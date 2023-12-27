Monday Restaurant & Bar 4327 Bienville Ave
MAIN MENU
STARTERS
- SEAFOOD GUMBO$12.00+
shrimp, crab, crawfish and oyster gumbo served with steamed rice
- SEAFOOD SPINACH DIP$22.00
Creole style seafood spinach dip with shrimp, crawfish and crab meat served with tortilla chips
- SWEET CHILI WINGS$15.00
fried drumettes tossed in a thai sweet chili glaze
- CHICKEN CRACKLIN$12.00
meaty house fried chicken skin, served with w/hot honey
- BOUDIN EGG ROLL$12.00
wonton wrapped boudin (cooked sausage made from pork meat and rice), fried to a golden crisp served with our house made viet sauce
- ELOTES "Mexican Street Corn"$10.00
(3) Skewered Mexican street corn on the Cobb, coated with mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese and paprika
- 1/2 CHARGRILLED OYSTER$22.50
- DOZEN CHARGRILLED$30.00
- BBQ BLUE CRAB CLAWS$24.00
Jumbo blue crab claws sautéed in our signature bbq butter sauce served with nawlins French bread
- SHRIMP REMOULADE$14.00
Six jumbo shrimp served in a martini glass filled with our Monday's remoulade sauce.
- SEAFOOD PIZZA$21.00
Gulf shrimp, Louisiana crawfish, blue crab meat on a bed of mozzarella cheese & white sauce.
- NOLA STYLE PIZZA$15.00
Bell peppers, onions, hot sausage, and white sauce.
- CREATE YOUR OWN PIZZA$10.00
- SPINACH DIP (No Seafood)$14.00
GREENERY
- MONDAY BEETS$12.00
a duet of diced red + gold beets on a bed of arugula with a balsamic glaze
- CAESAR SALAD$13.00
cut romaine in a classic Caesar dressing topped w/croutons
- ASIAN SALAD$15.00
red grapes, julienned apples, fresh orange segments on a bed of mixed greens topped with fried wonton, served with sesame ginger dressing
PIZZAS
HANDHELDS
- MID-CITY BURGER$16.00
angus & chuck blend served with cheddar or swiss cheese with house burger sauce on a brioche bun w/fries
- SALMON BURGER$20.00
house-made salmon patty with mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomato with avocado and tiger sauce on toasted brioche bun with fries
- CLUB SANDWICH$16.00
turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise, stacked between three slices of toasted white bread with fries
- IMPOSSIBLE BAHN MI$16.00
Impossible plant based patty dressed with slaw, jalapenos, cilantro, cucumber and viet sauce on a brioche bun
- HOT SAUSAGE POBOY$16.00
mildly-spicy all-beef sausage patty dressed with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on New Orleans french bread
- BLACKENED REDFISH TACOS$22.00
(2) blackened redfish stuffed in a flour tortilla w/, cheese, bell peppers, sautéed onions, accompanied by salsa verde
ENTREES
- THE BIENVILLE$28.00
creole style crawfish étouffée served over steamed rice
- HALF OVEN ROASTED CHICKEN$22.00
Half of a roasted chicken served with dirty rice and asparagus.
- WHOLE SNAPPER$35.00
one pound whole snapper deep fried to a golden crisp with cilantro lime oil
- RED BEANS & RICE$13.00
Traditional New Orleans' red beans and steamed rice (cooked with smoked turkey/no pork).
- BLACKENED REDFISH$25.00
- CHICKEN PASTA ALFREDO$19.00
blackened chicken with penne pasta tossed in a creamy cajun alfredo
- LAMB CHOPS$32.00
(3) seared lamb chops served atop house made garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus
- CATFISH PLATTER$23.00
crispy catfish served with seasoned shoestring fries, cocktail and tarter sauce
- SHRIMP PLATTER$22.00
fried Gulf shrimp served with seasoned shoestring fries, cocktail and tarter sauce
- SEAFOOD PLATTER$28.00
crispy catfish, gulf shrimp and oysters served with seasoned shoestring fries, cocktail and tarter sauce
