ABV | Blueberry, vanilla, almond.

Kombucha Hibiscus | 6 pack 16oz Cans

Kombucha Hibiscus | 6 pack 16oz Cans

$16.99

6.0% ABV | Lime, orange, grapefruit.

Kombucha Guava | 6 pack 16oz Cans

Kombucha Guava | 6 pack 16oz Cans

$16.99

6.0% ABV | Guava, pineapple, mango.

Non-Alcohilc Mexican Lager | 6 Pack 12oz Cans

Non-Alcohilc Mexican Lager | 6 Pack 12oz Cans

$12.99

.5% ABV | Clean, crisp, crushable.

4 Packs

Nectaron of the Gods | 4 pack 16oz Cans

Nectaron of the Gods | 4 pack 16oz Cans

$15.99

7.0% ABV | Tropical, passion fruit, peach.

Duckzilla | 4 pack 16oz Cans

Duckzilla | 4 pack 16oz Cans

$12.99

8.6% ABV | Spice, citrus, pine.

Kookslam | 4 pack 16oz Cans

Kookslam | 4 pack 16oz Cans

$11.99

7.5% ABV | Pine, hoppy, grapefruit.

Drink This or the Bees Die | 4 pack 16oz Cans

Drink This or the Bees Die | 4 pack 16oz Cans

$11.99

6.5% ABV | Honey, biscuit, sweet

Chai Me a River | 4 pack 16oz Cans

Chai Me a River | 4 pack 16oz Cans

$14.99Out of stock

5.8% ABV | Chai, chamomile, cinnamon.

Soiree | 4 pack 16oz Cans

Soiree | 4 pack 16oz Cans

$14.99

6.5% ABV | Agave, 5-apple blend, champagne yeast.

Bludacris | 4 pack 16oz Cans

Bludacris | 4 pack 16oz Cans

$14.99

6.0% ABV | Blueberry, meyer lemon, agave.

Green Eyed Amber | 4 pack 16oz Cans

Green Eyed Amber | 4 pack 16oz Cans

$11.99

6.4% ABV | Caramel, toffee, chocolate.

Penny Blonde | 4 pack 16oz Cans

Penny Blonde | 4 pack 16oz Cans

$11.99

4.85 ABV | Crisp, light, refreshing.

Mango Tajin | 4 pack 16oz Cans

Mango Tajin | 4 pack 16oz Cans

$11.99

5.7% ABV | Mango, salty, tart.

Respeto | 4 pack 16oz Cans

Respeto | 4 pack 16oz Cans

$12.99Out of stock

4.5% ABV | Light, crisp, refreshing.

Thrownback Brown | 4 pack 16oz Cans

Thrownback Brown | 4 pack 16oz Cans

$11.99

6.0% ABV | Chocolate, toasty, caramel.

Cucumber Tajin | 4 pack 16oz Cans

Cucumber Tajin | 4 pack 16oz Cans

$11.99

5.7% ABV | Cucumber, wheat, tajin.

Tuava Guava | 4 pack 16oz Cans

Tuava Guava | 4 pack 16oz Cans

$13.99

6.2% ABV | Guava, tropical, passionfruit.

To Go Supplies

creamer

hot sauce

ketchup packet

malt vinegar

mayo packet

meal kit

Packaged cutlery set with fork, knife, spoon and napkin.

mustard packet

steak sauce

stirrers

straw

sugar packet

sweetner