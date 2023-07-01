Food

Combos

#1 Pork

$5.79

Hand Pulled Smoked Pork dressed with Mayonnaise, Pickles, and Vinegar Slaw ( Sauce Upon Request)

#2 Chicken

$5.79

Hand Pulled Smoked Chicken Breast dressed with Mayonnaise, and Pickles ( Sauce Upon Request)

#3 Ham & Cheese

$5.79

Hand Pulled Smoked Ham dressed with Mayonnaise, Slice of Cheddar Cheese and Pickles ( Sauce Upon Request)

#4 Beef

$5.79

Hand Pulled Smoked Beef dressed with Mayonnaise, Pickles, and Vinegar Slaw ( Sauce Upon Request)

#5 Tender

$5.95

Four Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders on Texas Toast , Dressed with Rick's Sauce, Lettuce, and Tomato.

#6 Slaw Dog

$5.49

Two Deep Fried Hot Dog Dressed with our Sweet and Spicy Mustard Slaw

#7 Pork LBP

$8.99

Loaded Baked Potato Dressed with Butter, Sour Crème, Shredded Cheese, Green Onions, and Bacon with Choice of Meat

#7 Chicken LBP

$8.99

Loaded Baked Potato Dressed with Butter, Sour Crème, Shredded Cheese, Green Onions, and Bacon with Choice of Meat

#7 Ham LBP

$8.99

Loaded Baked Potato Dressed with Butter, Sour Crème, Shredded Cheese, Green Onions, and Bacon with Choice of Meat

#7 Beef LBP

$8.99

Loaded Baked Potato Dressed with Butter, Sour Crème, Shredded Cheese, Green Onions, and Bacon with Choice of Meat

#7 Chicken Tender LBP

$8.99

Loaded Baked Potato Dressed with Butter, Sour Crème, Shredded Cheese, Green Onions, and Bacon with Choice of Meat

#7 Loaded BP

$6.99

Loaded Baked Potato Dressed with Butter, Sour Crème, Shredded Cheese, Green Onions, and Bacon

#7 But/SC BP

$4.99

Loaded Baked Potato Dressed with Butter, Sour Crème

#7 Plain BP

$3.99

Loaded Baked Potato Plain

#8 Pork Tater Skins

$8.79

Deep Fried Potato Skins Covered in Shredded Cheese, Green Onions, Bacon, Sour Crème with Choice of Meat

#8 Chicken Tater Skins

$8.79

Deep Fried Potato Skins Covered in Shredded Cheese, Green Onions, Bacon, Sour Crème with Choice of Meat

#8 Ham Tater Skins

$8.79

Deep Fried Potato Skins Covered in Shredded Cheese, Green Onions, Bacon, Sour Crème with Choice of Meat

#8 Beef Tater Skins

$8.79

Deep Fried Potato Skins Covered in Shredded Cheese, Green Onions, Bacon, Sour Crème with Choice of Meat

#8 Chicken Tender Tater Skins

$8.79

Deep Fried Potato Skins Covered in Shredded Cheese, Green Onions, Bacon, Sour Crème with Choice of Meat

#8 Loaded Tater Skins

$6.99

Deep Fried Potato Skins Covered in Shredded Cheese, Green Onions, Bacon, Sour Crème

#9 Pork Nachos

$8.95

Crispy Corn Chips covered in Nacho Cheese- Topped with Sour Crème, Green Onions, and Choice of Meat- Salsa and Jalapeno on the side

#9 Chicken Nachos

$8.95

Crispy Corn Chips covered in Nacho Cheese- Topped with Sour Crème, Green Onions, and Choice of Meat- Salsa and Jalapeno on the side

#9 Ham Nachos

$8.95

Crispy Corn Chips covered in Nacho Cheese- Topped with Sour Crème, Green Onions, and Choice of Meat- Salsa and Jalapeno on the side

#9 Beef Nachos

$8.95

Crispy Corn Chips covered in Nacho Cheese- Topped with Sour Crème, Green Onions, and Choice of Meat- Salsa and Jalapeno on the side

#9 Chicken Tender Nachos

$8.95

Crispy Corn Chips covered in Nacho Cheese- Topped with Sour Crème, Green Onions, and Choice of Meat- Salsa and Jalapeno on the side

#9 Loaded Nachos

$6.99

Crispy Corn Chips covered in Nacho Cheese- Topped with Sour Crème, Green Onions, - Salsa and Jalapeno on the side

