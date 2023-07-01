Food

Sides

Large Plain Chip

$3.65

Large bag of Plain Chips

Large BBQ Chip

$3.65

Large bag of Barbecue Chips

Rg French Fry

$2.69

Deep Fried Crispy Wide Flat Cut Fries with Seasoning

Rg Baked Bean

$2.69

Regular Side Cup filled with Baked Beans (Approx 1 Servings) Pork, Brown Sugar, other Spices

Rg Mac N Cheese

$2.69

Regular Side Cup filled with Mac N Cheese ( Approx 1 Serving) Cheddar Sauce and Elbow Pasta

Rg Green Bean

$2.69

Regular Side Cup filled with Green Beans (Approx 1 Serving) Ham, Black Pepper,other spices

Rg Potato Salad

$2.69

Regular Side Cup filled with Potato Salad (Approx 1 Serving) Mustard Based, Eggs, Peppers, Onions

Rg Baked Potato Salad

$2.69

Regular Side Cup filled with Baked Potato Salad (Approx 1 Serving) Ranch Flavor-Bacon, Onions, Red Potatoes

Rg Mayo Slaw

$2.69

Regular Side Cup filled with Mayo Slaw (Approx 1 Serving) Normal Coleslaw- Carrots/Cabbage/Purple Cabbage

Rg Vinegar Slaw

$2.69

Regular Side Cup filled with Vinegar Slaw (Approx 1 Serving) Vinegar Based Sweet Slaw with a Bite

Rg Mustard Slaw

$2.69

Regular Side Cup filled with Mustard Slaw (Approx 1 Serving) Sweet/Spicy Mustard Based Slaw

Pint Baked Beans

$5.45

16 OZ of Baked Beans (Approx 4 Servings) Pork, Brown Sugar, other Spices

Pint Mac N Cheese

$5.45

16 OZ of Mac N Cheese ( Approx 4 Servings) Cheddar Sauce and Elbow Pasta

Pint Green Bean

$5.45

16 OZ of Green Beans (Approx 4 Servings) Ham, Black Pepper,other spices

Pint Potato Salad

$5.45

16 OZ of Potato Salad (Approx 4 Servings) Mustard Based, Eggs, Peppers, Onions

Pint Baked Potato Salad

$5.45

16 OZ of Baked Potato Salad (Approx 4 Servings) Ranch Flavor-Bacon, Onions, Red Potatoes

Pint Mayo Slaw

$5.45

16 OZ of Mayo Slaw (Approx 4 Servings) Normal Coleslaw- Carrots/Cabbage/Purple Cabbage

Pint Vinegar Slaw

$5.45

16 OZ of Vinegar Slaw (Approx 4 Servings) Vinegar Based Sweet Slaw with a Bite

Pint Mustard Slaw

$5.45

16 OZ of Mustard Slaw (Approx 4 Servings) Sweet/Spicy Mustard Based Slaw

Kids Meals

Kids Pork Sandwich

$5.95

Pulled Pork Sandwich, One Side Item, and Kids Fountain Drink

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$5.95

Pulled Chicken Sandwich, One Side Item,and Kids Fountain Drink

Kids Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$5.95

Pulled Ham and Cheese Sandwich, One Side Item, and Kids Fountain Drink

Kids Beef Sandwich

$5.95

Pulled Beef Sandwich, One Side Item, and Kids Fountain Drink

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.95

Two Chicken Tenders , One Side Item, and Kids Fountain Drink

Kids Hot Dog

$5.95

Deep Fried Hot Dog, One Side Item, Kids Fountain Drink

Kids Mac N Cheese

$5.95

Large Cup of Mac N Cheese, One Side Item, and Kids Fountain Drink

Desserts

Brownie Square

$2.99

Warmed Up Soft Baked Brownie

Cobbler

$2.99

Warm Seasonal Cobbler Offering ( Rotates between Apple, Peach, Blackberry)

Snacks

Cheese Sticks

$4.59

Five Cheese Sticks Per Order Serve with Pizza Sauce

Fried Pickles

$4.59

Dill Pickle Chips Breaded and Deep Fried Golden Brown, Serve with Ranch

Slaw Dog

$2.79

Deep Fried Hot Dog Dressed with our Sweet and Spicy Mustard Slaw

Hot Dog

$2.49

Deep Fried Hot Dog with Customer Choice of Toppings

Packs

Pork Family Pack

$28.99

One Pound Of Pulled Meat, Two 16 Ounce Sides, 8 Buns, Large Bag of Chips, 2 Liter Drink/ 1/2 Gallon of Tea, and your choice of Sauce

