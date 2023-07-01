Rick's BBQ Commissary
Food
Combos
#1 Pork
Hand Pulled Smoked Pork dressed with Mayonnaise, Pickles, and Vinegar Slaw ( Sauce Upon Request)
#2 Chicken
Hand Pulled Smoked Chicken Breast dressed with Mayonnaise, and Pickles ( Sauce Upon Request)
#3 Ham & Cheese
Hand Pulled Smoked Ham dressed with Mayonnaise, Slice of Cheddar Cheese and Pickles ( Sauce Upon Request)
#4 Beef
Hand Pulled Smoked Beef dressed with Mayonnaise, Pickles, and Vinegar Slaw ( Sauce Upon Request)
#5 Tender
Four Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders on Texas Toast , Dressed with Rick's Sauce, Lettuce, and Tomato.
#6 Slaw Dog
Two Deep Fried Hot Dog Dressed with our Sweet and Spicy Mustard Slaw
#7 Pork LBP
Loaded Baked Potato Dressed with Butter, Sour Crème, Shredded Cheese, Green Onions, and Bacon with Choice of Meat
#7 Chicken LBP
Loaded Baked Potato Dressed with Butter, Sour Crème, Shredded Cheese, Green Onions, and Bacon with Choice of Meat
#7 Ham LBP
Loaded Baked Potato Dressed with Butter, Sour Crème, Shredded Cheese, Green Onions, and Bacon with Choice of Meat
#7 Beef LBP
Loaded Baked Potato Dressed with Butter, Sour Crème, Shredded Cheese, Green Onions, and Bacon with Choice of Meat
#7 Chicken Tender LBP
Loaded Baked Potato Dressed with Butter, Sour Crème, Shredded Cheese, Green Onions, and Bacon with Choice of Meat
#7 Loaded BP
Loaded Baked Potato Dressed with Butter, Sour Crème, Shredded Cheese, Green Onions, and Bacon
#7 But/SC BP
Loaded Baked Potato Dressed with Butter, Sour Crème
#7 Plain BP
Loaded Baked Potato Plain
#8 Pork Tater Skins
Deep Fried Potato Skins Covered in Shredded Cheese, Green Onions, Bacon, Sour Crème with Choice of Meat
#8 Chicken Tater Skins
Deep Fried Potato Skins Covered in Shredded Cheese, Green Onions, Bacon, Sour Crème with Choice of Meat
#8 Ham Tater Skins
Deep Fried Potato Skins Covered in Shredded Cheese, Green Onions, Bacon, Sour Crème with Choice of Meat
#8 Beef Tater Skins
Deep Fried Potato Skins Covered in Shredded Cheese, Green Onions, Bacon, Sour Crème with Choice of Meat
#8 Chicken Tender Tater Skins
Deep Fried Potato Skins Covered in Shredded Cheese, Green Onions, Bacon, Sour Crème with Choice of Meat
#8 Loaded Tater Skins
Deep Fried Potato Skins Covered in Shredded Cheese, Green Onions, Bacon, Sour Crème
#9 Pork Nachos
Crispy Corn Chips covered in Nacho Cheese- Topped with Sour Crème, Green Onions, and Choice of Meat- Salsa and Jalapeno on the side
#9 Chicken Nachos
Crispy Corn Chips covered in Nacho Cheese- Topped with Sour Crème, Green Onions, and Choice of Meat- Salsa and Jalapeno on the side
#9 Ham Nachos
Crispy Corn Chips covered in Nacho Cheese- Topped with Sour Crème, Green Onions, and Choice of Meat- Salsa and Jalapeno on the side
#9 Beef Nachos
Crispy Corn Chips covered in Nacho Cheese- Topped with Sour Crème, Green Onions, and Choice of Meat- Salsa and Jalapeno on the side
#9 Chicken Tender Nachos
Crispy Corn Chips covered in Nacho Cheese- Topped with Sour Crème, Green Onions, and Choice of Meat- Salsa and Jalapeno on the side
#9 Loaded Nachos
Crispy Corn Chips covered in Nacho Cheese- Topped with Sour Crème, Green Onions, - Salsa and Jalapeno on the side
#10 Pork Salad
Iceberg/Romaine Green Mix topped with Shredded Cheese, Tomatoes, Croutons, Green Onions, Bacon and Choice of Meat (Your Choice of Dressing)
#10 Chicken Salad
