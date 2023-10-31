Rick's BBQ Muscle Shoals - Woodward
Combos
Hand Pulled Smoked Pork dressed with Mayonnaise, Pickles, and Vinegar Slaw ( Sauce Upon Request)
Hand Pulled Smoked Chicken Breast dressed with Mayonnaise, and Pickles ( Sauce Upon Request)
Hand Pulled Smoked Ham dressed with Mayonnaise, Slice of Cheddar Cheese and Pickles ( Sauce Upon Request)
Hand Pulled Smoked Beef dressed with Mayonnaise, Pickles, and Vinegar Slaw ( Sauce Upon Request)
Four Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders on Texas Toast , Dressed with Rick's Sauce, Lettuce, and Tomato.
Two Deep Fried Hot Dog Dressed with our Sweet and Spicy Mustard Slaw
Loaded Baked Potato Dressed with Butter, Sour Crème, Shredded Cheese, Green Onions, and Bacon with Choice of Meat
Deep Fried Potato Skins Covered in Shredded Cheese, Green Onions, Bacon, Sour Crème with Choice of Meat
Crispy Corn Chips covered in Nacho Cheese- Topped with Sour Crème, Green Onions, and Choice of Meat- Salsa and Jalapeno on the side
Iceberg/Romaine Green Mix topped with Shredded Cheese, Tomatoes, Croutons, Green Onions, Bacon and Choice of Meat (Your Choice of Dressing)
Three Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders, One Side Items, One Slice of Toast, A Regular Drink, and Choice of Sauce
Your choice of hand pulled meat, with two sides and a drink. Comes with a slice of toast and your choice of sauce.
Flour Tortilla Wrap dressed with Mayonnaise, Mustard Slaw, Shredded Cheese, White Sauce and Choice of Meat
Flour Tortilla Wrap dressed with Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, and Choice of Meat
Flour Tortilla Wrap dressed with Sour Cream, Lettuce, Salsa, Shredded Cheese, and Choice of Meat
Sides
Deep Fried Crispy Wide Flat Cut Fries with Seasoning
Baked Beans with Pork, Brown Sugar, and other Spices
Mac N Cheese, made with cheddar sauce and elbow noodles.
Green Beans with Ham, Black Pepper, and other spices
Mustard Based Potato Salad with Eggs, Peppers, Onions
Ranch Flavored Baked Potato Salad with Bacon, Onions, and Red Potatoes
Mayo Slaw made with Carrots, Cabbage, and Purple Cabbage.
Vinegar Based Sweet Slaw with a Bite.
Sweet/Spicy Mustard Based Slaw.
Drinks
Snacks
Five Cheese Sticks Per Order Serve with Pizza Sauce
Dill Pickle Chips Breaded and Deep Fried Golden Brown, Serve with Ranch
Deep Fried Hot Dog with Customer Choice of Toppings
Kid's Meals
Pulled Pork Sandwich, One Side Item, and Kids Fountain Drink
Pulled Chicken Sandwich, One Side Item, and Kids Fountain Drink
Pulled Ham and Cheese Sandwich, One Side Item, and Kids Fountain Drink
Pulled Beef Sandwich, One Side Item, and Kids Fountain Drink
Two Chicken Tenders , One Side Item, and Kids Fountain Drink
Deep Fried Hot Dog, One Side Item, Kids Fountain Drink
Large Cup of Mac N Cheese, One Side Item, and Kids Fountain Drink
Family Packs
One Pound Of Pulled Meat, Two 16 Ounce Sides, 8 Buns, Large Bag of Chips, 2 Liter Drink/ 1/2 Gallon of Tea, and your choice of Sauce
Twenty Chicken Tenders, Two 16 Ounce Sides, 8 Slices of Bread, Large Bag of Chips, 2 Liter Drink/ 1/2 Gallon of Tea, and your choice of Sauce