Chicken Family Pack

$28.99

One Pound Of Pulled Meat, Two 16 Ounce Sides, 8 Buns, Large Bag of Chips, 2 Liter Drink/ 1/2 Gallon of Tea, and your choice of Sauce

Ham Family Pack

$28.99

One Pound Of Pulled Meat, Two 16 Ounce Sides, 8 Buns, Large Bag of Chips, 2 Liter Drink/ 1/2 Gallon of Tea, and your choice of Sauce

Beef Family Pack

$28.99

One Pound Of Pulled Meat, Two 16 Ounce Sides, 8 Buns, Large Bag of Chips, 2 Liter Drink/ 1/2 Gallon of Tea, and your choice of Sauce

Chicken Tender Family Pack

$32.99

Twenty Chicken Tenders, Two 16 Ounce Sides, 8 Slices of Bread, Large Bag of Chips, 2 Liter Drink/ 1/2 Gallon of Tea, and your choice of Sauce

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

30oz Pepsi

$1.99

Large 30oz Cup for Fountain Drinks

30oz Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Large 30oz Cup for Fountain Drinks

30oz Mtn Dew

$1.99

Large 30oz Cup for Fountain Drinks

30oz Diet Mtn Dew

$1.99

Large 30oz Cup for Fountain Drinks

30oz Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Large 30oz Cup for Fountain Drinks

30oz Lemonade

$1.99

Large 30oz Cup for Fountain Drinks

30oz Starry

$1.99

Large 30oz Cup for Fountain Drinks

30oz Root Beer

$1.99

Large 30oz Cup for Fountain Drinks

30oz Sweet Tea

$1.99

Large 30oz Cup for Fountain Drinks

30oz Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Large 30oz Cup for Fountain Drinks

30oz Fruit Tea

$1.99

Large 30oz Cup for Fountain Drinks

Water + Ice

Bottle of Water

$1.79

Ricks Bottle of Water

16oz Cup of Water

16oz Fountain Water

30oz Cup of Ice

30oz Cup of Ice

Bag of Ice

$1.99

Tea Gallons

1/2 Gallon Sweet Tea

$3.59

1/2 Gallon jug filled with Sweet Tea

1/2 Gallon UnSweet Tea

$3.59

1/2 Gallon jug filled with Unsweet Tea

1/2 Gallon Fruit Tea

$3.59

1/2 Gallon jug filled with Fruit Tea

Gallon Sweet Tea

$5.79

Gallon jug filled with Sweet Tea

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$5.79

Gallon jug filled with Unsweet Tea

Gallon Fruit Tea

$5.79

Gallon jug filled with Fruit Tea

2 Liters

2L Pepsi

$2.59

2 Liter Bottle Of Soda

2L Diet Pepsi

$2.59

2 Liter Bottle Of Soda

2L Mtn Dew

$2.59

2 Liter Bottle Of Soda

2L Diet Mtn Dew

$2.59

2 Liter Bottle Of Soda

2L Dr. Pepper

$2.59

2 Liter Bottle Of Soda

2L Starry

$2.59

2 Liter Bottle Of Soda

2L Root Beer

$2.59

2 Liter Bottle Of Soda

Kids Drinks

Kids Pepsi

$1.79

Small Kids Cup Fountain Drink

Kids Diet Pepsi

$1.79

Small Kids Cup Fountain Drink

Kids Mtn Dew

$1.79

Small Kids Cup Fountain Drink

Kids Diet Mtn Dew

$1.79

Small Kids Cup Fountain Drink

Kids Dr. Pepper

$1.79

Small Kids Cup Fountain Drink

Kids Lemonade

$1.79

Small Kids Cup Fountain Drink

Kids Starry

$1.79

Small Kids Cup Fountain Drink

Kids Root Beer

$1.79

Small Kids Cup Fountain Drink

Kids Sweet Tea

$1.79

Small Kids Cup Fountain Drink

Kids Unsweet Tea

$1.79

Small Kids Cup Fountain Drink

Kids Fruit Tea

$1.79

Small Kids Cup Fountain Drink

Kids Milk

$1.79

Small Kids Cup with Milk

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.79

Small Kids Cup Chocolate Milk

Meats

Chicken Tenders

5 Piece Tender

$5.49

Five Hand Breaded Deep Fried Chicken Tenders (Sauce Upon Request)

10 Piece Tender

$10.89

Ten Hand Breaded Deep Fried Chicken Tenders (Sauce Upon Request)

20 Piece Tender

$21.78

Twenty Hand Breaded Deep Fried Chicken Tenders (Sauce Upon Request)