#10 Pork Salad

$8.89

Iceberg/Romaine Green Mix topped with Shredded Cheese, Tomatoes, Croutons, Green Onions, Bacon and Choice of Meat (Your Choice of Dressing)

#10 Chicken Salad

$8.89

Iceberg/Romaine Green Mix topped with Shredded Cheese, Tomatoes, Croutons, Green Onions, Bacon and Choice of Meat (Your Choice of Dressing)

#10 Ham Salad

$8.89

Iceberg/Romaine Green Mix topped with Shredded Cheese, Tomatoes, Croutons, Green Onions, Bacon and Choice of Meat (Your Choice of Dressing)

#10 Beef Salad

$8.89

Iceberg/Romaine Green Mix topped with Shredded Cheese, Tomatoes, Croutons, Green Onions, Bacon and Choice of Meat (Your Choice of Dressing)

#10 Chicken Tender Salad

$8.89

Iceberg/Romaine Green Mix topped with Shredded Cheese, Tomatoes, Croutons, Green Onions, Bacon and Choice of Meat (Your Choice of Dressing)

#10 Garden Salad

$6.99

Iceberg/Romaine Green Mix topped with Shredded Cheese, Tomatoes, Croutons, Green Onions, Bacon and (Your Choice of Dressing)

#11 Snack Pack

$6.29

Three Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders, One Side Items, One Slice of Toast, A Regular Drink, and Choice of Sauce

#12 Pork Plate

$11.50

#12 Chicken Plate

$11.50

#12 Ham Plate

$11.50

#12 Beef Plate

$11.50

#12 Chicken Tender Plate

$11.50

#12 Rib Plate

$11.50

#12 Breast Plate

$11.50

#14 Pork Bama Wrap

$5.99

Flour Tortilla Wrap dressed with Mayonnaise, Mustard Slaw, Shredded Cheese, White Sauce and Choice of Meat

#14 Chicken Bama Wrap

$5.99

Flour Tortilla Wrap dressed with Mayonnaise, Mustard Slaw, Shredded Cheese, White Sauce and Choice of Meat

#14 Ham Bama Wrap

$5.99

Flour Tortilla Wrap dressed with Mayonnaise, Mustard Slaw, Shredded Cheese, White Sauce and Choice of Meat

#14 Beef Bama Wrap

$5.99

Flour Tortilla Wrap dressed with Mayonnaise, Mustard Slaw, Shredded Cheese, White Sauce and Choice of Meat

#14 Chicken Tender Bama Wrap

$5.99

Flour Tortilla Wrap dressed with Mayonnaise, Mustard Slaw, Shredded Cheese, White Sauce and Choice of Meat

#14 Pork American Wrap

$5.99

Flour Tortilla Wrap dressed with Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, and Choice of Meat

#14 Chicken American Wrap

$5.99

Flour Tortilla Wrap dressed with Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, and Choice of Meat

#14 Ham American Wrap

$5.99

Flour Tortilla Wrap dressed with Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, and Choice of Meat

#14 Beef American Wrap

$5.99

Flour Tortilla Wrap dressed with Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, and Choice of Meat

#14 Chicken Tender American Wrap

$5.99

Flour Tortilla Wrap dressed with Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, and Choice of Meat

#14 Pork Southwest Wrap

$5.99

Flour Tortilla Wrap dressed with Sour Cream, Lettuce, Salsa, Shredded Cheese, and Choice of Meat

#14 Chicken Southwest Wrap

$5.99

Flour Tortilla Wrap dressed with Sour Cream, Lettuce, Salsa, Shredded Cheese, and Choice of Meat

#14 Ham Southwest Wrap

$5.99

Flour Tortilla Wrap dressed with Sour Cream, Lettuce, Salsa, Shredded Cheese, and Choice of Meat

#14 Beef Southwest Wrap

$5.99

Flour Tortilla Wrap dressed with Sour Cream, Lettuce, Salsa, Shredded Cheese, and Choice of Meat

#14 Chicken Tender Southwest Wrap

$5.99

Flour Tortilla Wrap dressed with Sour Cream, Lettuce, Salsa, Shredded Cheese, and Choice of Meat

Sides

Large Plain Chip

$3.65

Large bag of Plain Chips

Large BBQ Chip

$3.65

Large bag of Barbecue Chips

Rg French Fry

$2.69

Deep Fried Crispy Wide Flat Cut Fries with Seasoning

Rg Baked Bean

$2.69

Regular Side Cup filled with Baked Beans (Approx 1 Servings) Pork, Brown Sugar, other Spices