Iceberg/Romaine Green Mix topped with Shredded Cheese, Tomatoes, Croutons, Green Onions, Bacon and Choice of Meat (Your Choice of Dressing)
#10 Ham Salad
Iceberg/Romaine Green Mix topped with Shredded Cheese, Tomatoes, Croutons, Green Onions, Bacon and Choice of Meat (Your Choice of Dressing)
#10 Beef Salad
Iceberg/Romaine Green Mix topped with Shredded Cheese, Tomatoes, Croutons, Green Onions, Bacon and Choice of Meat (Your Choice of Dressing)
#10 Chicken Tender Salad
Iceberg/Romaine Green Mix topped with Shredded Cheese, Tomatoes, Croutons, Green Onions, Bacon and Choice of Meat (Your Choice of Dressing)
#10 Garden Salad
Iceberg/Romaine Green Mix topped with Shredded Cheese, Tomatoes, Croutons, Green Onions, Bacon and (Your Choice of Dressing)
#11 Snack Pack
Three Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders, One Side Items, One Slice of Toast, A Regular Drink, and Choice of Sauce
#12 Pork Plate
#12 Chicken Plate
#12 Ham Plate
#12 Beef Plate
#12 Chicken Tender Plate
#12 Rib Plate
#12 Breast Plate
#14 Pork Bama Wrap
Flour Tortilla Wrap dressed with Mayonnaise, Mustard Slaw, Shredded Cheese, White Sauce and Choice of Meat
#14 Chicken Bama Wrap
Flour Tortilla Wrap dressed with Mayonnaise, Mustard Slaw, Shredded Cheese, White Sauce and Choice of Meat
#14 Ham Bama Wrap
Flour Tortilla Wrap dressed with Mayonnaise, Mustard Slaw, Shredded Cheese, White Sauce and Choice of Meat
#14 Beef Bama Wrap
Flour Tortilla Wrap dressed with Mayonnaise, Mustard Slaw, Shredded Cheese, White Sauce and Choice of Meat
#14 Chicken Tender Bama Wrap
Flour Tortilla Wrap dressed with Mayonnaise, Mustard Slaw, Shredded Cheese, White Sauce and Choice of Meat
#14 Pork American Wrap
Flour Tortilla Wrap dressed with Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, and Choice of Meat
#14 Chicken American Wrap
Flour Tortilla Wrap dressed with Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, and Choice of Meat
#14 Ham American Wrap
Flour Tortilla Wrap dressed with Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, and Choice of Meat
#14 Beef American Wrap
Flour Tortilla Wrap dressed with Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, and Choice of Meat
#14 Chicken Tender American Wrap
Flour Tortilla Wrap dressed with Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomato, Shredded Cheese, and Choice of Meat
#14 Pork Southwest Wrap
Flour Tortilla Wrap dressed with Sour Cream, Lettuce, Salsa, Shredded Cheese, and Choice of Meat
#14 Chicken Southwest Wrap
Flour Tortilla Wrap dressed with Sour Cream, Lettuce, Salsa, Shredded Cheese, and Choice of Meat
#14 Ham Southwest Wrap
Flour Tortilla Wrap dressed with Sour Cream, Lettuce, Salsa, Shredded Cheese, and Choice of Meat
#14 Beef Southwest Wrap
Flour Tortilla Wrap dressed with Sour Cream, Lettuce, Salsa, Shredded Cheese, and Choice of Meat
#14 Chicken Tender Southwest Wrap
Flour Tortilla Wrap dressed with Sour Cream, Lettuce, Salsa, Shredded Cheese, and Choice of Meat
Sides
Large Plain Chip
Large bag of Plain Chips
Large BBQ Chip
Large bag of Barbecue Chips
Rg French Fry
Deep Fried Crispy Wide Flat Cut Fries with Seasoning
Rg Baked Bean
Regular Side Cup filled with Baked Beans (Approx 1 Servings) Pork, Brown Sugar, other Spices
Rg Mac N Cheese
Regular Side Cup filled with Mac N Cheese ( Approx 1 Serving) Cheddar Sauce and Elbow Pasta
Rg Green Bean
Regular Side Cup filled with Green Beans (Approx 1 Serving) Ham, Black Pepper,other spices
