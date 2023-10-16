Ricks Barbecue Fayetteville
Combos
#1 Pork Sandwich
Hand Pulled Smoked Pork dressed with Mayonnaise, Pickles, and Vinegar Slaw ( Sauce Upon Request)
#2 Chicken Sandwich
Hand Pulled Smoked Chicken Breast dressed with Mayonnaise, and Pickles ( Sauce Upon Request)
#3 Ham&Cheese Sandwich
Hand Pulled Smoked Ham dressed with Mayonnaise, Slice of Cheddar Cheese and Pickles ( Sauce Upon Request)
#4 Beef Sandwich
Hand Pulled Smoked Beef dressed with Mayonnaise, Pickles, and Vinegar Slaw ( Sauce Upon Request)
#5 Chicken Tender Sandwich
Four Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders on Texas Toast , Dressed with Rick's Sauce, Lettuce, and Tomato.
#6 Slaw Dogs
Two Deep Fried Hot Dog Dressed with our Sweet and Spicy Mustard Slaw
#7 Loaded Baked Potato
Loaded Baked Potato Dressed with Butter, Sour Crème, Shredded Cheese, Green Onions, and Bacon with Choice of Meat
#8 Potato Skins
Deep Fried Potato Skins Covered in Shredded Cheese, Green Onions, Bacon, Sour Crème with Choice of Meat
#9 Nachos
Crispy Corn Chips covered in Nacho Cheese- Topped with Sour Crème, Green Onions, and Choice of Meat- Salsa and Jalapeno on the side
#10 Garden Salad
Iceberg/Romaine Green Mix topped with Shredded Cheese, Tomatoes, Croutons, Green Onions, Bacon and Choice of Meat (Your Choice of Dressing)
#11 Snack Pack
Three Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders, One Side Items, One Slice of Toast, A Regular Drink, and Choice of Sauce
#12 Plate
Your choice of hand pulled meat, with two sides and a drink. Comes with a slice of toast and your choice of sauce.
#14 Bama Wrap
Flour Tortilla Wrap dressed with Mayonnaise, Mustard Slaw, Shredded Cheese, White Sauce and Choice of Meat
#14 American Wrap
Flour Tortilla Wrap dressed with Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, and Choice of Meat
#14 Southwest Wrap
Flour Tortilla Wrap dressed with Sour Cream, Lettuce, Salsa, Shredded Cheese, and Choice of Meat
Sides
Chips
French Fries
Deep Fried Crispy Wide Flat Cut Fries with Seasoning
Baked Beans
Baked Beans with Pork, Brown Sugar, and other Spices
Mac N Cheese
Mac N Cheese, made with cheddar sauce and elbow noodles.
Green Beans
Green Beans with Ham, Black Pepper, and other spices
Potato Salad
Mustard Based Potato Salad with Eggs, Peppers, Onions
Baked Potato Salad
Ranch Flavored Baked Potato Salad with Bacon, Onions, and Red Potatoes
Mayo Slaw
Mayo Slaw made with Carrots, Cabbage, and Purple Cabbage.
Vinegar Slaw
Vinegar Based Sweet Slaw with a Bite.
Mustard Slaw
Sweet/Spicy Mustard Based Slaw.
Drinks
Snacks
Cheese Sticks
Five Cheese Sticks Per Order Serve with Pizza Sauce
Fried Pickles
Dill Pickle Chips Breaded and Deep Fried Golden Brown, Serve with Ranch
Slaw Dog
Deep Fried Hot Dog Dressed with our Sweet and Spicy Mustard Slaw
Hot Dog
Deep Fried Hot Dog with Customer Choice of Toppings
Fried Green Tomatoes
Liz's Chicken Stew 10oz
Liz's Chicken Stew 16oz
Kid's Meals
Kids Pork Sandwich
Pulled Pork Sandwich, One Side Item, and Kids Fountain Drink
Kids Chicken Sandwich
Pulled Chicken Sandwich, One Side Item, and Kids Fountain Drink
Kids Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Pulled Ham and Cheese Sandwich, One Side Item, and Kids Fountain Drink
Kids Beef Sandwich
Pulled Beef Sandwich, One Side Item, and Kids Fountain Drink
Kids Chicken Tenders
Two Chicken Tenders , One Side Item, and Kids Fountain Drink
Kids Hot Dog
Deep Fried Hot Dog, One Side Item, Kids Fountain Drink
Kids Mac N Cheese
Large Cup of Mac N Cheese, One Side Item, and Kids Fountain Drink
Family Packs
Pork Family Pack
One Pound Of Pulled Meat, Two 16 Ounce Sides, 8 Buns, Large Bag of Chips, 2 Liter Drink/ 1/2 Gallon of Tea, and your choice of Sauce
Chicken Family Pack
One Pound Of Pulled Meat, Two 16 Ounce Sides, 8 Buns, Large Bag of Chips, 2 Liter Drink/ 1/2 Gallon of Tea, and your choice of Sauce
Ham Family Pack
One Pound Of Pulled Meat, Two 16 Ounce Sides, 8 Buns, Large Bag of Chips, 2 Liter Drink/ 1/2 Gallon of Tea, and your choice of Sauce
Beef Family Pack
One Pound Of Pulled Meat, Two 16 Ounce Sides, 8 Buns, Large Bag of Chips, 2 Liter Drink/ 1/2 Gallon of Tea, and your choice of Sauce
Chicken Tender Family Pack
Twenty Chicken Tenders, Two 16 Ounce Sides, 8 Slices of Bread, Large Bag of Chips, 2 Liter Drink/ 1/2 Gallon of Tea, and your choice of Sauce