Rg Mac N Cheese

$2.69

Regular Side Cup filled with Mac N Cheese ( Approx 1 Serving) Cheddar Sauce and Elbow Pasta

Rg Green Bean

$2.69

Regular Side Cup filled with Green Beans (Approx 1 Serving) Ham, Black Pepper,other spices

Rg Potato Salad

$2.69

Regular Side Cup filled with Potato Salad (Approx 1 Serving) Mustard Based, Eggs, Peppers, Onions

Rg Baked Potato Salad

$2.69

Regular Side Cup filled with Baked Potato Salad (Approx 1 Serving) Ranch Flavor-Bacon, Onions, Red Potatoes

Rg Mayo Slaw

$2.69

Regular Side Cup filled with Mayo Slaw (Approx 1 Serving) Normal Coleslaw- Carrots/Cabbage/Purple Cabbage

Rg Vinegar Slaw

$2.69

Regular Side Cup filled with Vinegar Slaw (Approx 1 Serving) Vinegar Based Sweet Slaw with a Bite

Rg Mustard Slaw

$2.69

Regular Side Cup filled with Mustard Slaw (Approx 1 Serving) Sweet/Spicy Mustard Based Slaw

Pint Baked Beans

$5.45

16 OZ of Baked Beans (Approx 4 Servings) Pork, Brown Sugar, other Spices

Pint Mac N Cheese

$5.45

16 OZ of Mac N Cheese ( Approx 4 Servings) Cheddar Sauce and Elbow Pasta

Pint Green Bean

$5.45

16 OZ of Green Beans (Approx 4 Servings) Ham, Black Pepper,other spices

Pint Potato Salad

$5.45

16 OZ of Potato Salad (Approx 4 Servings) Mustard Based, Eggs, Peppers, Onions

Pint Baked Potato Salad

$5.45

16 OZ of Baked Potato Salad (Approx 4 Servings) Ranch Flavor-Bacon, Onions, Red Potatoes

Pint Mayo Slaw

$5.45

16 OZ of Mayo Slaw (Approx 4 Servings) Normal Coleslaw- Carrots/Cabbage/Purple Cabbage

Pint Vinegar Slaw

$5.45

16 OZ of Vinegar Slaw (Approx 4 Servings) Vinegar Based Sweet Slaw with a Bite

Pint Mustard Slaw

$5.45

16 OZ of Mustard Slaw (Approx 4 Servings) Sweet/Spicy Mustard Based Slaw

Quart Baked Beans

$9.99

32 OZ of Baked Beans (Approx 8 Servings) Pork, Brown Sugar, other Spices

Quart Mac N Cheese

$9.99

32 OZ of Mac N Cheese ( Approx 8 Servings) Cheddar Sauce and Elbow Pasta

Quart Green Beans

$9.99

32 OZ of Green Beans (Approx 8 Servings )Ham, Black Pepper,other spices

Quart Potato Salad

$9.99

32 OZ of Potato Salad (Approx 8 Servings) Mustard Based, Eggs, Peppers, Onions

Quart Baked Potato Salad

$9.99

32 OZ of Baked Potato Salad (Approx 8 Servings) Ranch Flavor-Bacon, Onions, Red Potatoes

Quart Mayo Slaw

$9.99

32 OZ of Mayo Slaw (Approx 8 Servings) Normal Coleslaw- Carrots/Cabbage/Purple Cabbage

Quart Vinegar Slaw

$9.99

32 OZ of Vinegar Slaw (Approx 8 Servings) Vinegar Based Sweet Slaw with a Bite

Quart Mustard Slaw

$9.99

32 OZ of Mustard Slaw (Approx 8 Servings) Sweet/Spicy Mustard Based Slaw

1/2 Gallon Baked Beans

$19.98

Half Gallon of Baked Beans ( Approx 15 Servings) Pork, Brown Sugar, other Spices

1/2 Gallon Mac N Cheese

$19.98

Half Gallon of Mac N Cheese ( Approx 15 Servings) Cheddar Sauce and Elbow Pasta

1/2 Gallon Green Bean

$19.98

Half Gallon of Green Beans ( Approx 15 Servings) Ham, Black Pepper,other spices

1/2 Gallon Potato Salad

$19.98

Half Gallon of Potato Salad ( Approx 15 Servings) Mustard Based, Eggs, Peppers, Onions