Rg Potato Salad
Regular Side Cup filled with Potato Salad (Approx 1 Serving) Mustard Based, Eggs, Peppers, Onions
Rg Baked Potato Salad
Regular Side Cup filled with Baked Potato Salad (Approx 1 Serving) Ranch Flavor-Bacon, Onions, Red Potatoes
Rg Mayo Slaw
Regular Side Cup filled with Mayo Slaw (Approx 1 Serving) Normal Coleslaw- Carrots/Cabbage/Purple Cabbage
Rg Vinegar Slaw
Regular Side Cup filled with Vinegar Slaw (Approx 1 Serving) Vinegar Based Sweet Slaw with a Bite
Rg Mustard Slaw
Regular Side Cup filled with Mustard Slaw (Approx 1 Serving) Sweet/Spicy Mustard Based Slaw
Pint Baked Beans
16 OZ of Baked Beans (Approx 4 Servings) Pork, Brown Sugar, other Spices
Pint Mac N Cheese
16 OZ of Mac N Cheese ( Approx 4 Servings) Cheddar Sauce and Elbow Pasta
Pint Green Bean
16 OZ of Green Beans (Approx 4 Servings) Ham, Black Pepper,other spices
Pint Potato Salad
16 OZ of Potato Salad (Approx 4 Servings) Mustard Based, Eggs, Peppers, Onions
Pint Baked Potato Salad
16 OZ of Baked Potato Salad (Approx 4 Servings) Ranch Flavor-Bacon, Onions, Red Potatoes
Pint Mayo Slaw
16 OZ of Mayo Slaw (Approx 4 Servings) Normal Coleslaw- Carrots/Cabbage/Purple Cabbage
Pint Vinegar Slaw
16 OZ of Vinegar Slaw (Approx 4 Servings) Vinegar Based Sweet Slaw with a Bite
Pint Mustard Slaw
16 OZ of Mustard Slaw (Approx 4 Servings) Sweet/Spicy Mustard Based Slaw
Quart Baked Beans
32 OZ of Baked Beans (Approx 8 Servings) Pork, Brown Sugar, other Spices
Quart Mac N Cheese
32 OZ of Mac N Cheese ( Approx 8 Servings) Cheddar Sauce and Elbow Pasta
Quart Green Beans
32 OZ of Green Beans (Approx 8 Servings )Ham, Black Pepper,other spices
Quart Potato Salad
32 OZ of Potato Salad (Approx 8 Servings) Mustard Based, Eggs, Peppers, Onions
Quart Baked Potato Salad
32 OZ of Baked Potato Salad (Approx 8 Servings) Ranch Flavor-Bacon, Onions, Red Potatoes
Quart Mayo Slaw
32 OZ of Mayo Slaw (Approx 8 Servings) Normal Coleslaw- Carrots/Cabbage/Purple Cabbage
Quart Vinegar Slaw
32 OZ of Vinegar Slaw (Approx 8 Servings) Vinegar Based Sweet Slaw with a Bite
Quart Mustard Slaw
32 OZ of Mustard Slaw (Approx 8 Servings) Sweet/Spicy Mustard Based Slaw
1/2 Gallon Baked Beans
Half Gallon of Baked Beans ( Approx 15 Servings) Pork, Brown Sugar, other Spices
1/2 Gallon Mac N Cheese
Half Gallon of Mac N Cheese ( Approx 15 Servings) Cheddar Sauce and Elbow Pasta
1/2 Gallon Green Bean
Half Gallon of Green Beans ( Approx 15 Servings) Ham, Black Pepper,other spices
1/2 Gallon Potato Salad
Half Gallon of Potato Salad ( Approx 15 Servings) Mustard Based, Eggs, Peppers, Onions
1/2 Gallon Baked Potato Salad
Half Gallon of Baked Potato Salad ( Approx 15 Servings) Ranch Flavor-Bacon, Onions, Red Potatoes
1/2 Gallon Mayo Slaw
Half Gallon of Mayo Slaw ( Approx 15 Servings) Normal Coleslaw- Carrots/Cabbage/Purple Cabbage
1/2 Gallon Vinegar Slaw
Half Gallon of Vinegar Slaw ( Approx 15 Servings) Vinegar Based Sweet Slaw with a Bite
1/2 Gallon Mustard Slaw
Half Gallon of Mustard Slaw ( Approx 15 Servings) Sweet/Spicy Mustard Based Slaw
1/2 Gallon Sweet Corn Souffle
Half Gallon of Corn Souffle ( Approx 15 Servings)
1/2 Gallon Sweet Potato Casserole
Half Gallon of Sweet Potato Casserole ( Approx 15 Servings)
1/2 Gallon Broc, Cheese, Rice Casserole
Half Gallon of Broccoli Rice Cheese Casserole ( Approx 15 Servings)
1/2 Gallon Mash Potatoes
Half Gallon of Mashed Potatoes ( Approx 15 Servings)
Gallon Baked Beans
