Rick's BBQ Florence - Sky Park
Food
Sides
Large Plain Chip
Large bag of Plain Chips
Large BBQ Chip
Large bag of Barbecue Chips
Rg French Fry
Deep Fried Crispy Wide Flat Cut Fries with Seasoning
Rg Baked Bean
Regular Side Cup filled with Baked Beans (Approx 1 Servings) Pork, Brown Sugar, other Spices
Rg Mac N Cheese
Regular Side Cup filled with Mac N Cheese ( Approx 1 Serving) Cheddar Sauce and Elbow Pasta
Rg Green Bean
Regular Side Cup filled with Green Beans (Approx 1 Serving) Ham, Black Pepper,other spices
Rg Potato Salad
Regular Side Cup filled with Potato Salad (Approx 1 Serving) Mustard Based, Eggs, Peppers, Onions
Rg Baked Potato Salad
Regular Side Cup filled with Baked Potato Salad (Approx 1 Serving) Ranch Flavor-Bacon, Onions, Red Potatoes
Rg Mayo Slaw
Regular Side Cup filled with Mayo Slaw (Approx 1 Serving) Normal Coleslaw- Carrots/Cabbage/Purple Cabbage
Rg Vinegar Slaw
Regular Side Cup filled with Vinegar Slaw (Approx 1 Serving) Vinegar Based Sweet Slaw with a Bite
Rg Mustard Slaw
Regular Side Cup filled with Mustard Slaw (Approx 1 Serving) Sweet/Spicy Mustard Based Slaw
Pint Baked Beans
16 OZ of Baked Beans (Approx 4 Servings) Pork, Brown Sugar, other Spices
Pint Mac N Cheese
16 OZ of Mac N Cheese ( Approx 4 Servings) Cheddar Sauce and Elbow Pasta
Pint Green Bean
16 OZ of Green Beans (Approx 4 Servings) Ham, Black Pepper,other spices
Pint Potato Salad
16 OZ of Potato Salad (Approx 4 Servings) Mustard Based, Eggs, Peppers, Onions
Pint Baked Potato Salad
16 OZ of Baked Potato Salad (Approx 4 Servings) Ranch Flavor-Bacon, Onions, Red Potatoes
Pint Mayo Slaw
16 OZ of Mayo Slaw (Approx 4 Servings) Normal Coleslaw- Carrots/Cabbage/Purple Cabbage
Pint Vinegar Slaw
16 OZ of Vinegar Slaw (Approx 4 Servings) Vinegar Based Sweet Slaw with a Bite
Pint Mustard Slaw
16 OZ of Mustard Slaw (Approx 4 Servings) Sweet/Spicy Mustard Based Slaw
Kids Meals
Kids Pork Sandwich
Pulled Pork Sandwich, One Side Item, and Kids Fountain Drink
Kids Chicken Sandwich
Pulled Chicken Sandwich, One Side Item,and Kids Fountain Drink
Kids Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Pulled Ham and Cheese Sandwich, One Side Item, and Kids Fountain Drink
Kids Beef Sandwich
Pulled Beef Sandwich, One Side Item, and Kids Fountain Drink
Kids Chicken Tenders
Two Chicken Tenders , One Side Item, and Kids Fountain Drink
Kids Hot Dog
Deep Fried Hot Dog, One Side Item, Kids Fountain Drink
Kids Mac N Cheese
Large Cup of Mac N Cheese, One Side Item, and Kids Fountain Drink
Desserts
Snacks
Packs
Pork Family Pack
One Pound Of Pulled Meat, Two 16 Ounce Sides, 8 Buns, Large Bag of Chips, 2 Liter Drink/ 1/2 Gallon of Tea, and your choice of Sauce
Chicken Family Pack
One Pound Of Pulled Meat, Two 16 Ounce Sides, 8 Buns, Large Bag of Chips, 2 Liter Drink/ 1/2 Gallon of Tea, and your choice of Sauce
Ham Family Pack
One Pound Of Pulled Meat, Two 16 Ounce Sides, 8 Buns, Large Bag of Chips, 2 Liter Drink/ 1/2 Gallon of Tea, and your choice of Sauce
Beef Family Pack
One Pound Of Pulled Meat, Two 16 Ounce Sides, 8 Buns, Large Bag of Chips, 2 Liter Drink/ 1/2 Gallon of Tea, and your choice of Sauce
Chicken Tender Family Pack
Twenty Chicken Tenders, Two 16 Ounce Sides, 8 Slices of Bread, Large Bag of Chips, 2 Liter Drink/ 1/2 Gallon of Tea, and your choice of Sauce
Drinks
Fountain Drinks
30oz Pepsi
Large 30oz Cup for Fountain Drinks
30oz Diet Pepsi
Large 30oz Cup for Fountain Drinks
30oz Mtn Dew
Large 30oz Cup for Fountain Drinks
30oz Diet Mtn Dew
Large 30oz Cup for Fountain Drinks
30oz Dr. Pepper
Large 30oz Cup for Fountain Drinks
30oz Lemonade
Large 30oz Cup for Fountain Drinks
30oz Starry
Large 30oz Cup for Fountain Drinks
30oz Root Beer
Large 30oz Cup for Fountain Drinks
30oz Sweet Tea
Large 30oz Cup for Fountain Drinks
30oz Unsweet Tea
Large 30oz Cup for Fountain Drinks
30oz Fruit Tea
Large 30oz Cup for Fountain Drinks
Water + Ice
Tea Gallons
1/2 Gallon Sweet Tea
1/2 Gallon jug filled with Sweet Tea
1/2 Gallon UnSweet Tea
1/2 Gallon jug filled with Unsweet Tea
