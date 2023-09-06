Shareables

Boom Boom Shrimp

$14.25

12 hand-breaded tempura beer-battered & tossed in sauce (1140 CAL.)

Pretzels

$11.00

Fresh baked pieces with white queso & spicy brown mustard (1030 CAL.)

Smoked Pork Quesadilla

$11.75

Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Baked & tossed in garlic butter with fire roasted red peppers (490 CAL.)

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Lightly breaded & fried with side of buttermilk ranch (1120 CAL.)

Chips & House Made Guacamole

$9.25

Avocado, lime, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (630 CAL.)

Chips & Salsa

$6.75

Tomatoes, onions, fresh jalapeños, green chilies & lime (370 CAL.)

Chips & Queso

$9.00

Creamy white cheddar cheese, ground green chilies, onion, garlic & fresh jalapeños (680 CAL.

Trio Dips & Chips

$11.00

Salsa, house-made guacamole & white queso (630 CAL.)

Loaded Fries

$9.00

Crinkle-cut fries, aged cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, chopped bacon & scallions (1130 CAL.)

Panchos Tots

$9.00

Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (750 CAL.)

Brisket Panchos

$13.75

Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00

Roasted cauliflower, Buffalo sauce, Nashville Hot seasoning, scallions & Buffalo ranch (450 CAL.)

Basket of Fries

$4.00

Basket of Tots

$4.00

Sirloin Steak Nachos

$17.00

USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1375 CAL.)

Chicken Nachos

$14.50
Korean BBQ Pork Nachos

$16.00

Korean BBQ Pork, queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, jalapeños, sour cream & salsa (1475 CAL.)

10 Chicken Wings

$16.00

Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)

15 Chicken Wings

$23.00

Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)

20 Chicken Wings

$30.00

Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)

Wing Basket

$15.00

Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)

TACOS & CHIPS AND SALSA

2 Blackened Cod Tacos

$12.25

Tomatoes, coleslaw, Cotija cheese, onion cilantro & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (755 - 835 CAL.)

2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos

$10.25

Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro. Served with chips & salsa (735 - 815 CAL.)

2 Steak Tacos

$14.00

Onion cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses. Served with chips & salsa (545 - 625 CAL.)

2 Smoked Brisket Tacos

$13.25

Pickled red onion, onion cilantro, Cotija cheese, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (895 - 975 CAL.)

Pizza

Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

Vine-ripened tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, crispy pepperoni cups, creamy ricotta, fresh basil and drizzled with hot honey.

Brass Tap Classic Pizza

$13.00

Vine-ripened tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, crispy pepperoni cups, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms and topped with Italian herbs.

White Caprese Pizza

$10.00

Olive oil, whole milk mozzarella, juicy sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, drizzled with balsamic glaze and topped with Italian herbs.

Carnivore Pizza

$15.00

Vine-ripened tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, crispy pepperoni cups, Italian sausage, diced smoked ham, smoked bacon and topped with Italian herbs

BBQ Chicken & Bacon Pizza

$13.00

Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce, cheddar jack cheese, seasoned grilled all-white meat chicken, smoked bacon, sliced red onions and topped with cilantro.

Craft Your Masterpiece Pizza

$10.00

Sauce It and Top It

BASKETS

Chicken Tenders

$14.25

BBQ sauce with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1300 CAL.)

Fish & Chips

$15.50

Malt vinegar aioli with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1430 CAL.)

Fried Shrimp

$15.25

Cocktail sauce with coleslaw & crinkle-cut fries (1135 CAL.)

SANDWICHES & WRAPS

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)

Chicken Club Wrap

$12.75

Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla with ranch dressing (1590 CAL.)

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$14.50

Aged cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)

Orchard Ham & Cheese Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Swiss cheese, crisp Granny Smith apple, bacon jam, slow-roasted ham, honey mustard & Arcadian spring mix on toasted brioche bread (1490 CAL.)

Blackberry Farm Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Blackberry jam, creamy Brie cheese, Swiss cheese & Applewood bacon on toasted brioche bread (1430 CAL.)

ANGUS BURGERS

All American Pub Burger 6oz

$14.00

Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1210 CAL.)

Avocado Burger 6oz

$15.00

House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, coleslaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun (1590 CAL.)

Creole Burger 6oz

$15.00

Creole spices, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion straws, remoulade sauce (1340 CAL.)

Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger 6oz

$15.00

Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1470 CAL.)

Impossible Burger

$16.00

Plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1030 CAL.)

Salads

Caesar Salad (No Protein)

$10.50

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)

Caesar Salad w Chicken

$11.75

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)

Caesar Salad w Shrimp

$12.75

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (760 CAL.)

Caesar Salad w Steak

$14.25

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (740 CAL.)

Tap Salad (No Protein)

$12.50

Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (310 - 870 CAL.)

Tap Salad w Chicken

$13.75

Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (460 - 1020 CAL.)

Tap Salad w Shrimp

$14.75

Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (430 - 990 CAL.)

Tap Salad w Steak

$16.25

Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (450 - 1010 CAL.)

Sides

Side Tater Tots

$3.50

(500 CAL.)

Side Crinkle Cut French Fries

$3.50

(450 CAL.)

Side Brussels Sprouts

$3.75

(250 CAL.)

Side Caesar

$3.75

(410 CAL.)

Side Coleslaw

$2.50

(190 CAL.)

Side Tap Salad

$3.75

(160 CAL.)

Side Buff Cauliflower

$3.75

Side Celery

$1.00

Side of Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side of Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side of Cocktail

$0.50

Side of House Dressing

$0.50

Side of Ketchup

Side of Large Guacamole

$2.00

Side of Malt Vinegar Aioli

$0.50

Side of Mayonnaise

$0.50

Side of Mustard

$0.50

Side of Queso

$1.00

Side of Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Side of Salsa

$0.50

Side of Small Guacamole

$2.00

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

Side of Spicy Mustard

$0.50

Side of Boom Boom Sauce

$0.50

(260 CAL.)

Side of Buttermilk Ranch

$0.50

(210 CAL.)

Side of Carolina Gold BBQ

$0.50

(135 CAL.)

Side of Cowboy Sauce

$0.50

(240 CAL.)

Side of Korean BBQ Sauce

$0.50

(100 CAL.)

Side of Poblano Sauce

$0.50

(190 CAL.)

Side of Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce

$0.50

(100 CAL.)

Side of Sweet Heat Sauce

$0.50

(110 CAL.)

Side of Utah Sauce

$0.50

(200 CAL.)

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.50

(210 CAL.)

Side of Remoulade Sauce

$0.50

(210 CAL.)

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Lava Cookie & Ice Cream

$8.00

(960 CAL.)

NA Beverages

Brass Tap Tea

$3.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

High Brew Bourbon Vanilla Latte Dairy Free Can Cocktail

High Brew Nitro Cold Brew Black Can Cocktail

Lemonade

$2.50

Maine Root Ginger Beer 12B

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Water

Water Bottle

$3.00

Weird Tea Moroccan Mint Green Tea

Weird Tea White Peach Oolong Tea