One Gallon of Baked Beans ( Approx 30 Servings) Pork, Brown Sugar, other Spices
Gallon Mac N Cheese
Gallon of Mac N Cheese ( Approx 30 Servings) Cheddar Sauce and Elbow Pasta
Gallon Green Bean
One Gallon of Green Beans ( Approx 30 Servings) Ham, Black Pepper,other spices
Gallon Potato Salad
One Gallon of Potato Salad ( Approx 30 Servings) Mustard Based, Eggs, Peppers, Onions
Gallon Baked Potato Salad
One Gallon of Baked Potato Salad ( Approx 30 Servings) Ranch Flavor-Bacon, Onions, Red Potatoes
Gallon Mayo Slaw
One Gallon of Mayo Slaw ( Approx 30 Servings) Normal Coleslaw- Carrots/Cabbage/Purple Cabbage
Gallon Vinegar Slaw
One Gallon of Vinegar Slaw ( Approx 30 Servings) Vinegar Based Sweet Slaw with a Bite
Gallon Mustard Slaw
One Gallon of Mustard Slaw ( Approx 30 Servings) Sweet/Spicy Mustard Based Slaw
Gallon Sweet Corn Souffle
One Gallon of Corn Souffle ( Approx 30 Servings)
Gallon Sweet Potato Casserole
One Gallon of Sweet Potato Casserole ( Approx 30 Servings)
Gallon Broc, Cheese, Rice Casserole
One Gallon of Broccoli Rice Cheese Casserole ( Approx 30 Servings)
Gallon Mash Potatoes
One Gallon of Mashed Potatoes ( Approx 30 Servings)
Kids Meals
Kids Pork Sandwich
Pulled Pork Sandwich, One Side Item, and Kids Fountain Drink
Kids Chicken Sandwich
Pulled Chicken Sandwich, One Side Item,and Kids Fountain Drink
Kids Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Pulled Ham and Cheese Sandwich, One Side Item, and Kids Fountain Drink
Kids Beef Sandwich
Pulled Beef Sandwich, One Side Item, and Kids Fountain Drink
Kids Chicken Tenders
Two Chicken Tenders , One Side Item, and Kids Fountain Drink
Kids Hot Dog
Deep Fried Hot Dog, One Side Item, Kids Fountain Drink
Kids Mac N Cheese
Large Cup of Mac N Cheese, One Side Item, and Kids Fountain Drink
Desserts
Brownie Square
Warmed Up Soft Baked Brownie
Brownie Explosion
Warmed Up Soft Baked Brownie Topped with Vanilla Ice Cream, a Cherry
Cobbler + Ice Cream
Warm Seasonal Cobbler Offering Topped with Vanilla Ice Cream ( Rotates between Apple, Peach, Blackberry)
Cobbler
Warm Seasonal Cobbler Offering ( Rotates between Apple, Peach, Blackberry)
Seasonal Whole Cobbler
Full Pan of Warm Seasonal Cobbler Offering enough for 15 ( Rotates between Apple, Peach, Blackberry)
Vanilla Mini
Serving of Soft Serve Ice Cream in Small Cup ( Flavor of customer choice)
Chocolate Mini
Serving of Soft Serve Ice Cream in Small Cup ( Flavor of customer choice)
Strawberry Mini
Serving of Soft Serve Ice Cream in Small Cup ( Flavor of customer choice)
Butter Pecan Mini
Serving of Soft Serve Ice Cream in Small Cup ( Flavor of customer choice)
Apple Mini
Serving of Soft Serve Ice Cream in Small Cup ( Flavor of customer choice)
Caramel Mini
Serving of Soft Serve Ice Cream in Small Cup ( Flavor of customer choice)
Raspberry Mini
Serving of Soft Serve Ice Cream in Small Cup ( Flavor of customer choice)
Orange Mini
Serving of Soft Serve Ice Cream in Small Cup ( Flavor of customer choice)
Birthday Cake Mini
Vanilla Cone
Serving of Soft Serve Ice Cream on a Cone ( Flavor of customer choice)
Chocolate Cone
Serving of Soft Serve Ice Cream on a Cone ( Flavor of customer choice)
Strawberry Cone
Serving of Soft Serve Ice Cream on a Cone ( Flavor of customer choice)
Butter Pecan Cone
Serving of Soft Serve Ice Cream on a Cone ( Flavor of customer choice)
Apple Cone
Serving of Soft Serve Ice Cream on a Cone ( Flavor of customer choice)
Caramel Cone
Serving of Soft Serve Ice Cream on a Cone ( Flavor of customer choice)
