White Rock Coffee Preston Center
Drinks
Fall Drink Menu
- S'mores Latte$5.55+
NEW! A double shot of our signature espresso with premium chocolate sauce, marshmallow syrup and steamed milk. Topped with whipped cream and graham cracker crumble. It's a campfire treat in a cup!
- Iced S'mores Latte$4.95+
NEW! This iced latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate, premium chocolate sauce, marshmallow syrup, milk of choice and ice. Topped with whipped cream and graham crumble. A campfire treat in a cup!
- Blended S'mores Latte$5.45+
NEW! This blended latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate, premium chocolate sauce, marshmallow syrup, smoothie powder, milk of choice and ice. Topped with whipped cream and graham crumble. A campfire treat in a cup!
- Tumeric Ginger Chai$5.55+
NEW! Masala Chai with ginger syrup and milk of choice. Masala Chai features a rich and elaborate mix of turmeric, maca, black pepper, clove, and ginger for that warm Fall flavor as well as a boost to your immune system!
- Iced Turmeric Ginger Chai$5.55+
NEW! Masala Chai with ginger syrup, milk of choice and ice. Masala Chai features a rich and elaborate mix of turmeric, maca, black pepper, clove, and ginger for that warm Fall flavor as well as a boost to your immune system!
- Pumpkin Spice Latte$4.55+
A double shot of our signature espresso with our housemade pumpkin syrup and steamed milk. Our housemade syrup is an original recipe made from all natural ingredients: sugar, water, real pumpkin and warm spices. A housemade sugar free version is also available, made with all natural Monk Fruit!
- Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte$4.55+
This iced latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate, housemade pumpkin syrup, milk and ice. Our housemade syrup is an original recipe made from all natural ingredients: sugar, water, real pumpkin and warm spices. A housemade sugar free version is also available, made with all natural Monk Fruit!
- Blended Pumpkin Spice Latte$5.25+
This blended latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate and blended with housemade pumpkin syrup, smoothie powder, milk and ice. Our housemade syrup is an original recipe made from all natural ingredients: sugar, water, real pumpkin and warm spices. A housemade sugar free version is also available, made with all natural Monk Fruit!
- Pumpkin Spice Chai$5.55+
Our vanilla spice chai latte with our housemade pumpkin syrup and steamed milk. Our housemade syrup is an original recipe made from all natural ingredients: sugar, water, real pumpkin and warm spices. A housemade sugar free version is also available, made with all natural Monk Fruit!
- Iced Pumpkin Spice Chai$5.55+
This iced beverage is crafted with our vanilla spice chai, housemade pumpkin syrup, milk and ice. Our housemade syrup is an original recipe made from all natural ingredients: sugar, water, real pumpkin and warm spices. A housemade sugar free version is also available, made with all natural Monk Fruit!
- Blended Pumpkin Spice Chai$5.55+
This blended drink is crafted with our vanilla spice chai, housemade pumpkin syrup, smoothie powder, milk and ice. Our housemade syrup is an original recipe made from all natural ingredients: sugar, water, real pumpkin and warm spices. A housemade sugar free version is also available, made with all natural Monk Fruit!
- Cinderella Latte$5.55+
A double shot of our signature espresso with our housemade pumpkin syrup, white chocolate sauce and steamed milk. Our housemade syrup is an original recipe made from all natural ingredients: sugar, water, real pumpkin and warm spices. A housemade sugar free version is also available, made with all natural Monk Fruit!
- Iced Cinderella Latte$5.55+
This iced latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate, housemade pumpkin syrup, white chocolate sauce, milk and ice. Our housemade syrup is an original recipe made from all natural ingredients: sugar, water, real pumpkin and warm spices. A housemade sugar free version is also available, made with all natural Monk Fruit!
- Blended Cinderella Latte$5.55+
This blended latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate and blended with housemade pumpkin syrup, white chocolate sauce, smoothie powder, milk and ice. Our housemade syrup is an original recipe made from all natural ingredients: sugar, water, real pumpkin and warm spices. A housemade sugar free version is also available, made with all natural Monk Fruit!
Hot Coffee
- Brewed Coffee (House)$2.65+
Our House Blend, served all day every day in our cafes. It is an artful blend of direct trade beans from Guatemala, Colombia and Brazil with tasting notes of caramel and baking chocolate.