Pulled Meats

4oz Pork

$3.42

One Ounce of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Pork with your choice of Sauce on the side

4oz Chicken

$3.42

One Ounce of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Chicken Breast with your choice of Sauce on the side

4oz Ham

$3.42

One Ounce of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Ham with your choice of Sauce on the side

4oz Beef

$3.42

One Ounce of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Beef with your choice of sauce on the side

8oz Pork

$6.56

Four Ounces of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Pork with your choice of Sauce on the side

8oz Chicken

$6.56

Four Ounces of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Chicken Breast with your choice of Sauce on the side

8oz Ham

$6.56

Four Ounces of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Ham with your choice of Sauce on the side

8oz Beef

$6.56

Four Ounces Of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Beef with your choice of sauce on the side

1 LB Pork

$12.69

One Pound of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Pork with your choice of Sauce on the side (3-4 Plates / 4-5 Sandwiches per Pound)

1 LB Chicken

$12.69

One Pound of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Chicken Breast with your choice of Sauce on the side (3-4 Plates / 4-5 Sandwiches per Pound)

1 LB Ham

$12.69

One Pound of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Ham with your choice of Sauce on the side (3-4 Plates / 4-5 Sandwiches Per Pound)

1 LB Beef

$12.69

One Pound of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Beef with your choice of sauce on the side (3-4 Plates / 4-5 Sandwiches per Pound)

5 LB Pork

$63.95

Five Pounds of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Pork with your choice of Sauce on the side (3-4 Plates / 4-5 Sandwiches Per Pound)

5 LB Chicken

$63.95

Five Pounds of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Chicken Breast with your choice of Sauce on the side (3-4 Plates / 4-5 Sandwiches per Pound)

5 LB Ham

$63.95

Five Pounds of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Ham with your choice of Sauce on the side (3-4 Plates / 4-5 Sandwiches per Pound)

5 LB Beef

$63.95

Five Pounds of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Beef with your choice of sauce on the side (3-4 Plates / 4-5 Sandwiches per Pound)

Ribs & Chicken Breast

4 Bones Rib

$8.19

Slow Smoked Dry Spare Ribs with our own Special Spice Rub. (4 Bones) 1 Person

8 Bones Rib

$16.29

Slow Smoked Dry Spare Ribs with our own Special Spice Rub. ( 8 Bones) 2 People

Full Slab Ribs

$24.59

Slow Smoked Dry Spare Ribs with our own Special Spice Rub. ( 12 Bones) 3-4 People

Chicken Breast

$5.99

Hickory Smoked Bone In Chicken Breast

Extras

Bread

Slice of Toast

$0.91

Single Piece of Buttered Toasted Texas Toast

Single Bun

$0.91

Single Four Inch Sandwich Bun

6 Pack Buns

$2.99

Eight Pack of Four Inch Buns

12 Pack Buns

$5.89

Sixteen Pack of Four Inch Buns

Texas Toast Loaf

$5.89

Sixteen Pieces of Texas Toast ( Untoasted)

Cup Sauce

Mild Sauce Cup

$0.46

Small Sealed Container White cup/ Black Lid says

Hot Sauce Cup

$0.46

Small Sealed Container White cup/ Black Lid says

White Sauce Cup

$0.46

Small Sealed Container White cup/ Black Lid says

Ricks Sauce Cup

$0.46

Small Sealed Container White cup/ Black Lid says

Honey Mustard Cup

$0.46

Small Sealed Container White cup/ Black Lid says

Ranch Cup

$0.46

Small Sealed Container White cup/ Black Lid says

Pizza Cup

$0.46

Small Sealed Container White cup says

Ketchup Packs

$0.46

Pack of Ketchup

Mustard Packs

$0.46

Pack of Mustard

Bottle Sauce

BTL Mild Sauce

$5.47

16oz Bottle Filled With Sauce

BTL Hot Sauce

$5.47

16oz Bottle Filled With Sauce

BTL White Sauce

$5.92

16oz Bottle Filled With Sauce

BTL Ricks Sauce

$5.92

16oz Bottle Filled With Sauce

BTL Honey Mustard

$5.92

16oz Bottle Filled With Sauce

BTL Ranch

$5.47

16oz Bottle Filled With Sauce

Dressings

Ranch Pack

$0.91

Marzetti Ranch dressing for House Salads

Thousand Island Pack

$0.91

Marzetti Thousand Island dressing for House Salads

Fat Free Ranch Pack

$0.91

Marzetti Fat Free Ranch dressing for House Salads

Balsamic Pack

$0.91

Marzetti Balsamic dressing for House Salads