1/2 Gallon Baked Potato Salad

$19.98

Half Gallon of Baked Potato Salad ( Approx 15 Servings) Ranch Flavor-Bacon, Onions, Red Potatoes

1/2 Gallon Mayo Slaw

$19.98

Half Gallon of Mayo Slaw ( Approx 15 Servings) Normal Coleslaw- Carrots/Cabbage/Purple Cabbage

1/2 Gallon Vinegar Slaw

$19.98

Half Gallon of Vinegar Slaw ( Approx 15 Servings) Vinegar Based Sweet Slaw with a Bite

1/2 Gallon Mustard Slaw

$19.98

Half Gallon of Mustard Slaw ( Approx 15 Servings) Sweet/Spicy Mustard Based Slaw

1/2 Gallon Sweet Corn Souffle

$19.98

Half Gallon of Corn Souffle ( Approx 15 Servings)

1/2 Gallon Sweet Potato Casserole

$19.98

Half Gallon of Sweet Potato Casserole ( Approx 15 Servings)

1/2 Gallon Broc, Cheese, Rice Casserole

$19.98

Half Gallon of Broccoli Rice Cheese Casserole ( Approx 15 Servings)

1/2 Gallon Mash Potatoes

$19.98

Half Gallon of Mashed Potatoes ( Approx 15 Servings)

Gallon Baked Beans

$39.95

One Gallon of Baked Beans ( Approx 30 Servings) Pork, Brown Sugar, other Spices

Gallon Mac N Cheese

$39.95

Gallon of Mac N Cheese ( Approx 30 Servings) Cheddar Sauce and Elbow Pasta

Gallon Green Bean

$39.95

One Gallon of Green Beans ( Approx 30 Servings) Ham, Black Pepper,other spices

Gallon Potato Salad

$39.95

One Gallon of Potato Salad ( Approx 30 Servings) Mustard Based, Eggs, Peppers, Onions

Gallon Baked Potato Salad

$39.95

One Gallon of Baked Potato Salad ( Approx 30 Servings) Ranch Flavor-Bacon, Onions, Red Potatoes

Gallon Mayo Slaw

$39.95

One Gallon of Mayo Slaw ( Approx 30 Servings) Normal Coleslaw- Carrots/Cabbage/Purple Cabbage

Gallon Vinegar Slaw

$39.95

One Gallon of Vinegar Slaw ( Approx 30 Servings) Vinegar Based Sweet Slaw with a Bite

Gallon Mustard Slaw

$39.95

One Gallon of Mustard Slaw ( Approx 30 Servings) Sweet/Spicy Mustard Based Slaw

Gallon Sweet Corn Souffle

$39.95

One Gallon of Corn Souffle ( Approx 30 Servings)

Gallon Sweet Potato Casserole

$39.95

One Gallon of Sweet Potato Casserole ( Approx 30 Servings)

Gallon Broc, Cheese, Rice Casserole

$39.95

One Gallon of Broccoli Rice Cheese Casserole ( Approx 30 Servings)

Gallon Mash Potatoes

$39.95

One Gallon of Mashed Potatoes ( Approx 30 Servings)

Kids Meals

Kids Pork Sandwich

$5.95

Pulled Pork Sandwich, One Side Item, and Kids Fountain Drink

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$5.95

Pulled Chicken Sandwich, One Side Item,and Kids Fountain Drink

Kids Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$5.95

Pulled Ham and Cheese Sandwich, One Side Item, and Kids Fountain Drink

Kids Beef Sandwich

$5.95

Pulled Beef Sandwich, One Side Item, and Kids Fountain Drink

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.95

Two Chicken Tenders , One Side Item, and Kids Fountain Drink

Kids Hot Dog

$5.95

Deep Fried Hot Dog, One Side Item, Kids Fountain Drink

Kids Mac N Cheese

$5.95

Large Cup of Mac N Cheese, One Side Item, and Kids Fountain Drink

Desserts

Brownie Square

$2.99

Warmed Up Soft Baked Brownie

Brownie Explosion

$3.99

Warmed Up Soft Baked Brownie Topped with Vanilla Ice Cream, a Cherry

Cobbler + Ice Cream

$3.99

Warm Seasonal Cobbler Offering Topped with Vanilla Ice Cream ( Rotates between Apple, Peach, Blackberry)

Cobbler

$2.99

Warm Seasonal Cobbler Offering ( Rotates between Apple, Peach, Blackberry)

Seasonal Whole Cobbler

$27.99

Full Pan of Warm Seasonal Cobbler Offering enough for 15 ( Rotates between Apple, Peach, Blackberry)