- Brewed Coffee (Roaster's Choice)$2.65+
Roaster's Choice Coffee of the Day, brewed fresh daily.
- Espresso$3.25
A double shot of our signature espresso.
- Cappuccino$3.75
A double shot of our signature espresso with beautifully steamed milk. Disclaimer: Please don't let it sit at the cafe too long or the milk will loose its foam.
- Cafe Americano$3.35+
A double shot of our signature espresso with hot water.
- Cafe Latte$3.75+
A double shot of our signature espresso with steamed milk.
- Vanilla Latte$4.55+
A double shot of our signature espresso with premium vanilla syrup and steamed milk.
- Caramel Latte$4.45+
A double shot of our signature espresso with premium vanilla syrup, caramel sauce, and steamed milk.
- Adam Bomb$5.05+
A double shot of our signature espresso with premium vanilla syrup, white chocolate sauce, cinnamon powder and steamed milk.
- White Rocker$5.05+
A double shot of our signature espresso with white chocolate and caramel sauces and steamed milk.
- Cafe Mocha$4.70+
A double shot of our signature espresso with premium chocolate sauce and steamed milk.
- White Mocha Latte$4.70+
A double shot of our signature espresso with white chocolate sauce and steamed milk.
- Caramel Mocha Latte$5.05+
A double shot of our signature espresso with caramel and chocolate sauces and steamed milk.
- Cafe au Lait$3.35+
Our House Blend or Roaster's Choice with steamed milk.
- Jump Start$3.65+
Our House Blend coffee with a double shot of our signature espresso.
- Espresso Cortado$3.75
A double shot of our signature espresso with steamed milk (5oz).
- Espresso Con Panna$3.75
A double shot of our signature espresso with whipped cream.
- Espresso Macchiato$3.75
A double shot of our signature espresso with a dollup of steamed milk.
Hot Tea
- Chai Latte$4.75+
A blend of black tea, honey, vanilla and exotic spices, this Chai has just the right amount of sweetness for the perfect sweet and spicy tea latte. Served with steamed milk of choice.
- Dirty Chai Latte$5.55+
Our Chai Latte with a double shot of our signature espresso.
- Matcha Latte$4.25
A top grade of organic matcha made from the first springtime harvest of tencha, savored for its umami sweetness, creamy taste and enlivening energy. Available in SMALL only.
- Tea Latte$3.65+
Hot steeped tea and steamed milk of choice.
- Hot Tea$3.65+
Choose from our variety of flavors, steeped to perfection.
Hot Non Coffee
Iced Coffee
- Iced Adam Bomb$4.95+
A WRC favorite. Crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate, white chocolate sauce, premium vanilla syrup, cinnamon powder, milk of coice and ice.
- Iced White Rocker$4.95+
Another WRC favorite. Crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate, white chocolate and caramel sauces, milk of choice and ice.
- Iced Vanilla Latte$4.45+
This iced latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concetrate, premium vanilla syrup, milk of choice and ice.
- Iced Mocha Latte$4.25+
This iced latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concetrate, chocoalte sauce, milk of choice and ice.
- Iced Cold Brew Coffee$3.95+
Our cold brew concentrate is a high quality, dark roast Brazilian coffee that contains natural chocolate notes and very low acidity. We dilute to proper strength and top with ice.
- Iced Americano$3.45+
Two shots of our signature espresso mixed with water and served over ice.
- Iced Cafe Latte$3.75+
Our iced lattes are crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate, milk of choice and ice.
- Iced Caramel Latte$4.45+
This iced latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate, caramel sauce, milk of choice and ice.
- Iced Caramel Mocha Latte$4.95+
This iced latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate, chocolate and caramel sauces, milk of choice and ice.
- Iced White Mocha Latte$4.55+
This iced latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate, white chocolate sauce, milk of choice and ice.
Iced Tea
- Iced Chai Latte$4.75+
This iced beverage is crafted with our vanilla spice chai, milk of choice and ice.
- Iced Dirty Chai Latte$5.75+
Our Iced Chai Latte spiked with two shots of our signature espresso.