Raspberry Cone
Serving of Soft Serve Ice Cream on a Cone ( Flavor of customer choice)
Orange Cone
Serving of Soft Serve Ice Cream on a Cone ( Flavor of customer choice)
Birthday Cake Cone
Vanilla Shake
Ice Cream of your choice Hand Blended together with Milk and topped with a cherry and Whipped Crème
Chocolate Shake
Ice Cream of your choice Hand Blended together with Milk and topped with a cherry and Whipped Crème
Strawberry Shake
Ice Cream of your choice Hand Blended together with Milk and topped with a cherry and Whipped Crème
Butter Pecan Shake
Ice Cream of your choice Hand Blended together with Milk and topped with a cherry and Whipped Crème
Apple Shake
Ice Cream of your choice Hand Blended together with Milk and topped with a cherry and Whipped Crème
Caramel Shake
Ice Cream of your choice Hand Blended together with Milk and topped with a cherry and Whipped Crème
Raspberry Shake
Ice Cream of your choice Hand Blended together with Milk and topped with a cherry and Whipped Crème
Orange Shake
Ice Cream of your choice Hand Blended together with Milk and topped with a cherry and Whipped Crème
Birthday Cake Shake
Snacks
Fried Green Tomatoes
Cheese Sticks
Five Cheese Sticks Per Order Serve with Pizza Sauce
Fried Pickles
Dill Pickle Chips Breaded and Deep Fried Golden Brown, Serve with Ranch
Slaw Dog
Deep Fried Hot Dog Dressed with our Sweet and Spicy Mustard Slaw
Hot Dog
Deep Fried Hot Dog with Customer Choice of Toppings
10oz Chicken Stew
Smoked Chicken Breast pulled with an assortment of vegetables in a Tomato based stew.
16oz Chicken Stew
Smoked Chicken Breast pulled with an assortment of vegetables in a Tomato based stew.
Packs
Pork Family Pack
One Pound Of Pulled Meat, Two 16 Ounce Sides, 8 Buns, Large Bag of Chips, 2 Liter Drink/ 1/2 Gallon of Tea, and your choice of Sauce
Chicken Family Pack
One Pound Of Pulled Meat, Two 16 Ounce Sides, 8 Buns, Large Bag of Chips, 2 Liter Drink/ 1/2 Gallon of Tea, and your choice of Sauce
Ham Family Pack
One Pound Of Pulled Meat, Two 16 Ounce Sides, 8 Buns, Large Bag of Chips, 2 Liter Drink/ 1/2 Gallon of Tea, and your choice of Sauce
Beef Family Pack
One Pound Of Pulled Meat, Two 16 Ounce Sides, 8 Buns, Large Bag of Chips, 2 Liter Drink/ 1/2 Gallon of Tea, and your choice of Sauce
Chicken Tender Family Pack
Twenty Chicken Tenders, Two 16 Ounce Sides, 8 Slices of Bread, Large Bag of Chips, 2 Liter Drink/ 1/2 Gallon of Tea, and your choice of Sauce
Pork Hog Pack
Five Pounds of Pulled Meat, Three Half Gallon Sides, 20 Buns, Four 2 Liters or 4 Half Gallons of Tea, Plates, Cups, Utensils, Sauce
Chicken Hog Pack
Five Pounds of Pulled Meat, Three Half Gallon Sides, 20 Buns, Four 2 Liters or 4 Half Gallons of Tea, Plates, Cups, Utensils, Sauce
Ham Hog Pack
Five Pounds of Pulled Meat, Three Half Gallon Sides, 20 Buns, Four 2 Liters or 4 Half Gallons of Tea, Plates, Cups, Utensils, Sauce
Beef Hog Pack
Five Pounds of Pulled Meat, Three Half Gallon Sides, 20 Buns, Four 2 Liters or 4 Half Gallons of Tea, Plates, Cups, Utensils, Sauce
Chicken Tender Hog Pack
100 Chicken Tenders, Three Half Gallon Sides, Texas Toast , Four 2 Liters or 4 Half Gallons of Tea, Plates, Cups, Utensils, Sauce
Rib Hog Pack
Four Slabs of Spare Dry Rub Ribs, Three Half Gallon Sides, Texas Toast , Four 2 Liters or 4 Half Gallons of Tea, Plates, Cups, Utensils, Sauce
Drinks
Fountain Drinks
30oz Pepsi
Large 30oz Cup for Fountain Drinks