Vanilla Mini

$1.39

Serving of Soft Serve Ice Cream in Small Cup ( Flavor of customer choice)

Chocolate Mini

$1.39

Serving of Soft Serve Ice Cream in Small Cup ( Flavor of customer choice)

Strawberry Mini

$1.39

Serving of Soft Serve Ice Cream in Small Cup ( Flavor of customer choice)

Butter Pecan Mini

$1.39

Serving of Soft Serve Ice Cream in Small Cup ( Flavor of customer choice)

Apple Mini

$1.39

Serving of Soft Serve Ice Cream in Small Cup ( Flavor of customer choice)

Caramel Mini

$1.39

Serving of Soft Serve Ice Cream in Small Cup ( Flavor of customer choice)

Raspberry Mini

$1.39

Serving of Soft Serve Ice Cream in Small Cup ( Flavor of customer choice)

Orange Mini

$1.39

Serving of Soft Serve Ice Cream in Small Cup ( Flavor of customer choice)

Birthday Cake Mini

$1.39

Vanilla Cone

$2.39

Serving of Soft Serve Ice Cream on a Cone ( Flavor of customer choice)

Chocolate Cone

$2.39

Serving of Soft Serve Ice Cream on a Cone ( Flavor of customer choice)

Strawberry Cone

$2.39

Serving of Soft Serve Ice Cream on a Cone ( Flavor of customer choice)

Butter Pecan Cone

$2.39

Serving of Soft Serve Ice Cream on a Cone ( Flavor of customer choice)

Apple Cone

$2.39

Serving of Soft Serve Ice Cream on a Cone ( Flavor of customer choice)

Caramel Cone

$2.39

Serving of Soft Serve Ice Cream on a Cone ( Flavor of customer choice)

Raspberry Cone

$2.39

Serving of Soft Serve Ice Cream on a Cone ( Flavor of customer choice)

Orange Cone

$2.39

Serving of Soft Serve Ice Cream on a Cone ( Flavor of customer choice)

Birthday Cake Cone

$2.39

Vanilla Shake

$3.59

Ice Cream of your choice Hand Blended together with Milk and topped with a cherry and Whipped Crème

Chocolate Shake

$3.59

Ice Cream of your choice Hand Blended together with Milk and topped with a cherry and Whipped Crème

Strawberry Shake

$3.59

Ice Cream of your choice Hand Blended together with Milk and topped with a cherry and Whipped Crème

Butter Pecan Shake

$3.59

Ice Cream of your choice Hand Blended together with Milk and topped with a cherry and Whipped Crème

Apple Shake

$3.59

Ice Cream of your choice Hand Blended together with Milk and topped with a cherry and Whipped Crème

Caramel Shake

$3.59

Ice Cream of your choice Hand Blended together with Milk and topped with a cherry and Whipped Crème

Raspberry Shake

$3.59

Ice Cream of your choice Hand Blended together with Milk and topped with a cherry and Whipped Crème

Orange Shake

$3.59

Ice Cream of your choice Hand Blended together with Milk and topped with a cherry and Whipped Crème

Birthday Cake Shake

$3.59

Snacks

Fried Green Tomatoes

$4.89

Cheese Sticks

$4.59

Five Cheese Sticks Per Order Serve with Pizza Sauce

Fried Pickles

$4.59

Dill Pickle Chips Breaded and Deep Fried Golden Brown, Serve with Ranch

Slaw Dog

$2.79

Deep Fried Hot Dog Dressed with our Sweet and Spicy Mustard Slaw

Hot Dog

$2.49

Deep Fried Hot Dog with Customer Choice of Toppings

10oz Chicken Stew

$4.49Out of stock

Smoked Chicken Breast pulled with an assortment of vegetables in a Tomato based stew.

16oz Chicken Stew

$5.89Out of stock

Smoked Chicken Breast pulled with an assortment of vegetables in a Tomato based stew.