- Iced Matcha Latte$4.95
The iced beverage is crafted with our ceremonial matcha, milk of choice and ice. Available in SMALL size only.
- Iced Tea$2.95+
Choose from four flavors brewed fresh every day, served over ice.
Blended Coffee
- Blended Adam Bomb$5.45+
One of our blended staples. Crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate and blended with milk of choice, smoothie powder, white chocolate sauce, premium vanilla syrup, cinnamon powder, coffee chips and ice.
- Blended White Rocker$5.45+
One of our blended staples. Crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate and blended with milk of choice, smoothie powder, white chocolate and caramel sauces, and ice.
- Blended Mocha Latte$4.95+
This blended latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate and blended with chocolate sauce, smoothie powder, milk of choice and ice.
- Blended White Mocha Latte$4.95+
This blended latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate and blended with white chococlate sauce, smoothie powder, milk of choice and ice.
- Blended Latte$4.25+
Our cold blended lattes are crafted with our signature cold brew concetrate and blended with milk of choice, smoothie powder and ice.
- Blended Caramel Latte$4.95+
This blended latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate and blended with caramel sauce, smoothie powder, milk of choice and ice.
- Blended Caramel Mocha Latte$5.45+
This blended latte is crafted with our signature cold brew concentrate and blended with chocolate and caramel sauces, smoothie powder, milk of choice and ice.
Blended Tea
- Blended Chai Latte$4.75+
This blended beverage is crafted with our vanilla spice chai blended with milk of choice, smoothie powder and ice.
- Blended Dirty Chai Latte$5.75+
Our Blended Chai Latte spiked with two shots of our signature espresso.
- Blended Matcha Latte$4.95
The blended tea beverage is crafted with our ceremonial matcha and blended with milk of choice, smoothie powder and ice.
Blended Non Coffee
- Blended Vanilla Bean$4.65+
This blended smoothie is crafted with premium vanilla syrup and blended with milk of choice, smoothie powder and ice.
- Frozen Hot Chocolate$4.65+
This blended beverage is crafted with chocolate sauce and blended with milk of choice, smoothie powder and ice.
- Smoothie - Blooming Berry$4.95+
100% fruit concentrate of blueberries, strawberries and raspberries. A super fruit antioxidant boost! Blended with ice and water for a refreshing, healthy treat.
- Smoothie - Harvest Green$4.95+
100% fruit and vegetable concentrate of spinach, kiwi, apples, cucumber, kale, banana, lemongrass and a detoxifying spirulina boost! Blended with ice and water for a refreshing, healthy treat.
- Smoothie - Mellow Mango$4.95+
100% fruit concentrate of mango and banana for an immunity building boost! Blended with ice and water for a refreshing, healthy treat.
- Smoothie - Summer Strawberry$4.95+
100% fruit concentrate of strawberries for an antioxidant boost! Blended with ice and water for a refreshing, healthy treat.
Food
Breakfast
- Breakfast Strata$7.25
Luscious, buttery pastry dough filled with fluffy scrambled eggs, pork breakfast sausage crumbles and cheddar cheese.
- Veggie Strata$7.25
The vegetarian version of our Breakfast Strata...luscious, buttery pastry dough filled with fluffy scrambled eggs, Swiss cheese, asparagus, spinach, tomato and onion.
- Brioche Breakfast Sandwich$6.95
Soft brioche bun filled with cheesy eggs, sliced bacon, Cheddar cheese, fresh spinach and a Basil Pesto spread.
- Ham & Cheese Croissant$5.45
Tender croissant dough stacked with Boar's Head Beechwood Smoked Ham and Swiss cheese. Rolled up and baked to perfection.
- Bagel$2.35
Three flavors available, with or without cream cheese.
- Cup of Oatmeal$4.95
Your flavor of choice MYLK Labs Oatmeal dry or prepared with steamed milk or water.
Pastries
- Butter Croissant$3.95Out of stock
A classic, fresh baked buttery croissant.
- Chocolate Croissant$3.95Out of stock
Tender, buttery croissant dough filled with semisweet chocolate and baked to perfection.
- Hand Rolled Cinnamon Roll$4.45Out of stock
Tender, fluffy sweet dough filled with brown sugar, cinnamon, a touch of allspice and tons of real butter. Baked to perfection and covered with housemade decadent vanilla icing.