30oz Diet Pepsi
Large 30oz Cup for Fountain Drinks
30oz Mtn Dew
Large 30oz Cup for Fountain Drinks
30oz Diet Mtn Dew
Large 30oz Cup for Fountain Drinks
30oz Dr. Pepper
Large 30oz Cup for Fountain Drinks
30oz Lemonade
Large 30oz Cup for Fountain Drinks
30oz Starry
Large 30oz Cup for Fountain Drinks
30oz Root Beer
Large 30oz Cup for Fountain Drinks
30oz Sweet Tea
Large 30oz Cup for Fountain Drinks
30oz Unsweet Tea
Large 30oz Cup for Fountain Drinks
30oz Fruit Tea
Large 30oz Cup for Fountain Drinks
Water + Ice
Tea Gallons
1/2 Gallon Sweet Tea
1/2 Gallon jug filled with Sweet Tea
1/2 Gallon UnSweet Tea
1/2 Gallon jug filled with Unsweet Tea
1/2 Gallon Fruit Tea
1/2 Gallon jug filled with Fruit Tea
Gallon Sweet Tea
Gallon jug filled with Sweet Tea
Gallon Unsweet Tea
Gallon jug filled with Unsweet Tea
Gallon Fruit Tea
Gallon jug filled with Fruit Tea
2 Liters
Kids Drinks
Kids Pepsi
Small Kids Cup Fountain Drink
Kids Diet Pepsi
Small Kids Cup Fountain Drink
Kids Mtn Dew
Small Kids Cup Fountain Drink
Kids Diet Mtn Dew
Small Kids Cup Fountain Drink
Kids Dr. Pepper
Small Kids Cup Fountain Drink
Kids Lemonade
Small Kids Cup Fountain Drink
Kids Starry
Small Kids Cup Fountain Drink
Kids Root Beer
Small Kids Cup Fountain Drink
Kids Sweet Tea
Small Kids Cup Fountain Drink
Kids Unsweet Tea
Small Kids Cup Fountain Drink
Kids Fruit Tea
Small Kids Cup Fountain Drink
Kids Milk
Small Kids Cup with Milk
Kids Chocolate Milk
Small Kids Cup Chocolate Milk
Meats
Chicken Tenders
Single Tender
Single Hand Breaded Deep Fried Chicken Tenders (Sauce Upon Request)
5 Piece Tender
Five Hand Breaded Deep Fried Chicken Tenders (Sauce Upon Request)
10 Piece Tender
Ten Hand Breaded Deep Fried Chicken Tenders (Sauce Upon Request)
20 Piece Tender
Twenty Hand Breaded Deep Fried Chicken Tenders (Sauce Upon Request)
50 Piece Tender
Fifty Hand Breaded Deep Fried Chicken Tenders (Sauce Upon Request)
100 Piece Tender
One Hundred Hand Breaded Deep Fried Chicken Tenders (Sauce Upon Request)
Pulled Meats
4oz Pork
One Ounce of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Pork with your choice of Sauce on the side
4oz Chicken
One Ounce of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Chicken Breast with your choice of Sauce on the side
4oz Ham
One Ounce of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Ham with your choice of Sauce on the side
4oz Beef
One Ounce of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Beef with your choice of sauce on the side
8oz Pork
Four Ounces of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Pork with your choice of Sauce on the side
8oz Chicken
Four Ounces of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Chicken Breast with your choice of Sauce on the side
8oz Ham
Four Ounces of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Ham with your choice of Sauce on the side
8oz Beef
Four Ounces Of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Beef with your choice of sauce on the side
1 LB Pork
One Pound of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Pork with your choice of Sauce on the side (3-4 Plates / 4-5 Sandwiches per Pound)
1 LB Chicken
One Pound of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Chicken Breast with your choice of Sauce on the side (3-4 Plates / 4-5 Sandwiches per Pound)
1 LB Ham
One Pound of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Ham with your choice of Sauce on the side (3-4 Plates / 4-5 Sandwiches Per Pound)