Packs

Pork Family Pack

$28.99

One Pound Of Pulled Meat, Two 16 Ounce Sides, 8 Buns, Large Bag of Chips, 2 Liter Drink/ 1/2 Gallon of Tea, and your choice of Sauce

Chicken Family Pack

$28.99

One Pound Of Pulled Meat, Two 16 Ounce Sides, 8 Buns, Large Bag of Chips, 2 Liter Drink/ 1/2 Gallon of Tea, and your choice of Sauce

Ham Family Pack

$28.99

One Pound Of Pulled Meat, Two 16 Ounce Sides, 8 Buns, Large Bag of Chips, 2 Liter Drink/ 1/2 Gallon of Tea, and your choice of Sauce

Beef Family Pack

$28.99

One Pound Of Pulled Meat, Two 16 Ounce Sides, 8 Buns, Large Bag of Chips, 2 Liter Drink/ 1/2 Gallon of Tea, and your choice of Sauce

Chicken Tender Family Pack

$32.99

Twenty Chicken Tenders, Two 16 Ounce Sides, 8 Slices of Bread, Large Bag of Chips, 2 Liter Drink/ 1/2 Gallon of Tea, and your choice of Sauce

Pork Hog Pack

$159.99

Five Pounds of Pulled Meat, Three Half Gallon Sides, 20 Buns, Four 2 Liters or 4 Half Gallons of Tea, Plates, Cups, Utensils, Sauce

Chicken Hog Pack

$159.99

Five Pounds of Pulled Meat, Three Half Gallon Sides, 20 Buns, Four 2 Liters or 4 Half Gallons of Tea, Plates, Cups, Utensils, Sauce

Ham Hog Pack

$159.99

Five Pounds of Pulled Meat, Three Half Gallon Sides, 20 Buns, Four 2 Liters or 4 Half Gallons of Tea, Plates, Cups, Utensils, Sauce

Beef Hog Pack

$159.99

Five Pounds of Pulled Meat, Three Half Gallon Sides, 20 Buns, Four 2 Liters or 4 Half Gallons of Tea, Plates, Cups, Utensils, Sauce

Chicken Tender Hog Pack

$204.99

100 Chicken Tenders, Three Half Gallon Sides, Texas Toast , Four 2 Liters or 4 Half Gallons of Tea, Plates, Cups, Utensils, Sauce

Rib Hog Pack

$194.99

Four Slabs of Spare Dry Rub Ribs, Three Half Gallon Sides, Texas Toast , Four 2 Liters or 4 Half Gallons of Tea, Plates, Cups, Utensils, Sauce

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

30oz Pepsi

$1.99

Large 30oz Cup for Fountain Drinks

30oz Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Large 30oz Cup for Fountain Drinks

30oz Mtn Dew

$1.99

Large 30oz Cup for Fountain Drinks

30oz Diet Mtn Dew

$1.99

Large 30oz Cup for Fountain Drinks

30oz Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Large 30oz Cup for Fountain Drinks

30oz Lemonade

$1.99

Large 30oz Cup for Fountain Drinks

30oz Starry

$1.99

Large 30oz Cup for Fountain Drinks

30oz Root Beer

$1.99

Large 30oz Cup for Fountain Drinks

30oz Sweet Tea

$1.99

Large 30oz Cup for Fountain Drinks

30oz Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Large 30oz Cup for Fountain Drinks

