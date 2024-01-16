The Brass Tap McKinney #161
Shareables
- NEW - Everything Bagel Pretzel$11.00
Garlic butter, topped with poppy seeds, sesame seeds, dried onion & garlic with white queso (870 CAL.)
- NEW - Jalapeno & Cheese Pretzel$11.00
Garlic butter, topped with pepper jack cheese & fresh jalapeño slices with white queso (960 CAL.)
- NEW - BBQ Pork Queso Mac & Cheese Bites$11.00Out of stock
Aged cheddar cheese, whole milk mozzarella, pasta, panko breadcrumbs topped with white queso, pulled pork & Sweet BBQ sauce (1070 CAL.)
- NEW - Mac & Cheese Bites$8.00Out of stock
Aged cheddar cheese, whole milk mozzarella, pasta, panko breadcrumbs & Poblano sauce (720 CAL.)
- Boom Boom Shrimp$14.75
12 hand-breaded tempura beer-battered & tossed in sauce (1140 CAL.)
- Pretzels$11.00
Fresh baked pieces with white queso & spicy brown mustard (1030 CAL.)
- Smoked Pork Quesadilla$12.25
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
- Brussels Sprouts$11.00
Baked & tossed in garlic butter with fire roasted red peppers (490 CAL.)
- Cheese Curds$11.50
Lightly breaded & fried with side of buttermilk ranch (1120 CAL.)
- Chips & House Made Guacamole$9.25
Avocado, lime, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (630 CAL.)
- Chips & Salsa$6.75
Tomatoes, onions, fresh jalapeños, green chilies & lime (370 CAL.)
- Chips & Queso$9.00
Creamy white cheddar cheese, ground green chilies, onion, garlic & fresh jalapeños (680 CAL.
- Trio Dips & Chips$11.00
Salsa, house-made guacamole & white queso (630 CAL.)
- Loaded Fries$9.00
Crinkle-cut fries, aged cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, chopped bacon & scallions (1130 CAL.)
- Panchos Tots$9.00
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (750 CAL.)
- Brisket Panchos$13.75
Crispy tater tots, white queso, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños, onion & cilantro (1100 CAL.)
- Buffalo Cauliflower$10.00
Roasted cauliflower, Buffalo sauce, Nashville Hot seasoning, scallions & Buffalo ranch (450 CAL.)
- Basket of Fries$4.00
- Basket of Tots$4.00
- NEW - Impossible Nachos$18.00
Queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, jalapeños, sour cream & salsa
- Sirloin Steak Nachos$18.00
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, white queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, fresh jalapeños, sour cream, salsa, onion & cilantro (1375 CAL.)
- Chicken Nachos$15.00
- Korean BBQ Pork Nachos$16.50
Korean BBQ Pork, queso, cheddar jack & Cotija cheeses, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro, jalapeños, sour cream & salsa (1475 CAL.)
- 10 Chicken Wings$16.00
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)
- 15 Chicken Wings$23.00
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)
- 20 Chicken Wings$30.00
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)
- Wing Basket$15.00
Celery & bleu cheese dressing, tossed in your choice of sauce or dry rub. (930 - 1490 CAL.)
TACOS & CHIPS AND SALSA
- NEW - 2 Impossible Tacos$14.00
Seasoned Impossible™ burger crumbles, onion & cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses
- 2 Blackened Cod Tacos$12.25
Tomatoes, coleslaw, Cotija cheese, onion cilantro & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (755 - 835 CAL.)
- 2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos$10.25
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro. Served with chips & salsa (735 - 815 CAL.)
- 2 Steak Tacos$14.00
Onion cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses. Served with chips & salsa (545 - 625 CAL.)
- 2 Smoked Brisket Tacos$14.00
Pickled red onion, onion cilantro, Cotija cheese, cowboy sauce & fresh jalapeños. Served with chips & salsa (895 - 975 CAL.)
Pizza
- Hot Honey Pepperoni Pizza$13.00
Vine-ripened tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, crispy pepperoni cups, creamy ricotta, fresh basil and drizzled with hot honey.
- Brass Tap Classic Pizza$13.00
Vine-ripened tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, crispy pepperoni cups, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms and topped with Italian herbs.
- White Caprese Pizza$10.00
Olive oil, whole milk mozzarella, juicy sliced tomatoes, fresh basil, drizzled with balsamic glaze and topped with Italian herbs.
- Carnivore Pizza$15.00
Vine-ripened tomato sauce, whole milk mozzarella, crispy pepperoni cups, Italian sausage, diced smoked ham, smoked bacon and topped with Italian herbs
- BBQ Chicken & Bacon Pizza$13.00
Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce, cheddar jack cheese, seasoned grilled all-white meat chicken, smoked bacon, sliced red onions and topped with cilantro.