1 LB Beef
One Pound of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Beef with your choice of sauce on the side (3-4 Plates / 4-5 Sandwiches per Pound)
5 LB Pork
Five Pounds of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Pork with your choice of Sauce on the side (3-4 Plates / 4-5 Sandwiches Per Pound)
5 LB Chicken
Five Pounds of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Chicken Breast with your choice of Sauce on the side (3-4 Plates / 4-5 Sandwiches per Pound)
5 LB Ham
Five Pounds of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Ham with your choice of Sauce on the side (3-4 Plates / 4-5 Sandwiches per Pound)
5 LB Beef
Five Pounds of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Beef with your choice of sauce on the side (3-4 Plates / 4-5 Sandwiches per Pound)
Ribs & Chicken Breast
4 Bones Rib
Slow Smoked Dry Spare Ribs with our own Special Spice Rub. (4 Bones) 1 Person
8 Bones Rib
Slow Smoked Dry Spare Ribs with our own Special Spice Rub. ( 8 Bones) 2 People
Full Slab Ribs
Slow Smoked Dry Spare Ribs with our own Special Spice Rub. ( 12 Bones) 3-4 People
Chicken Breast
Hickory Smoked Bone In Chicken Breast
Specialty Meats
Whole Ham
Sugar Cured Bone in Whole Ham Smoked for nearly 15 Hours- Savory, Sweet and Smokey
1/2 Ham
Sugar Cured Bone in Half Ham Smoked for nearly 15 Hours- Savory, Sweet and Smokey
Whole Turkey
Whole Bone in Turkey Hickory Smoked to Perfection
1 LB Vacuum Pork
One Pound of Hickory Smoked Hand Pulled Pork with your choice of Sauce on the side (3-4 Plates / 4-5 Sandwiches per Pound)
Extras
Bread
Slice of Toast
Single Piece of Buttered Toasted Texas Toast
Single Bun
Single Four Inch Sandwich Bun
Single Dinner Roll
Single Dinner Roll
6 Pack Buns
Eight Pack of Four Inch Buns
12 Pack Buns
Sixteen Pack of Four Inch Buns
Texas Toast Loaf
Sixteen Pieces of Texas Toast ( Untoasted)
Toppings
Butter
2oz Portion filled with Butter
Sour Crème
2oz Portion filled with Sour Crème
Shredded Cheese
2oz Portion filled with Shredded Cheese
Bacon Bits
2oz Portion filled with Bacon Bits
Green Onions
2oz Portion filled with a Green Onions
Nacho Cheese
4oz Portion in Regular Side Cup
Salsa
2 oz Deli Cup Filled With Salsa
Jalapeno
2 oz Deli Cup Filled With Jalapeno
Croutons
2oz Portion Filled with Salad Croutons
Club Crackers
Single Pack of Club Crackers
Saltine Crackers
Single Pack of Saltine Crackers
Mayo
2oz Portion Filled with Mayonnaise
Pickle Slices
2oz Portion filled with a Couple Pickle Slices
Vinegar Slaw
2oz Portion of Sweet/Tangy Vinegar Based Slaw
Mayo Slaw
2oz Portion of Mayonnaise Based ColeSlaw
Mustard Slaw
2oz Portion of Sweet/Spicy Mustard Based Slaw
Slice of Cheese
Single Slice of American Cheddar Cheese
Lettuce
Iceberg Romaine Mix
Tomato
Diced Tomatoes
Mild Sauce
Sauce on the item
White Sauce
Sauce on the item
Hot Sauce
Sauce on the item
Rick's Sauce
Sauce on the item
Plain
No toppings
Cup Sauce
No Sauce
No Sauce Selected
Mild Sauce Cup
Small Sealed Container White cup/ Black Lid says
Hot Sauce Cup
Small Sealed Container White cup/ Black Lid says
White Sauce Cup
Small Sealed Container White cup/ Black Lid says
Ricks Sauce Cup
Small Sealed Container White cup/ Black Lid says
Honey Mustard Cup
Small Sealed Container White cup/ Black Lid says
Ranch Cup
Small Sealed Container White cup/ Black Lid says
Pizza Cup
Small Sealed Container White cup says
Ketchup Packs
Pack of Ketchup
Mustard Packs
Pack of Mustard