30oz Fruit Tea

$1.99

Large 30oz Cup for Fountain Drinks

Water + Ice

Bottle of Water

$1.79

Ricks Bottle of Water

16oz Cup of Water

16oz Fountain Water

30oz Cup of Ice

30oz Cup of Ice

Bag of Ice

$1.99

Tea Gallons

1/2 Gallon Sweet Tea

$3.59

1/2 Gallon jug filled with Sweet Tea

1/2 Gallon UnSweet Tea

$3.59

1/2 Gallon jug filled with Unsweet Tea

1/2 Gallon Fruit Tea

$3.59

1/2 Gallon jug filled with Fruit Tea

Gallon Sweet Tea

$5.79

Gallon jug filled with Sweet Tea

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$5.79

Gallon jug filled with Unsweet Tea

Gallon Fruit Tea

$5.79

Gallon jug filled with Fruit Tea

2 Liters

2L Pepsi

$2.59

2 Liter Bottle Of Soda

2L Diet Pepsi

$2.59

2 Liter Bottle Of Soda

2L Mtn Dew

$2.59

2 Liter Bottle Of Soda

2L Diet Mtn Dew

$2.59

2 Liter Bottle Of Soda

2L Dr. Pepper

$2.59

2 Liter Bottle Of Soda

2L Starry

$2.59

2 Liter Bottle Of Soda

2L Root Beer

$2.59

2 Liter Bottle Of Soda

Kids Drinks

Kids Pepsi

$1.79

Small Kids Cup Fountain Drink

Kids Diet Pepsi

$1.79

Small Kids Cup Fountain Drink

Kids Mtn Dew

$1.79

Small Kids Cup Fountain Drink

Kids Diet Mtn Dew

$1.79

Small Kids Cup Fountain Drink

Kids Dr. Pepper

$1.79

Small Kids Cup Fountain Drink

Kids Lemonade

$1.79

Small Kids Cup Fountain Drink

Kids Starry

$1.79

Small Kids Cup Fountain Drink

Kids Root Beer

$1.79

Small Kids Cup Fountain Drink

Kids Sweet Tea

$1.79

Small Kids Cup Fountain Drink

Kids Unsweet Tea

$1.79

Small Kids Cup Fountain Drink

Kids Fruit Tea

$1.79

Small Kids Cup Fountain Drink

Kids Milk

$1.79

Small Kids Cup with Milk

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.79

Small Kids Cup Chocolate Milk

Meats

Chicken Tenders

Single Tender

$1.14

Single Hand Breaded Deep Fried Chicken Tenders (Sauce Upon Request)

5 Piece Tender

$5.49

Five Hand Breaded Deep Fried Chicken Tenders (Sauce Upon Request)

10 Piece Tender

$10.89

Ten Hand Breaded Deep Fried Chicken Tenders (Sauce Upon Request)

20 Piece Tender

$21.78

Twenty Hand Breaded Deep Fried Chicken Tenders (Sauce Upon Request)

50 Piece Tender

$54.39

Fifty Hand Breaded Deep Fried Chicken Tenders (Sauce Upon Request)

100 Piece Tender

$107.99

One Hundred Hand Breaded Deep Fried Chicken Tenders (Sauce Upon Request)

Pulled Meats

4oz Pork

$3.42

One Ounce of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Pork with your choice of Sauce on the side

4oz Chicken

$3.42

One Ounce of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Chicken Breast with your choice of Sauce on the side

4oz Ham

$3.42

One Ounce of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Ham with your choice of Sauce on the side

4oz Beef

$3.42

One Ounce of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Beef with your choice of sauce on the side

8oz Pork

$6.56

Four Ounces of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Pork with your choice of Sauce on the side

8oz Chicken

$6.56

Four Ounces of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Chicken Breast with your choice of Sauce on the side

8oz Ham

$6.56

Four Ounces of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Ham with your choice of Sauce on the side

8oz Beef

$6.56

Four Ounces Of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Beef with your choice of sauce on the side

1 LB Pork

$12.69

One Pound of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Pork with your choice of Sauce on the side (3-4 Plates / 4-5 Sandwiches per Pound)

1 LB Chicken

$12.69

One Pound of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Chicken Breast with your choice of Sauce on the side (3-4 Plates / 4-5 Sandwiches per Pound)

1 LB Ham

$12.69

One Pound of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Ham with your choice of Sauce on the side (3-4 Plates / 4-5 Sandwiches Per Pound)

1 LB Beef

$12.69

One Pound of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Beef with your choice of sauce on the side (3-4 Plates / 4-5 Sandwiches per Pound)

5 LB Pork

$63.95

Five Pounds of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Pork with your choice of Sauce on the side (3-4 Plates / 4-5 Sandwiches Per Pound)

5 LB Chicken

$63.95

Five Pounds of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Chicken Breast with your choice of Sauce on the side (3-4 Plates / 4-5 Sandwiches per Pound)

5 LB Ham

$63.95

Five Pounds of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Ham with your choice of Sauce on the side (3-4 Plates / 4-5 Sandwiches per Pound)

5 LB Beef

$63.95

Five Pounds of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Beef with your choice of sauce on the side (3-4 Plates / 4-5 Sandwiches per Pound)

Ribs & Chicken Breast

4 Bones Rib

$8.19

Slow Smoked Dry Spare Ribs with our own Special Spice Rub. (4 Bones) 1 Person

8 Bones Rib

$16.29

Slow Smoked Dry Spare Ribs with our own Special Spice Rub. ( 8 Bones) 2 People

Full Slab Ribs

$24.59

Slow Smoked Dry Spare Ribs with our own Special Spice Rub. ( 12 Bones) 3-4 People

Chicken Breast

$5.99

Hickory Smoked Bone In Chicken Breast

Specialty Meats

Whole Ham

$139.99

Sugar Cured Bone in Whole Ham Smoked for nearly 15 Hours- Savory, Sweet and Smokey

1/2 Ham

$69.99

Sugar Cured Bone in Half Ham Smoked for nearly 15 Hours- Savory, Sweet and Smokey