- Cherry Kolache$2.95
A Texas favorite! Soft, sweet dough stuffed with tart cherry filling and topped with a crunchy sugar streusel.
- Pumpkin Spice Pop Tart$4.25
Flakey pie dough filled with a housemade warm and spicy pumpkin filling, topped with cinnamon icing.
- Pumpkin Scone$3.65Out of stock
A WRC favorite! Spiced scone base packed with real pumpkin, toasted pecan pieces and mini white chocolate chips. Drizzled with a housemade cinnamon glaze.
- Blueberry Scone$3.65Out of stock
Fresh baked daily, packed with fresh blueberries.
- White Chocolate Raspberry Scone$3.65Out of stock
Fresh baked daily, loaded with raspberries and white chocolate chunks.
- Blueberry Muffin$3.35
Moist and tender housemade muffin base with fresh blueberries and a hint of lemon zest. Topped with a crunchy sugar streusel.
- Texas Pecan Coffeecake Muffin$3.35
An old familiy recipe...classic coffeecake batter with a brown sugar cinnamon swirl, topped with a toasty Texas Pecan Streusel.
- Pumpkin Spice Chai Muffin (Wheat Free)$3.35
Wheat free brown butter muffin base filled with fresh pumpkin puree, our vanilla spice chai powder and spicy cinnamon chips. Topped with a housemade vanilla glaze.
Lunch
- Chicken Salad on Croissant$7.55Out of stock
Fresh baked butter croissant filled with our homemade chicken salad, an old family recipe, and fresh romaine lettuce for crunch.
- Turkey Avocado Sandwich$8.35
Soft Kaiser Roll packed with Boar's Head Oven Gold Turkey, Havarti cheese, avocado mayo, spinach and tomato.
- Autumn Chicken Salad Lunch Box$7.55Out of stock
Wheat free lunch option with our housemade chicken salad, gluten free crackers for dipping, Autumn Quinoa Salad and fresh red grapes.
- Harvest Chicken Wrap$7.55Out of stock
Spinach tortilla loaded with fresh roasted chicken, Autumn Quinoa Salad, Maple Goat Cheese and Spring Mix lettuce.
- Fall Harvest Salad$7.95Out of stock
Deliciously roasted Fall veggies atop a bed of Spring Mix lettuce, dried cranberries, goat cheese crumbles, crunchy roasted pepitas and housemade Apple Cider Vinaigrette.
- Maple Chipotle Power Bowl$7.95Out of stock
VEGAN! Sweet and smokey roasted sweet potatoes and brussels sprouts a top fluffy brown rice and kale with housemade Dijon dressing.
- Protein Snack Pack$5.25Out of stock
Keto friendly snack box to keep you going all afternoon: housemade Herb Greek Yogurt Dip, fresh celery and bell peppers for dipping and herb spiced almonds.
Treats
- Cookie Stuffed Cookie$3.15Out of stock
Traditional homemade chocolate chip cookie with a twist....an Oreo Cookie baked inside!
- Oatmeal Raisin Cookie (Wheat Free)$3.25
Soft and chewy wheat free oatmeal raisin cookie packed with coconut, pecans, raisins and just a hint of cinnamon.
- Ginger Molasses Cookie$3.15Out of stock
Soft and spicy cookie full of warm spices and molasses, coated with crunchy turbinado sugar.
- M&M Cookie$3.15
Fresh baked daily. Classic cookie base loaded with M&M candy pieces.
- Pumpkin Mini Loaf$3.35
Dairy free quick bread packed with real pumpkin and warm spices. The perfect taste of Fall!
- Bob's Big Brownie$4.25
Soft, fudgey triple chocolate brownie spiked with our very own cold brew concentrate.
- S'mores Cupcake$3.75Out of stock
Decadent chocolate cake baked on top of a buttery graham crust, topped with marshmallow buttercream and graham cracker crumble.
- Salted Caramel Rice Krispie Treat$3.25
Rice cereal tossed in buttery marshmallow and salted caramel with toffee candy pieces throughout.