- Craft Your Masterpiece Pizza$10.00
Sauce It and Top It
BASKETS
SANDWICHES & WRAPS
- NEW - Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub$12.00
- NEW - Italian Sub$12.00
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
- Chicken Club Wrap$12.75
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo in a flour tortilla with ranch dressing (1590 CAL.)
- Brisket Grilled Cheese$14.50
Aged cheddar cheese, pepper jack cheese, pickled red onion & fresh jalapeños on toasted brioche bread with sweet heat BBQ (1520 CAL.)
- Blackberry Farm Grilled Cheese$11.00
Blackberry jam, creamy Brie cheese, Swiss cheese & Applewood bacon on toasted brioche bread (1430 CAL.)
ANGUS BURGERS
- NEW - The Biggy BBQ Mac Burger$16.00
- All American Pub Burger 6oz$14.00
Aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1210 CAL.)
- Avocado Burger 6oz$15.00
House-made guacamole, aged cheddar cheese, Applewood bacon, coleslaw, pickled red onions, hotcha sriracha on a butter brioche bun (1590 CAL.)
- Sweet Heat BBQ Bacon Burger 6oz$15.00
Pepper jack cheese, Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion straws & sweet heat BBQ sauce on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1470 CAL.)
- Impossible Burger$16.00
Plant-based patty, lettuce, tomato, pickle on a butter brioche bun served with crinkle-cut fries (1030 CAL.)
Salads
- Caesar Salad (No Protein)$10.50
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (640 CAL.)
- Caesar Salad w Chicken$11.75
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (750 CAL.)
- Caesar Salad w Shrimp$12.75
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (760 CAL.)
- Caesar Salad w Steak$14.25
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (740 CAL.)
- Tap Salad (No Protein)$12.50
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, & red onion with choice of dressing (310 - 870 CAL.)
- Tap Salad w Chicken$13.75
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, & red onion with choice of dressing (460 - 1020 CAL.)
- Tap Salad w Shrimp$14.75
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, & red onion with choice of dressing (430 - 990 CAL.)
- Tap Salad w Steak$16.25
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, & red onion with choice of dressing (450 - 1010 CAL.)
Sides
- Side Tater Tots$3.50
(500 CAL.)
- Side Crinkle Cut French Fries$3.50
(450 CAL.)
- Side Brussels Sprouts$3.75
(250 CAL.)
- Side Buff Cauliflower$3.75
- Side Caesar$3.75
(410 CAL.)
- Side Coleslaw$2.50
(190 CAL.)
- Side Tap Salad$3.75
(160 CAL.)
- Side Celery$1.00
- Side of Bleu Cheese Dressing$0.50
- Side of Buffalo Sauce$0.50
- Side of Caesar Dressing$0.50
- Side of Cocktail$0.50
- Side of House Dressing$0.50
- Side of Ketchup
- Side of Large Guacamole$2.00
- Side of Malt Vinegar Aioli$0.50
- Side of Mayonnaise$0.50
- Side of Mustard$0.50
- Side of Queso$1.00
- Side of Ranch Dressing$0.50
- Side of Salsa$0.50
- Side of Small Guacamole$2.00
- Side of Sour Cream$0.50
- Side of Spicy Mustard$0.50
- Side of Boom Boom Sauce$0.50
(260 CAL.)
- Side of Buttermilk Ranch$0.50
(210 CAL.)
- Side of Cowboy Sauce$0.50
(240 CAL.)
- Side of Korean BBQ Sauce$0.50
(100 CAL.)
- Side of Poblano Sauce$0.50
(190 CAL.)
- Side of Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce$0.50
(100 CAL.)
- Side of Sweet Heat Sauce$0.50
(110 CAL.)
- Side of Utah Sauce$0.50
(200 CAL.)
- Side of Honey Mustard$0.50
(210 CAL.)
Desserts
NA Beverages
- Athletic Free Wave Hazy IPA can$6.50
This mouth watering IPA is loaded with Amarillo, Citra, and Mosaic hops.
- Athletic Upside Dawn Golden Ale can$6.50
This N/A Golden ale is also gluten friendly, featuring fewer than 5 parts per million.
- Coke$2.50
- Cranberry Juice$2.50
- Cucumber Mint Fizz$8.00
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Dont Mock the Dragon$7.50
- Dr Pepper$2.50
- Grapefruit Juice$2.50
- Lemonade$2.50
- Liquid Death Sparkling can$6.00
Check out this N/A offering!
- Liquid Death Still can$5.00
Check out this N/A offering!
- Orange Juice$2.50
- Pineapple Juice$2.50
- Red Bull$5.00
- Red Bull Sugar Free$4.00
- Shirley Temple$2.50
- Sprite$2.50
- Strawberry Lemonade
- Strawberry Tea Refresh$7.50
- Sweet Tea$2.50
- Topo Chico btl$5.00
Check out this popular mineral water!
- Water Bottle$3.00