Whole Turkey

$69.99

Whole Bone in Turkey Hickory Smoked to Perfection

1 LB Vacuum Pork

$12.69

One Pound of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Pork with your choice of Sauce on the side (3-4 Plates / 4-5 Sandwiches per Pound)

Extras

Bread

Slice of Toast

$0.91

Single Piece of Buttered Toasted Texas Toast

Single Bun

$0.91

Single Four Inch Sandwich Bun

Single Dinner Roll

$0.91

Single Dinner Roll

6 Pack Buns

$2.99

Eight Pack of Four Inch Buns

12 Pack Buns

$5.89

Sixteen Pack of Four Inch Buns

Texas Toast Loaf

$5.89

Sixteen Pieces of Texas Toast ( Untoasted)

Toppings

Butter

$0.46

2oz Portion filled with Butter

Sour Crème

$0.46

2oz Portion filled with Sour Crème

Shredded Cheese

$0.91

2oz Portion filled with Shredded Cheese

Bacon Bits

$0.46

2oz Portion filled with Bacon Bits

Green Onions

$0.46

2oz Portion filled with a Green Onions

Nacho Cheese

$0.91

4oz Portion in Regular Side Cup

Salsa

$0.46

2 oz Deli Cup Filled With Salsa

Jalapeno

$0.46

2 oz Deli Cup Filled With Jalapeno

Croutons

$0.46

2oz Portion Filled with Salad Croutons

Club Crackers

$0.46

Single Pack of Club Crackers

Saltine Crackers

$0.46

Single Pack of Saltine Crackers

Mayo

$0.46

2oz Portion Filled with Mayonnaise

Pickle Slices

$0.46

2oz Portion filled with a Couple Pickle Slices

Vinegar Slaw

$0.46

2oz Portion of Sweet/Tangy Vinegar Based Slaw

Mayo Slaw

$0.46

2oz Portion of Mayonnaise Based ColeSlaw

Mustard Slaw

$0.46

2oz Portion of Sweet/Spicy Mustard Based Slaw

Slice of Cheese

$0.46

Single Slice of American Cheddar Cheese

Lettuce

$0.46

Iceberg Romaine Mix

Tomato

$0.46

Diced Tomatoes

Mild Sauce

$0.46

Sauce on the item

White Sauce

$0.46

Sauce on the item

Hot Sauce

$0.46

Sauce on the item

Rick's Sauce

$0.46

Sauce on the item

Plain

$0.46

No toppings

Cup Sauce

No Sauce

No Sauce Selected

Mild Sauce Cup

$0.46

Small Sealed Container White cup/ Black Lid says

Hot Sauce Cup

$0.46

Small Sealed Container White cup/ Black Lid says

White Sauce Cup

$0.46

Small Sealed Container White cup/ Black Lid says

Ricks Sauce Cup

$0.46

Small Sealed Container White cup/ Black Lid says

Honey Mustard Cup

$0.46

Small Sealed Container White cup/ Black Lid says

Ranch Cup

$0.46

Small Sealed Container White cup/ Black Lid says

Pizza Cup

$0.46

Small Sealed Container White cup says

Ketchup Packs

$0.46

Pack of Ketchup

Mustard Packs

$0.46

Pack of Mustard

Bottle Sauce

BTL Mild Sauce

$5.47

16oz Bottle Filled With Sauce

BTL Hot Sauce

$5.47

16oz Bottle Filled With Sauce

BTL White Sauce

$5.92

16oz Bottle Filled With Sauce

BTL Ricks Sauce

$5.92

16oz Bottle Filled With Sauce

BTL Honey Mustard

$5.92

16oz Bottle Filled With Sauce

BTL Ranch

$5.47

16oz Bottle Filled With Sauce

Dressings

Ranch Pack

$0.91

Marzetti Ranch dressing for House Salads

Thousand Island Pack

$0.91

Marzetti Thousand Island dressing for House Salads

Fat Free Ranch Pack

$0.91

Marzetti Fat Free Ranch dressing for House Salads

Balsamic Pack

$0.91

Marzetti Balsamic dressing for House Salads

Utensil/Plates

Clear Cup

$0.23

Clear Water 16oz Cup

Fork

$0.23

Plastic Fork

Serving Spoons

$0.91

Plastic Serving Spoon

Serving Fork

$0.91

Plastic Serving Fork

Plate

$0.46

Single Styrofoam Plate

To-Go Box

$0.46

Single Styrofoam Box