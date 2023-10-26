Sake Dinner!
Mashiko
To-Go Menu
KOBACHI
- SUNOMONO$5.00
cucumber and seaweed salad with rice vinegar
- KAISO$8.00
house made seasoned seaweed and sesame salad
- GOMAE$9.00
seasonal vegetable in a sesame dressing
- TSUKEMONO$14.00
assorted house-made traditional pickled vegetables
- EDAMAME, ORGANIC$7.00
soybean pods sprinkled with shiitake finishing salt
- MISO SOUP, ORGANIC$7.00
with house-made traditional dashi and organic tofu
- YAKI NASU$10.00
grilled eggplant with a black garlic sesame sauce
- POACHED OYSTERS$17.00
Poached in sake and tamari and served on a bed of pickled red onion
KITCHEN
SUSHI BAR
- FRESH NIGIRI OF THE DAY$40.00
chef’s choice of seven pieces of nigiri and tamago
- TWO CHEF CHOICE ROLLS$40.00
one traditional Japanese flavored roll and one American style roll
- CHIRASHI$62.00
chef’s choice of assorted sashimi over sushi rice with real wasabi
- KO-CHIRASHI$40.00
smaller chef’s choice of assorted sashimi over sushi rice with real wasabi
- SASHIMI SAMPLER$36.00
three of today’s seasonal sashimi offerings with our house-made tsukemono
- TATAKI TRIO$36.00
hawaiian albacore, northwest albacore and japanese skipjack tuna with spicy greens, garlic ponzu, negi, and chili oil
- OSHIZUSHI$20.00
traditional pressed sushi
SIDES
ROLLS
- JAN-KEN-PON$18.00
Nishin, nishin roe, shiso, umeboshi, cucumber, and crispy fried bones
- I'VE BEEN TO JAPAN$19.00
Skipjack tuna, natto, negi, katsuo shoyu, and oshinko. Topped with katsuobushi and shichimi togarashi
- KINDA SPICY SCALLOP$18.00
hokkaido scallops, scallions, mentaiko mayo, kaiware, cucumber
- CRUSTACEAN SENSATION$24.00
Dungeness crab, local bay shrimp, mentaiko mayo, avocado, kaiware, oshinko
- NW TEMPTATION$19.00
nw albacore, scallions, garlic sauce, chili oil, tempura onion
- AKUMA$20.00
tuna, tempura shishitos, avocado, spicy red miso, garlic sauce
- STRIDER$20.00
wild yellowtail, pickled shishitos, avocado, gobo, spicy red miso
- WRANGELL$20.00
Alaskan salmon, spicy mentaiko mayo, tempura shishito, avocado
- PACIFIC$24.00
gailon, cucumber roll topped with a citrusy tuna/salmon poke, shiso, kaiso, daikon, karashi ponzu, and shiso oil
- SHIRO-SUKE$20.00
marbled king salmon, kaiware, gailon, and yuzu miso
- RYUJIN$22.00
grilled namazu, kaiware, local bay shrimp, mentaiko mayo, avocado, cucumber, chili oil, tsume
- SALMON SKIN$18.00
crispy salmon skin, shiso salt broiled salmon, kaiware, avocado, gobo and yuzu miso
- SALMON KATSU MAKI$19.00
katsu fried salmon, seasonal greens, cucumber, spicy mentaiko mayo, tonkatsu sauce, curry salt
- HAYASHI$15.00
tempura shishito, avocado, bamboo shoots, spicy red miso
- PURPLE PEOPL EATER$16.00
house-made shibazuke (pickled eggplant) cucumber, avocado, kaiware
- FORAGER$18.00
grilled shiitake, maitake, and shimeji mushrooms, pickled sweet onion, and seasonal green
- NATTOMAKI$8.00
house fermented organic Iowa soybeans, much milder than store bought natto
- UMESHISO$8.00
shiso, cucumber, umeboshi
- GREEN MACHINE$17.00
Sesame miso spinach, gailon, tofu, kaiware, avocado
- KAPPAMAKI$6.00
cucumber, sesasame seeds,wasabi
- AVOCADOMAKI$7.00
avocado, sesame seeds,wasabi
- OSHINKOMAKI$7.00
pickled daikon, sesame seeds, wasabi
- TEKKAMAKI$10.00
tuna, sesame seeds, wasabi
- NEGIMA$11.00
tuna, negi, sesame seeds, wasabi
- NEGITORO$13.00
albacore toro, negi, sesame seeds, wasabi
- SALMON-MAKI$11.00
alaskan salmon, sesame seeds, wasabi
- SABA/SHISO-MAKI$9.00
saba, shiso, sesame seeds, wasabi