- Decorated Sugar Cookie$3.25Out of stock
Prepacked
Prepacked Beans
- Thanksgiving Roast (Medium Roast)$15.95
Chocolate | Orange Zest | Dark Caramel From San Vincente in Huila, Colombia and produced by smallholders who are members of the OCCICAFE Cooperative.
- House Blend (Medium Roast)$11.95
Caramel | Baking Chocolate | Juicy. Served all day, every day in our cafes, this coffee is an artful blend of direct trade beans from Guatemala, Colombia and Brazil.
- Northern Italian Espresso (Dark Roast)$14.50
Milk Chocolate | Praline | Buttery. An unforgettable espresso blend roasted in the Northern Italian style, full-bodied with a lingering chocolatey finish.
- Lady of the Lake (Dark Roast)$12.95
Bittersweet Chocolate | Black Strap Molasses | Smoky. A neighborhood favorite since 2005, our darkest roast with beans from South and Central America and Indonesia.
- Breakfast Blend (Medium Roast)$13.50
Smooth | Sweet | Tea-Like. An easy to drink blend of beans from Mexico and Guatemala, perfect for starting the day.
- Colombia Jardin (Medium Roast)$13.50
Floral Nectar | Dark Cherry | Cocoa. Sourced from a cooperative of the best farms in the Antioquia region.
- Colombia Tolima Typica Natural (Light Roast)$18.95
Candied Cherry | Pineapple | Honey | Chocolate. Using the typica varietal and a natural process method, Nectario Zuniga offers up a unique coffee from this farm in the Tolima region of Colombia. The sweetness is reminiscent of a cherry candy, while jammy pineapple, floral honey, and chocolate provide complexity as it cools.
- Colombia Narino Aponte Honey (Light Roast)$18.50
Tangerine | Wild Honey | Creme Brulee. From La Cooperativa de Cafes Especiales de Narino in the village of Aponte. This coffee is pulped from the cherries when ripe and then dried with the sweet, sticky mucilage still intact. Beginning with mild citrus, the cup reveals a honey laden body and a sweet cream finish.
- Colombia Quindio Grape Castillo (Light Roast)$18.95Out of stock
Grape Candy | Lemonade | Chocolate Taffy | Mandarin. Grown by Jairo Arcila at Finca Santa Monica, this Castillo varietal was fermented in the cherry for 72 hours with mashed grapes and wine yeast. The coffee was then pulped and dried on raised beds alongside more mashed grapes. Unmistakable notes of grape candy bring to mind grape popsicles, gum and soda. A refreshing sweet lemon acidity and soft chocolate notes add complexity to the finish.
- Colombia Quindio Strawberry Pink Bourbon (Light Roast)$18.95Out of stock
Strawberry Shortcake | Passion Fruit | Lemon Lime Candy | Pomegranate. Grown by Jairo Arcila at Finca Santa Monica, this pink bourbon varietal was fermented in the cherry for 72 hours with strawberries and wine yeast. The coffee was then pulped and dried on raised beds alongside more fresh strawberries. Incredible notes of strawberry pastries and candies dominate while a soft sweetness and citrus balance the cup.
- Costa Rica La Pastora Anaerobic (Light Roast)$16.95Out of stock
Bing Cherry | Cocoa | Kiwi. By using anaerobic fermentation in small quantities, Minor Esquivel has produced an exceptional coffee from his farm, La Pastora. With notes reminiscent of a natural processed coffee, the complexity unfolds as it cools revealing fruit, lively acidity, and a refreshing juiciness.
- Costa Rica El Indio (Medium Roast)$13.95
Agave | Milk Chocolate | Hazelnut | Citrus. From Hacienda la Minita in the Tarrazu region of Costa Rica, balanced and complex.
- Ethiopia Shakiso Natural (Light Roast)$17.95
Concord Grape | Butterscotch | Cinnamon. A natural processed coffee from the Kayon Mountain Coffee Farm in the Guji zone of the Shakiso district, incredibly complex with a sweetness similar to grape juice and a cinnamon-like finish.
- Decaf House Blend (Medium Roast)$15.50
Caramel | Sweet Malt | Cocoa. Balanced and sweet, this coffee is the decaffeinated version of our most popular House Blend. Our coffee beans, decaffeinated via the Swiss Water Process, come from Vancouver, which is the only decaffeination facility in North America that uses the Swiss Water Process.