1/2 Gallon Fruit Tea
1/2 Gallon jug filled with Fruit Tea
Gallon Sweet Tea
Gallon jug filled with Sweet Tea
Gallon Unsweet Tea
Gallon jug filled with Unsweet Tea
Gallon Fruit Tea
Gallon jug filled with Fruit Tea
2 Liters
Kids Drinks
Kids Pepsi
Small Kids Cup Fountain Drink
Kids Diet Pepsi
Small Kids Cup Fountain Drink
Kids Mtn Dew
Small Kids Cup Fountain Drink
Kids Diet Mtn Dew
Small Kids Cup Fountain Drink
Kids Dr. Pepper
Small Kids Cup Fountain Drink
Kids Lemonade
Small Kids Cup Fountain Drink
Kids Starry
Small Kids Cup Fountain Drink
Kids Root Beer
Small Kids Cup Fountain Drink
Kids Sweet Tea
Small Kids Cup Fountain Drink
Kids Unsweet Tea
Small Kids Cup Fountain Drink
Kids Fruit Tea
Small Kids Cup Fountain Drink
Kids Milk
Small Kids Cup with Milk
Kids Chocolate Milk
Small Kids Cup Chocolate Milk
Meats
Chicken Tenders
Pulled Meats
4oz Pork
One Ounce of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Pork with your choice of Sauce on the side
4oz Chicken
One Ounce of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Chicken Breast with your choice of Sauce on the side
4oz Ham
One Ounce of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Ham with your choice of Sauce on the side
4oz Beef
One Ounce of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Beef with your choice of sauce on the side
8oz Pork
Four Ounces of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Pork with your choice of Sauce on the side
8oz Chicken
Four Ounces of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Chicken Breast with your choice of Sauce on the side
8oz Ham
Four Ounces of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Ham with your choice of Sauce on the side
8oz Beef
Four Ounces Of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Beef with your choice of sauce on the side
1 LB Pork
One Pound of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Pork with your choice of Sauce on the side (3-4 Plates / 4-5 Sandwiches per Pound)
1 LB Chicken
One Pound of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Chicken Breast with your choice of Sauce on the side (3-4 Plates / 4-5 Sandwiches per Pound)
1 LB Ham
One Pound of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Ham with your choice of Sauce on the side (3-4 Plates / 4-5 Sandwiches Per Pound)
1 LB Beef
One Pound of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Beef with your choice of sauce on the side (3-4 Plates / 4-5 Sandwiches per Pound)
5 LB Pork
Five Pounds of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Pork with your choice of Sauce on the side (3-4 Plates / 4-5 Sandwiches Per Pound)
5 LB Chicken
Five Pounds of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Chicken Breast with your choice of Sauce on the side (3-4 Plates / 4-5 Sandwiches per Pound)
5 LB Ham
Five Pounds of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Ham with your choice of Sauce on the side (3-4 Plates / 4-5 Sandwiches per Pound)
5 LB Beef
Five Pounds of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Beef with your choice of sauce on the side (3-4 Plates / 4-5 Sandwiches per Pound)
Ribs & Chicken Breast
4 Bones Rib
Slow Smoked Dry Spare Ribs with our own Special Spice Rub. (4 Bones) 1 Person
8 Bones Rib
Slow Smoked Dry Spare Ribs with our own Special Spice Rub. ( 8 Bones) 2 People
Full Slab Ribs
Slow Smoked Dry Spare Ribs with our own Special Spice Rub. ( 12 Bones) 3-4 People
Chicken Breast
Hickory Smoked Bone In Chicken Breast
Extras
Bread
Cup Sauce
Mild Sauce Cup
Small Sealed Container White cup/ Black Lid says
Hot Sauce Cup
Small Sealed Container White cup/ Black Lid says
White Sauce Cup
Small Sealed Container White cup/ Black Lid says
Ricks Sauce Cup
Small Sealed Container White cup/ Black Lid says
Honey Mustard Cup
Small Sealed Container White cup/ Black Lid says
Ranch Cup
Small Sealed Container White cup/ Black Lid says
Pizza Cup
Small Sealed Container White cup says
Ketchup Packs
Pack of Ketchup
Mustard Packs
Pack of Mustard